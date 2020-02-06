MAGA Moves: Jim Jordan Moved to Top Position on House Judiciary Committee – Mark Meadows Moved to House Oversight…

These moves highlight how President Donald Trump, and the priorities he has put forth into the GOP, are now leading the Republican party.   The President is correct: “the republican party has never been more united.”  Most of the GOPe ranks in the House have been removed and the strategic conservative/nationalist movement is now in place.

HJC Ranking Member Doug Collins is running for a Georgia Senate Seat; within the republican House rules he must leave his ranking position on the committee. Today the House steering committee overwhelmingly picked Representative Jim Jordan to take over as the top ranking member on the Judiciary Committee to replace Doug Collins.

Mark Meadows will take over republican leadership of the House Oversight Committee for the remainder of the year replacing Jim Jordan. This is a smart move as Jordan will be in position to counter the efforts of Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler.

Additionally, and in anticipation of the Republicans retaking the House in November, this move is a unifying effort by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to ascend the MAGA coalition into more influence. Kevin McCarthy wants to be Speaker if Republicans can retake the House.

Jim Jordan was a founder of the House Freedom Caucus and was adverse to the GOPe leadership interests of Speaker Paul Ryan and Leader Kevin McCarthy. However, McCarthy recognizes the new Republican party is the party of President Trump and the blue-collar coalition. His support for Jim Jordan is reflective of the Trump movement now leading the party.

WASHINGTON DC – During a closed-door meeting on Thursday, the GOP Steering Committee overwhelmingly selected Jordan (R-Ohio) to be the top Republican on the panel, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the internal vote. Jordan will replace Rep. Doug Collins, who recently announced a Georgia Senate bid and is required to step down from the top post under GOP conference rules.

The full Republican conference still needs to approve Jordan and Meadows for the posts, but usually backs the recommendations from the Steering Committee, which includes the top members of GOP leadership — including Jordan’s former rival House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), whose vote carries the most weight.

Collins is not expected to step down immediately, and leadership has indicated that they would give him a month-long period to transition his staff.

Before the Steering Committee voted on Thursday, Jordan and Meadows — who are fresh off assisting with Trump’s impeachment defense — made a pitch to their colleagues on the panels. No other candidates ran for the jobs, however, essentially ensuring they were locks for the positions.

Meadows is retiring, however, so the GOP will have to find a another leader for the panel later this year. (more)

51 Responses to MAGA Moves: Jim Jordan Moved to Top Position on House Judiciary Committee – Mark Meadows Moved to House Oversight…

  1. vikingmom says:
    February 6, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    What’s the story behind Meadows retirement? Seems like an odd time to leave…

  3. Mirray in Nashville says:
    February 6, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    I was recently thinking about the TEA Party movement and the lack of support we received from the uniparty GOP whenb it hit me that the bbig winners with TRUMP are the Freedom Caucus that came from the Tea Party.

  4. TradeBait says:
    February 6, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    Jordan in this position is a home run, especially as the GOP takes back control.

  5. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    February 6, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    “These moves highlight how President Donald Trump, and the priorities he has put forth into the GOP, are now leading the Republican party. The President is correct: “the republican party has never been more united.” Most of the GOPe ranks in the House have been removed and the strategic conservative/nationalist movement is now in place.”

    Not tired of winning yet.

  6. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    February 6, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    I bet Nadler developed a severe headache when he got the news that Jim Jordan will be hectoring him every day.

  7. Ackman419 says:
    February 6, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    I guess McCarthy is MAGA now, in a practical sense.
    The stench of Ryan still lingers, but these guys know which way the wind is blowing.

    • Blind no longer says:
      February 6, 2020 at 8:16 pm

      Although I never trust GOP establishment, I have to say Kevin McCarthy is a breath of fresh air compared to rat Ryan!!

      Rat Ryan left so he could pad his corrupt pockets while destroying the only network that supported MAGA.
      He’s busy completing the full transition of Fox News into complete faux news, and smiling while he thinks of how he’s screwing Trump’s supporters one more time.

  8. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    February 6, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    “Jim Jordan was a founder of the House Freedom Caucus and was adverse to the GOPe leadership interests of Speaker Paul Ryan and Leader Kevin McCarthy. However, McCarthy recognizes the new Republican party is the party of President Trump and the blue-collar coalition. His support for Jim Jordan is reflective of the Trump movement now leading the party.”

    In other words, he wants to stick around a while longer and not wind up like Eric Cantor

  9. MFM says:
    February 6, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    My guess, based on past comments, is Mark.Meadows will be moving to the WH as President Trump’s COS..

    Liked by 1 person

  10. Sammy Hains says:
    February 6, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    In fairness to Kevin McCarthy, he has been a Trump supporter for a long time.

    In retrospect, it’s unfortunate he said one dumb thing about the Benghazi investigation hurting hiLlARy’s poll numbers and lost getting the Speakership because of it.

    Trump wouldn’t have had nearly as hard a time in the House if McCarthy had been Speaker, and I do believe Republicans would still control the House today if not for Paul Ryan’s deliberate sabotage of House Republicans.

    Liked by 8 people

  11. fanbeav says:
    February 6, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    Now how about removing Senator Burr from the SSCI and replacing him with Senator Rand Paul? I am told Burr (aka Mark Warner) will not investigate the whistleblower fiasco.

    Liked by 3 people

  12. Sammy Hains says:
    February 6, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    It’s a good thing Doug Collins is running for the Senate.
    That way, there will still be a Senator Collins in January 2021.

    • Crewdog 52. says:
      February 6, 2020 at 8:12 pm

      Doug Collins will be a big loss for the House. He is one of the President’s strongest supporters. Assuming he wins the Senate race, which is by no means certain, he would be a Freshman Senator with much less influence than he currently has or would have in a Republican controlled House.

  13. leobink55 says:
    February 6, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    POTUS sang the praises of Rep and Mrs Meadows today. Sounds like he’ll resurface in a key role.

    Liked by 2 people

    • gawntrail says:
      February 6, 2020 at 8:18 pm

      Being brought in to the inner-inner circle means one thing….. Meadows may possess the Boy Scout background needed to continue draining the swamp. We know he has the guts and the ability. Early maneuvers prepping an eventual torch passing.

      Like

  14. fangdog says:
    February 6, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    One can “feel” the eventual extinction of Rinos.

  15. Ackman419 says:
    February 6, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    NC-11 shouldn’t be too tough, from an Oregonians view.
    I’m not familiar with any MAGA candidates there, but Meadows is leaving a nice wake to surf on.
    As long as Heath Shuler doesn’t resurface, we should be OK

  16. palafox says:
    February 6, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    …and that repetitive dull thudding sound you hear is Matt Gaetz kicking himself in the shin, over and over.

    Like

  17. Bigly says:
    February 6, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    We all had reservations on McCarthy after Ryan. Seems he was just mocking Ryan, survival.

    Trust trump.

    Like

  18. kallibella says:
    February 6, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    I’ve heard it said, “acquittal has consequences!”

    Liked by 1 person

