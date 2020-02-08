Steve Bannon -vs- Bill Maher….

Bill Maher had a very bad week… Because Bill Maher is watching all of the best laid schemes by his Democrat plotters fail. Against the failed impeachment effort; which followed the failed Mueller effort; which followed the failed FBI effort; Bill Maher invites Steve Bannon back onto his HBO show to debate the state of anti-Trump politics.

Bannon draws attention to several hypocrisies including the DNC use of Michael Bloomberg to fund and advance their anti-Trump effort. The Democrats are a hot mess and a hostile takeover by Bernie Sanders looms on the horizon.