Rudy Giuliani Lays Out Biden’s Ukraine Money Laundering Schemes – The Senate Ignores…

Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to outline the evidence that highlights how Joe and Hunter Biden profited from a Ukraine scheme to pay political bribes through a money laundering scheme.

Unfortunately along with Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, the Senate finance and Senate Foreign Affairs committees refuse to review the information due to the sensitivity of the politics. Additionally, Attorney General Bill Barr has told his lawyers that no investigations of political corruption will be permitted without his direct approval.