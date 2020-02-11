New Hampshire Primary Results – Open Discussion Thread – 8:00pm Polls Closed

The polls closed at 8:00pm ET in the New Hampshire primary race for the 2020 nomination for President. With the race wide-open and the fiasco that took place during the Iowa caucus, tonight is important to the top five candidates.

Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Kloubuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden are the top-tier contenders for New Hampshire. A fifth place finish for Biden could likely end his campaign ahead of the Nevada caucus. Buttigieg and Kloubuchar are leading the ‘Never Bernie’ coalition.

