Bernie -vs- Buttigieg: New Polls Driving Club Message – Bernie Sanders Lead Now “Slim” in New Hampshire…

It became very clear during the Club’s manipulation of the Iowa caucus that candidate Pete Buttigieg was the primary Club weapon to eliminate Bernie Sanders.
It was anonymous complaints from Team Buttigieg that scrapped the publication of the DMR final Iowa poll showing Bernie leading. It was the Team Buttigieg network that operated the mysterious “Shadow” vote-counting “APP” that stopped working; and in all of the subsequent activity it was/is clear the Club boardroom is working to elevate Buttigieg. This is why Buttigieg could confidently declare victory amid the chaos.
During last night’s ABC New Hampshire debate it was clear from the process deployed by Club member George Stephanopoulos that Buttigieg was again being elevated on behalf of the club objective, & their tool deployed rehearsed answers to rehearsed questions.
Today, CNN comes in with a narrative engineered poll. Look at the headline: “Sanders Holds Slim Lead in NH Over Rising Buttigieg; Biden and Warren Slip“…
Keep in mind CNN previously constructed the hit on Sanders using Elizabeth Warren. CNN accused Sanders of saying: “a woman can never be president”, and then used that narrative in the following debate. The hit on Bernie was manufactured by CNN in advancement of the Club effort. Just like CNN leaked the questions to Hillary Clinton in 2016 to advance the Club agenda against Bernie. This is the pattern.
Here’s the CNN Poll intended to influence the New Hampshire race:
It will be VERY interesting to keep this poll bookmarked and then review it again *AFTER* the New Hampshire results next Tuesday. This is manipulative engineering by the media.
(Politico) – The CNN/University of New Hampshire poll — which was conducted Tuesday-Friday, sandwiched between Monday’s Iowa caucuses and Friday night’s debate in Goffstown, N.H. — gives Sanders a 7-point edge over Buttigieg, 28 percent to 21 percent.
Sanders has consolidated much of his support among voters on the party’s left wing. Among those who call themselves liberals, Sanders has 49 percent, 30 points ahead of Buttigieg (19 percent) and Warren (15 percent).
But among those who consider themselves moderate or conservative, it’s Buttigieg (24 percent) who leads Biden (15 percent) and Sanders (13 percent).
Sanders, 78, is the oldest candidate in the race, but he’s the top choice among younger voters: He wins 51 percent of voters under age 35, and 32 percent of those aged 35 to 49.
The 38-year-old Buttigieg, meanwhile, is the leading candidate among primary voters 65 and older, even edging Biden among that bloc, 27 percent to 21 percent.
The poll suggests historically fickle New Hampshire voters are beginning to lock in on their preferred candidates. Roughly half, 51 percent, say they are definitely decided, compared to 19 percent who are leaning toward a candidate and 30 percent who are still trying to decide. (read more)
Elizabeth Warren is in a free-fall/collapse in the CNN poll. That type of a result would be terrible considering the New Hampshire contest in her backyard. However, the Club is running a very predictable playbook to eliminate Bernie Sanders.
The former mayor of South Bend Indiana will NOT be the DNC candidate, but he is a valuable tool toward ensuring that Sanders is stopped. If the primary continues to shake-out the way it is currently playing, CTH would anticipate seeing Buttigieg and Warren team up against Sanders in the next 10 to 20 days.
There are some similarities between Buttigieg and Warren against Bernie Sanders in 2020 as compared to Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz against Donald Trump in 2016.
Joe Biden is a non-issue; CTH would anticipate his exit around the same time Warren and Buttigieg team up to eliminate Bernie (around the end of Feb). Obviously this will create a big confrontation between the limo-liberals and the grassroots Marxists.
Keep watching…
.
Suppose we can expect something similar during the presidential.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s the game plan here? Sundance previously suggested that Bloomberg is the Big Club’s “chosen one”? Is he? Or is it Buttigieg? Or do they intend to drop Hilliary in due to all of the orchestrated chaos?
Buttigieg seems like a light weight who will have trouble with the Bernie crowd and blacks.
Bloomberg will have problems with the same groups but for different reasons. He also isn’t even on the ballot in a few states.
We know they don’t want Bernie, but where is this going?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
EXACTLY and you’d think that Bernie supporters would be upset with their dear leader acting this way–as if he doesn’t even see what’s happening.
Bernie uses everyone, including his supporters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not a public peep out of Bernie about the DNC manipulation of Iowa, not a peep.
Not a peep about the holding back of the Des Moines Register poll nor the representation of polls in NH. Not a peep.
Bernie is a sticky fingered commie.
Bernie doesn’t mind oligarchs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance – Bernie is only in it for the buyout. He’s never shown himself to be a hard worker.
He & his wife learned early on that she could pocket the 15% ad placement commission. It didn’t amount to much in a small state like Vermont but is a bonanza in national contests.
However, his followers don’t realize this and they won’t sit still for what they see as another theft of the nomination.
LikeLike
You’re so right.
I’ve never visited a Bernie blog of any kind.
Can anyone here tell us how Bernie Bros are behaving right now? I mean, aren’t they upset by their leader’s silence?
LikeLike
The wildcard is the violent anarchist Bernie followers that the DNC has nurtured because they were directed against Trump supporters. Wait till they turn against the DNC. Philadelphia will be remembered as a walk in the park compared to Milwaukee 2020
LikeLike
Comrade Bernie thinks like a cross between Lenin and Marx, whereas Mayor BooGoo looks like a cross between Alfred E. Newman and Hoody Doody. Ten years ago both would have been booed and laughed off the national scene.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In what parallel universe does the Swamp think that a prepubescent mayor of a small town is going to capture the soul of the country and unite the Democratic party?!
LikeLiked by 5 people
In a parallel world where people age backwards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mayor Pete rec’d a grand total of 8,515 votes for mayor in 2015. That’s it out of 11,000 votes cast in a small city. According to the Democrats that qualified him to be President of the United States?
LikeLiked by 2 people
worked for odumbo…
LikeLike
“capture the soul of the country and unite the Democratic party?!”
The only thing that unites them is their hatred of President Trump, so in the long run it really does not matter who is on the ballot.
They would vote for a piece of dung, if it could occupy the office. The “club” just wants to put forth someone that they can rely on to “play the [sell-out] game” of the globalists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The same “parallel universe” that foisted the loathsome obama on the country. They are “products” to be packaged and scripted.
They will never be called out and never be challenged in a meaningful way. They will be continuously tweaked and fine tuned on a situational basis.
Once elected all they have to do is get down with the teleprompter while all the worker bees (think creepy ben rhodes) abuse their authority and of course run to cnn… for backstopping.
Butty is as plastic as he can be. There is nothing there. His portfolio is slimmer than obama’s was. At least obama was placed in two other elected (chicago style) offices prior to ascending the throne.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The please pray tell who is going to be the DNC candidate ???????
LikeLike
Hillary
LikeLike
“Elizabeth Warren is in a free-fall/collapse in the CNN poll. That type of a result would be terrible considering the New Hampshire contest in her backyard. “
At the rate she is dissolving, soon only 1 / 1,024th of her will be left.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who does ButtChug resemble?
– Alfred E. Neumann
– Pee Wee Herman
– Mr. Bean
I can’t decide!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait Schiff was around back then and going by the name Carabell?!?
LikeLike
If Mr Bean, Pee Wee and Alfred E Neuman had a child…
LikeLike
Simple answer here — a brokered democrat convention, with the Arkansas/NY hag getting the nomination. See you in Nov. The difference this time? Biggest landslide since ’84, and maybe — just maybe — the hag will go away for good.
LikeLike
Yet Bernie “takes it.” It’s because he doesn’t want to win. Bernie wouldn’t know what to do with the Presidency. He’s just a yeller and a hollerer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Buttisjudge was raised a Communist by his Marxist father Joseph, a Antonio Gramsci disciple.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t that Caroline Kennedy?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look at who 0bama’s mentors and role models were. Radical marxists and black liberation theologists. That doesn’t matter to the voting public. They’re only going to judge whether or not they like his smile.
LikeLike
O.K.! Have I got this straight?
The youngest dim voters like the oldest candidate!
The oldest dim voters like the youngest candidate!
LikeLike
Our corporate owners might want the Buttpirate as their candidate, but he is a non-starter with the citizens of the United States. They are the party of nowhere.
LikeLike
They just need to decide who the blemished sacrificial lamb is for November. Then they will have 4 years to work on developing new talent.
LikeLike
I would not be confident to declare that Buttigieg won’t be the Democrat nominee at this point.
Buttigieg is 0bama 2.0.
The details may be different, but the template is identical.
After North Carolina all the candidates will fall away except for Bernie and the anti-Bernie.
The anti-Bernie will collect all non-Bernie support. It will come down to whether Sanders can get over half of the delegates going into Milwaukee.
It may be that Sanders is only a 40% candidate, and anti-Sanders is the majority opinion.
This is exactly the same thing that the GOPe was hoping to happen with Trump in 2016.
I think Bloomberg will stand down if Buttigieg is the Democrat nominee, but will run as an independent if Sanders or Warren is the nominee.
I also think that if Sanders is the nominee, Buttigieg will likely be his running mate.
Buttigieg has really been running against Mike Pence this whole time when you think about it.
So it looks to me that Buttigieg will be on the Democrat ticket either way, it’s just a question of whether he is a top or a bottom.
LikeLike
He speaks Gobbledegook, the language of highly educated progs.
LikeLike
The DNC will continue to prop up mayor Pete and hope to get him on the ballot as VP. They want the homosexual big donor money he will bring to the race. Nothing more. If he can help keep Bernie’s delegate count down along the way, so much the better.
LikeLike
Two Mayor ticket? Bloomy and Butty ?
LikeLike