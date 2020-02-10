DOJ Recommends 7 to 9 Years in Prison for Roger Stone…

In November of 2019 a federal jury found Roger Stone guilty of five counts of lying to the House Intelligence Committee (bragging mostly), one count of obstructing their bogus investigation (based on fraudulent Trump-Russia); and one count of tampering with his former friend/witness Randy Credico (sent a text saying: “Prepare to die cocksucker”).

Today the DOJ recommended seven to nine years in prison (pdf here).

(Pdf Link Here)

Following a weeklong trial last November, a Washington jury took found Stone guilty on all seven felony counts he faced: five of making false statements to Congress, one of obstruction of Congress, and one of witness tampering with both the House Intelligence Committee inquiry and special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. (read more)