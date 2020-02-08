Political Violence – Man Drives Van into Trump Voter Registration Event in Jacksonville, Florida…

This is very concerning given the propensity for political violence on the left.  The GOP of Duval County, Florida are reporting that a man intentionally drove his van into a Trump voter registration booth in Jacksonville, Florida.   Thankfully the volunteers were able to jump out of the way and no-one was hurt, but this is alarming.

FLORIDA – Jacksonville police say a driver intentionally crashed a van through a tent where Duval County GOP volunteers were registering voters Saturday afternoon.

Nobody was injured in the 3:45 p.m. incident at the Walmart Supercenter, 11900 Atlantic Boulevard, near Kernan Boulevard in the Sandalwood neighborhood, Lt. Larry Gayle of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told reporters at the scene.

Several Duval County GOP volunteers were working at the registration tent when a white man in his early 20s driving an older — possibly 1980s — brown van pulled up toward the tent.  He then drove through the tent, endangering the lives of the workers and damaging the tent and tables, Gayle said. (more)

Details of the attack were shared by the Duval GOP on Twitter:

15 Responses to Political Violence – Man Drives Van into Trump Voter Registration Event in Jacksonville, Florida…

  1. jnr2d2 says:
    February 8, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    Was the guy 6’7″, with license “A higher Privilege”

  2. Arrest Soros says:
    February 8, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    This is not surprising considering very few if any were caught and punished appropriately in 2016/17 after attacks on conservatives, even for simple things like wearing hats or turning up at a conservative college event.
    Gradually becoming a lawless land, no?

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      February 8, 2020 at 8:36 pm

      All I know is those of us who aren’t armed, don’t have their heads on a swivel, and/or don’t think there is a need to be prepared to defend their very life at all times might want to re-think things…

      This could get pretty ugly this time.

      Just sayn.

  3. Free Speech says:
    February 8, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    And the ‘Resistance’ DOJ will get the guy a slap on the wrist, just like they do every other violent Leftist. Then go back to their snipe hunt for ‘White Nationalists’.

  4. icthematrix says:
    February 8, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Pathetic POS coward. Dims are provoking this violence with their rhetoric and venom. This needs to be jumped on by a host of speakers other than our President. Recall how they targeted candidate Trump when minor encounters happened at the rally’s but major assaults by thugs against attendees and others were ignored? Hold the fascist Dims accountable for their instigating language.

  5. rvsueandcrew says:
    February 8, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Immediate reporting of the driver’s skin color.

  6. kleen says:
    February 8, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    Another violent leftist attacking our people. It’s simply too common by now.

  7. kleen says:
    February 8, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    Terror attack.

  8. capetribulation1 says:
    February 8, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    Maniacs. ATTEMPTED MURDER!

  9. agesilaus says:
    February 8, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    For whatever reason Florida seems to have a lot of this maniac attacks Republican incidents. Last time around someone smashed the big window at the Alachua county Republican Party HQ. He was caught and prosecuted don’t recall the sentence, probably 10 hours of community service or some such. .

  10. The Devilbat says:
    February 8, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    I live just north of Jacksonville. Had that asswipe driven through my tent and put me in fear of my life I would have drawn my lawfully concealed weapon and shot him dead. A van is just as deadly as a gun and that was a potentially deadly attack that put peoples lives in danger.

  11. Vince says:
    February 8, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    Yet Bill Maher is afraid of us.

  12. Beau Geste says:
    February 8, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    like hillary, he had no proven “intent”. So using comey’s test, no reasonable prosecutor would prosecute him.

    Dem prosecutor question to the alleged driver:
    “How fast was the Trump voter registration booth going when it ran into you when you were peacefully stopped and parked with your engine off”?

