DOJ Submits Supplemental Sentencing Memorandum Following Mueller Team Rogue Prosecution Effort…

It is now obvious the Mueller prosecutors in the Roger Stone case intentionally inflated the sentencing recommendation (7 to 9 years prison) in a coordinated Lawfare effort to set-up a narrative of Attorney General Bill Barr interference.
After lying to main justice officials, in an effort to deploy their plan, all four prosecutors, Michael Marando, Aaron Zelinsky, Jonathan Kravis and Adam Jed have resigned from the case. Their resignations follow the DOJ filing a supplemental sentencing memorandum rebuking the prior sentence recommendation:
Ultimately responsibility for the the issues created by this internal “resistance” deployment falls directly on the shoulders of Attorney General Bill Barr who refused to purge the DOJ of corrupt and politically motivated lawyers.
These Lawfare-minded legal activists weaponized the DOJ against their political enemies and used the cover of former special prosecutor Robert Mueller to carry out their misdeeds. Ironically this Friday will be the one year anniversary of AG Bill Barr being sworn into office. Full DOJ filing below:
It is an unfortunate reality but if AG Bill Barr could be caught off-guard by the corruption within his own DOJ; as contrast against such high profile cases as Roger Stone and Lt. General Michael Flynn; what does that say about Barr’s ability to see the ongoing institutional corruption evident within the FBI?
Continuing to sing the praises of institutional officers like Robert Mueller, Christopher Wray and Rod Rosenstein; while simultaneously being marginalized by efforts within Main Justice; does little to indicate AG Bill Barr possesses the fortitude or skillset to recognize the severity of corruption that surrounds him.
As CTH has shared for more than eight months, Bill Barr’s biggest challenge is not only confronting the corruption that surrounds him, but also navigating through what We The People are fully aware of.
There are far too many people who have joined us in the sunlight for Bill Barr to try to maintain the ridiculous premise that all is well within the institutions of Main Justice and the FBI. His lack of intellectual honesty has now become his Achilles heel.
It seems odd to accept, but AG Barr seems to have forgotten that truth is actually on his side. However, in order to deploy the most effective use of truth as a weapon against the liars, the Attorney General must first admit the problem within the deceit.
Bill Barr could learn lessons from President Trump about using truth as a weapon against the liars.
When we see that justice is measured, not by due process, but by compulsion; when we see that in order to invoke our right to due process, we need to obtain permission from those who rebuke the constitution; when we see that justice is determined by those who leverage, not in law, but in politics; when we see that representatives get power over individual liberty by graft and by scheme, and our representatives don’t protect us against them, but protect them against us; when we see corruption holding influence and individual liberty so easily dispatched and nullified; we may well know that our freedom too is soon to perish….
Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed when we meet. You cannot poll or measure it; specifically because most who carry it avoid discussion… And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.
The intelligence apparatus of our nation was weaponized against our candidate by those who controlled the levers of government. Now, with sanctimonious declarations they dismiss accountability.
Deliberate intent and prudence ensures we avoid failure. The course is thoughtful vigilance; it is a strategy devoid of emotion. The media can call us anything they want, it really doesn’t matter…. we’re far beyond the place where labels matter.
Foolishness and betrayal of our nation have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. We know exactly who Donald Trump is, and we also know what he is not.
He is exactly what we need at this moment.
He is a necessary, defiant and glorious fighter.
He is our weapon.
Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning.
Act, or be acted upon…
“…all four prosecutors, Michael Marando, Aaron Zelinsky, Jonathan Kravis and Adam Jed have resigned from the case.” What in the hell were they still doing there, drawing a paycheck?
Clearly, AG Barr is in over his head and didn’t really believe, Were at War!
Or maybe he put on a bobber, cast the line, and has just been sitting waiting for the fish to bit. And maybe it’s a big boat with a lot of lines cast.
When a cat walks into the room, the rats scatter. It takes a “smart cat” to lure the rats into the trap before he slams the door. This crap has been going on for 3 years. It won’t be unraveled in a year. Patience Patriots, Mr. Barr probably has a 100 or more traps to set. And so far there have been ZERO leaks.
To many Republicans think, “Maybe if we’re nice to 0bama’s communists they’ll be nice back?”
Come and listen to my story about a man named Jed
So, it looks like AG Barr is a good guy after all!
Well see, I think he’s ‘woke’ now!
I still think that President Trump has got this. I guess I’m a trusty planner. Might as well own it. It’s not Barr I have faith in, although to some extent I do, but mostly I trust President Trump to get as much as he can.
I wonder if these prosecutors seen trouble coming their way and utilized this situation.
Most, or all of these a$$holes will reappear in some shape or fashion in the next hoax. All of these saboteurs know each other.
I found this highly interesting, maybe a little exciting. I pray for its accuracy.
I’m so glad you posted this! I’ve believed Sessions took an intentional dive for some time while others have ridiculed anyone of that opinion. There’s good reason Sessions is so beloved by us Alabamians and its because he’s TRULY a decent man with impeccable character. I realize we can never truly know others but I challenge anyone to find just one blemish against him other than the go-to “slow-talkin, slow walk-in, Mr. Magog, Yahoo” labels which elitist have always hurled at southerners. For reasons I won’t go into, it’s been my business to deep dive research every crevice of Alabama corruption (and there’s A LOT) but I have never been able to find anything untoward regarding Sessions.
Well if that’s the case why hasn’t President Trump come out and endorsed Jeff Sessions to take his Alabama seat back?!?!?!?
If Jeff Sessions is the hero you think he is he must be one of the most valuable players Trump has on his team – so why the hell wouldn’t Trump be singing his praises now from the rooftops?!?!?
Sincerely, Trump’s silence is DEAFENING.
Sessions had a corrupt relationship re Uranium One…..is my understanding
Maybe PDJT had a nice bagpipe talk with him about WTF is going on and he better get his a## in gear and do something before he is out of a job.
President Trump to Barr: “What the … is going on?” Yes, I commented similarly, 5 days ago, that the President should give them one week:
conservative treehouse
Who was harmed by the actions of Roger Stone? It seems like only the feelings of the prosecutors were hurt.
Looks like the swamp has taken a huge blow. Their behind scenes operatives are mostly gone or exposed and being watched.
They are not in charge anymore.
They are starting to be chaffed A LITTLE…..is closer to the truth. Bagpipes Barr needs to engage with power very soon of he’ll be gone.
Like many other Treepers, I had been convinced AG Barr was primarily concerned with “protecting the institutions” more than serving justice; he appear(ed) to be a fixer and a cleaner.
But, perhaps the TRAITORS inside the DOJ know something that we do not; perhaps they have discovered what is coming from Barr and Durham, and are attempting to take Barr out like they tried with President Trump; perhaps a bigly, beautiful, YUUUUUGE Truth MOAB is about to drop on all of them……
Perhaps—
I HOPE YOU’RE RIGHT BUT BARR NEEDS TO MOVE HIS ARSE DAMNED QUICK
imho. He has had power for ONE FULL YEAR………
Well, the hits keep coming. President Trump just pulled the nomination of that corrupt DC Rat Liu:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/breaking-president-trump-pulls-nomination-of-corrupt-deep-state-us-attorney-jessie-liu-to-treasury-dept/
She was probably in on the attempted setup of Barr. JMHO
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wonder if this was a way to remove Liu from the DOJ? Promise her this move, replace her in the DOJ, then pull the nomination.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Damn good theory. I like it
Maybe. Nice thought and she–a Swamper who Trump appointed USAtty for DC in ’17– so another backstab Trump Swamper–would deserve it. I think Barr, another backstab Trump Swamper, probably read Sundance’s piece on her yesterday, realized the q’s from Senator Kennedy and another on the Senate Intel Committee would be troublesome, and ordered Trump to do so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
??? Proof read before posting?
Maybe PDJT read SD’s pieces yesterday and today about Miss Jessie. This news makes me really happy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Honestly, I think that SD has waxed a little too eloquent in this posting. The document filed with the Court by the US Attorney really says enough, and it does so in “attorney speak,” where one is sorting through the Microsoft Excel Spreadsheet Equations that determine just how much of your remaining life you are going to be forced to give up to a prison cell. And, indeed, maybe this is the very best way to say it … because it demonstrates, again in “attorney speak,” in just how many ways the original prosecutors sought to put their thumbs if not their entire bodies upon the scale.
We already know that the essential mantra of “Lawfare, Inc.” is that “the Law is a Weapon of War.” Here we see yet another demonstration of the willful abuse of process that we see that it brings. (A couple weeks ago, we saw it being used to bring about our Founders’ worst fears.) But maybe the best way to put a permanent end to it is with “the death of a thousand cuts.” With the battle that Gen. Flynn’s attorney is continued to be forced to fight. And, with the five-page document that US Attorneys Shea and Crabb have just filed here. Surely, somewhere in Washington, DC there must be someone who doesn’t see the Law to be a cudgel.
”’Mike Robinson says:
February 11, 2020 at 7:57 pm
Honestly, I think that SD has waxed a little too eloquent in this posting. The document filed with the Court by the US Attorney really says enough, and it does so in “attorney speak,”’
Nicely understated; hoping for some virtuous legal types to value the rule of law.
Notice that Trump and Barr have had the same strategy with the resistance holdovers… give ’em enough rope to hang themselves. Let them go on, watch and record, let them step in it, and make a big mess all on their own, in the public eye. “complicated business folks” is really about the public being onboard with the political decisions before they happen – letting our outrage build until we demand things change. I think it’s a perfect strategy. Thanks to Sundance and many others who bring these things to the forefront, we are more “awake” now and paying attention. I knew nothing about “lawfare” until Sundance outlined it. Suddenly I could see their games as plain as day. THANK YOU SUNDANCE!!
good guy… neutral…. or part of the swamp-club ?? tricky call ’cause some in there seem to be “shape -shifters” able to appear&speak as if they’re one with the true constitutional originalists.. while slick as a greased pig, can zig&zag through the halls of power…
BUT, for me, mr barr has done several laps around the d.c. public pool starting with his “recruitment” by the CIA … to me, once in that club—a body bag is the only true release from the clutches of that organization….
the “pool laps” reinforces your strength and improves your survivability — plus you get a first hand look at the stacking of skeletons.. and into whose closet they were stuffed…
or just maybe…
the AG, like most approaching his life’s “mile marker” … he could just be under prepared for how intense the final stretch of this race has become…. he might actually be past his use “best by” date and unaware of the true depth&consistency OF the swamp swirling about his armpits….
or (another friggin “or”…). just WTF is his true mission anyway..
how did he come to the attention of PDJT in the first place? did I miss that too??
Semper Fi…….
If Lawfare fears Barr he is Da MAN!
But for Sundance…
This amazing site has become my top read every day/all day because it’s really the only place I know of where serious, hard-hitting, important journalism is taking place in a meaningful way. I party at T_D, I’m giving Bongino’s site a chance as the light read (haven’t given clicks to Drudge for at least 3 years), but I come here for the real deal. Sundance, you’re a patriot nonpareil and the warmth, faith, sanity and camaraderie of the readership here is a great joy and comfort. I climbed up this tree a couple years ago (Maha Rushie sent me) and lurked a long time before posting now and again. Thanks for letting me ease in, all. You’re an incredible bunch and I suspect we have some heavy hitters here which keeps it interesting.
Now having said all this, I reckon I’m on the hook for ongoing donations, but I never see a link–how can I help support your important work, Treehouse?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Problem with word press i suppose. If you scroll to the bottom and click. View full site you will get the PC view. There is a colonm on the right which has a search bar and a donate button go there and ring the bell.
LikeLike
Top of the webpage . Right side
See image of Flickering candle.
Underneath candle – big orange oval button that says “Donate”
LikeLike
Gang,
It pains me to say this, but with each passing day AG Barr has been moving the arrow towards being AG (FU)BAR(R) & further away from AG (GOOD)BAR(R).
SD’s own writings bring this out. Innocent men have become incarcerated (Mannafort-Isolated cell), or brought to trial with corrupt OBama judges like Judge Vermin Wright (Stone).
And how in God’s name can the evil, despicable Bruce Van Hack be still allowed to miscarry justice against General Flynn?
Damn it AG Barr clean out DOJ for God & this Country’s sake!!
Sorry, I mean AG (FU)BAR(R)
Time for some serious whoop-ass.
This is the trouble with the right, conservatives, republicans, they don’t take the democrats seriously, they are more dangerous, than China and/or the Russians! Wake up William!
You are referring to “I yam what I yam, and that’s all that I yam” Barr, right?
Robert O’Brien says decision to remove Vindman was his, not Trump’s
National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien ”It was just time for them to go back, their service was no longer needed.”
He noted they were not fired, but rotated out of the White House ahead of schedule. He confirmed they would be replaced.
Speaking at the Atlantic Council think tank, O’Brien said the president was entitled to a team he has confidence in and that wants to execute his policies.
I see lots of celebrating today’s events in the comments, but… In his post on the withdrawal of Liu’s nomination to Treasury, Sundance specifically warned, “a complicated business….” I don’t think the celebrants have taken sufficient heed of that, as a warning.
Outstanding comments by Sundance…and now we know somebody with some sway is reading them. (Adios Ms. Liu.)
LikeLike
OMDG! Mueller team actually said show me the evidence on all the Ruskies?!! Who the F in their right mind would think and talk like that? No Ruskies here, Bye dovidjenja. God Help the USA.
As if they added Stone being under a gag order as a count! Now i read somewhere that he in fact hadn’t lied to congress or SC about his access to Assange, but that he had said it publicly and to their witnesses that he DID have access to him??! I haven’t read his depositions so i don’t know how true it is, but it wouldn’t be hard to believe after what we have seen them do to everyone else caught up in the Russia bs
Another big positive today that is important in DJT agenda is finally taking a positive step in finally going after sanctuary cities. Hard to effectively attack illegal immigrants with those still here.
I have just read the supplemental memorandum by Timothy Shea, above, and I have to say…he sounds like an idiot.
Just read Sheas statement to the court. It honestly sounded alot like a Sidney filing i saw the same or similar language.
I can copy.it from scrib but read the second paragraph of the introduction.
“Act, or be acted upon.”
Now that’s the truth!
I hope the likes of Dobbs and Trump read this post too, Sundance, and make use of it. To be perfectly clear: WE KNOW (said to both sides).
Still think this was a matter of Pres Trump/AG Barr waiting patiently, giving them all enough rope to hang themselves.
Recall, Barr has lived his life, a full and prosperous one. He doesn’t give a tinker’s dam (or anything else) what the Young Lions think of him.
I have been known to be incorrect. Alot.
Ok guys take a breath… the Democrats will receive a letter saying they resigned because Barr interfered.. they all planned to resign.. Chuck Schumer is ready.. impeach 45 and Barr..
now in Barr’s defense is Wolf’s leaking Carter Page FISA and an 2 month sentence… there is little doubt that the American public will buy this Farse Coup 3…
Also remember Warner is outed Head of Treasury SS approval in Senate now possible
Maybe they all trapped themselves, Trump, Barr and company are watching Lawfare, they play too cute with their games. DOJ briefing on Stone case, just verbal with no paper trail or did they a prepare a false briefing outline and submit it to the DOJ? Did they try bully Barr or did Barr suggest they leave? They knew they were going to be able to sale their BS in public MSN of a Corrupt DOJ under Barr/Trump, that’s card their guilty play in light.
The 4 Deep State lawyers are trying to reboot this: History.com:
“On October 20, 1973, in an unprecedented show of executive power, Nixon ordered Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus to fire Cox, but both men refused and resigned their posts in protest. The role of attorney general then fell to Solicitor General Robert Bork, who reluctantly complied with Nixon’s request and dismissed Cox. Less than a half hour later, the White House dispatched FBI agents to close off the offices of the Special Prosecutor, Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General.”
I’m sure this has been gamed-out by Schiff and Lawfare again. Even if the President commuted Stone’s sentence later, they would have done it then.
This scheduled legal temper tantrum and the firing of the Vindbags certainly doesn’t compare to Watergate for our President. However, the actions of the Crooked Prosecutors themselves are another Dirty Trick and Agit-Prop event in this continuing Perma-Coup, which dwarfs the Watergate Scandal exponentially and by orders of degree.
The updated sentencing recommendations punts to the judge to determine the sentence–this judge!?
