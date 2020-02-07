GTFO – Ambassador to EU, Gordon Sondland, Removed…

Posted on February 7, 2020 by

(Link To Tweet)

[NYT] […] “I was advised today that the president intends to recall me effective immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union,” Mr. Sondland said in a statement just hours after Colonel Vindman’s dismissal. He expressed gratitude to Mr. Trump “for having given me the opportunity to serve.” (link)

The focus on a new EU trade deal based on reciprocity just got a little more intense…

184 Responses to GTFO – Ambassador to EU, Gordon Sondland, Removed…

  1. Publius2016 says:
    February 7, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    “INTENDS”…No, 45 means: BUH BYE NOW…

    There’s no HR Ambassador…one way ticket home…

    • johnnybiface says:
      February 7, 2020 at 9:06 pm

      Deep State Crooks to right of Him,
      Deep States Crooks to the left of Him,
      Prison in front of them
      Drowning in the Valley of Swamp sunk the Deep Staters – Vindman, Sondland, Comey, Strok, Page, and on and on to the Swamp is Drained…

  2. Brutalus says:
    February 7, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    If I was Moe Green…I wouldn’t be getting that massage today

  3. Tl Howard says:
    February 7, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    Yeah, the muck was causing a chemical breakdown stench.

  4. StanH says:
    February 7, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    Adios MF!

    Well Done Mr. President. Free America applauds you sir!

  5. thefountainhead2007 says:
    February 7, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    Sondland was a coward. Democrats squeezed him. He lawyered up with one of their operatives and read the script they prepared for him. The Trump administration is no place for squishes.

    • Birobart says:
      February 7, 2020 at 8:05 pm

      He caved once his wife’s hotels were boycotted,… he literally sold out.

      Liked by 7 people

      • TarsTarkas says:
        February 7, 2020 at 9:09 pm

        Too many ‘Republicans’ haven’t learned the lesson, that caving to the Democrats will make you a bigger target and makes you look like a coward.

        Unfortunately General Flynn is an example of what happens when you do defy the Powers that Be.

        Any word from Sidney Powell lately?

  6. Deborah Fehr says:
    February 7, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    the ship of fools is going down! I have waited for this for a long time. watching the dem debate right now, there are more dislikes than likes. Bernie looks like he is going to keel over. back to the Friday night entertainment.

  7. Raffaella says:
    February 7, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    Mr. President:

    Please fire ALL the Obama holdovers. There are thousands of them.

    And while you are at it, Christopher Ray must go. Your most loyal supporters hate the sight of him. You need to reward us and remove him.

    • Jederman says:
      February 7, 2020 at 8:20 pm

      Some of them appear to have committed crimes. They must be investigated and punished. There really isn’t much downside to being fired in DC. You can wonder around town until you find another DS job.

      As we have seen the heavy breathers get msm contracts, the worker bees will be taken care of too. Supporting the resistance should result in punishment.

    • TarsTarkas says:
      February 7, 2020 at 9:13 pm

      Many cannot be easily removed because 44’s admin turned numerous political appointees into civil servants. So until they are removed they’re working on our dime. However then can be shunted to rubber rooms where they’ll do no damage, like Ohr presumably is.

      The two right now I want are Joe Pientka and Eric Ciaramella.

  8. Reserved55 says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:00 pm

  9. Jive Pawnbroker says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    And the hits just keep on coming….

    Like

    February 7, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    Sondland seems to have forgotten that Ambassadors, SES, ES, FS, and all appointees of the Executive Branch, all “serve at the Pleasure of the Executive ” and that they may be terminated at any time, for any reason, or for no reason at all.
    He knew his testimony was based on personal assumption, interpretation, etc., and that such non-fact based testimony was surely volatile and not in the interest of his Boss.

    Whatever his motivations, he caused the Executive to lose faith in his ability to perform his duties, at the very least. He knew very well what he was doing and the risk he was taking. No tears for him.

  11. Super Elite Covfefe999 Loves Her President! says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    Every time I think I cannot love my President more than I do, he does something new and my love for him grows. I hope some day I can be at a rally or some other event and gush at him like some kind of crazy person. haha

    Liked by 5 people

    February 7, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    Here comes a tell all book

    Liked by 1 person

    February 7, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    Does cnn, msnbc, etc. have enough openings for these drainees?

    Liked by 1 person

    February 7, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    This guy was comically bad. Or maybe tragicomically bad.

    Like

    February 7, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    YEAH BABY!!
    Methinks we need a leetle fairwell music for the Vindman turds & Sondland.

    Piece of cake gang. How about the 4 Season hit “Bye Bye Baby”?

  16. California Joe says:
    February 7, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    We got rid of a few of the props today. Now, we have to get rid of the producers, directors and main actors.

    Liked by 3 people

    February 7, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Watch out! Our man on the Hill is cleaning house bitchesssssss! #doyourjob #loyaltycounts

    Like

    February 7, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    It took me a little bit to understand that GTFO is not a branch of the State Department… yes, I am old.

    Liked by 6 people

    February 7, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    Gotta say this guy is good. Can’t find anyone doing a dig on him. Just cover stories (both ways). His wife is Demonrat and he’s Repub??? Doesn’t make sense. His parents are Holocaust survivors but somehow his brother is rich. Too many cover stories on this guy.

    Like

    February 7, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    The young lady to his right looks like she is about to slit his throat.

    Like

    February 7, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    To Sondland and especially the Vindmans:

    Like

    February 7, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    “It’s not revenge. It’s a reckoning.”

    Liked by 1 person

    February 7, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    Glad that smirk is gone….

    Like

    February 7, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    NSC Cleaning Crew Poso 🇺🇸
    @JackPosobiec
    NEW:
    @OANN
    is told the Vindman brothers were both “visibly shaken” when they were escorted out of the EEOB today. IT is now archiving their electronic activity and removing their logins as well as taking custody of any official electronic devices

    Liked by 7 people

      February 7, 2020 at 9:11 pm

      Is ICIG Atkinson fireable the same way? I imagine a lot of people right now are either wiping or trashing their comm devices. Likely too late, though.

      Like

    February 7, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    The President has removed Rep. Gaetz from the penalty box and he’s back in favor as shown by the remarks and thank you of the President’s remarks on his acquittal speech at the WH yesterday.
    And Matt is coming out swinging for our Pres. again.
    https://www.foxnews.com/media/gaetz-trump-within-his-right-to-recall-gordon-sondland-after-bungling-assignments-and-exceeding-his-authority

    Liked by 3 people

    February 7, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    I wonder if these cowards or “witnesses” will turn on Dems once they get squeezed.

    Like

    February 7, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    Keep them Heads ROLLING.!!!… NEXT UP.!!!… Every single one that Testified without permission from THE Executive.!!!

    Like

    February 7, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    1,86 billion is missing, maybe used to fund proxy war with Russia without congress approval?

    Did some of the members of Congress Know? Did the gain of eight know?

    REMINDER: PELOSI AND SCHIFF BOTH CONNECTED TO UKRAINIAN ARMS DEALER
    December 13, 2019, by Joe Hoft

    Liked by 1 person

    February 7, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    So for only an additional shipping & handling charge, you get two fired Vindman’s AND a recalled EU ambassador?!! 😳

    PDJT with the hat-trick of firings today. 😁

    Like

    February 7, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    February 7, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    To ASSUME ,Mr.Sondland , makes an ASS out of. U. and. ME.
    So bye buh👍

    Like

    February 7, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    All this A$$HAT had to do was tell the truth instead of assumptions of what might be in President Trump’s mind. What a moron!! How did he get so rich being so stupid?

    Liked by 1 person

    February 7, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    Pelosi and Co. missed .Trump won’t.

    Like

    February 7, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Great news!

    I doubt President Trump wants anyone assuming and presuming while he is in trade negotiations with UK then EU – – or any other time for that matter.

    Like

