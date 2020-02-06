MAGA Moves: Jim Jordan Moved to Top Position on House Judiciary Committee – Mark Meadows Moved to House Oversight…

These moves highlight how President Donald Trump, and the priorities he has put forth into the GOP, are now leading the Republican party. The President is correct: “the republican party has never been more united.” Most of the GOPe ranks in the House have been removed and the strategic conservative/nationalist movement is now in place.
HJC Ranking Member Doug Collins is running for a Georgia Senate Seat; within the republican House rules he must leave his ranking position on the committee. Today the House steering committee overwhelmingly picked Representative Jim Jordan to take over as the top ranking member on the Judiciary Committee to replace Doug Collins.
Mark Meadows will take over republican leadership of the House Oversight Committee for the remainder of the year replacing Jim Jordan. This is a smart move as Jordan will be in position to counter the efforts of Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler.
Additionally, and in anticipation of the Republicans retaking the House in November, this move is a unifying effort by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to ascend the MAGA coalition into more influence. Kevin McCarthy wants to be Speaker if Republicans can retake the House.
Jim Jordan was a founder of the House Freedom Caucus and was adverse to the GOPe leadership interests of Speaker Paul Ryan and Leader Kevin McCarthy. However, McCarthy recognizes the new Republican party is the party of President Trump and the blue-collar coalition. His support for Jim Jordan is reflective of the Trump movement now leading the party.
WASHINGTON DC – During a closed-door meeting on Thursday, the GOP Steering Committee overwhelmingly selected Jordan (R-Ohio) to be the top Republican on the panel, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the internal vote. Jordan will replace Rep. Doug Collins, who recently announced a Georgia Senate bid and is required to step down from the top post under GOP conference rules.
The full Republican conference still needs to approve Jordan and Meadows for the posts, but usually backs the recommendations from the Steering Committee, which includes the top members of GOP leadership — including Jordan’s former rival House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), whose vote carries the most weight.
Collins is not expected to step down immediately, and leadership has indicated that they would give him a month-long period to transition his staff.
Before the Steering Committee voted on Thursday, Jordan and Meadows — who are fresh off assisting with Trump’s impeachment defense — made a pitch to their colleagues on the panels. No other candidates ran for the jobs, however, essentially ensuring they were locks for the positions.
Meadows is retiring, however, so the GOP will have to find a another leader for the panel later this year. (more)
What’s the story behind Meadows retirement? Seems like an odd time to leave…
I was just going to ask that question.
I believe he is heading over to the TRUMP administration .
I was sad to hear he wasn’t staying, but he claims to be staying in the fight, only in a different way. I am puzzled by this move, but wish him the best. That doesn’t mean I’m not disappointed though, as it’s yet another seat to try to fill with a new, untested Republican.
I haven’t heard any real explanation for the move.
He is from Brevard, NC iirc, the home of the white squirrel. They have a White Squirrel festival there and I attended last year and spoke with GOP reps, who were fond of him. Burr not so much.
BTW Oskar Blues brewery is in Brevard, along with beautiful mountains of Pisgah Forest
He will probably join Trump’s 2nd term administration
I thought I heard he was going to work closely with the president. In the administration?
I think we will see Mark Meadows replace Mick Mulvaney in 2021.
That’s what my gut instinct says as well, sundance.
I think so too, Sundance. He’ll do really well.
Do you think Mulvaney will stay on scene or retire? Or pull a Haley?
That’s what I had heard. Also, when Meadows first ran, he said he would only stay for a limited amount of time…doesn’t want to become just another government employee. He will be sorely missed by his constituents; he is the best Congressman ever (I live in his district). His district was recently gerrymandered by the NAACP, ie Dems, and current Dem judges…so much more Dem…they put in all of Asheville…will be harder for a Repub to win.
SD, that is an interesting possibility.
Also thanks for your insight on the changes. PDJT did praise Jordan, Collins and Meadows (and Meadows retirement) during the high noon victory speech.
PDJT also praised Elise Stefanik. Could the MAGAGOP be considering Elsie for a leadership position in the near future? I hope so.
Maybe better suited to replace Burr.
Did you mean AG Barr? There is a Senator Burr who needs replacing.
I hope Mulvaney stays in the admin–he’s a valuable guy.
Doubt he is dropping out of MAGA. May resurface within the admin somewhere else after the election.
maybe he’s going to run for Governor.
Now that would be terrific; we have a really dumb Dem governor now.
I’ve been curious regarding his pending retirement too, but I found something interesting during the event in the east room today. When POTUS started to thank Mark Meadows he drifted off into a story about Ron DeSantis. I turned to my husband and said, is that a hint that Meadows is going to run for Govenor?
Could just be a coincidence. Maybe he’ll oppose Burr or maybe he’ll be in the administration. Maybe he’s just tired of politics and wants to go back to private life.
Interesting observation! He was evidently asked about that and has said that he is not running – and since the election is this year, I would think he would have had to declare by now. Burr is up for re-election in 2022 so maybe Meadows will challenge him in the primary. Would be a big improvement in the Senate for sure!
Just need to make sure that his seat stays Red in November!! Littleflower- what do you know about the people who have declared thus far? Any decent MAGA candidates? And how badly will the gerrymandering hurt their chances?
Stong move
I was recently thinking about the TEA Party movement and the lack of support we received from the uniparty GOP whenb it hit me that the bbig winners with TRUMP are the Freedom Caucus that came from the Tea Party.
Lots of good people in the Tea Party Movement; however, there was no strong unifying leader. So Uniparty did not take them seriously.
…enter DJT
Jordan in this position is a home run, especially as the GOP takes back control.
Not tired of winning yet.
I bet Nadler developed a severe headache when he got the news that Jim Jordan will be hectoring him every day.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Nadler is an addled old fool. Jordan will eat him for breakfast.
If they wrestle, Nadler has a distinct weight advantage.
I guess McCarthy is MAGA now, in a practical sense.
The stench of Ryan still lingers, but these guys know which way the wind is blowing.
Although I never trust GOP establishment, I have to say Kevin McCarthy is a breath of fresh air compared to rat Ryan!!
Rat Ryan left so he could pad his corrupt pockets while destroying the only network that supported MAGA.
He’s busy completing the full transition of Fox News into complete faux news, and smiling while he thinks of how he’s screwing Trump’s supporters one more time.
In other words, he wants to stick around a while longer and not wind up like Eric Cantor
My guess, based on past comments, is Mark.Meadows will be moving to the WH as President Trump’s COS..
And MAYBE, after that, be in a position to run for Burr’s Senate seat who is rumored not to be running for reelection in 2022.
In fairness to Kevin McCarthy, he has been a Trump supporter for a long time.
In retrospect, it’s unfortunate he said one dumb thing about the Benghazi investigation hurting hiLlARy’s poll numbers and lost getting the Speakership because of it.
Trump wouldn’t have had nearly as hard a time in the House if McCarthy had been Speaker, and I do believe Republicans would still control the House today if not for Paul Ryan’s deliberate sabotage of House Republicans.
Now how about removing Senator Burr from the SSCI and replacing him with Senator Rand Paul? I am told Burr (aka Mark Warner) will not investigate the whistleblower fiasco.
Burr is retiring.
Why wait?
By the way, Rand Paul would be the absolute best addition to the SSCI, which is exactly why it will never happen.
It’s a good thing Doug Collins is running for the Senate.
That way, there will still be a Senator Collins in January 2021.
Doug Collins will be a big loss for the House. He is one of the President’s strongest supporters. Assuming he wins the Senate race, which is by no means certain, he would be a Freshman Senator with much less influence than he currently has or would have in a Republican controlled House.
POTUS sang the praises of Rep and Mrs Meadows today. Sounds like he’ll resurface in a key role.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Being brought in to the inner-inner circle means one thing….. Meadows may possess the Boy Scout background needed to continue draining the swamp. We know he has the guts and the ability. Early maneuvers prepping an eventual torch passing.
One can “feel” the eventual extinction of Rinos.
Are you tired of WINNING yet?!!
NC-11 shouldn’t be too tough, from an Oregonians view.
I’m not familiar with any MAGA candidates there, but Meadows is leaving a nice wake to surf on.
As long as Heath Shuler doesn’t resurface, we should be OK
…and that repetitive dull thudding sound you hear is Matt Gaetz kicking himself in the shin, over and over.
We all had reservations on McCarthy after Ryan. Seems he was just mocking Ryan, survival.
Trust trump.
I’ve heard it said, “acquittal has consequences!”
I Won!!
