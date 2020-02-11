Mueller Prosecutor Departs DC Team After Setting Sentencing Trap in Roger Stone Case…

CBS News Catherine Herridge reported earlier that top DOJ officials were stunned by the 7 to 9 year prison sentence recommendation; and that DC prosecutors were rogue in this decision and had not informed DOJ leadership.
Additional reporting from Herridge said the DOJ informed the court “they would clarify its position later today with the court after calling the 7-9 year sentencing recommendation for lying and obstructing congress “extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate to Stone’s offenses.”
Hours later Aaron Zelinsky, who worked as a prosecutor for Team Mueller, “resigned effective immediately… as a Special Assistant US Attorney for the District of Columbia,” according to a filing in the Roger Stone case:
It looks like the over-the-top sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone was a planned set-up by Aaron Zelinsky et al, to force AG Bill Barr to step-in and reduce the sentence; thereby giving fuel to those in media/lawfare who are accusing AG Barr of political influence. This reeks of Lawfare scheming.
However, Zelinsky is only departing the special assistant to DC role, and it appears he is still an assistant US attorney for the District of Maryland.
The Robert Mueller team assembly was a den of snakes. However, they may have just overplayed their hand on this one. The seven to nine year sentence recommendation for Roger Stone is so over-the-top even Democrats are admitting it.
All these shenanigans by the DOJ, DC judges and attorneys, the FBI, etc…..only shine a brighter spotlight on the entire corrupt federal government to all of us. If no one is ever indicted and held accountable for their seditious acts, we will have to have a revolution. We must have faith in our “rule of law” to continue as a country.
They make it more obvious by the day that the fed gvt doesn’t serve the citizen, they serve the DS (s0r0s oligarch types), and that usually runs counter to the best interest of the average citizen.
Yup. This is how they’re going to introduce a 3rd article of impeachment and suck Barr into it. The narratives are being deployed.
Katie Phang
@KatiePhang
The Attorney General of the United States, Bill Barr, must answer to AMERICA, not Donald Trump.
Right on schedule Schumer is demanding a special prosecutor to investigate Barr /Trump for tampering with “justice.”
Yep. This is a rollout of another phase.
And who does he expect to appoint this special prosecutor..Bill Barr?
Wait..Bill Barr will have to recuse and then 2nd in Command will have to do it?
in 3…2…1
I wish I could just “tap on the Liked” word, like in the old days!!
ME….montanamel….LIKES^^^^^^ for being posted soonest!!
Now, could someone over in the Senate just slam his fingers in the limo door and then walk off with the keys…. Please???
From now on, demoncats howling about anything PT or anyone in his administration does should be met with silence, i.e. soundly ignored.
Schumer wants DOJ IG Horowitz to get involved …
Meanwhile Jessica Liu presumably is about to be confirmed to a leadership role at Treasury.
And the judges in both the Stone and Flynn cases will probably reject DOJ’s softer stances and continue to railroad Mueller’s defendants.
Barr appears to be trying to clean things up with a gentle touch for the institution and its “professionals.” We’ll see what happens when the perpetrators don’t let up one bit.
I think patience will evaporate quickly if Flynn or Stone are sentenced to jail. President Trump has A LOT of leeway on the pace and 4-D chess process of justice. People are even reconciling that officials guilty of treason are apt to carry on untouched. But letting good men continue to suffer to the point of losing their freedom will start to affect morale. Don’t kill the messenger — think about it objectively. If President Trump would pardon Stone or Flynn, which his tweets suggest, the political calculus could go both ways — he may be worried about doing it before the election, but he’s got to be worried about NOT doing before the election, too.
This stunt shows how compromised the high profile US Attorneys Offices remain, and the limited direct power of AG Barr. But Barr is not a man who likes to be jammed like this. If there’s one silver lining, it is that there are apt to be consequences, even if we don’t see them.
It shows they are appointing cowards like Michael Shea to important positions.
BULLIED by his underlings to implement a harsh and ridiculous sentencing recommendation?
I don’t care how long he’s been in the job that weakness IS DISQUALIFYING.
President Trump needs to fire him.
Agree. If that’s what’s coming out of DOJ about what happened, he might as well resign. It’s pathetic. “Deceived” would be more likely (as in being led to believe DOJ top brass agreed with initial recommendation). Any which way, it’s pathetic.
Horrible for Roger Stone, as it gives the judge a clear signal to impose a high sentence anyway, and it’s horrible for President Trump, because it foments the “political interference” narrative when in reality the DOJ is trying to paper over its own corruption by seeking leniency but not owning its screw-ups and malfeasance.
Barr needs to get his act together. This is a massive fail. He needs to fix things in a transparent way, not this pathetic back-tracking on what Mueller set in motion, which blows back on Trump as looking political. DRAIN THE SWAMP.
FYI, Barr appointed Shea. Shea worked with Barr on Epstein case.
#epsteindidnotkillhimself
Trump cant pardon either until they are sentenced. Once pardoned, then everything comes out. Expect similar to Flynn’s Judge (Sullivan), another Indefinite Suspension for Stone. They need to keep both them on ice, more so Flynn and they will till someone stops it. They are beholden to the deep state and evil to the core.
How about he simply DECLASS the FOUR FOOTNOTES recently requested by key Congressmen?
Not 48 extensive documents… FOUR FRIGGIN FOOTNOTES!
Does someone have a small can of stone-oil I could borrow?
Sitting here sharpening on my K-Bar is just “about done”, but it needs a few more licks!
Only need a few drops…
And, I could use someone’s forearm to use to test my handy work on….eh?
I’m fresh out’a hair on mine, since the chemo it doesn’t grow back so fast anymore…
Check-6, pull hard RIGHT….make the little hand wind up on the 8 and then back-off to the 5.5
(Don’t get into that GRAY now — we all need our wits about us!)
use kerosene, it sharpens better.
Cryin’ Chuck….
Yup. Setting up their Article of Impeachment for “Obstruction of Justice”. Haha….they’re such losers!
“Six-Ways-to-Sunday-Chuck” at it again!
I’m sure AG Barr is all a-quiver over this demand!
How dare the Pres. conduct foreign policy and how dare the President’s DOJ give instructions to its own prosecutors?
Sounds impeachable to me. What did Trump know and when did he know it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No clear bias was found. LMAO
How about who decided the 7-9 yr prison sentence and then lied about it? Those are the egregious acts here – not to mention the entire sh*t show against Roger Stone from start to whatever the finish will be.
Lawfare will soon be on Welfare!! You’re FIRED!!!
It was Lawfare who pushed Pelosi into impeaching President Trump. This is going to cost her the speakership. Do you think she is going to let them walk away without deep deep scars?
Despicable sons and daughters of establishment swamp critters… Zelinsky, Zebley, Rhee, Von Crakck, all of them. Most came up through the Yale-Haaahvaaad pipeline. All with rich democratic-donor parents, with influence to get them gigs as clerks for, wait for it, SC justices. Then it’s on to prestigious law firms in the swamp nuclei of major cities. Next stop, state and federal (and assistants) attorneys, the hand-picked (or from the most generous democratic donor pool) get the EDVA and the SDNY offices.
Read up on Aaron’s Gene donors, Ed and Doris Zelinsky, not the nicest peeps to be neighbors with.
We should drop a few more frags around these scumbags, Love to watch ’em scramble for shelter.
“Read up on Aaron’s Gene donors, Ed and Doris Zelinsky, ”
FYI… Thiose guys are now lined up behind Pete B.
Manchurian tastic
I got mad respect for Mrs. Sidney Powell, her taking on the Lt. General’s case, in spite of how connected the prosecution team is, the power of the lawfare group, and the unwavering alliance of the swampmedia. She is my heroine.
And there it is. Media churning out narratives about impeaching Barr; like clockwork.
Jennifer Rubin: Ugly, in an unattractive way.
Been trying to take the high ground, and not
take the obvious cheap shot. But, the hideous
bitch just declared war by getting the narrative
boulder rolling,
Another concern with Zelensky. Isn’t he linked
up in prior nefariousness with Jessie Liu? Curious
timing for his resignation, her appointment.
First you say it was a deliberate scheme to force Barr to lower the sentence.
Then you say they misstepped in overcharging Stone.
These can’t both be true.
CNN now reporting that a THIRD prosecutor is resigning:
Federal prosecutors quit Stone case after DOJ overrules prosecutors on sentencing request
“Washington (CNN)Three federal prosecutors have withdrawn from the case against longtime Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone after a decision by top Justice Department officials to disavow and undercut their own federal prosecutors by reducing the government’s recommended sentence against him.
…
Soon after the revised recommendation was made, three prosecutors who worked on the case, Aaron S.J. Zelinsky, Jonathan Kravis and Adam Jed, [sic] a motion to withdraw from the case. Zelinsky and Kravis both resigned from the DC US attorney’s office.”
https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/11/politics/roger-stone-sentencing-justice-department/index.html
I believe we’re viewing this as corrupt Obama-connected prosecutors quitting in disgrace while the media is portraying this as gallant, honorable prosecutors quitting in protest of Trump’s corrupt DOJ and AG. They’re firing the big guns at Barr. Is Barr in on it–an excuse to neuter himself, or will he fight back?
He beat Weissman to the punch with the Mueller report conclusions. These twerps won’t intimidate him.
The rats are jumping ship.
Barr has the impossible task of restoring integrity to the DOJ (or certain parts of it). To do that, he may have mad the difficult decision to let Mueller’s investigation run its course despite its effect on Flynn and Stone. He let Mueller do his report (but then one-upped Mueller by getting the conclusions out before Mueller could set the narrative) to show he was “hands off” and impartial with Mueller’s group.
When Sidney Powell started producing evidence of wrongdoing by the Flynn prosecutors, including withholding Brady material, Barr may have taken a closer look at the Flynn and Stone cases. (Withholding Brady material is a violation of the defendant’s constitutional rights). The indefinite postponement of the Flynn sentencing indicates there are serious problems with the prosecution and if the plea is withdrawn, the case collapses.
In the Stone, case, it may be that Zelinksy and his buddies misled Barr on what kind of sentencing they would request – incredibly stupid since the recommendation would be filed publicly – or maybe they were gambling Barr wouldn’t change it once it was public. Doesn’t appear to have turned out well for Zelinsky.
If the Dems and the Lawfare gang are trying to gin up another Trump “scandal” before the election, they should have considered that after the acquittal and the “no collusion” conclusion, the public is sick of it. One can cry “scandal” (or “wolf”) once too often. Then no one pays attention (well, except for the MSM, and they preach to the choir.)
Has Poolosi chimed in yet?
It will be Nadler’s jurisdiction in the House.
All the usual dogs barking in unison. The next phase of impeachment is underway!
Mark Warner
@MarkWarner
I can’t believe I have to say this, but the President of the United States has no business interfering in the criminal trial of his own campaign adviser.
The Justice Department owes the court and the American people an explanation of exactly what is happening here.
LikeLike
Sundance has an idea on what the DOJ “response” to Senator Warner should be.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You, Warner, probably can’t believe that we have knowledge of your malfeasance, and you should have had no business in interfering, allowing Wolfe off so lightly.
LikeLike
How soon do these resignees claim “pressure from the President to change the sentence” as their reason for resigning? Once Trump sent out the tweet they have their “proof.”
Comical, if not so serious.
and then they will say they heard if from a friend who heard it from
another etc etc. a repeat of second hand info..They ASSUMED, INFERRED
that POTUS did it..
Maybe they were told to resign in lieu of firing
All POTUS has to do is link to blogs on CTH. The weapon is there for his disposal.
On the bright side, if rogue prosecutors were setting up Barr to intervene, then they must not consider him a friendly. Well, that’s good. Maybe he’ll come through yet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
and if by chance barr wasn’t going to follow thru for us, these bastards sliming him may reinforce his spine.
“A senior DOJ official confirmed to Fox News that senior leadership officials there made the call to reverse the initial sentencing recommendation, saying the Monday evening filing was not only extreme, but also substantially inconsistent with how the prosecutors had briefed DOJ leadership they would proceed on the case.”
This is from the Fox News report. “[S]ubstantially inconsistent with how the prosecutors had briefed DOJ they would proceed.”
Translation: Zelinksy lied to the DOJ.
Zelinskyy thought he could claim the DOJ was interfering if the DOJ objected. The DOJ now appears to be saying Zelinksy lied to us.
Make that FOUR little piggies.
https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/14515855/united-states-v-stone/?page=2
NOTICE OF WITHDRAWAL OF APPEARANCE by USA as to ROGER JASON STONE, JR (Marando, Michael) (Entered: 02/11/2020)
If they just go back to their old positions in the Justice Department, it’s one thing; if they leave DOJ entirely, it will look as if they left ahead of pink slips. Watch where they go in the next few days. Legal communities have grapevines, and regardless of what they say publicly, word will get around if they lied to the DOJ about what they were going to recommend.
Wondering who is printing the pink slips as they seem to be being handed out one by one. Another wonderfully winning day.
Just maybe some will appear in committees, House of Representatives, Senate, judgeships🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
From another thread:
Anon says:
February 11, 2020 at 3:38 pm
Aaron Zelinsky is also a former Huffington Post writer. Read his brazen partisan takes on everything before they are deleted:
https://www.huffpost.com/author/aaron-zelinsky
I think this is peach-mint 2.0
POTUS Tweeted… peeeeeeeach him!
Could the Dems be stupid enough to think this would distract from the dumpster fire in Iowa, the crashing Biden campaign, the Bloomberg racist tapes, and the likely caucus mess brewing in Nevada?
Voters are sick of Trump “scandals,” and besides, the Dem primary is so much more fun to watch (well, unless you’re a Democrat).
I think it may be an attempt at a replay of the Saturday Night Massacre which occurred during Watergate and which mortally wounded Nixon.
History repeats itself, the second time as farce.
Da nang Dick (Blumenthal) on cnn, at 5:59pm just now called it a “saturday night massacre”!
LMAO – melting faces!
Going after Barr could only go bad for them. He and his minions are the only thing between a full declassification tornado and the status quo.
If there is any on-the-fence-ness about AG Barr, I think the deep state is sure pushing him over to President Trump’s side.
Paul Dykstra
@Padman4321
·
6m
This was obviously a stunt coordinated with the Dems & media. Barr needs to take this head on and not leave it lie with them resigning. At a minimum he should seek all of their disbarment’s and look really hard for some possible process crimes or worse.
Jesé Liu Commended Michal Marando, who was the latest resignation. Is Liu reassignment what precipitated this? Liu ticked? DOJ prosecutors know the gig is up stage this mass resignation getting out of dodge city?
https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/former-government-consultant-pleads-guilty-bribery-and-fraud-scheme
The things to watch for with these prosecutors who just resigned are: 1) where they land, and 2) how long it takes. If they are all at Lawfare by the end of the week, well, that tells you all you need to know.
The CNN crew’s heads are exploding, including the honorable (sarc/) John Kasich, saying the president’s tweet interfered in the case. If you read the timeline, it seems the president’s tweet was after the decision to reduce the recommendation, and therefore is a non-issue. It also seems clear the prosecutors lied in their briefing. A couple of thoughts and predictions (which admittedly I am usually wrong).
1. Judge Jackson is crooked. She will ignore the recommendation and will assess a very stiff penalty regardless of any recommendation. Mr. Stone will immediately appeal staying imposition of sentence. Pending further review of the entire FISA mess and the legality of the first two warrants, there is a possibility of his conviction being overturned. Failing that, appeals will continue until after the election at which time the pardons will flow.
2. If the Senate and House want to pursue action against Barr that will backfire hugely. It will be a replay of the end of the Mueller investigation. The one thing Barr did well was to bring that to a close. Absent his action forcing Mueller to submit his report, it would still be going on today. Barr was very effective destroying the inquisitors in the Senate in hearings. I expect he will be even more effective in blowing up Nadler, et al. It may also encourage some action from Durham.
3. I would love to see the house republicans (e.g., Ratcliff, Jordan, etc.) get to question these 4 Mueller hitmen/attorneys under oath. Imagine where those questions would lead.
These DOJ $#%& tried this first with Flynn by going back on their no jail time plea and then turn around and ask for jail time. Only instead of forcing Barr’s hand in that case, He withdrew his plea.
So now the DOJ #$%& tried it again with the Stone case.
Hopefully Barr has had enough of these rogue employees.
Sundance has educated me well. I told a Trump and Barr hating friend this morning that this smells of setup.
So this is what they’ve been cooking up since impeachment failed. Man they never stop do they…
The crooked bastards have always got one waiting in the wings for a quick use.
I wonder Judge Jackson was in on this one. Was this sentencing date postponed or changed for any reason?
They lied to the DOJ about what they were going to ask for. Then they got caught, and now they’re heading for the high hills
Don’t worry about Barr recusing or anything. Remember this from Barr’s Greatest Hits?
Did you or anyone, either you, or anyone on your staff memorialize your conversation with Robert Mueller?” Blumenthal asked Barr.
“Yes,” replied Barr.
“There were notes taken of the call,” Barr said in response to Blumenthal asking who took the memos.
“May we have those notes?” Blumenthal asked.
“No,” Barr promptly replied.
“Why not?” Blumenthal shot back.
“Why should you have them?” Barr replied.
If he can blow off a US Senator like that, Schumer and a few other “outraged” Dems won’t bother him.
(And then there’s the time Barr publicly called a letter from Mueller (probably drafted by Weissman), “snippy.” Good times, good times.)
From what I have seen of Barr demeanor in hearing.. This won;t
rattle him he will talk in his calm voice, sip water from a bottle,
shrug his shoulder a time or two..when asked why he hasn;t recused’
he would say why should I?
Barr is no Sessions, this is not Barr first rodeo at DOJ.
Still one of the best moments on TV. Every time I see that GIF I laugh! 😂 😂
I think we have finally seen in action today the phrase we first heard a year ago about the danger of “poking the bear.”
Hopefully the hibernation has ended.
Something odd at an odd blog from a couple years ago. Just read the article. You’ll see Interesting what various google combinations turns up. Rummage around on this a bit just for giggles.
https://larrynoodles.com/goat-buddy-zelinsky-should-be-kicked-off-mueller-team/
Well, Voting has started and if Dems want to play the distraction game it will backfire.
The focus should be on candidates who are working non-stop for publicity and votes.
Anything else will piss off their base.
The 4 evil horsemen are gone- but there is still another hurdle- the judge…
As always, demonrat aligned persons go too far with their schemes and end up getting boomeranged in the head. Stone looks like (and is) a victim a political vendetta and these deep state lawyers look like (and are) the villians.
Oh, my, look who CNN is quoting on this story:
“Mary McCord, a former prosecutor and acting assistant attorney general for the department’s National Security Division, said decisions related to the sentencing of such high-profile political figures would not be made without initial consultation between a U.S. attorney’s office and Justice Department headquarters, and that it was is hard to imagine the department was truly taken aback.”
No mention of her current job….
And the phrase “initial consultation” is interesting. What was the final understanding, and did the Mueller gang deviate from that?
