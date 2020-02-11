DOJ Submits Supplemental Sentencing Memorandum Following Mueller Team Rogue Prosecution Effort…

It is now obvious the Mueller prosecutors in the Roger Stone case intentionally inflated the sentencing recommendation (7 to 9 years prison) in a coordinated Lawfare effort to set-up a narrative of Attorney General Bill Barr interference.

After lying to main justice officials, in an effort to deploy their plan, all four prosecutors, Michael Marando, Aaron Zelinsky, Jonathan Kravis and Adam Jed have resigned from the case. Their resignations follow the DOJ filing a supplemental sentencing memorandum rebuking the prior sentence recommendation:

Ultimately responsibility for the the issues created by this internal “resistance” deployment falls directly on the shoulders of Attorney General Bill Barr who refused to purge the DOJ of corrupt and politically motivated lawyers.

These Lawfare-minded legal activists weaponized the DOJ against their political enemies and used the cover of former special prosecutor Robert Mueller to carry out their misdeeds. Ironically this Friday will be the one year anniversary of AG Bill Barr being sworn into office. Full DOJ filing below:

It is an unfortunate reality but if AG Bill Barr could be caught off-guard by the corruption within his own DOJ; as contrast against such high profile cases as Roger Stone and Lt. General Michael Flynn; what does that say about Barr’s ability to see the ongoing institutional corruption evident within the FBI?

Continuing to sing the praises of institutional officers like Robert Mueller, Christopher Wray and Rod Rosenstein; while simultaneously being marginalized by efforts within Main Justice; does little to indicate AG Bill Barr possesses the fortitude or skillset to recognize the severity of corruption that surrounds him.

As CTH has shared for more than eight months, Bill Barr’s biggest challenge is not only confronting the corruption that surrounds him, but also navigating through what We The People are fully aware of.

There are far too many people who have joined us in the sunlight for Bill Barr to try to maintain the ridiculous premise that all is well within the institutions of Main Justice and the FBI. His lack of intellectual honesty has now become his Achilles heel.

It seems odd to accept, but AG Barr seems to have forgotten that truth is actually on his side. However, in order to deploy the most effective use of truth as a weapon against the liars, the Attorney General must first admit the problem within the deceit.

Bill Barr could learn lessons from President Trump about using truth as a weapon against the liars.

When we see that justice is measured, not by due process, but by compulsion; when we see that in order to invoke our right to due process, we need to obtain permission from those who rebuke the constitution; when we see that justice is determined by those who leverage, not in law, but in politics; when we see that representatives get power over individual liberty by graft and by scheme, and our representatives don’t protect us against them, but protect them against us; when we see corruption holding influence and individual liberty so easily dispatched and nullified; we may well know that our freedom too is soon to perish….

Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed when we meet. You cannot poll or measure it; specifically because most who carry it avoid discussion… And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.

The intelligence apparatus of our nation was weaponized against our candidate by those who controlled the levers of government. Now, with sanctimonious declarations they dismiss accountability.

Deliberate intent and prudence ensures we avoid failure. The course is thoughtful vigilance; it is a strategy devoid of emotion. The media can call us anything they want, it really doesn’t matter…. we’re far beyond the place where labels matter.

Foolishness and betrayal of our nation have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. We know exactly who Donald Trump is, and we also know what he is not.

He is exactly what we need at this moment.

He is a necessary, defiant and glorious fighter.

He is our weapon.

Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning.

Act, or be acted upon…