President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House – Video and Transcript…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. President Trump delivers impromptu remarks to the media as he departed the White House for North Carolina. [Video and Transcript]
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: So I just got this; it was just handed to me. This is the D.C. Circuit and we just won the big emoluments case. I think it was a unanimous decision. This was brought by Nancy Pelosi and her group. It just came out a few minutes ago. So I’ll be reading it on the helicopter. But it was a total win. This was brought by 230 Democrats in Congress on emoluments. It was another phony case and we won it three to nothing. We won it unanimously.
Q Mr. President, is Mick Mulvaney going to stay your Chief of Staff or —
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah. Yeah.
Q — are you looking to replace him?
THE PRESIDENT: That was a false report. I have a great relationship with Mick. I have a great relationship with Mark. And it’s false.
Q Mr. President, would you like to see Alexander Vindman out of your White House? Do you want Alexander Vindman out of your —
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I’m not happy with him. Do you think I’m supposed to be happy with him? I’m not.
Q Is he going to leave?
THE PRESIDENT: They’ll make that decision.
Q Will he leave?
THE PRESIDENT: You’ll be hearing —
Q Is he going to leave?
THE PRESIDENT: They’ll make a decision.
Q President Trump, is he on the way out?
THE PRESIDENT: They’re going to be making that decision.
Q Has FISA abuse changed your opinion about Edward Snowden — whether he is a whistleblower or a traitor? Has FISA abuse against your campaign —
THE PRESIDENT: I don’t understand. I can’t hear. You have to speak louder.
Q Has FISA abuse against your campaign changed your opinion about whether Edward Snowden —
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we were abused by the FISA process; there’s no question about it. We were seriously abused by FISA, by what they did, and by what they signed and who signed. It’s a terrible thing that happened. And we were absolutely abused, as per your question. Yeah.
Q Mr. President, your Press Secretary —
Q Mr. President, how bad is it between you and Mick Mulvaney, Mr. President?
Q Your Press — excuse me. Excuse me. Excuse me.
THE PRESIDENT: How’s she doing? All right?
Q Your Press Secretary said your political opponents “should pay.” Who should pay and how will they pay?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, you’ll see. I mean, we’ll see what happens.
Q We haven’t heard from you about your thoughts about Nancy Pelosi ripping up your speech. And will you ever be able to work with her?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I thought it was a terrible thing when she ripped up the speech. First of all, it’s an official document. You’re not allowed — it’s illegal what she did. She broke the law. But I haven’t — I haven’t been asked a question — other than a lot of people that viewed it; they couldn’t believe that she did it. I thought it was terrible. I thought it was very disrespectful to the Chamber, to the country.
And, you know, look, I — people — I got very high marks on the speech. And I didn’t know she did it until I was walking out and some of the congressmen and women were saying, “Can you believe what she did?” But I didn’t know she did it.
Q Are you ever going to be able to really work with her in any constructive way?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I think there’s a lot of evil on that side. They’ve gone crazy. They’ve gone totally crazy; it’s too bad. I’ve gotten tremendous amounts done — more than anybody has gotten done in three years, by far. But they’re not constructive people.
Q Will you be able to work with any of the Democrats? Do you see any way to work with them?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I do work with Democrats. I work with everybody. But that group is — you know, they say “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” They’ve got it. They’ve got a bad case of it. You saw that. That was on display the other night when she ripped up the speech. That was terrible. It was a terrible — so disrespectful to our country. And actually very illegal, what she did.
Q Are you getting rid of Mulvaney and Vindman, Mr. President?
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, I gave the answer. That was a false report.
Q So, manufacturing evidence is a felony crime in all 50 states. Does the administration intend to go after Adam Schiff for his role in the impeachment trial in manufacturing evidence?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I mean, I have to say this: We just came out with fantastic job numbers. I think it was 230,000 or something thereabout, which was much higher than projection. So jobs continue to be great. Our country continues to do great.
I’m now going to North Carolina. Some of you, maybe, are coming. But the jobs report just came out and it’s great.
Q You have been acquitted. Do you still want the Ukrainian President to dig up dirt on your political rivals like Joe Biden?
THE PRESIDENT: No. These people — they’re their own people. I’m not their boss. And I don’t think they’ve done anything, as far as I know. But it’s very sad what happened with the Bidens. And it’s also very sad how he’s doing — how he’s doing in the polls.
Now, I understand the votes are fried in Iowa. They couldn’t even take a simple tabulation, and yet they’re telling you how to run the country and how to run healthcare. I think they fried their votes on computer. Think about it: All the money that the Democrats spent and the votes are fried. They have no idea who won. They have no idea.
But I’ll tell you who won on the Republican side: They accounted for every single vote, and it was a lot of votes. It was a record-setting number of votes: Trump won.
Q Follow-up: Pete Buttigieg — Pete Buttigieg or Bernie Sanders. Pete Buttigieg or Bernie Sanders. Who’s the bigger threat?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, you don’t know what happened in Iowa because, if you look — I mean, they’re essentially tied. But they couldn’t keep tabulation of their votes.
Q Is Pete Buttigieg a threat? Do you see him as a threat? Pete Buttigieg.
THE PRESIDENT: Everybody is a threat. I view everybody as a threat. I even view John as a threat. You never know.
Q Mr. President, a question about China.
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah.
Q Are you concerned that China is covering up the full extent of coronavirus?
THE PRESIDENT: No. China is working very hard. Late last night, I had a very good talk with President Xi, and we talked about — mostly about the coronavirus. They’re working really hard, and I think they are doing a very professional job.
They’re in touch with World — the World — World Organization. CDC also. We’re working together. But World Health is working with them. CDC is working with them. I had a great conversation last night with President Xi. It’s a tough situation. I think they’re doing a very good job.
Q Are you concerned about its potential impact on the global economy?
THE PRESIDENT: I think that China will do a very good job.
Q Should the House expunge your impeachment? Should the House expunge your impeachment in the future? Should they expunge your impeachment?
THE PRESIDENT: They should because it was a hoax. That’s a very good question: “Should they expunge the impeachment in the House?” They should because it was a hoax. It was a total political hoax.
Q Mr. President, how do you unify — how do you unify — Mr. President, how do you unify the country in this moment? You’re attacking your rivals —
THE PRESIDENT: You know what’s going to unify the country — and it’s already unified it in a lot of ways? All you have to do is look at our crowds and look at our support. What unifies it is the great success. Our country today is more successful than it has ever been, and that’s unifying the country.
Thank you.
Later, Doughboy!
Bye-bye Lt.Col.Weasel 👋
"Oh oh say can you see…….."
Some would look at the term Doughboy and recall the honor of the American military during WW1, and that that was their given nickname.
Just call him Vindman. It’s enough to shame him now.
Wherever he gets sent to now will be up to others. Hopefully he will actually have to do PT and pass PT tests and make weight in his next unit. Like all of the others. And if he doesn’t, it’s a problem for him.
I know what you're saying,and agree, but my first thought was (Pillsbury) doughboy!
Lend him to Russia…Siberia sounds nice…
Looks like Shifty Speaker Nancy Patricia D’Alesandro Pelosi Schiff’s Lack of Due Process Impeachment is turning into The Adventures Washington Iron Triangle Power Pinocchio Grand Jury Investigations?
Pelosi House Of Cards Mischievous Schiff’s Marionette Screenplay Named Game Lame Claims are now Blowing Back on Schiff’s Pinocchio’s Geppetot’s Illusion, Delusions & Original Sins from Adam Schiff Life? Eve Schiff may leave Adam soon as well?
Ok, but he reminds me of the Michelin Man.😉
Ridicule when necessary Is vital when dealing with the enemy.
God bless PDJT
Send him to the Russian Front. Now that was a dishonor of the German military during World War II. Perfect fit for him to fight for Ukraine against the Russians.
LikeLike
whose orders did he truly follow?
His deep state CIA handlers'.
Quite amazing, it all coming out now how Congressman Adam Bennett Schiff made Shifty Screenplay Lies that President Trump will sell Alaska to the Russians? “Adam” Schiff’s Wife Names is “Eve Sanderson Schiff” as well.
Looks like Speaker of the House Pelosi Grandiose Democratic Party Plans to Disallow American Voters to Decide the Fate of a Duly Elected President is at an End. When President Trump Acquittal Forever from all Poisonous Tree Fruits from growing in the Democratic Congressional House of Cards, Cads, & Legal Liars House of Political Gain Games. Looks like Adam’s Original Sin Screenplays will Cast Democrats out of the Washington Power Paradise under Forked Tongue Speaker Pelosi Forever Again!
1 down…tens of thousands left to go…
Exactly…
About time. Now, he needs to be fitted for a tasteful, orange jumpsuit and work off some of that fat on the rock pile. JMHO
He needs to be fitted for a noose.
Amen.
Or Gitmo…without air conditioning.
Good start. Now lets go up the ladder and fire the rest of the coup plotters still taking a government paycheck!
Bye Felicia!! If he is only fired and not court-martialed, he is getting off easy!!
Good start, now lets go right up the ladder and fire all the rest of the coup plotters still pulling down a government paycheck.
LikeLiked by 3 people
dems complaining that "itis one of the worst weeks " even late thurs and friday were busts to them….yemeni terrorist -gone; emmoulments -gone; both vindmen ESCORTED out by Security james woods back President Ronald Reagan's birthday… Chiefs come back and win and WANT to go to White House, lakers outsmarted themselves/clippers got Marcus Morris and Finals championship thanks to Mr. Jerry West….WINNING as he said…prayers for 45 & all his family and the Great USA
Would be interested to know if that photo on Zerohedge is of him actually being escorted out today, or if it is one from a previous time when he was giving evidence.
Reason being, that it was previously reported that for his normal job he just wore a business suit.
So if that photo was from today, was he expecting the chop and putting on a show again?
Well, a quick reverse image search on Yandex shows that the photo is at least three months old.
It will be Interesting to see if the Famous Made for Media TV Failed Schiff & Pelosi House Impeachment Team. That Lost their "Secret SCIF Room Made Up Charges Lack of Due Process", for an American Citizen President, in the U.S. Senate! Were "Schiff's SCIF Skipping" at the White House watching Removal of Alexander Semyon Vindman Fired as Director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council?
He needs to be put before a firing squad.
So my expectation is that his commanding officer can now bring this guy up on charges, right? He admitted to violating his chain of command. He should be run out of the military, maybe a dishonorable discharge? I have heard that the officer ranks above Colonel are rife with politicians vs. actual soldiers but certainly there are enough left that see his actions for what they are, an absolute disgrace to the uniform. And BTW, I have already seen his lawyer, the first of many I am sure, characterize his actions as if they are some sort of noble action where he upheld his oath. Bull hockey! He tried to overthrow a duly elected President, and I am so tired of all the talking hacks in the press holding these traitors up as if they are heroes. Makes me sick to my stomach.
Already Former Disgraced Ambassador Marie Louise “Masha” Yovanovitch was wise to Retire! So “Masha” can save her Pension when they investigate her own alleged complicity on approving Spying on Campaign Candidates?
All of a sudden, Retirements, Resignations, Terminations, Demotions, & Discipline that happen to the FBI in 2016 & 2017 as DOJ IG Horowitz Documented. The same thing is now going on at the State Department & National Security Agency? No longer a Coincidence now that Grand Jury Investigations are underway & Senatorial Judiciary & Intelligence Committee Investigations Scheduled?
Yay!! Now get rid of tweedle dum, you know the twin with the glasses. He is not as chubby as tweedle dee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brother went off the WH grounds with him.
Don’t know if it was some kind of family solidarity or if Bro was the one who leaked about Bolton’s book. Bro’s job includes reviewing manuscripts by former employees.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If I was their mother I would hide my head in shame.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fathers share responsibility for what their offspring turn into.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That's very true.
@Freepetta… Agree, but only after Durham’s Grand Jury Subpoena both to Testify Under Oath & before John Bolton’s Testimony is Up On Deck? Alex’s Identical Twin Brother, Yevgeny S. Vindman, is also an Army Lieutenant Colonel JAG Officer Assigned as an Attorney on the National Security Council Staff handling Ethics Issues should be removed due Conflicts of Interests now as well.
Both should be sent to Antarctic to Conduct on Penguin Research Observations & Defend America from Adam Schiff’s Tall Whales Tales Screenplays! A Grand Jury FISA Court about Adam Schiff’s & Staffers Lying with complicity of Incompetent Supervisor IG Atkinson Lame Claims of Violations of Fake Whistleblower Claims as well?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read today that Yevgeny was also dismissed. Time for court marshals. 💁🏻♀️
I'd like to add Adam Schiff should be thrown out of Congress. He's a lowlife piece of trash.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Both he and his brother were seen heading to the local Golden Corral. No way either of those two Lardazz could run 25 yards. How in the hell can they pass a physical in the Army?
How many stupid ways can the press ask the same dumb questions over and over again?
LikeLiked by 11 people
A lot. But give'em time, they'll come up with more!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed
Yes it almost seems they
1. Have an agenda
2. Were all told the same talking points by “someone”
3. Are biased ?
Jus sayin…………..
IKR Sometimes I wonder if they're interested in an answer or just want an excuse to print their slanted questions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
BINGO!
That's what happens when they all read off the same script. They're not paid to think.
LikeLiked by 1 person
"Q So, manufacturing evidence is a felony crime in all 50 states. Does the administration intend to go after Adam Schiff for his role in the impeachment trial in manufacturing evidence?"

I wonder what the answer is?
I wonder what the answer is?
Is it just me, or does the question, as asked, imply it is known by the media evidence was manufactured?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who asked that question and are they still employed?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it implies the media knew, Trump knows they knew and Trump is stealth exposing the mockingbird media with ever statement he makes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to say, that Beck has convinced me that Obama was fighting a proxy war that Congress knew nothing about.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hardly believe congress "knew nothing about" anything Bronco Bama was doing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I also find it believable that Benghazi was the same. Libya's weapons to take down Syria by giving them to ISIS. Obama needs locked up
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to mention creating the flood of African Muslims into Europe by killing Qaddafi.
I agree, I think they knew about the secret war on Russia and that includes Lindsay Graham and John McCain. They knew because they were all getting kickbacks from the millions and billions of dollars siphoned off for a secret war.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which "proxy war"?
Ukraine. Watch Becks 'Final Piece'
Zero was doing a lot of things Congress knew nothing about (except for a select few). Zero should be shot as a traitor next to the Gutman Brothers.
You know what unifies the country? Success unifies the country. End presser. mic drop.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Best answer of the entire presser.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Totally. These subhuman slugs keep wasting their time demanding why he isn’t doing more to unite us and blah blah blah… The time for magnanimity passed, pal. At any moment you can pose that same question to Nancy.
While I think its a little late now, the irony is that I still believe, because he has never been some establishment party guy and is not particularly Pub or Dem… the Democrats could at any point have attached themselves to some things where they would get stuff they want, because his policy positions meander between the strict party lines anyway. And they could have claimed success. But they chose to spit on us over and over again instead.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So true! They are so blinded by the hate and greed for power that they could have just jumped on board and claimed to be part of the success. Too bad for them, now they have to reap what they have sown. Better for the country in the long run. Crush them under our feet.
“Q Mr. President, how do you unify — how do you unify — Mr. President, how do you unify the country in this moment? You’re attacking your rivals —”
Man alive, Trump gave a good answer to that question.
I’d have never thought to answer that way. It was brilliant if you think about it. It pointedly ignores the negative and highlighted the positive. And the positive makes Trump look great.
I’d have asked the guy if he had or would ask the same question of his political rivals……….who are still attacking him and showing utterly no interest in uniting the country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I'm betting Jim (Dear Diary) Acosta asked that stupid and idiotic question.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Left can’t play the old “DC old boy insider network corruptly protected one of their own by clearing Trump”, since every DC insider “old boy” in the swamp came out loudly and proudly calling Trump “LITERALLY SATAN” for the last 3.5 years. They can’t even use the people’s hatred of them as a prop to undermine Trump’s wins in court and the Senate.
Hilarious really, they’ve even sacrificed their own populist manipulations to win at impeachment. Funny that Wray had to testify that FBI agents are being submitted for prosecution to Durham, the day after Trump is acquitted. Reminds me of them stalling and waiting for midterm elections, in the hopes of getting enough Dems to start impeachment. They all really believed Trump might be impeached.
Looks like they fired the Bolton book leaker too!! Adios Amigos.
Now you traitorous pieces of 💩 can take your dream job as foreign minister of Ukraine.
Take that ugly dirty Soros lady ambassador with you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is starting. Trump isn’t taking any prisoners. You could tell that by his speech yesterday and I have always said, do not go after his family, that is one thing he will fight to the death. This is the first time in 3 years he doesn’t have an investigation looming over his head, which means he can finally fight. GOD SPEED Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And reviewer. They have held up releasing the book for further review by a different reviewer.
Wow. I rarely read the transcripts of the speeches but this was a good one. He always has great “helicopter speeches.” This was a good point. At some point, the articles of impeachment should be expunged.
This makes me so happy.
I got a question for POTUS. WTF took so long?
Hope Vindman’s orders are to report to the US Army base in Greenland, although one hates to inflict him on any group of patriotic soldiers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He can be courts martialed for breaking the chain of command.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I bet it happens. Does anybody know who was the General at the SOTU that Trump said something into his ear as he was leaving the stage. He kind of by passed the other Generals but stopped and said something to this one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The NSC is a nest of vipers. It is riddled with Khazarians who put Ukraine above America, who are obsessed with their Russophobia and who assist the corruption by Ukies and Americans (Dems, mostly) to siphon billions in aid, loans and military equipment.
I wrote several years ago about Ukraine being the cradle of all the anti-DJT poison. It is where the Dems, DNC, Clintons, Obama administrations have wallowed in easy money and Russophobia.
It has all come to light. Should never have been kept in the shadows, but all the Intel agencies, all the Russia-haters, all the demonization of Putin kept the obvious from being seen and written about.
Just remember this: Russia is the home of Orthodox Christianity.
Ukraine is the home of the mass-murdering Bandera Nazis.
Look closely on the uniforms and vehicles, the emblems of Ukie government and you will see the present-day use of the swastikas and emblems of the war criminals and exterminators of WWII. In Ukraine, it never went away. It nestled in the west of the country. That’s why the war is in the east, southeast, where the Russian-speakers live. And the US military is backing the wrong side, as usual.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well the Czarina of Russian, who was German, invited German farmers to help cultivate the region. That was way before the Nazis.
Zy, thanks for that.
Many populated and cultivated the Canadian Prairies. They are an incredibly tough and robust people.
The NSC is as bad as the State Department and they are in charge of all the illegal surveillance computer records.
And then snake Vindman was escorted from the White House. A perfect ending to a perfect week.
LikeLiked by 4 people
On unification. The better answer would have been the country is unified despite you and a very small groups best efforts to create division. Look at his poll numbers and the fact that at high as 42% who attend his rallies are Democrats. The country is more unified than they would have you know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And just like that, the weekend started looking up!
I am sure he was relieved at the IC job he had, but his butt is still in the service as an officer. I bet his life is about to get exponentially worse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
His life can’t be made worse publicly because he will scream and cry to the media.
However……..if he’s forced to do PT, pass PT tests, and make weight like any other member of the Army then his crying will be useless.
It would not surprise me to see him retire soon rather than face that.
Send him to Ft. Polk in Louisiana, and put him in charge of gator and cottonmouth control.
LikeLike
Ha – he’d still have it easier in that swamp than our President has had it for years in the traitor-infested DC swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is no way he will get his star after this. Rarely will you make colonel if you are not going to be up for a star.
His career is done.
And if his attorney doesn’t shut his mouth, he may have a few more problems to deal with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m always struck by how rude and nasty the press corps are to our President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s not true! They were very nice and asked all softball questions to the previous big eared coke freak who was in that position…….
🙂
“Well, I thought it was a terrible thing when she ripped up the speech. First of all, it’s an official document. You’re not allowed — it’s illegal what she did. She broke the law.”
This is a political kill shot on Nancy and a decapitation of the Democratic Party… IF our guys have the stones to see this through. I will be extremely disappointed if they let her get away with it and continue on as-is. Don’t let this opportunity pass and don’t establish further precedent that the law does not apply to Democrats!
Escorting him off the premises with his brother was a nice touch.
Not a quiet exit out a side door, but being marched down the hallway past your colleagues with a security guard or other official by your side.
Not as good as the opening scene in the old TV series “Branded,” where Chuck Connors had his epaulets ripped off in from of the troops, but this will have to do.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He sure does get it on the Trump Derangement Syndrome but on this?
“What unifies it is the great success. Our country today is more successful than it has ever been, and that’s unifying the country.”
Haters ARE gonna hate, but what’s becoming more clear is his total loss of patience now with the lunatics Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, (PS the individuals in the so-called “Squad” should not ever have been elected but it shows the degree of delusion in the public arena), Swalwell, and a few other very particular individuals who seem to be at the helm of the ‘hating’ mission. They insist on manufacturing and sustaining ongoing vitriol in the public. Hillary Clinton and George Soros are two very high-level criminals who need to be put in jail as they are the bigger powers pushing these idiots in Congress. It’s quite easy to single out the ringleaders. If they are removed it only leaves ‘the press’, and Pres can handle them very nicely thank you.
As for all those petty insiders and leakers in the various agencies NSC especially, (Wray needs to be shown the door), there needs to be a very different approach to ‘staff issues’ – and I would say that the only way that can happen is if Durham hurries up and nails a few dozen of them to the wall for treason and the instigation of several coups. If that happens, there should be a change in the rules, to allow Trump to ‘cleanse’ all of the institutions given the evidence of whats going on.
That would be a start. Where is Durham anyway? Did anyone hear any updates? Been very very quiet.
US Attorneys don’t give updates. Do you want them to blow their cases ?
And we heard! Bet we’ll be hearing more about the Rotund Lieutenant down the road. Karma’s a bitch!
The next step for the LTC needs to be a subpoena from one of the Senate Committees. A bunch of subpoenas to the WB, all of the House Committee on Intelligence staff, Schiff and his staff, and especially Atkinson. Actually, I would start with a subpoena to get Atkinson’s house testimony that Schiff is covering up followed by one to him. Then get McCord. When you get ambushed, you have to return fire and attack the ambush. I would do this before getting to the Bidens. I hope the LTC is the opening volley in the return fire.
It’s been a good day…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
The quickest and surest way to destroy both Vindmens is to revoke their Security Clearances.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly! It’s easy to with all of their foreign connections and relationships in Ukraine and Russia!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is gratifying to see an occasional coup plotter escorted out of the White House.
It would be so much more satisfying to see one (if not MANY more) inside or outside government arrested and escorted by US marshals to US District Court to hear the long-overdue charges against them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Damn he’s getting good at this.
Good riddance to Vindman. Out with the rest of the daily trash. Those of you concerned about whether we will be satisfied with various investigations and with rooting out the coup plotters…I give you CNN reporting that BOTH Vindman’s were escorted off the WH grounds. Boom. Gone.
Like I said a few days ago, Trump has open territory to collect scalps. No Mueller to “obstruct”. No fake impeachment. Court cases getting tossed (I think the courts will void the “impeachment” lawsuits to compel testimony and tax returns since Trump is acquitted). Therefore,I think we can expect Barr/Durham to accelerate their efforts.
If you guys think CTH readers very much want heads to roll, multiply that by x100 and you’ll understand the scale of Trump’s desire to collect those scalps. I don’t see the Russia hoax investigation ending without arrests and prosecutions and jail time.
There is still a “resistance”…if you want to put that down, you have to roll some heads.
If I was Adam Schiff, I wouldn’t get too comfortable. He is in possession of documents and transcripts demonstrating that he constructed the coup part 2 hoax. Given the overlapping participants in parts 1 and 2, that’s an easy scope letter from Barr to Durham.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The sooner they make discovery official, the less time they have to destroy evidence of it.
Adam is a mere pawn in the process. Those behind the curtain are the people that have to be sent to jail. George Soros is the main person. The Ukraine was his money pit and Obama gave him all the space he needed.
Pelosi on WH removing Vindman from NSC:
“I’m stunned by it. I’ll talk to my colleagues. They have concerns about (President Trump’s) interventions with the military.”
Has so much Botox soaked into her brain that she doesn’t know that the president is commander-in-chief?
LikeLiked by 4 people
She is fully aware,(even if she is half ass drunk all the time) that her time is up. I have said it m,any times months ago, that she will go down as the person who destroyed the DEMORAT Party.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Botox & booze. Magic combo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So as Commander in Chief PDJT cannot “interfere” with the military. /s
Only in a certain sense was Vindmanm “fired.” More correctly, he was reassigned and still gets his inflated pay. If the US Army’s Generals had not become a disgrace, he would be out of the Army itself not reassigned to another cushie ‘job’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Funny that the Joint Chiefs failed to even open their mouths and around the same time as the Presidents tangle with the Navy. Me thinks there was a mutiny taking place in our military that was kept hidden.
did anybody catch this little question?
Q:your press secretary said your political opponents should pay.Who should pay and how should they pay.
President: Well you’ll see.i mean we’ll see what happens.
could this be a slip of the tongue?that the s#!t is about to hit the fan??
LikeLiked by 2 people
Caught that also, hoping fans are involved! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grisham sometimes seems to just flake out ..
PDJT has been indicating 💩 💩💩 hitting the fan since the acquittal.
It would be best if the sh@t hit the swamp boat fan.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Airboat
Who’s John?
Could be John Roberts of Fox News. PDJT seems to like John; often calls on him, and may have been feeling plucky enough to kid with him a bit.
The Chief of Staff of the US Army should be fired. Not reassigned, fired.
Vindman can be put in charge of the US Army’s transgender indoctrination program which the US Army is now so big on..
Now have Wray dragged out of the FBI building the same way.
Does anybody else feel like today is the turning point?!?
They are on their heels.
And we have an unleashed, emboldened, pissed off lion on our side.
Dis gonna get good!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If he doesn’t sit Bill Barr down for a little prayer meeting it’s all for naught.
I liked his answer about how his rally crowds are unifying. By contrast, there is nothing unifying about identity politics. It works just like old time bigotry, just with some roles reversed. At some point he’ll say, look, if you’re disillusioned with the Dem party, ID politics, etc., and think you’ve suffering from TDS, come to one of our rallies, where we celebrate winning for America every day. It’s a big tent.
This article says Vindman will be going back to the State Dept……
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/vindman-to-leave-nsc-after-trump-acquittal
