Mueller Prosecutor Departs DC Team After Setting Sentencing Trap in Roger Stone Case…

CBS News Catherine Herridge reported earlier that top DOJ officials were stunned by the 7 to 9 year prison sentence recommendation; and that DC prosecutors were rogue in this decision and had not informed DOJ leadership.

Additional reporting from Herridge said the DOJ informed the court “they would clarify its position later today with the court after calling the 7-9 year sentencing recommendation for lying and obstructing congress “extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate to Stone’s offenses.”

Hours later Aaron Zelinsky, who worked as a prosecutor for Team Mueller, “resigned effective immediately… as a Special Assistant US Attorney for the District of Columbia,” according to a filing in the Roger Stone case:

It looks like the over-the-top sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone was a planned set-up by Aaron Zelinsky et al, to force AG Bill Barr to step-in and reduce the sentence; thereby giving fuel to those in media/lawfare who are accusing AG Barr of political influence. This reeks of Lawfare scheming.

However, Zelinsky is only departing the special assistant to DC role, and it appears he is still an assistant US attorney for the District of Maryland.

The Robert Mueller team assembly was a den of snakes. However, they may have just overplayed their hand on this one. The seven to nine year sentence recommendation for Roger Stone is so over-the-top even Democrats are admitting it.

This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020