Political Violence – Man Drives Van into Trump Voter Registration Event in Jacksonville, Florida…

This is very concerning given the propensity for political violence on the left. The GOP of Duval County, Florida are reporting that a man intentionally drove his van into a Trump voter registration booth in Jacksonville, Florida. Thankfully the volunteers were able to jump out of the way and no-one was hurt, but this is alarming.

FLORIDA – Jacksonville police say a driver intentionally crashed a van through a tent where Duval County GOP volunteers were registering voters Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured in the 3:45 p.m. incident at the Walmart Supercenter, 11900 Atlantic Boulevard, near Kernan Boulevard in the Sandalwood neighborhood, Lt. Larry Gayle of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told reporters at the scene.

Several Duval County GOP volunteers were working at the registration tent when a white man in his early 20s driving an older — possibly 1980s — brown van pulled up toward the tent. He then drove through the tent, endangering the lives of the workers and damaging the tent and tables, Gayle said. (more)

Details of the attack were shared by the Duval GOP on Twitter: