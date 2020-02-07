REPORT: Lt. Col. Vindman May Soon Be Removed From White House…

According to Jennifer Jacobs at Bloomberg News the Vindman weasel may soon be removed from the National Security Council. Hopefully a full damage assessment has been conducted in the wake of the national security damage Vindman has created.
As would be expected from modern media the Bloomberg article is written to emphasize their ideological position that President Donald Trump, the head of the Executive Branch, should not be allowed to select the people who provide him advice and counsel:
Bloomberg – The White House is weighing a plan to dismiss Alexander Vindman from the National Security Council after he testified in President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry, preparing to position the move as part of a broader effort to shrink the foreign policy bureaucracy, two people familiar with the matter said.
[…] Senior officials were informed on Thursday that some staff would be leaving the White House, the people added. The moves have been in the works since at least last week and could come as soon as Friday.
The departure of Vindman could trigger objections from Democrats and possibly some Republicans. Those concerns could mount if the Trump administration acts against additional government officials. (read more)
When we consider that Lt. Col. Vindman was carrying out what he believed to be his role; and when you overlay his military purpose; and when we accept Vindman was assisting CIA agent Eric Ciaramella in constructing his dossier to remove President Trump; and when we stand back and look at the aggregate interests involved; and when we consider there was ZERO push-back from the ranks of military leadership, specifically the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and when you accept Vindman was simply allowed to return to his post inside the White House – where he remains today; well, the alarming aspect increases in direct proportion to the definition of the word: “coup”.
Beyond the debate about the optics of the “coup“, within the testimony of Lt. Col Vindman, the NSC witness readily admits to understanding the officially established policy of the President of The United States (an agreement between President Trump and President Zelenskyy), and stunningly admits that two weeks later he was giving countermanding instructions to his Ukrainian counterpart to ignore President Trump’s policies.
The coup against President Donald Trump went from soft, to hard. Consider…
The testimony from Lt. Col. Vindman is available here. [SCRIBD pdf below]
Borrowing from Roscoe B Davis, here are some highlights:
Representative John Ratcliffe begins deconstructing Lt. Col Vindman, while his arrogant attorneys begin trying to interfere with the questioning.
This next section is very interesting, and very important.
Congressman John Ratcliffe begins questioning Vindman from the perspective of an Article 92 violation {READ IT}, coupled with an Article 88 violation {READ IT}. President Trump, is Lt. Col Vindman’s superior. President Trump sets the foreign policy.
Any commissioned officer who uses contemptuous words against the President, the Vice President, Congress, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of a military department, the Secretary of Homeland Security, or the Governor or legislature of any State, Commonwealth, or possession in which he is on duty or present shall be punished as a court-martial may direct. [Article 88, UCMJ]
Two weeks after President Trump has established an agreement with Ukraine President Zelenskyy, and established the policy direction therein, Lt. Col. Vindman is now giving contrary instructions to the Ukranian government. Vindman’s lawyer recognizes where the questioning is going and goes absolutely bananas:
Here’s the Full Transcript:
.
A reminder from the CIA “whistleblower” attorney. January 30th, 2017, ten days after President Trump’s inauguration: the “coup has started”…
Maybe they will make him PLO – Permanent Latrine Orderly.
I’d like to see him burning latrine barrels in Adak, AK actually.
Devilbat:. Aircraft Sewage tanker Greenland!
Yes. Right up until his Court-martial hearing, Mr. Vindman should be armed only with a toothbrush and be sequestered to the latrine with only bleach to keep him company. His brother should enjoy the same, only 1,500 miles away in an even greater latrine.
What about the lawyer brother who probably leaked Bolton’s bs book? So we have tweedle Dee and tweedle dum. Get rid of all the scum in the White House.
There are three brothers. All dirty. And where the heck is Attorney Volkov from? Scary group.
Unbelievable WSB. Need to send these azz holes back to Ukraine. They can all be foreign ministers.
Makes one wonder what kind of protections does he have, to not face a court martial for his insubordination.
I was extremely impressed that Mr. Vindman could squeeze into his uniform. Fat slovenly pos.
When I watched the president today, he seemed very, very confident…I am assuming that all of these decisions were made a while ago but couldn’t be carried out until after the acquittal. I am really hoping that the dominoes starts falling very quickly now!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Vikingmom, I watched/listened to the Highnoon Victory Speech a number of times today. The more I watched/listened to the Highnoon Victory Speech the more I heard a confident PDJT preparing to clean house. During the speech PDJT named many of his key allies (and adversaries) as if ready to do battle.
He and his twin brother are a disgrace to the uniform.
Good riddance.
Draining the swamp one rat at a time. Apparently it’s not easy work.
And not very popular, apparently.
“the Vindman weasel may soon be removed”
That is a good start; however, IMO that does not go far enough. EVERYONE in the Executive Branch that had their fingerprints on this coup should be removed ASAP.
More to the point, every O’zero fingerprint should be removed post-haste and with prejudice. “Serves at the will of the Commander-n-chief.”
Uh, Mr. Vindman, and no I won’t address you as Liutenant Colonel…..
Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out….
….and pick up this here piece of trash while you’re headin’ that way:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/fox-news-internal-document-bashes-john-solomon-joe-digenova-and-rudy-giuliani-for-spreading-disinformation?ref=author
BTW…did I ever tell you that you suck? And take that piece-of-shit brother with you.
The U.S. Army should remove him from its officer corpse [how can I resist?] . He never should have been there in the first place. Have they no standards left at all ?
“Those concerns could mount if the Trump administration acts against additional government officials.”
Every time I read or hear something like this… and there’s been a lot of it lately… it makes this one vein on my forehead throb. It might be a Sicilian thing.
I know the feeling Piddles. Trying to maintain reasonable BP is becoming quite the task these days.
Time to fire everyone at the NSC and reconfigure it with perhaps 30 trusted people, at most.
The Joint Chiefs too need to be reevaluated.
But first, Trump should start using his own helicopters and airplanes. Until the whole thing has been cleaned up.
NSC “realignment” seems to be what’s been happening.
https://www.politico.com/news/2019/11/11/trump-plan-shrink-nsc-staff-069317
“The changes at the National Security Council are both sweeping and minute: several dozen policy roles will be eliminated as staffers return to their home agencies or leave government in the coming two months; at least two NSC divisions are being phased out completely; a third, meanwhile, has been handed off to a separate White House-based group.”
The Big Crap Flush Two Thousand And Twenty
Why is it always ‘will’ and not ‘have’?
Dang, this is frustrating.
He should have already been removed.
Retired military officer here (tho not JAG), and no idea if he will be held accountable, but there has to be at least one, maybe two court martialable offences here. He’ll probably be allowed to retire but his career is over.
And uttmost thanks from the bottom of my heart for your service.
These are instances we KNOW about publicly. Since Vindman was part of the NSC portfolio for Ukrainian affairs, and asked three times to become the previous Ukranian administration’s foreign minister, who the heck knows what he was doing…?
Court-martialed, reduced to PFC and stripped of any and all monetary expectations.
Douche-bag dismissed!
BTW, it is not just the FBI where nowhere near 99% of FBI Agents are Great Americans, it is also the US Army, and the other branches, where nowhere near 99% of Officers are Great Americans. Not even close. Sorry Sean.
