Steve Bannon -vs- Bill Maher….

Bill Maher had a very bad week… Because Bill Maher is watching all of the best laid schemes by his Democrat plotters fail. Against the failed impeachment effort; which followed the failed Mueller effort; which followed the failed FBI effort; Bill Maher invites Steve Bannon back onto his HBO show to debate the state of anti-Trump politics.
Bannon draws attention to several hypocrisies including the DNC use of Michael Bloomberg to fund and advance their anti-Trump effort. The Democrats are a hot mess and a hostile takeover by Bernie Sanders looms on the horizon.
Would love to see an extended version of this. Many could benefit from hearing this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s the deal with Bernie and the Dems. Pretty much the same with POTUS Trump and the Pubs. Bernie has exposed the dims for what they are–Socialists/communists. Bernie makes no bones about it. The sims have tried to keep it hidden for yrs. They have now been exposed.
POTUS Trump exposed the pub party for what it really is…a globalist unitary. That’s why the pubs hate him.
Dims doing to Bernie what the hope are trying to do to POTUS TRUMP.
One will save America, the other will destroy America.
Pass the pop corn. If Bernie wins the nomination, we may see the end of the dim party
LikeLiked by 7 people
Scott….hoping this link will get you to the full episode of Maher’s show. Bannon comes in at about the 6 min markl https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=Bill+Maher+Latest+Episode&qft=+filterui%3avideoage-lt1440&view=detail&mid=5D6BBE5E772B26FA2A705D6BBE5E772B26FA2A70&&FORM=VRDGAR&ru=%2Fvideos%2Fsearch%3F%26q%3DBill%2BMaher%2BLatest%2BEpisode%26qft%3D%2Bfilterui%3Avideoage-lt1440%26FORM%3DVRFLTR
LikeLiked by 2 people
I doubt the dem party will end if Bernie gets the nom. Bernie has a price and the dems will purchase him.
LikeLike
Too Liberal can’t comprehend the truth
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gotta ‘not see’ a bunch of stuff to be a democrat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Luv ya Sundance, thank you Sir for running with my suggestion! We all owe you so many cold beers and steaks on the grille! Nevermind “Woodstock”, someday CTHstock !
LikeLiked by 10 people
We keep hearing about a “coding error”.
What did that app do – keep track of names, the corresponding number of votes for each, and then send it back to a central server to count votes?
Someone should start demanding to see the code. It is either going to show gross incompetence as the so-called app really does nothing, or it will essentially show criminal intent to interfere with an election.
Either way, that company (Shadow?) should go ~poof~.
LikeLiked by 4 people
XO, that request was made already by DHS I believe. As the saying goes, never interfere with an enemy who is in the process of destroying itself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Since the app was designed by Hillary’ s people I would imagine it had a virtual Arkancide program in it .
It was n’ t going their way ,so it shot itself twice on the back of its head
LikeLiked by 4 people
Close, Napoleon, but not quite.
Max Blumenthal tracked the money, and it boils down to the same group that interfered in Roy Moore’s election and elected Doug Jones in Alabama.
The sad part is, the SSCI used this same outfit to write one of their “Russian Meddling” reports.
This is the stuff that Bannon is attempting to educate Maher about in the vid above, to no avail.
Proof – 27:17
Even Blumenthal and Mate attribute the motives to “right-wingers.”
Dummies
LikeLike
Wish Bannon would have explained the 17th Amendment to him to deflect the charge of “rigged electoral system”. As well, the USA is vastly different today than then demographically/geographically.
LikeLike
I’m confident Maher and his ilk know the purpose of the “rigged electoral system”. It is in the Constitution to preserve our Republic from becoming a Mobocracy,i.e., a democracy.
Maher and his fellow commucrats (Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff et al) give lip service to preserving our Constitution/”Democracy” when in reality they loathe it because it is an impediment to their plans.
Considered the words of the Pledge of Allegiance. It is a “Pledge of Allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands”, and is NOT a pledge to the Democracy.
I’m a republican, little ‘r’, because I stand for the principles of this Constitutional Republic and would never associate/identify with ‘Democrats’, especially now with the vile leadership and evil doctrines they espouse.
I’m with you, evergreen. I would have liked Bannon to explain the 17th Amendment/”rigged electoral system” etc. But Maher would not have permitted it. He prefers to have the blind clapping seals in his fan base and the rest of the “low information voters” to remain blind and ignorant.
LikeLike
Bill is a foul human being.No disrespect to fowl which are noble creatures,something jerks like Maher will never be. Hey- whatever happened to the Hong Kong protests? The arrival of Capt.C couldnt have anything to do with it now could it? Is there some connect…naw, the Red Chinese would never stoop that low….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, he is not completely a foul human(obvioiusly mostly). He is kind of a good comedian, sort of free speech advocate e.g. his muslim youtube videos AND especially the ” I’m a house ni…a” was one of the rare moments in main stream tv, where true instant comedy could be observed..
LikeLike
“Bill is a foul human being. No disrespect to fowl which are noble” in contrast to the foul “birds of a feather that flock together” namely, U.S. Democrat Party leadership and activists.
LikeLike
“Bill Maher had a very bad week…”
It is too bad I have to type this, but a bad week for Bill is a good week for America and the world.
LikeLiked by 14 people
I do need to put in a word of thanks to Maher.
This goes back, back, back to when “Politically
Correct with Bill Maher” was on. I silently won
a few persons over to how media bias worked
with his show. It was easy, and it always involved
booze. Back in my single days. Friends would
come over, we’d drink, and figure out the world’s
problems. Maher’s show would come on. I would
tell everyone that I could tell who was liberal and
who wasn’t. But first, we’d have to turn the sound
off. And then, I’d point out who was conservative.
Worked every time. The conservative was the one
that would stay planted in tlheir seat, and discuss
rationally. The liberals would lean forward, neck
veins bulging, fingers pointing, moving their arms
around like windmills.
I’d then point out the ratios. Generally 3 lunatics
piling up on one calm person. I would also tell them
that they had just, basically watched every Maher
show. That the 3 on one would happen every episode,
and that they could ALWAYS figure out who was
leftist and who was conservative just by body language.
And, then, I would tell them what I referred to the show
as “Pathetically Ignorant with BIll Moron”. And pour another
drink and tell them that the 3 on one shtiick was to
make everybody think that anyone that had the lunatic’s
opinions was in the majority.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Like those DemScum wmen at Trump’s SOTU–making fists at Trump
They are a bunch of crazies
LikeLike
What a remarkable tell.
When Bannon mentions “crossfire hurricane “
Maher jumps in and mentions that his liberal audience doesn’t know what the hell that means.
Those people are so ignorant of what is really going on it’s unreal.
To not know that shows you how controlled they are through MSM filtering.
LikeLiked by 24 people
Yes, this jumped out to me, as well.
Bannon tried to turn it around, say what if AOC, or Bernie were POTUS, and they were treated as Trump has been, by the deep State, and Maher didn’t want to “go there”.
NOW, all of a sudden Maher, like Chris Mathews, is saying “Whoa, HOLD it! I like a LITTLE socialism; What I call socialism lite. But the Bernie bros don’t WANT “socialism lite”, they want CONmunism.
Mathews is absolutely right; Conmunists,would drag maher, mathews and a LOT of others out to gallows set up in Central park.
Capitalism, with a ‘little’ socialism, is what we have now; Social Security, medicaid, food stamps.
I see a LOT of Dems, who feel as Mathews and Maher both expressed, but who don’t have National TV shows, pulling the lever for PDJT, and I don’t think they will CARE, 1 iota, at the ‘coarse language’ PDJT uses.
Bannon is no William F. Buckley Jr, mores the pity.
And Mahers show is no “Firing Line”, either.
Ah, how I miss the gleam in his eye, and the sly smile, as Buckley politely and respectfully sliced and diced liberal icons every week!
Only saw him ‘lose his cool’ ONE time, with Gore Vidal. But, as I think about it, we don’t need a Reagan at THIS time, we need a Trump.
Perhaps we don’t need a Buckley, we need a Bannon.
Sometimes you need a surgeons scalpel, other times a twisty corkscrew.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“Sometimes you need a surgeons scalpel, other times a twisty corkscrew.”
Our VSGPDJT seems to have a knack for just knowing what to use when.
In the meantime, many of us here are itching for him to get out the dynamite.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Capitalism, with a ‘little’ socialism, is what we have now; Social Security, medicaid, food stamps
Welfare, section 8 housing vouchers, utilities assistance, walking-around-money, college grants, subsidized internet and cable TV, multi-lingual school instruction, court interpreters, social security disability for ailments such as “willful defiance disorder” (read: won’t behave), etc
Just wanted to more fully characterize that ‘little’ socialism
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, I appreciate you filling out the list, more completely.
So, I GUESS the mahers and mafhews want “a little more”, whereas at least the Bernies are honest in wanting IT ALL.
WHAT a clusterf*ck the Democrat party is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Free school lunches, Obama phones…
LikeLiked by 1 person
After Buckley “lost it” with Gore Vidal,
Vidal suddenly started appearing on damn
near everything. Can remember him on
“Laugh In”.
Funny how that works.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember that, as well!
“Sock it TO me?”
LikeLike
I wish Bannon had said ‘well if Hillary had won the electoral college vote and Trump had won the popular vote I’ll bet you’d have no problem with the electoral college and our founding, would you Bill’? You’d be saying what geniuses our founders were.
And Bill thinks people don’t know what Crossfire Hurricane is? Only dumb democrats who watch ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, etc. It’s what they DON’T tell you that’s important….
LikeLike
If they don’t know what that is they are too ignorant to make political judgments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maher jumps in and mentions that his liberal audience doesn’t know what the hell that means.
Which would be a confession that Maher has never brought it up; propaganda of omission.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bannon is compelling when allowed to complete a question because he largely has the facts. Maher was the rude winner in that interview.
Not a single mind was changed in that room.
Trump for Rushmore 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 8 people
A waste of time. All these interviews are. In any case, I’m done being able to listen to Leftists.
LikeLike
I would like to see a “fund me” set up to put VSGDJT on Mt Rushmore!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good post. My only quibble would be your next to last sentence. I would rephrase it—“not a single feeling was changed … .” I very much doubt many minds were involved.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Frank, I’m guessing the Bernie supporter paid attention especially the similarities of POTUS and Bernie both being populists and Bernie
“getting screwed again” by the dem party.
LikeLike
Watch this earlier and I wish just for once our side would ask “are you going to let me answer that question?” and then clam up. Nothing they hate more than “dead air”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hitchens was a master at that. Wilburine is good too.
LikeLike
Billy is a prime example of the failure to teach even the basic functions of government. The civics classes of today are so corrupted with social justice warrior bs that you can’t reason or hold an intelligent discussion with people who feel like Maher. I watched as much as I could, about 8 minutes worth, but I don’t suffer fools very well who try to blow smoke up my backside. Take some proper civics courses Bill, the kind I was fortunate to have had, way back when, and then maybe you won’t sound like a useful idiot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill Maher is a smart guy and I find it hard to believe he believes all that garbage he is spewing. That said he cannot hold a candle to Bannon. Bannon is unflappable. And I agree with the poster above, the people really don’t know about Crossfire Hurricane, They are controlled by the MSM who say anything like that is a conspiracy theory. I am all for Vindman and Sundland being reassigned but I want Comey, Brennan and all the rest held accountable now. The time is NOW. If not NOW then when?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Vindman assigned duty doing absolutely nothing while remaining upright and awake in a 8×8 office with a desk and chair and nothing else. Oh and it will take at least 2 yrs to process separation. Did I mention no visitors during 6-10’s duty shift?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Vindman is headed to Army War College this summer.
LikeLike
I’m sure a lot of toilets need to be cleaned…
LikeLike
Aw crap! That mean promotion is in his future as far as the Army is concerned.
LikeLike
Not necessarily.
LikeLike
He is too fat for the armny
LikeLiked by 1 person
not necessarily the case. It isn’t an automatic thing. It really depends on his OES/OER report.
I have this instinct that he will have a rather brutal report coming his way…Based on known supervisors who have alleged he was constant pain in the A##, did not understand or comply with limits of his authority and was accused of leaking sensitive material at least twice. We shall see.
The war college approval likely happened long ago based on former evals. I think he might get some updates to his assignment….and selection to the next higher grade doesn’t look bright either. Flag/general officers nominated by their respective departments are all approved by congress!
There is a specific qualification that relates directly to v-mann, that might become an issue:
“You must also be a US Citizen of “good moral character”.
we shall see.
LikeLike
Attending War College is normally a career enhancement, but hopefully the Army will make an exception for LTC Vindman. Hope his latest OER reflects the fact he was “excused” from his NSC staff job.
LikeLike
carlisle barracks, pennsylvania. Pops is a graduate in the late 80’s. I visited in the dead of winter and went cross country skiing with some gear rented from the morale center. Then hiked up a local mountain filled with these huge massive boulders, likely granite. (Many of the training and living quarters facilities were built from the area rocks. Truly amazing to see this old construction. Hopefully, that remains today.)
The view from this rock mountain ledge was unbelievable. Wildlife tracks everywhere. I had one of those treasured moments of absolute silence bent down and thanked GOD for my life and prayed for my Dad who was on his way to his first star.
Now, about that war college…student officers are monitored all the time…So with any hope v-mann is caught acting badly during his tour. This guy strikes me as the type that doesn’t have sound opsec. They will find a way to handle him…count on it. V-mann has made the list.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This interview illustrates the left/right divide. We can’t even agree on what defines reality. It was really quite easy for Bannon to soar over Maher’s head in the discussion. What Maher sees as the actions of a dictator are normal functions of the executive branch. He sees Trump supporters as members of a cult. Maher’s an establishment mouthpiece and has a carved out exemption for his language and behavior. Never forget that he dropped the “N” word on live TV and still has his job. That doesn’t happen to public figures that aren’t insiders.
LikeLiked by 5 people
No doubt the leftist movie saw Bannon get his butt kicked.
LikeLike
Technerd
“This doesn’t happen to public figures that aren’t insiders.
Yup. Bill Maher: net worth 100 Million dollars ( 2019)
Think it’s from all the residuals from his blockbusters like
“DC Cab”? Or maybe, maybe, maybe, he says the right
things about all the right people, and is paid accordingly.
LikeLike
Wow, Steve Bannon really got in shape. He looks great.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree. He looks much healthier.
LikeLike
He still needs a haircut. Badly.
LikeLike
Bannon did a great job vs a very hostile host (scumbag) and his audience.
Maher’s hypocrisy is breathtaking. Every single thing he accused our President Trump and supporters of doing, they did in spades. Maher then has the chutzpah to claim that he’s worried about the words and language that WE are using, that it may lead to violence like what- ANTIFA?
Bannon is great at this kind of hand to hand combat. I’m sure he didn’t expect to win hearts and minds but it was sure nice to see someone go up against this ugly freak and take him down a few notches.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Such as Obama IMMEDIATELY upon taking office FIRING all the diplomats and Ambassadors. The Obama purge was massive … and immediate. Do his voters i.e. leftist Democrats not know this? Or do they believe THEIR side is justified to clean house, but Trump is not?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill should avoid having guest as Steve on his show. Billy was OWNED.
Never play leapfrog with a unicorn.
Maher has a show because his owners are worse than he is. Time Warner is not your friend.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Are we discussing the same Bill Maher who walks jauntily down the street with his “coat of many colours”, and his bright red shoes, the same shoes Frankenpope wears?
Maher is unhappily playing on the same team as Frankenpope and Hillary’s clone.
He’s panicking, right along side of them.
Speaking of “them”, wherefore art thou, Barry? ‘President’ Clinton? Mike?
Just when the Dems need a pep talk, we don’t hear from the “leaders” of the party, the “elder statesman”. I fear they have taken a well deserved and forced break.
Hussein loves the sound of his own voice. Why is it not tttttttrtrtripping off his tongue?
My guess would be Greenland, but what do I know?
LikeLike
If you ask me, this is the video we need to publicize and discuss:
https://mobile.twitter.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1226190142966247425
I get extremely concerned when Matt Gaetz, of all the people who are commenting, starts talking about the “Durham Report.”
I don’t give one crap about any “Durham Report” until *AFTER* I see a big pile of Durham indictments. If there are no indictments, or just one or two, Durham, Barr AND Trump can all just FTHO.
Without indictments none of it matters and I for one ain’t waiting “until after the election” again. That game was played once and I’m done with that one.
So, if Durham is a bust, in the election I’ll just be voting for Bernie to shake the box again. Yeah, I know, also a waste of time. But, but trust in Trump and Barr has a limit, and that limit is exceeded right about the time Durham issues a “report.”
LikeLike
Man, are you an idiot!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ll second that! Anyone that feels the Berne for any reason is not the sharpest tool in the shed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A vote for Bernie from someone who knows how bad it would be for the whole country is selfish and vindictive.
LikeLike
👍👍… Well, minus the Bernie vote. I’ll just stay home instead. It’s not like it won’t be cancelled out by 2+ Fraudulent Votes anyhow.
LikeLike
Umm, that would be a really bad idea. Trump can not go through this alone. If we can blow out the numbers in 2020, we can FINALLY have fair and just retribution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If no prosecutions, it’s every man for himself. Personally I won’t do anything out of pique or spite, like vote for Sanders. But I sure will tune-out to electoral politics.
LikeLike
You can sipper up now.
LikeLike
I’m not going that far.
But I feel your pain.
I will be VERY disappointed if there are no substantial indictments.
I’m MAGA, but MAGA has a shelf life. Who will be the MAGA candidate after our Lion?
There are a ton of people, like rjones, who will just rejumble the scrabble board if there aren’t indictments. PDJT needs to be very aware of this.
LikeLike
Not to beat up this topic, but:
We are in the window where indictments were timed for.
All indications point to the next 4-5 months being prime time.
If there is a failure to indict the traitors, people will fall of the Trump Train.
It won’t be enough to lose an election, but it will encourage the cynicism that we have forestalled with the election of Our Lion in 2016.
People will stop caring.
LikeLike
In the second half of the interview Bannon really gets down to the nub of why Donald Trump is President. Great job, Steve
LikeLiked by 1 person
Off topic BUT THIS IS VERY STRANGE: HIT BY 2 CARS
ANDREW BREITBART’S FATHER IN LAW–Veteran actor and comedian Orson Bean, 91, is hit by two cars and killed while crossing a street in LA to get to a theater where his wife was working
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-7980937/Actor-comedian-Orson-Bean-91-dies-tragically-struck-car-Los-Angeles.html
LikeLike
it was a slow traffic day in LA…no kidding…
why just the the other day, a guy was run over by three buses and he was riding the elevator!
LikeLike
Right out of the gate, Maher is scaremongering about potential “right wing / conservative” violence, while completely ignoring actual left wing violence; eg Antifa or BLM
The hypocrisy from Maher means the so called conversation just goes downhill from there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Right! We’re Deplorables and despicable and Boomer rubes but good golly, Trump said someone was “scum.” I wish Bannon would have made that turn of phrase obvious.
LikeLike
Because I don’t live in a fantasy world … scum … is scum. When a President calls evil, and evildoers by their proper name … it bothers me not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also off topic but VERY interesting
Fugitive American wife Anne Sacoolas who is wanted over the death of Harry Dunn was a CIA spy and ‘held a higher rank than her husband’
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7982191/Fugitive-American-wife-Anne-Sacoolas-wanted-death-Harry-Dunn-CIA-spy.html
LikeLike
IMG_7990.png
LikeLike
I’m not at all sure that Maher actually cares about the facts as long as he can be perceived by the “masses” to be the smartest kid in the room.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Steve Bannon is the closest thing we have today to Andrew Breitbart – he’ll go into the belly of the beast and fight the good fight. Kudos Mr. Bannon!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s too bad that Maher promotes the idea that PDJT is out to get the “scum”.
What’s lost on Mahers audience is that the scum are scum because they participated in a coup.
Not because they are the opposition politically. The scum such as Comey, Strzok, et al are traitors.
LikeLike
Who does Maher think he’s fooling when he says that he doesn’t have the decoder ring for the term “Crossfire Hurricane”? This is what the left takes for “news” … smarmy comments by leftist hosts (like John Stewart) that deliberately obscure the TRUTH in a sarcastic comment. Yes, as Bannon said, everyone … everyone! … should know what the FBI were/are up to. They were SPYING on behalf of an an opposition political Party! That should be common knowledge and it should ANGER … cold ANGER … every single American citizen left, right, and center.
LikeLike
Trying to think of a comeback to Ag assistance being socialist. How about a strategic response to a directed Chinese economic attack with a political objective on the part of the Chinese.
LikeLike
Creepy Pete –mirroring Obama Is Obama advising him?
Remember how we said something similar about Obama? He mesmerised his audience. The way he spoke.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/02/pete-buttigieg-uncanny-candidate/
LikeLike
If you aren’t listening to Bannon’s podcast, you are missing out big time. It was War Room Impeachment now rebranded as War Room 2020.
Between Treehouse and Bannon podcast, I’m fully informed and educated each day.
LikeLike