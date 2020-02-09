Rudy Giuliani Lays Out Biden’s Ukraine Money Laundering Schemes – The Senate Ignores…

Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to outline the evidence that highlights how Joe and Hunter Biden profited from a Ukraine scheme to pay political bribes through a money laundering scheme.
Unfortunately along with Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, the Senate finance and Senate Foreign Affairs committees refuse to review the information due to the sensitivity of the politics. Additionally, Attorney General Bill Barr has told his lawyers that no investigations of political corruption will be permitted without his direct approval.
Palm to the forehead, SMH
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do you think Rudy Giuliani might get more attention in DC and in the media if he were to self-identify as a “whistle-blower?”
LikeLiked by 5 people
>>>Barr has told his lawyers that no investigations of political corruption will be permitted without his direct approval…
I am guessing the fig leaf is to prevent ‘small group’ action, but old boss same as the new boss. This is what Lynch did too, but she pretended she wasn’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
kek! At 10 minutes in, Rudy says “I wouldn’t be able to walk down the streets” — I’m certain that’s a Q reference.
https://qmap.pub/read/1832
Drop is below:
Re_read drops re: Haiti.
At some point it will not be safe for them to walk down the street.
PURE EVIL.
HOW MANY IN WASHINGTON AND THOSE AROUND THE WORLD (IN POWER) WORSHIP THE DEVIL?
Conspiracy?
Fake News?
The World is WATCHING.
Q
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uhem, Bill. Your refusal to investigate political corruption *is* political corruption!
LikeLiked by 26 people
Agree re Barr and corrupt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like I’ve been saying for months, I am confident Durham will take down Barr. The future of the Republic depends on it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You have GOT to be kidding me…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look at it this way. At least AG Barr stopped the Lawfare prosecutors at the SDNY from indicting Rudy for foreign lobbying on the trip to the Ukraine. You know they were foaming at the mouth to nail him and use it for leverage to take down President Trump during the impeachment. That’s why Barr made the proclamation. Don’t be greedy, Guys!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rudy said he’s not been to Ukraine in 2 years, and that visit was for his personal consulting business.
LikeLike
…and the SDNY can indict a ham sandwich especially a Republican one. Look at what they did to Flynn and Stone?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let the PT rally chants begin……..
No Brooms Allowed!
We want Sidney!
LikeLike
I guess I disagree. Taking down a so-called ‘political rival’ just begs the question of PDJT’s rightful election in the mouths of the media hyena.
This illegal corruption cannot be criticized as revenge, it must be served cold and irrelevant after the Crossfire Hurricane indictments have been tried and convicted. This corruption should have been well forgotten in the wake of VP Biden’s long ago defeat in the early Dhimm primaries back in the 2020 Spring. Let’s watch Durham take down the Big Dogs righteously first.
For me, the primary dynamic should be the uninterrupted momentum of the landslide we all look forward toward. We should not encourage anything that will make the electorate hesitate from voting in a majority in both houses for PDJT’s second term.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Grlangworth, i couldnt agree more! in this case timing is everything and the focused priority should bringing the coup participants/planners to justice and control of all three branches. Getting back the House will not be a cake walk with all of the Repub retirements but it is a must have to move the MAGA agenda forward. Ukraine corruption will still be there after these priorities are addressed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grlangworth, i couldnt agree more! in this case timing is everything and the focused priority should bringing the coup participants/planners to justice and control of all three branches. Getting back the House will not be a cake walk with all of the Repub retirements but it is a must have to move the MAGA agenda forward. Ukraine corruption will still be there after these priorities are addressed.
LikeLike
One of the features about peach mint was evidently to chill any corruption investigation with merit by presenting agenda-driven spin as removal-worthy for a sitting president. It requires an entrenched bureaucracy loathe to do much of anything but shuffle deck chairs, of course, lest their personal gravy train become the target of the weaponized cronies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Barr is already investigating…………….maybe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL. I’m honestly laughin pretty hard at this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Compare the way that top gun Rudy is being treated with the deference and ass kissing that was given to the Dangerous Doofus Wray and you will get an idea what Barr’s priorities are.
LikeLiked by 11 people
But…but… Barr is say’n aaaaaaaall the right things.
Just like Rooster!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Just like Rooster!”
When one swamper goes away, another is always right there to assume the position.
(double entendre intended)
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the caption above under Rudy, he is quoted as saying that PDJT should investigate Biden after his senate acquittal. So shouldnt we be asking PDJT why HE is ignoring Rudy? It isnt just the Senate that is ignoring Biden’s misdeeds.
LikeLike
What more can Trump do? if the GOP Senate is determined to protect the Democrats from investigation and prosecution for their criminal conduct … and make no mistake, they clearly are so determined … then Trump or any other President have very littler leverage. Think back to the way Trump was treated by Congress, including the Republicans in Congress, for firing Comey and for wanting to fire Sessions and Rosenstein.
If he fires Wray and Barr the Democrats will impeach him again, and next time the Republicans in the Senate may join them. Many of them already claimed that Trump was “wrong” for trying to have Biden investigated, they just said it did not warrant removal from office.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It does, however, require *their* removal from office. Dirtbags. #VOTEincumbentsOUT
LikeLike
He needs to make a stand. We didn’t send him to DC to acquiesce to Corrupt Politicians.
They continue to abuse their power. They orchestrate BS using FRAUD as leverage, then somehow control him with these imaginary crimes hanging over his head.
ENOUGH! What they’re doing is actually CRIMINAL!
LikeLike
You need a reality check CM-TX.
If the DOJ is refusing to investigate these things now, how will their attitude change just because Trump sent them a memo?
All they will do is do a faux investigation, say there’s no there there and Trump leaves HIMSELF exposed.
Think hings through before demanding he do something or other.
HE IS JUST ONE MAN.
LikeLike
By your logic, then if Barr goes after the Bidens, then PDJT would still face DEMS’ criticism for either obstruction or retribution. So why should BARR be blamed but PDJT is excused?
LikeLike
If he fires Wray and Barr the Democrats will impeach him again
—
And the president of the United States firing a do nothing USAG and a corrupt Director of FBI are high crimes and misdemeanors rising to impeachment?
Interesting!
LikeLike
Prior to impeachment the President was being baited for an obstruction charge. Post impeachment, the President would be accused of retaliation.
The DOJ is supposed to handle these matters. Did our President not already ask Barr to declassify? DOJ does *not* need the President’s permission to carry out their sworn duty. And they know it.
The DOJ’s refusal to step up and do their job is why our president had been chafing under an obstruction cloud for the past two years. The DOJ’s continued refusal to act exposes the President to a retaliation charge should he now step in. And that is why I do not trust the DOJ. They know exactly what they are doing and why.
LikeLiked by 3 people
….exposes the President to a retaliation charge should he now step in.
—–
Now that’s interesting! In a fair and just world, firing someone for not doing their job (Barr) and for trying to destroy the company (Wray) wouldn’t be considered retaliation. It’d be considered prudent business management.
LikeLike
The governor commits arson with impunity, while the people are not allowed to light their lamps.
只許州官放火
不許百姓點燈
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder if it’s Rudy who decides when to go on tv with his investigation or if POTUS and he plan the reveals.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can a sitting AG be charged with obstruction of justice?
LikeLike
Not if he’s doing exactly what the Repubs and Dems want him to do. Without the support of a political party, Trump governs with one hand tied behind his back. That’s how our Constitutional system works. The only way to change that is to change the Executive or change the make-up of the Legislature. Right now we have a President who’s essentially an independent with only a handful of other independents holding seats in the Legislature. That’s how the Dems were essentially just able to have a vote of no-confidence. Trump is hamstrung because heis operating in some respects like a Prime Minister who serves at the pleasure of the Legislature.
What we’re witnessing is a constitutional crisis.A President needs the support of one of the two major parties. Without it,problems like the one with Rudy here occur daily.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shouldn’t the voters step in to give our President a hand? CONgress serves at the pleasure of we, the people, does it not?
LikeLike
We have to get back the House in November for Trump. Good lawyers & Trump supporters in repub House with big, legitimate axe to grind. Senate repubs protect the entire Senate, even the dems because they are all on the take and many are less than thrilled with Trump Nation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
AG’s, like most District Attorney offices throughout the country, have much discretion in determining which crimes get prosecuted immediately and which go on the back burner. It happens every day.
Any accusations of obstruction would simply be explained away as prioritizing the department’s workloads and effectively utilizing limited resources. It’s all perfectly legal. Now ethically speaking, that may be a different matter.
LikeLike
Rudy disagrees. He says in this interview that if there’s no accountability it’s because of a double standard where Republicans are treated harshly. He does not say that it is Republicans themselves who are blocking accountability. Is he a dummy? Playing a game? Playing nice-nice?
LikeLike
Sometimes Republicans “pretend not to know things,” just like their Democrat counterparts. I like Rudy, but he has to realize he is dealing with UNiparty Globalists, right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
THIS is why Trump wants to move the SS back under the Treasury Dept.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/06/important-secretary-mnuchin-interview-with-maria-bartiromo/
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s pretty obvious… the lack of interest is because they are all guilty of the same thing
LikeLiked by 9 people
Bingo!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pretty much. The solution is for Republican voters to clean up the GOP Senate by replacing them all in the primaries. But I’m seeing no real interest in doing that. The average GOP voter is under the impression that the GOP Senate are all patriots and Trump supporters.
LikeLike
And it’s both parties and both chambers of Congress AND State as well!
Pelosi, Biden, Kerry, Clinton, Graham, McCain, Romney…the list goes on and on and they are all either part of it or covering because someone they want to protect is part of it!
LikeLike
Sir John Harington, a member of Queen Elizabeth I’s court, composed numerous trenchant epigrams. One of the most famous is this one:
Treason doth never prosper: what’s the reason?
Why, if it prosper, none dare call it treason.
The logic is impeccable. Once the traitors have taken power, it’s dangerous to call them traitors. Today, treason is prospering in America as never before. Professors, politicians, and pundits who are willing to jeopardize their country’s safety for the sake of a fashionable narrative will be well-rewarded in terms of salaries, promotions, and honors. By the same token, those who dare speak out about the dangers of Islamization will be increasingly at risk.
Once again, I am not speaking of treason in its narrowly defined Constitutional sense, but in its broader… (more)
https://www.crisismagazine.com/2018/none-dare-call-it-treason
“We should Nuke it from orbit. It’s the only way to be sure.”
Corporal Hicks
Aliens
LikeLike
Is there anything preventing Trump from asking Barr to review the evidence?
LikeLike
Yes, Barr… and what might be officially found if anyone actually looked. This is a hazard to many in the UniParty, not just Biden.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if the investigation of Biden begins when he drops out of the race for President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Biden campaign is basically in Thelma and Louise driving off a cliff mode.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could trump appoint an independent counsel?
LikeLike
I think that comes from Barr so the question is, can PT order Barr to appoint Rudy as Ukraine Special Prosecutor?
Could you imagine the reaction from the left and those in Congress who may have had their hands in the cookie jar??
If so, do it Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course they’re ignoring it. Biden’s corruption is their corruption too.
LikeLike
There’s something similar to the “good cop, bad cop” routine going on here. Rudy is the designated bad new cop, the dogged, “I’m-after-justice-and-am-gonna bust- those- guys” while POTUS is the good, put-upon saintly cop. (“I gladly take these hits for you”)
POTUS wants Rudy out there. He knows the large Fox audience of viewers will hear all this and tell a few friends, friends who might be receptive to hearing it. The story spreads.
However, America isn’t ready for an arrest of Joe Biden, present today Presidential candidate and former Veep to the First black President, esp with the primary season in full bloom.
Rudy knows all that won’t take place NOW in the full swing of a run-up to a Presidential election and frankly, POTUS doesn’t WANT that right now.
Does he want it, ever? Yes. Of course he does. He wants revenge. So do we.
Furthermore, both he and we want this scandalous behavior to stop and until people are unmasked for their corruption, it never will.
However, it’s simply unrealistic to think it will happen NOW.
LikeLike
Things won’t begin in earnest until after PDJT wins the election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Which is WHY the DEMS are still so dangerous.
I DO think the lower levels of the corruption–the McCAbes and Strzok types–need to be gone after in the spring.
The nations HAS to be told that yes, ILLEGAL SPYING, spying with no lawful predicate, took place on Candidate Trump, POTUS-Elect Trump and POTUS Trump and that there was an attempt to destroy not only his candidacy but his Presidency….
Come on, Durham…
LikeLike
Politics be damned. If laws were broken someone needs to be held accountable and prosecuted. It doesn’t matter if it’s the Democrats or the Republicans. Not going after these crooks, of either party, is why there are so many of them, and they are getting rather blatant about getting away with it , from the Bidens to the Clintons to the DOJ and FBI, etc.
LikeLike
A slimebag on the Ukraine topic of course:
Graham says he’s “not sure” if Giuliani is getting “played” by Russia
9 Feb 2020
LikeLiked by 1 person
Other that Romney there isn’t a more useless sob that Graham. He is pathetic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear Lindsey has his hands dirty in the Ukraine debacle, no? I recall a little snippet on here that showed McCain and Lindsey getting rewarded?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lindsey Graham was part of the Ukranian coup that put Poroshenko into power. I find it hard to believe that he will work hard to expose that fact.
LikeLike
Look up POS in dictionary and there will be a pic of lady Lindsey.
LikeLiked by 1 person
GRAHAM IN 2014 AND 2015
U.S. President Barrack Obama’s public admission of the U.S. government’s $5 billion investment in funding fundamentally altering Ukraine’s political, economic and cultural alignment in the world. Look at the comity members.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko centre, Chairman of Senate Armed Services Committee, US Senator John McCain, centre left, US Senator Lindsey Graham, centre right, and US Senator Amy Klobuchar pose for photo with the Ukrainian marines. (Mikhail Palinchak/Presidential Press Service, Pool Photo via AP)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who else, do you see besides those named, in the picture?
LikeLike
Lindsey is not the smartest guy in the room. He couldn’t handle the investigation anyway.
LikeLike
I am no fan of Graham at all, but he makes many important points in this interview. We are being stupid if we don’t take them seriously.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Broom has spoken!
LikeLike
Why is William Barr restricting investigatiions?
LikeLike
Because of what they might officially prove. The very long series of evidential dots so obviously connected as seen by any informed person with a brain must remain circumstantial.
LikeLike
Barr is a gatekeeper for the uniparty elite.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many are VERY frustrated with AG Barr and this investigation.
Transparency, truth and justice must prevail but millions are doubting if the current DOJ and FIB will truly ever expose it all.
So here is a suggestion for PT that he can act on today, if there is any question in his mind about Americans ever seeing hard evidence of the corruption, coup and money laundering.
Make Sidney Powell a WH Presidential Appointment whereby no Senate confirmation is required.
In her role as special liaison between the WH and DOJ, she sits in on all meetings AG Barr holds with Durham and his DA’s. (think czar but in a good way)
Also, and this is key, provide her with full declassification authority with zero redactions so she can read and review all documents related to Russia Collusion, the Dossier, FISA Abuse, FBI Contractor Abuse, Uranium One, the Hammer Program, HRC unsecured server, the DNC hack, Seth Rich murder, impeachment fraud and Ukraine corruption and alleged money laundering of US taxpayer monies.
Her authority is solely to read, review and brief PT directly. (Because this is a huge job you may want to expand the team to include Joe Digenova and Victoria Toesing to help read and review these documents as they too have DA experience)
Sidney reports back on what she sees as the progress and where the lack of progress is occurring.
For example:
1. Has your DOJ deposed the two U1 WB yet?
2. Has your DOJ deposed Assange yet?
3. What happened to the Wiener Laptop and the evidence on it?
4. What happened to all 33k HRC emails that the NSA has?
5. What happened to Mifsud’s phone and the information on it?
6. What happened to the 47 Hammer Hard Drives that Montgomery turned into the FBI in 2015?
7. Was all the evidence gathered by the FBI on the Seth Rich murder turned over to Judicial Watch and Ty Clevenger’s FOIA request?
8. What happened to the Rudy’s Ukraine evidence he turned over to Pompeo?
9. What happened to the Lindsey request to Pompeo on turning over all Biden communications with Ukraine back in 2016?
10. Did they ever trace the serial numbers on the PapaD money he was given?
11. How long have they known Mifsud and Halper were ALWAYS western agents?
12. Why hasn’t a joint investigation between the DOJ and Ukrainian Government not begun considering we have a treaty with them to jointly investigate corruption?
As you can see, there are many things that could use an extra set of eyes on to ensure PT is getting the full and complete story.
Think of this as America’s MAGA insurance policy.
Because there is a mountain of material to review PT could consider making Rudy a PA and special Liaison between the WH and FBI where he sits closely with Wray and his subordinates at all meetings. After all what kind of FIB Director can only see the need for policy changes to fix the FIB after all we have seen to date?
Yes, in the end AG Barr and Wray may chose to quit and if they do so be it.
PT simply follows the agency hierarchy policy of next person up so there is no issue with Senate confirmation or crying from the left, as PT is operating by the book!
But Sidney and Rudy stay in place.
The benefits are:
1. PT gets a second set of eyes and opinion on things.
2. PT and the American people get peace of mind as they TRUST Sidney and Rudy and with them on the job truth and justice can’t be far behind.
3. The investigations continue and the odds of evidence getting lost, misplaced or overlooked is reduced greatly IMO.
4. It gives Sidney and Rudy a running start into 2021 and PT’s second term.
5. It gets the Ukraine investigation moving sooner than later.
IMO this is pure Trump Genius! It helps to force DOJ accountability and action NOW, ensure PT is getting the straight poop while giving PT’s new team a running start into Nov.
I don’t tweet but if you agree and want to post this elsewhere so others can see the suggestion, please feel free.
LikeLike
Forgetting for a moment that Grassley (Finance Chair) and Ron Johnson (Homeland Security)
have been busy little beavers….pursuing this “sans-Guiliani”
In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said they “requested Hunter Biden’s official travel records from the U.S. Secret Service as a part of their ongoing probe into potential conflicts of interest.”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/gop-senators-request-hunter-biden-travel-records-from-secret-service
AND
The U.S. Treasury Department has started turning over confidential banking records related to Hunter Biden in response to requests from Senate investigative committees.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson asked the Treasury in November for “suspicious activity reports,” banking alerts involving money laundering or fraud, related to Biden and his associates.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/politics/confidential-banking-records-related-to-hunter-biden-in-senate-hands-report
In the grand scheme of things……..how important is it that THIS gets resolved right now?
Biden is toast.
Rudy is tainted meat.
They’ll be plenty of time of time to beat this horse.
Assuming the Senate can’t walk and chew gum at the same time…..
I’d rather see FISA/FBI be the primary focus IMO.
Get some heat in the kitchen or wins under the belt….
then come back for the coke addled stripper chaser and his Corn Pop.
LikeLike
So, earlier I read Barr has his daughter keeping an eye on Mnuchin, uh, working with Mnuchin
Another thing PT is moving SS to Treasury
Barr moves Liu to Treasury (keep an eye on things and report back?)
Just curious what y’all think about 👆
Just watch, Rudy will be mocked brutally to discredit him.
I think Barr does not want to touch Ukraine.
Now Ms Lindsey already saying Rudy is being fooled by the Russians!! Can you believe it? Russians.
Lyndsey just doing his part for the club.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. The Lucy Liu moves could be just that a counter move to PT’s move.
All the more reason PT can put Barr and Wray in checkmate by making Sidney and Rudy Presidential Appointments whereby they are Special Liaisons or czars between the WH and DOJ (Sidney) and WH and FIB (Rudy) and there is noting Barr and Wray can do other than embrace it or quit.
Do it Mr. President!!
LikeLike
Bogeyfree,🇺🇸
Agree
Would love to see it👍
LikeLike
Lindsay Graham renounced today that AG Barr told him Rudy’s info may be Russian propaganda.
LikeLike
Lindsey will not take it up because Lindsey’s was, perhaps even still is, dipping his hand in the Ukrainian corruption cookie jar.
LikeLike
See Graham is CORRUPT. He went on TV and kind of alledged that everything Guillani has is RUSSIAN PROPAGANDA. He also knows that the Senate Intel Committee is the most corrupt committee (republicans and democrats) so he says any info Guliani has must go to them. The Barr says NO INVESTITGATIONS with his order. They are going to COVER IT UP
LikeLike
Lindsay was involved in the US arranged Ukrainian cuop which got rid of the pro Russian guy.
There are photos of Lindsay with ex Amb Yovanovich, Nuland, Ukrainian soldiers, Mc Stain etc
Cant find it but I did see those pics
LikeLike
I am getting some good ideas of what I would like to do with Barr`s bagpipes.
LikeLike
And now BB has said he believes the evidence RG has might be Russian disinformation? WTF
BB exactly what have you done since taking over for Jefferson Beauregard Sessions ? The same as he did ? Absolutely nothing while the criminals continue to skirt the constitution and break the laws continually including treason and seditious acts against this country and our President. I had hope from day one when BB said he can’t believe what these people have done in these prestigious historical halls, That’s completely gone.
LikeLike
More on Burisma and the Ukrainian coup
LikeLiked by 1 person
I AGREE
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s interesting that Schiff continues to claim he doesn’t know the whistleblower, Eric C when there are photos of them all over the internet, with Schiff, Hillary, Obama, Brennan and Comey. And Eric C is supposedly been dating his daughter Alexa. How will he explain those two enormous lies?
LikeLike
Look at it this way. Our President is a realist and that is how he has brought our economy back from the brink of collapse. He also knows that there are a lot more “resisters” hidden in every nook and cranny of Washington. Right now, he still has to be very careful about how many battle fronts he fights this war on. Once he gets another term, he may be in a position to fight more simultaneous battles. I want more winning on policy decisions, because they will be lasting victories for We The People.
LikeLike
“Unfortunately along with Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, the Senate finance and Senate Foreign Affairs committees refuse to review the information due to the sensitivity of the politics. Additionally, Attorney General Bill Barr has told his lawyers that no investigations of political corruption will be permitted without his direct approval.”
The Axis of Silencers.
The Royalist Establishment has put almost as big a Cone of Silence around Rudy as they have around Julian.
LikeLike
“The Royalist Establishment has put almost as big a Cone of Silence around Rudy as they have around Julian.”
I just read this, this is the perfect place to share:
German TV Exposes the Lies That Entrapped Julian Assange
“…Both ZDF programs show Melzer being interviewed, with minimal interruption or commentary, letting his findings speak for themselves about how allegations against Assange were “made up” and manipulated to hold him captive…”
The particularly scurrilous allegation that led many, including initially Melzer, to believe Assange was a rapist — a tried and tested smear technique of covert action — was especially effective. The Swedes never formally charged him with rape — or with any crime, for that matter. ZDF exhibited some of the documents Melzer uncovered that show the sexual allegations were just as “invented” as the evidence for WMD before the attack on Iraq.
“…“… This is not only about protecting Assange, but about preventing a precedent likely to seal the fate of Western democracy. For once telling the truth has become a crime, while the powerful enjoy impunity, it will be too late to correct the course. We will have surrendered our voice to censorship and our fate to unrestrained tyranny.” …”
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/02/no_author/ray-mcgovern-german-tv-exposes-the-lies-that-entrapped-julian-assange/
LikeLike
This is a great explanation of why it won’t get fixed.
http://thezman.com/wordpress/?p=19779
LikeLike
They don’t want the truth…
LikeLiked by 3 people
yeah right…
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/breaking-word-on-the-street-is-there-may-be-major-deep-state-arrests-this-week-but-of-course-weve-heard-this-before/
I would not hold my breathe
LikeLike
I guess we’ll have to depend on the stripper who’s suing Hunter Biden in Paternity Court to do all the heavy lifting to get the “discovery of facts” out (about the Biden’s) into the open to get the ball rolling… 💰💰💰
LikeLike
There won’t be accountability until we get from behind our keyboards, and march!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rudy is quarantined, but he finds the most documents and witnesses anyway 🙂
LikeLike
I’m quite sure Bill Barr knows exactly who Rudy-G is, as do the Ukranians. Everybody knows what this man has accomplished, and what a thorough finder of facts he is. His well-deserved reputation precedes him. Trump could not have asked for a better personal attorney … or sometimes foreign agent.
However, I think that I can also say this: if Bill Barr or John Durham or anyone else has been asking Rudy-G for information, you will not hear one single peep about it from Rudy. If something is supposed to be secret right now – as all pending criminal investigations by law must be – they will be.
LikeLike
There is an Article on Town Hall in regard to Linsey Graham big conversation about AG Barr telling people that Mr Gulani information is nothing but Russian Propaganda and is not willing to listen or hear anything about it , When is Fox and some of the other Net works going to wake up and see that Graham is nothing but a back stabbing Stupid person who has made a lot of promises and done nothing in Congress He spouts off and that’s the end of it, He goes on Fox and spouts all about what he is going to do and then he does nothing but now is he saying that BURR is going to do the investigating for the Senate My god what a joke that will be.. That dirt bag cant find his butt with both hands and We are suppose to listen while Graham says that Mr G should turn all of his evidence over to the Senate or the Justice Dept, What a joke that would turn out to be..
LikeLike
I don’t know why he doesn’t talk about the $900,000 “consulting fee” OAN discovered that Biden charged Ukraine. That reeks of the universal cover-story for hiding money going under the table.
He was supposedly obama’s ASSIGNEE to Ukraine for the purpose of overseeing America’s interests. It’s his job! Why the hell would he be charging Ukraine money for consulting then.
Simple, there was a money jar there that nobody was looking at and as Vice president he could reach in there and rob the Ukrainian people blind. Which is exactly what he did. OAN has the proof. Poroshenko was his buddy and outright accessory to the theft.
Why don’t you start talking about that Rudy? You were right there with them when they uncovered it. It ties right in with how the Burisma sweet quid pro quo Joe deal for Hunter materialized.
LikeLike
If Barr goes after them he will have to play his bagpipe on a desolate coast in Scotland. No more parties and he will lose his seat in church next to Mueller.
LikeLike
I subscribe to Rudy’s website and have listened to all three of his videos (about an hour each) on the Ukraine, the Biden’s and Burisma and I have to say his evidence (he’s only giving a little of it and holding back on the big stuff for later on) is very compelling. Some very shady shenanigans were going on there. Hunter was selling is father’s name, political capital and influence at a time the Biden’s were in financial trouble to earn millions in an industry he knew nothing about. That’s what it boils down to as of now. I suspect there is more information being held back for now. Because THE TIMING IS EVERYTHING.
LikeLike
Trump puts the old adage “Keep your friends close, but your enemies even closer.”
Our President’s actions are what to pay attention to! I agree he doesn’t trust Graham, Barr, Pompeo (notice he wasn’t in the inner circle in the war room when they took down Salami/Solemeni), ect. I don’t believe he realized what he signed up for, but what he’s done so far is damn impressive.
On top of it he’s got a great sense of humor, I love this President!!!
This is coming from a registered democrat that voted Republican straight ticket for the first time. I voted for Carter to just give you some perspective age wise. Sat out between Romney and Obama for the first time did not vote. Had the day off as a government employee, but could not stomach politics anymore.
There will be so much voter cheating going on in 2020, Michigan would easily go to Trump unless the cheating succeeds!!! In Florida they are registering over a million felons to vote everyone knows those are going to the democrats.
The IDs for illegals all for voter fraud. These sanctuary cities are for that!!! The democrats are sick, evil, on the level of Hitler. They do not care what they do in order to get their power back.
Many of the people they exploit have no voice, but all Americans ultimately suffer the consequences.
The educated youth I’ve been exposed to have little interest in what’s really going on. That’s what I find so sad because they are needed to stop this globalism that will ruin this country.
LikeLike
“It’s a big club, and Rudy ain’t in it”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Graham tells Rudy to take his evidence to Burr in the SSCI. Sorry Lindsey but Burr ain’t interested and will do nothing and you know it. Just as well to tell Rudy to take his evidence and put it
where the sun don’t shine. Lindsey knows this and his just walking back all his tough talk.
Note how Lindsey blatantly puts the blame, including the DNC server “hack”, on Russia, Russia, Russia without the least bit of evidence. According to Lindsey, Barr now seems to be carrying the ball for the Russian disinformation campaign right along with fake media, dems and Lawfarse.
If there was any doubt that Lindsey was deep, deep state, that doubt has been erased. McCain would be proud of his buddy Lindsey for his expertise in hiding the corruption ball. I sense Lindsey is getting nervous.
LikeLike
Rudy made the mistake of freelancing an investigation. The JustUs people don’t like unmanaged freelancers.
LikeLike