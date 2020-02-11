New Hampshire Primary Results – Open Discussion Thread – 8:00pm Polls Closed

The polls closed at 8:00pm ET in the New Hampshire primary race for the 2020 nomination for President.   With the race wide-open and the fiasco that took place during the Iowa caucus, tonight is important to the top five candidates.

Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Kloubuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden are the top-tier contenders for New Hampshire.  A fifth place finish for Biden could likely end his campaign ahead of the Nevada caucus.  Buttigieg and Kloubuchar are leading the ‘Never Bernie’ coalition.

New York Times Election Results Here

CNN Election Results Here

WMUR Election Results Here

  1. Reserved55 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    NYT

    Stephanie Saul, reporting from Columbia, S.C. 2m ago

    As Biden speaks on a live stream, a crowd of about 200 is waiting for his arrival here, with a gospel choir from a local AME church providing music.

  2. Paul Cohen says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    Biden and Warren are TOAST after this. Biden because losing so horribly in both Iowa and New Hampshire kills the “electability” argument with Democrap voters across the nation, and Warren because she is unlikable and lost so badly in her neighboring state of NH. A Mass. liberal US senator who can’t get much above 10% with Democraps in neighboring New Hampshire? TOAST.

  3. maxwell102 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    seems the dems are going youth, and will serve up a combination of klobbie/buttigieg or vice-versa

  4. Reserved55 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    NYT

    Thomas Kaplan, at Biden party in Nashua, N.H. 1m ago

    Biden concludes on a confident note: “We’re going on and we’re going to win in Nevada and in South Carolina.”

  5. Reserved55 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    NYT

    Thomas Kaplan, at Biden party in Nashua, N.H. 4m ago

    “We’re going to be back. We’re going to be back in New Hampshire. We’re going to be back there to defeat Donald Trump in November.”

  6. Davenh says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    Please remember undeclared or independents are over represented in NH due to open primaries, guaranteed that more democrat ballots will be cast tonight because Trump is assured republicans nomination. I estimate half of the independents voting tonight will be republicans who are mucking up democrats primary.

  7. Reserved55 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    NYT

    Thomas Kaplan, at Biden party in Nashua, N.H. 3m ago

    Biden, who is not known for his brevity, addressed supporters via live stream for less than three minutes.

  9. FPCHmom says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:25 pm

  10. Darren says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    The election, if the establishment gets their way, will be Bloomberg v. Trump (establishment verses populism; corruption verses good). Bloomberg will buy his way in to a pathetic group of buffoons and face Trump setting up the epic battle against the corrupt establishment.

  11. Mars says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    I think Biden is having a pipe dream.

  12. Sammy Hains says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    I’m hoping Klobuchar pulls even with Buttigieg.

  13. FPCHmom says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    Backlash against the media helping Bernie.

  14. Eric says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    • joshashland says:
      February 11, 2020 at 9:58 pm

      If POTUS keeps going he will break the record for highest percentage of incumbent votes held by Ronald Reagan!
      Reagan was 86.42%

  15. Newhere says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    President Trump seems to be having a lot of fun on Twitter tonight.

  16. Reserved55 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    WTH does this even mean?

    Stephanie Saul, at Biden party in Columbia, S.C. 1m ago

    Jill Biden addressed the crowd here, saying that she and her husband had come to South Carolina to heal after the death of their son Beau.

  17. FPCHmom says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:30 pm

  18. thegrandprognosticator says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    Don’t kid yourself about Mayor Butt. He is a commie pretending to be “moderate”. See his essay from 2000 extolling Bernie and his “socialism”.

    Basically, in the “Live Free or Die” state, more than 60% of the Dem primary voters voted for either a communist or a socialist.

    There are no moderates left on the left. The entire party has gone full Hitler, Stalin, and Mao.

  19. FPCHmom says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    Trump voters are the smartest! Watch this –

  20. Rj says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    There all toast and what we are watching is a clown show with paid actors. You can bet Bernies wealth meter has gone thru the roof and he will get another infusion of cash from Clinton again at some point or from the Osama’s. None of these clowns were ever going to truly run or be elected and that can be taken to the bank. Little Mike has been nothing but the piggy for the DNC because their broke.

  21. Darren says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    I watched an interesting video interview with a Bernie team strategist. He was talking about the way they target the young voting constituents. He was making the argument that Bernie can beat trump because they can turn out the holy grail (18 – 24) like no other candidate. I think it’s crazy to think that he would, but I don’t want him winning. His ideas would be disastrous.

    • theoldgoat says:
      February 11, 2020 at 9:44 pm

      The one saving grace is Congress would need to pass things for Heart Bernie to get anything done. With the way he caves all the time to any confrontation I don’t see him gaining much traction, and remember, this is a man who has had zero bills he sponsored become law. What makes them think his small but vocal cabal in Congress would get things passed?
      I don’t see Bernie being able to do much of anything, he would be close to a lame duck from his first day in office. He would still be harmful to this country, no doubt, but far more limited than Obama was or what Bloomberg could do.

    • FPCHmom says:
      February 11, 2020 at 9:57 pm

  22. Jase says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    One blessing if Ukraine Joe drops out is we won’t have to put up with John Kerry, the lyin’g pony-faced dog soldier.

  23. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:35 pm

  24. Jimmy R says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    Klobuchar is all they have. The nominee will be Klobuchar because no one else is feasible.

    • Wethal says:
      February 11, 2020 at 9:50 pm

      Klobuchar has problems with a prosecution she did as Hennepin County State’s Attorney. Put a young black man in jail for the murder of a young girl. He still swears he didn’t do it. Someone else has confessed to it.The NAACP in Minnesota is making an issue of this, and I think the Innocence Project is taking it up, too.

    • Joshua2415 says:
      February 11, 2020 at 9:50 pm

      “Trip Gabriel, in New York Just now
      The exit polls show a big gender gap: 57% of voters were women, 43% were men. Klobuchar won a plurality of women and Sanders of men.”
      Even New England women don’t like Elizabeth Warren.
      Time to fold up the teepee Liawatha.

      • Tl Howard says:
        February 11, 2020 at 10:07 pm

        I never felt Warren would wear well on people. The more people listened to her didactic style, and the more they witnessed her hyperkinetic body language, the more they wanted to throw her off the stage.

        I never dreamed, however, that in an effort to fend off the others, she’d veer as far left as she has. She’s been studying (yes, actually researching) the state of the American worker for year and wrote a serious book on the subject, so i thought she’d be welcomed as a populist, not a far left loon, but in a really amateurish attempt to grab votes, she showed no moral courage at all and succumbed to the temptation to grab for votes by pandering to everyone. Pathetic.

        I think POTUS was very successful in knocking her out early with his Fauxcahontas label. He’s probably wishing he hadn’t. A Liz Warren would be easy to beat.

  25. Davenh says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    Joe Pissed off the lying dog faced pony soldier coalition, very powerful force in NH politics.

  26. Darren says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    I guess I sit there and think, “who do I want to win the primaries – which horse should I root for.” Bloomberg is the globalist candidate. Bernie is the crazy ass socialist. Both will take us to to a path of no return. Bernie would almost ensure 4 more years. Bloomberg will be a harder fight. Bloomberg is not as scary – establishment, yes – but not as scary. Plus, added bonus, if Bernie wins, bye-bye Democrats.

    • TarsTarkas says:
      February 11, 2020 at 10:38 pm

      Supporting Stop and Frisk before being against it Black Community
      Banning Guns 2A and hunting Community
      Banning Big Gulps Deplorable Community
      Uber uber rich beyond Trump’s wildest dreams Socialists & Communist Community
      Workplace harassment and bias Liberal women Community
      Need I go on? He’s just unlikeable and tyrannical.

      He might do better than the others, especially with a POC VP. But his real value is the money he is supplied the candidates down ticket.

  27. Nigella says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    So Amy is their savior now

  28. Mary Van Deusen says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    JUST IN: Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren won’t make the 15% threshold to earn any national delegates from New Hampshire, according to the CNN Decision Desk #cnnelection
    https://t.co/nxInq80zqR
    pic.twitter.com/3rCpa7ojHB

    — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 12, 2020

  29. Tl Howard says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    I understand the turnout in NH was not good at all.

  30. Sammy Hains says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    At this rate, Sanders is going to have a tough climb ahead of him. He needs to be pulling in over 50% of the delegates if he’s going to win the nomination.

    As the field narrows, the anti-Sanders vote is going to coalesce.

    Sanders don’t have the fight in him to win.
    He’ll just shrug and say “everything’s fine!” as they steal it from him.

  31. Jase says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    I think we need to bear in mind, when assessing Dem candidate chances against PDJT, is that it won’t just be the candidate and a VP pick against the Trumpenator.
    The President will ensure that everybody knows a vote for the Dem candidate is a vote for Pelosi and Schiff.

  32. Tl Howard says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    Joe Lockhart

    @joelockhart
    Exit polls in NH show under performing in the 18-29 age group. That’s down about 20% from 2016. As usual, those over 65 turning out the most. We need more young people involved if we’re going to beat Trump.

    • Landslide says:
      February 11, 2020 at 10:06 pm

      Gonna be a landslide of epic proportions! That’s my prediction and I’m sticking to it.👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

      On another note, I picture PDJT having his favorite snacks & diet Coke while having the time of his life tweeting out the sweet justice tweets tonight.🥳

    • Paul Cohen says:
      February 11, 2020 at 10:13 pm

      get a clue, Joe, your Demoncraps will never beat Trump!!

  34. sundance says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:08 pm

    • TarsTarkas says:
      February 11, 2020 at 10:33 pm

      If you trust the voting results, it wouldn’t be much of a victory speech anyway. IMO it looks like we’re seeing Top Bernie vote output, and I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of his votes are Republican crossovers just to screw with Democrats.

  35. bertdilbert says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    Time for Warren to fold her tepee and go home.

    • antitechnocracy says:
      February 11, 2020 at 10:40 pm

      Warren can still rescue her campaign if, starting tomorrow, she goes on a three day vision quest. She will need some peyote and cactus wine, maybe set up a tepee in Martha’s Vineyard, and get back in touch with her spirit animal.

  36. Paul Cohen says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:31 pm

    Time for Slo Joe to ask Hunter to hook him up with some of that ‘HO and BLOW action, retire from public life.

  37. Sammy Hains says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    It’s official:
    Joe Biden is the Jeb Bush of 2020.

  38. Paul Cohen says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:37 pm

    UH OH….. Biden thinks he just lost in …. NEVADA… tonight. He continues to be a gaffe machine!

  39. RJ says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:38 pm

    LOL!

  40. OhNoYouDont says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    Another one bites the dust … Deval Patrick

