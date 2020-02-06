White House Announces Elimination of al-Qaeda Leader Operating in Yemen – Terror Origination for Pensacola Air Base Attack…

During the State of the Union speech on Tuesday, President Trump remarked:
“Our message to the terrorists is clear: You will never escape American justice. If you attack our citizens, you forfeit your life!”
al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) had taken credit for the terrorist attack at Pensacola Naval Air Station – Today the White House announces:
“At the direction of President Donald J. Trump, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and a deputy to al-Qa’ida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Rimi joined al-Qa’ida in the 1990s, working in Afghanistan for Osama bin Laden. Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces. His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qa’ida movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security.”
“The United States, our interests, and our allies are safer as a result of his death. We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who seek to do us harm.” (link)
Well done Mr. President and the Department of Defense Team.
So gratifying. He thought he was pretty hot stuff with that tablecloth wrapped around his head!
I thought they use old dish towels rescued from the dumpsters behind the local KFC.
That’s what I thought. They certainly smell that way.
I do love our president!
Dear Mr. Schiff,
Is this another impeachable offense?
Signed,
Garden Variety Democrat Base Voter
Lt Colonel Kilgore………I love the smell of napalm in the morning.
smell from the attack on domestic enemies..MitchRyder…..??????
Thanks to the Presidents strong leadership ……terrorism is not looking to be a good life choice for people wanting to harm Americans.
I think they should start learning to code.
Now that is a good reply spot on.
Looks like photo did not post. Try again.
Buh bye.
Don’t mess with our POTUS and the greatest military in the world!
The D-rats must be upset that their employees are being eliminated.
You mean their employers…
PDJT continuing to eliminate potential DNC Presidential candidates. 😁😉
and absentee voters
We go each year, so that is good news. I love my President. He will go down in history and the greatest of all time. Spend the money. Cash that check.
Trump’s lack of understanding of their religion baffles me. “If you set off your suicide vest, you lose your life”. Would that stop them? “If you crash the airplane into the WTC, you will lose your life”. Would that stop them? No. They don’t value their earthly lives. They are deluded and are aiming at some sort of eternal life.
Still better now on our terms than later on theirs. Gotta love this guy. He kicks ass.
Trump goes after the chicken-shiite REMF leaders that send their young, deluded, and/or mentally ill “brethren” to die for their cause and benefit.
Do you really think the leaders (that “somehow” avoid performing suicide acts in order to become leaders) want to give up their life/power. They sell the “suicide” trite of their so called religion to the young vulnerable to continue their propaganda – but they themselves wish to live long lives living off their uneducated and naive followers. It is very much like the Bernie Sanders communism – he preaches it but he certainly doesn’t practice it.
PDJT fully understands radical Islam. Those that want to commit suicide will do so if given the opportunity. Those that US Services are eliminating at the direction of PDJT are the ones financing, planning and supplying the the suicide bombers (for lack of a better term).
“Would that stop them?”
The point is stopping the ones that make the plans for others to carry out. So the answer is yes, it will stop them.
You assume President Trump doesn’t understand their “religion.” I disagree. btw, The leaders don’t put on a suicide vest, they don’t crash airplanes….
Trump’s statement is so much better than “we can’t kill terrorists or they will escalate their killing attacks.” I think Pres. Trump “gets” the jihadi theme of “killing all infidels”
That may be true for the sharia version of useful idiots but it is definitely not true for the elite. Same dynamic different name. The rich and pampered dont sacrifice their lives for anything…. thats what they have the rest of the people for.
Spot on about the elite of any persuasion.
Refer to Iowa and pay attention to Bloomberg.
Same/Same without the suicide vests.
I’m trusting our President to go after the chicken-cr@p elites wherever they might be because at the highest level, they are all one and the same.
That might be the mind-set of the ‘followers’ but the leaders do not want to die. They live to kill and spread their hateful, evil, disgusting theocracy they call a religion.
How many ISIS commanders went on suicide missions?
NONE
Because THAT kind of work is done by the FOOLS they brainwash with their BS.
And THAT is exactly WHY Trump is targeting THE LEADERS instead of carpet bombing underlings:
HE UNDERSTANDS THEM PERFECTLY
I wonder how long it will be before scores of devout, indoctrinated, democrat idiots start donning suicide vests?
100% this.
The leadership of Radical Islam never put themselves in harms way… they are the biggest ideological hypocrites in the world. It’s the footsoldiers who are convinced to forfeit their lives.
President Trump totally understands this and has put all U.S. effort toward targeting the leadership. 100%.
The al sharptons of religion.
Lack of understanding of their religion? Really? That’s the solution for our President to learn their religion? Maybe take a few classes at the local state funded college?
Our President knows the difference between good and evil. And he is taking out their evil leaders like a game of wack-a-mole. Every time one of their “religious terrorist leaders” sticks his head out of his sand hole, our President has a brief moment of enlightenment waiting for him.
God Bless our President!
Ludo: maybe you are missingthe approach used by PDJT to fight terrorists. I see him wiping out leadership members, not the soldiers that wipe out themselves and are useless without leadership.
.
If you want to be sure a snake is dead cut its head
He understands you don’t.
Suicide attacks are for thou, pious leadership is for me. Leadership hides cowers and takes hostages and negotiates. They live like kings in the shitholes they come from (food internet many wives). When they run out of idiots to strap on a vest they move on.
They dont want to die. My guess is elbagdaddy would have surrendered rather then blow him self up., but it was that or the dogs. ….I wonder if hogs could be trained for tunnel work…..probably a little hard to call off the attack ….oh well.
While I am very thankful for his apparent current policy of getting these terrorists, I wish he, or someone in our government, would stop telling the lies about islam we have heard for the last 30 years that islam is “merely” a “peaceful religion” like any other and the violence associated with it is “only by a few extremists who have hijacked islam as cover for their violence etc. etc.”
Even a superficial study of the real tenets of islam reveals it is not what we are told. It rather is an all-encompassing totalitarian ideology bent on world domination in the form of a “caliphate.” My opinion is further supported by over 10 years of experience in fighting islamists in the ME and SWA as a Marine and PMC.
It will never genuinely coexist in peace with any other infidel ideology, culture or government. Any appearance of that is merely part of its larger strategy to buy time and/or lull infidels into a false sense of security. Deceit is a “virtue” if it advances the cause of islam.
We need to wake up to the reality that in addition to progressivism being an existential threat, islam is no less a threat to our way of life.
Our President has been multi tasking on all fronts. The Left can not keep up!
“The Left can not keep up!”
Nor can they carry out their nefarious activities against our VSGPDJT with any competency.
The Ramierez cartoon of the train wreck today sums it up perfectly.
Congratulations, Mr. President. Well ‘executed’, Sir!
Are we allowed to say “F___ that guy and the camel he rode in on?” Asking for a person minimally acquainted with me… in a different city… from Yemen or something.
The book is slammed shut on another “austere religious scholar.”
Genie, and the dems are probably crying to the media again because they weren’t given advanced notice of the hit.
Ohhhh, somebody kissed the donkey…..
Our President multi-tasks.
Doing the work community organizers won’t do.
Trump knows who is every terrorist leader. Trump also knows their whereabouts. It is just a matter of time and every terrorist leader will be killed. There is no such thing as any will survive. The more who go by the wayside the more difficult for the replacement. It is the advantage of Trump starting Top-Down.
DemonRats will accuse PT of causing unemployment in one of their Special Victim Units.
They ARE that insane right now.
There are millions of these cockroaches throughout the world.
Too bad we can’t eliminate them all just by sprinkling a little Death Valley, CA borax powder wherever they walk.
Imagine how much better off the entire world would have been if our past POTUS’s were not into nation building, but were into killing terrorists. Thank you, PDT.
Amen!!!
Rimi and AQAP took credit for Pensacola and just like that, no carbon footprint.
Same guy a few weeks ago. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/checkpoint/wp/2017/02/07/al-qaeda-leader-mocks-trump-calls-his-first-covert-raid-in-yemen-a-scandal/
As Rush Limbaugh might say… He has assumed room temperature. 🙂
