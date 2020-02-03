Rand Paul: Investigate Likelihood Six Members of Adam Schiff Staff and NSC Planned Impeachment in Advance….

Senator Rand Paul appears to know a great deal about how the impeachment fraud was constructed. In this Fox News interview Rand Paul outlines that he is aware of six members of the National Security Council and Adam Schiff staff who appear to have coordinated their efforts to create the impeachment hoax over a year ago.

Additionally, Senator Paul says he will have close discussions with President Trump about the serious FISA issues, including those used to target his administration, that DC refuses to consider. A very interesting interview.