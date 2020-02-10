DOJ Recommends 7 to 9 Years in Prison for Roger Stone…

In November of 2019 a federal jury found Roger Stone guilty of five counts of lying to the House Intelligence Committee (bragging mostly), one count of obstructing their bogus investigation (based on fraudulent Trump-Russia); and one count of tampering with his former friend/witness Randy Credico (sent a text saying: “Prepare to die cocksucker”).
Today the DOJ recommended seven to nine years in prison (pdf here).
WASHINGTON – Federal prosecutors are urging that longtime Donald Trump adviser and Republican political provocateur Roger Stone be sent to prison for about seven to nine years for his conviction on charges of lying and witness tampering during investigations of ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.
Following a weeklong trial last November, a Washington jury took found Stone guilty on all seven felony counts he faced: five of making false statements to Congress, one of obstruction of Congress, and one of witness tampering with both the House Intelligence Committee inquiry and special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. (read more)
Trump should issue an Executive Order to raid and arrest the coup conspirators. Our National Security is at stake here…
Yes, the Coup continues.
Those Clinton, Obama, Epstein, DNC files etc control everything DC.
mueller the retardo, weisman and his cohorts belong in prison for multiple crimes against innocent people, not Stone!
By the way Paul Manafort is another innocent victim of their targeting! Pres Trump time to pardon them all! Hurry up with Paul because he will be dead soon as this poor, good man is in solitary thanks to the evil pos weisman!
Former Rep Bob Barr’s op-ed on Roger Stone’s conviction
Sentence a man to 7 to 9 years in prison for little more than bad attitude and ridiculing them
Shameless
And they should be ridiculed these traitors and arrogant scum with endless power and money and spying ability can target any innocent person they choose for any reason or no reason! This must end! These treasonous agencies must be cleaned out and their powers eliminated, and their abilities to hide their criminal escapades ended! I’m talking about all the agencies! If these dirty cops dont believe in the oaths they took , then they’ve got to go! There oaths were to follow the law, not make it up! And everyone of the scumbags need to be accountable for their actions, instead of of operating like the mafia!
This Daily Caller article is excellent. Everyone should read it. Thanks so much for posting.
Roger Stone never lied in his life! He is a patriot! He is a good friend of president Trump for over 40 years! This was another set-up! Another part of the coup, and no one in the doj that is not a criminal would have the audacity to sentence Stone, who targeted merely because he is great friend of Trump! Hello AG Barr, do you not see this? Are you going to continue to allow this to go on? All these people Corsi, Stone, Flynn, all long time friends and or associates of Trump! When is this shit gonna end?
Sad
Yes….it’s time. Waaaay past time. This cra p will never self correct. Clean house once and for all.
So very sad
That means Comey, McCabe, Clapper and the Coup Crew should get Guillotined!
???? But the D-Oh-J has not charged them. So they are all on book tours and CNN. Disgusting corrupt agencies!!!
None of those traitors should be allowed to publish any book in the time of the administration they are lying about! No one in the government should be allowed to publish any political book in the time of any administration! That is dangerous to the country, and I think a form of sedition!
And I am tired of people saying the regular agents are good people! Bullshit! Any and each of those agents were and are responsible to inform on anyone doing anything illegal! Every damned one of them knew what was going on, that Trump was and is being targeted and none of them have done a damned thing! And dont tell me its because they can’t! They are cowards, traitors or liars, not to be trusted anymore than their criminal bosses!
This is outrageous!!! We need McCarthyism to come back in a big way,because he actually had it right!
Yes, he did have it right and now it’s there for all to see. It’s time for some Executive Action regarding all of the corrupt coup plotters’ political prisoners. Enough is enough playing along and pretending the system is fair.
McCarthy was 100% correct. Period.
Joe McCarthy was right on the money when he pointed to the massive number of communists in America who were working to bring the country down.
I just hope it’s not too late to change what is happening today. The young have been indoctrinated in our schools, colleges and universities into being good little Marxists.
Look how many idiots there are out there who are pulling for Bernie Sanders, the man who spent his honeymoon in Soviet Russia at the height of the cold war is now the leading democratic candidate. Sanders is by no means a socialist, he is a COMMUNIST.
It is a surreal and scary situation that we find ourselves in today. It is positive proof that no form or acts of communism or a communist party should ever be permitted in the United States. Then again, that would outlaw the entire democratic party. What to do?
Perseverance, Devilbat.
We have God, President Trump and about 100M patriots to the charge.
🇺🇸
This is so freaking disgusting!!! Start to finish! He shouldn’t have been charged at all. He exaggerated his standing with individuals…he harmed no one but his own reputation! So infuriating.
Whatever it is, it is certainly not justice. The real perps are laughing their butts off.
I forget, are we still waiting for Trump to declassify stuff and go big ugly? Are we still trusting the plan? Or are we waiting til we get back the house? Asking for a very tired friend.
Stone is not going to go to jail. These prosecutors just put a thumb in the eye of Trump, and it will not stand. NO WAY!
I truly hope that you are right.
Wtf was Stone thinking this was the Repugs investigation at the time and Stone lied lied lied in his testimony. Then the emails he sent to his supposed back channel holy crap. Then stone thumbed his nose at the courts relase condition orders numerous times.
Stone frucked himself over and over.
This is not fruit of the posionous tree this was stone being a stupid fool.
Trump wont pardon him and I dont think he will even consider it.
This case is nothing like Flynns, no comparison at all.
Stone made his bed and will now lay in it.
Yes yes I know the coup plotters are walking free FOR NOW.
It’s a little harsh, though. It seems he thought it silly. He wasn’t questioned by the DOJ, but the House. House send it over to DOJ and DOJ says throw the book at him?
I didn’t know Lawfare was in the DOJ, too.
Meanwhile democrats in Congress and those that go in front of Congress LIE every day without every being held accountable. Holder was held in CONTEMPT of Congress. Nothing ever happened to him. Republicans sent alot of referalls to DOJ and NOTHING has happened on any of them
It’s absolutely sickening, Barr should be ashamed, as well as the others.
Stone has too much info on Epstein and they need to shut him up. Same with Assuage. Has zero to do with Trump. Once he is sentenced, Trump could set him free and he could really spill the beans on a lot of people.
