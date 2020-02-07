GTFO – Ambassador to EU, Gordon Sondland, Removed…

[NYT] […] “I was advised today that the president intends to recall me effective immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union,” Mr. Sondland said in a statement just hours after Colonel Vindman’s dismissal. He expressed gratitude to Mr. Trump “for having given me the opportunity to serve.” (link)
The focus on a new EU trade deal based on reciprocity just got a little more intense…
“INTENDS”…No, 45 means: BUH BYE NOW…
There’s no HR Ambassador…one way ticket home…
Deep State Crooks to right of Him,
Deep States Crooks to the left of Him,
Prison in front of them
Drowning in the Valley of Swamp sunk the Deep Staters – Vindman, Sondland, Comey, Strok, Page, and on and on to the Swamp is Drained…
If I was Moe Green…I wouldn’t be getting that massage today
Me neither!
I wouldn’t want to be Solozzo either!
You know, it’s funny, you guys bringing up the Godfather references… the other day I was thinking, how long til Trump “could settle all family business”?
Hopefully that day is not too far off!
Joe- I am so glad you posted this!! I was coming home, thinking of how I could figure out a way to do it. Great stuff, perfect for this occasion.
Yeah, the muck was causing a chemical breakdown stench.
Adios MF!
Well Done Mr. President. Free America applauds you sir!
Sondland was a coward. Democrats squeezed him. He lawyered up with one of their operatives and read the script they prepared for him. The Trump administration is no place for squishes.
He caved once his wife’s hotels were boycotted,… he literally sold out.
Too many ‘Republicans’ haven’t learned the lesson, that caving to the Democrats will make you a bigger target and makes you look like a coward.
Unfortunately General Flynn is an example of what happens when you do defy the Powers that Be.
Any word from Sidney Powell lately?
the ship of fools is going down! I have waited for this for a long time. watching the dem debate right now, there are more dislikes than likes. Bernie looks like he is going to keel over. back to the Friday night entertainment.
Hopefully all these clowns/deep state snakes are removed.
President Trump…..draining the swamp! Cheers!
Mr. President:
Please fire ALL the Obama holdovers. There are thousands of them.
And while you are at it, Christopher Ray must go. Your most loyal supporters hate the sight of him. You need to reward us and remove him.
Some of them appear to have committed crimes. They must be investigated and punished. There really isn’t much downside to being fired in DC. You can wonder around town until you find another DS job.
As we have seen the heavy breathers get msm contracts, the worker bees will be taken care of too. Supporting the resistance should result in punishment.
Many cannot be easily removed because 44’s admin turned numerous political appointees into civil servants. So until they are removed they’re working on our dime. However then can be shunted to rubber rooms where they’ll do no damage, like Ohr presumably is.
The two right now I want are Joe Pientka and Eric Ciaramella.
And the hits just keep on coming….
Sondland seems to have forgotten that Ambassadors, SES, ES, FS, and all appointees of the Executive Branch, all “serve at the Pleasure of the Executive ” and that they may be terminated at any time, for any reason, or for no reason at all.
He knew his testimony was based on personal assumption, interpretation, etc., and that such non-fact based testimony was surely volatile and not in the interest of his Boss.
Whatever his motivations, he caused the Executive to lose faith in his ability to perform his duties, at the very least. He knew very well what he was doing and the risk he was taking. No tears for him.
I beg to differ.
I will in fact shed one tear.
A tear of JOY!
Every time I think I cannot love my President more than I do, he does something new and my love for him grows. I hope some day I can be at a rally or some other event and gush at him like some kind of crazy person. haha
LikeLiked by 5 people
You and me both, Super. You and me both.
MAGA/KAG
You make me smile. I have the same sentiments.
Here comes a tell all book
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does cnn, msnbc, etc. have enough openings for these drainees?
This guy was comically bad. Or maybe tragicomically bad.
YEAH BABY!!
Methinks we need a leetle fairwell music for the Vindman turds & Sondland.
Piece of cake gang. How about the 4 Season hit “Bye Bye Baby”?
Love the late ’50 early 60’s vette-just sayin’
We got rid of a few of the props today. Now, we have to get rid of the producers, directors and main actors.
Watch out! Our man on the Hill is cleaning house bitchesssssss! #doyourjob #loyaltycounts
It took me a little bit to understand that GTFO is not a branch of the State Department… yes, I am old.
Gotta say this guy is good. Can’t find anyone doing a dig on him. Just cover stories (both ways). His wife is Demonrat and he’s Repub??? Doesn’t make sense. His parents are Holocaust survivors but somehow his brother is rich. Too many cover stories on this guy.
The young lady to his right looks like she is about to slit his throat.
That is his daughter, Lucy.
https://www.sondlanddurant.org/lucy-sonland
My heavens! Checked the photo again. You’re right 🙂
To Sondland and especially the Vindmans:
“It’s not revenge. It’s a reckoning.”
Glad that smirk is gone….
NSC Cleaning Crew Poso 🇺🇸
@JackPosobiec
NEW:
@OANN
is told the Vindman brothers were both “visibly shaken” when they were escorted out of the EEOB today. IT is now archiving their electronic activity and removing their logins as well as taking custody of any official electronic devices
LikeLiked by 7 people
Is ICIG Atkinson fireable the same way? I imagine a lot of people right now are either wiping or trashing their comm devices. Likely too late, though.
The President has removed Rep. Gaetz from the penalty box and he’s back in favor as shown by the remarks and thank you of the President’s remarks on his acquittal speech at the WH yesterday.
And Matt is coming out swinging for our Pres. again.
https://www.foxnews.com/media/gaetz-trump-within-his-right-to-recall-gordon-sondland-after-bungling-assignments-and-exceeding-his-authority
I wonder if these cowards or “witnesses” will turn on Dems once they get squeezed.
Keep them Heads ROLLING.!!!… NEXT UP.!!!… Every single one that Testified without permission from THE Executive.!!!
1,86 billion is missing, maybe used to fund proxy war with Russia without congress approval?
Did some of the members of Congress Know? Did the gain of eight know?
REMINDER: PELOSI AND SCHIFF BOTH CONNECTED TO UKRAINIAN ARMS DEALER
December 13, 2019, by Joe Hoft
gang of eight know?
So for only an additional shipping & handling charge, you get two fired Vindman’s AND a recalled EU ambassador?!! 😳
PDJT with the hat-trick of firings today. 😁
To ASSUME ,Mr.Sondland , makes an ASS out of. U. and. ME.
So bye buh👍
All this A$$HAT had to do was tell the truth instead of assumptions of what might be in President Trump’s mind. What a moron!! How did he get so rich being so stupid?
Pelosi and Co. missed .Trump won’t.
Great news!
I doubt President Trump wants anyone assuming and presuming while he is in trade negotiations with UK then EU – – or any other time for that matter.
