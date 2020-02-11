New Hampshire Primary Results – Open Discussion Thread – 8:00pm Polls Closed

The polls closed at 8:00pm ET in the New Hampshire primary race for the 2020 nomination for President. With the race wide-open and the fiasco that took place during the Iowa caucus, tonight is important to the top five candidates.
Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Kloubuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden are the top-tier contenders for New Hampshire. A fifth place finish for Biden could likely end his campaign ahead of the Nevada caucus. Buttigieg and Kloubuchar are leading the ‘Never Bernie’ coalition.
NYT
Stephanie Saul, reporting from Columbia, S.C. 2m ago
As Biden speaks on a live stream, a crowd of about 200 is waiting for his arrival here, with a gospel choir from a local AME church providing music.
Biden is a riding like a dog faced pony soldier…
I think they all stepped in it.
;o)
SO CIRCUS JUST ARRIVED….HMMMMM
They’re not sending their best
Biden and Warren are TOAST after this. Biden because losing so horribly in both Iowa and New Hampshire kills the “electability” argument with Democrap voters across the nation, and Warren because she is unlikable and lost so badly in her neighboring state of NH. A Mass. liberal US senator who can’t get much above 10% with Democraps in neighboring New Hampshire? TOAST.
She might think she has a shot at VP, because the VP will be either a woman or minority. The fact that she’s a nagging serial liar will kill that delusion. Klobuchar, because of geography and Trump’s intent to take MN, would be in a better position.
She is speaking now and sounds like a shaken robot
WTH is that large “bump” on her forehead?
Probably where she banged her head getting out of a private jet…. Couldn’t resist.
The democrat VP must be black, being a woman is optional. This is simply because they need to keep the black vote from jumping ship to President Trump.
Mayor Pete has a lock on the dems VP slot. The DNC needs the homosexual big donor money to help pay for senate campaigns.
Then they’ll lose the black vote.
In my opinion, the DNC has all but conceded the presidential race. They don’t give a flip about what percentage of the black vote their nominee gets. They are going to focus on winning the senate and try to stop 4 more years of President Trump’s judicial nominees. Communists focus on the long game.
Geffen gives huge money to Dems no matter the ticket.
I wasn’t really following any of these campaigns, except just to know whose rising and falling. I saw a clip of one of Biden’s events. He is downright lame. Boring as heck. No wonder Obama didn’t want to come out supporting him.
seems the dems are going youth, and will serve up a combination of klobbie/buttigieg or vice-versa
NYT
Thomas Kaplan, at Biden party in Nashua, N.H. 1m ago
Biden concludes on a confident note: “We’re going on and we’re going to win in Nevada and in South Carolina.”
I can just hear the Howard Dean scream now… YEE-AHHH!!!
NYT
Thomas Kaplan, at Biden party in Nashua, N.H. 4m ago
“We’re going to be back. We’re going to be back in New Hampshire. We’re going to be back there to defeat Donald Trump in November.”
Please remember undeclared or independents are over represented in NH due to open primaries, guaranteed that more democrat ballots will be cast tonight because Trump is assured republicans nomination. I estimate half of the independents voting tonight will be republicans who are mucking up democrats primary.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup. That would be me. And hubby. We voted for Bernie 😳😆😅😂🤣
LikeLiked by 5 people
I considered doing that but decided to run up the score for Trump. Just couldn’t pull the lever for a commie rat bastard
NYT
Thomas Kaplan, at Biden party in Nashua, N.H. 3m ago
Biden, who is not known for his brevity, addressed supporters via live stream for less than three minutes.
Well, he did say “no malarkey”, so he really didn’t need that much time to talk – Good for him!
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1227417402167742466?s=20
From that link, President Trump says: “Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to as Pocahontas, is having a really bad night. I think she is sending signals that she wants out. Calling for unity is her way of getting there, going home, and having a “nice cold beer” with her husband!”
Is she alcoholic as pe lousy ?????
Sending signals…..as in smoke? 😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
boo-hoo
problem is they are even dumber than current clowns wanted to be president….
The election, if the establishment gets their way, will be Bloomberg v. Trump (establishment verses populism; corruption verses good). Bloomberg will buy his way in to a pathetic group of buffoons and face Trump setting up the epic battle against the corrupt establishment.
Trouble is, Bloomberg May face an energized Bernie whose followers are getting tired of being marginalized. They want power.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No way he would even dare to stand on that box
Just the mere Presence of President Trump on a debate stage
Will destroy Puny Bloomie
One of the debates is a town hall in which they walk around with microphones. Heh.
I think Biden is having a pipe dream.
I hope it’s not a loaner from Hunter.
I’m hoping Klobuchar pulls even with Buttigieg.
I deeply dislike Buttigieg. He makes Warren seem authentic.
The good news is they all get to lose before the election is over.
Buttigieg is authentic as a mannequin. Mannequin in a suit.
Howdy Doody
A gender neutral mannequin?
Left-wing source, but masterful. Chops Butt-gag to bits:
All About Pete
https://www.currentaffairs.org/2019/03/all-about-pete
Backlash against the media helping Bernie.
LikeLiked by 3 people
MSDNC reporter
We take criticism, “Because we journos are open minded”.
If POTUS keeps going he will break the record for highest percentage of incumbent votes held by Ronald Reagan!
Reagan was 86.42%
President Trump seems to be having a lot of fun on Twitter tonight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a beautiful day in the Neighborhood!
WTH does this even mean?
Stephanie Saul, at Biden party in Columbia, S.C. 1m ago
Jill Biden addressed the crowd here, saying that she and her husband had come to South Carolina to heal after the death of their son Beau.
Now playing the dead son sympathy card. Good Grief.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t kid yourself about Mayor Butt. He is a commie pretending to be “moderate”. See his essay from 2000 extolling Bernie and his “socialism”.
Basically, in the “Live Free or Die” state, more than 60% of the Dem primary voters voted for either a communist or a socialist.
There are no moderates left on the left. The entire party has gone full Hitler, Stalin, and Mao.
Link.
https://www.jfklibrary.org/learn/education/profile-in-courage-essay-contest/past-winning-essays/2000-winning-essay-by-peter-buttigieg
He is a Gramscian Communist like his revered father. Gramsci was the Marxist who proposed the ‘long march through the institutions’, that culture had to be changed irrevocably before the revolution could succeed.
Pete is just itching to put on the black uniform and the peaked cap.
100% correct.
Plus his father praised Marxism.
Trump voters are the smartest! Watch this –
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love this guy!
There all toast and what we are watching is a clown show with paid actors. You can bet Bernies wealth meter has gone thru the roof and he will get another infusion of cash from Clinton again at some point or from the Osama’s. None of these clowns were ever going to truly run or be elected and that can be taken to the bank. Little Mike has been nothing but the piggy for the DNC because their broke.
I watched an interesting video interview with a Bernie team strategist. He was talking about the way they target the young voting constituents. He was making the argument that Bernie can beat trump because they can turn out the holy grail (18 – 24) like no other candidate. I think it’s crazy to think that he would, but I don’t want him winning. His ideas would be disastrous.
The one saving grace is Congress would need to pass things for Heart Bernie to get anything done. With the way he caves all the time to any confrontation I don’t see him gaining much traction, and remember, this is a man who has had zero bills he sponsored become law. What makes them think his small but vocal cabal in Congress would get things passed?
I don’t see Bernie being able to do much of anything, he would be close to a lame duck from his first day in office. He would still be harmful to this country, no doubt, but far more limited than Obama was or what Bloomberg could do.
Old goat may have hit on something. Impeachment showed Democrats want a parliament system. Articles of impeachment were a power grab.
One blessing if Ukraine Joe drops out is we won’t have to put up with John Kerry, the lyin’g pony-faced dog soldier.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LMAO. Nice.
How many roads and bridges could have been fixed with that money? Schools updated? Job training for unemployed, and drug rehab for addicts? Adult literacy and GED courses? Rehabilitation for felons?
Klobuchar is all they have. The nominee will be Klobuchar because no one else is feasible.
Klobuchar has problems with a prosecution she did as Hennepin County State’s Attorney. Put a young black man in jail for the murder of a young girl. He still swears he didn’t do it. Someone else has confessed to it.The NAACP in Minnesota is making an issue of this, and I think the Innocence Project is taking it up, too.
Thanks for the tip.
“Trip Gabriel, in New York Just now
The exit polls show a big gender gap: 57% of voters were women, 43% were men. Klobuchar won a plurality of women and Sanders of men.”
Even New England women don’t like Elizabeth Warren.
Time to fold up the teepee Liawatha.
I never felt Warren would wear well on people. The more people listened to her didactic style, and the more they witnessed her hyperkinetic body language, the more they wanted to throw her off the stage.
I never dreamed, however, that in an effort to fend off the others, she’d veer as far left as she has. She’s been studying (yes, actually researching) the state of the American worker for year and wrote a serious book on the subject, so i thought she’d be welcomed as a populist, not a far left loon, but in a really amateurish attempt to grab votes, she showed no moral courage at all and succumbed to the temptation to grab for votes by pandering to everyone. Pathetic.
I think POTUS was very successful in knocking her out early with his Fauxcahontas label. He’s probably wishing he hadn’t. A Liz Warren would be easy to beat.
Joe Pissed off the lying dog faced pony soldier coalition, very powerful force in NH politics.
I guess I sit there and think, “who do I want to win the primaries – which horse should I root for.” Bloomberg is the globalist candidate. Bernie is the crazy ass socialist. Both will take us to to a path of no return. Bernie would almost ensure 4 more years. Bloomberg will be a harder fight. Bloomberg is not as scary – establishment, yes – but not as scary. Plus, added bonus, if Bernie wins, bye-bye Democrats.
Supporting Stop and Frisk before being against it Black Community
Banning Guns 2A and hunting Community
Banning Big Gulps Deplorable Community
Uber uber rich beyond Trump’s wildest dreams Socialists & Communist Community
Workplace harassment and bias Liberal women Community
Need I go on? He’s just unlikeable and tyrannical.
He might do better than the others, especially with a POC VP. But his real value is the money he is supplied the candidates down ticket.
So Amy is their savior now
And Avenatti !
JUST IN: Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren won’t make the 15% threshold to earn any national delegates from New Hampshire, according to the CNN Decision Desk #cnnelection
https://t.co/nxInq80zqR
pic.twitter.com/3rCpa7ojHB
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 12, 2020
I understand the turnout in NH was not good at all.
With 56% in they show 147,000 voters combined for the democrats. Population of NH is about 1.5MM? Turn-out seems light but not anemic. Even with the hype, it’s still just a primary.
That’s weak.
They were all gunning for 282,000..
Must’ve been the weather. /s
At this rate, Sanders is going to have a tough climb ahead of him. He needs to be pulling in over 50% of the delegates if he’s going to win the nomination.
As the field narrows, the anti-Sanders vote is going to coalesce.
Sanders don’t have the fight in him to win.
He’ll just shrug and say “everything’s fine!” as they steal it from him.
Bernie doesn’t expect to win. He is in it for the buyout at the end just like last time. He is one cagey old (& wealthy) apparatchik.
I think we need to bear in mind, when assessing Dem candidate chances against PDJT, is that it won’t just be the candidate and a VP pick against the Trumpenator.
The President will ensure that everybody knows a vote for the Dem candidate is a vote for Pelosi and Schiff.
Joe Lockhart
✔
@joelockhart
Exit polls in NH show under performing in the 18-29 age group. That’s down about 20% from 2016. As usual, those over 65 turning out the most. We need more young people involved if we’re going to beat Trump.
Gonna be a landslide of epic proportions! That’s my prediction and I’m sticking to it.👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
On another note, I picture PDJT having his favorite snacks & diet Coke while having the time of his life tweeting out the sweet justice tweets tonight.🥳
get a clue, Joe, your Demoncraps will never beat Trump!!
Here’s the Klobuchar case the Wethal mentioned above.
https://www.mprnews.org/story/2020/02/03/klobuchars-claims-about-black-teens-case-draw-criticism
And here: “there was no gun, fingerprints or hard evidence linking Burrell to Edwards’ fatal shooting, and that the case hinged on the testimony of a single eyewitness, who was a rival of Burrell’s and who gave conflicting accounts of the shooting.”
https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-news/on-iowa-caucus-day-klobuchar-under-increased-pressure-over-myon-burrell
Oh, dear.
Amy! We hardly knew ye!
http://www.startribune.com/klobuchar-dogged-by-2003-teen-murder-conviction/567507862/
If you trust the voting results, it wouldn’t be much of a victory speech anyway. IMO it looks like we’re seeing Top Bernie vote output, and I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of his votes are Republican crossovers just to screw with Democrats.
Time for Warren to fold her tepee and go home.
Warren can still rescue her campaign if, starting tomorrow, she goes on a three day vision quest. She will need some peyote and cactus wine, maybe set up a tepee in Martha’s Vineyard, and get back in touch with her spirit animal.
Time for Slo Joe to ask Hunter to hook him up with some of that ‘HO and BLOW action, retire from public life.
It’s official:
Joe Biden is the Jeb Bush of 2020.
UH OH….. Biden thinks he just lost in …. NEVADA… tonight. He continues to be a gaffe machine!
LOL!
Another one bites the dust … Deval Patrick
