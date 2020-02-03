Rand Paul: Investigate Likelihood Six Members of Adam Schiff Staff and NSC Planned Impeachment in Advance….

Senator Rand Paul appears to know a great deal about how the impeachment fraud was constructed.  In this Fox News interview Rand Paul outlines that he is aware of six members of the National Security Council and Adam Schiff staff who appear to have coordinated their efforts to create the impeachment hoax over a year ago.

Additionally, Senator Paul says he will have close discussions with President Trump about the serious FISA issues, including those used to target his administration, that DC refuses to consider.   A very interesting interview.

  1. fanbeav says:
    February 3, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    So will this just be discussed on FBN? Will we ever have an investigation? Lindsay Graham???

  2. KMD says:
    February 3, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    Remember POTUS dropping a bomb at a chopper presser: (ver batim)
    “And I caught them. I caught them all…”

    We’re beginning to see the trickle down effect of that reality!

  3. vikingmom says:
    February 3, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    In a fair and just world, Lindsey Graham would immediately be replaced by Rand Paul and real, serious investigations would immediately commence, with actual criminal indictments being filed immediately thereafter…However, since almost every member of the Senate, including the Majority Leader, would probably be facing indictments, Lindsey will stay right where he is at, making threats and promises that are “all sound and fury, signifying NOTHING”!

