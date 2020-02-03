Evening Session, Day Eleven – Senators Give Floor Speeches on Impeachment – 4:00pm Livestream..

The House Managers and President Trump defense team have presented their case and defense of impeachment.  Closing arguments are now completed.  Tonight and tomorrow the Senate has scheduled regular quorum for debate.

This phase is pure partisan politics. Each of the 100 senators will be allowed ten minutes for remarks tonight and tomorrow prior to the impeachment vote at 4:00pm Wednesday.

  • Monday: 4:00pm Senate, regular session, floor speeches begin.
  • Tuesday: 11:00am full day of floor speeches.  Each Senator limited to ten minutes.
  • Wednesday: 4:00pm – A final vote on the articles of impeachment.

  1. deepdivemaga says:
    February 3, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    So ridiculous. Acquit the man, move on. No one will watch this.

    • Publius2016 says:
      February 3, 2020 at 4:13 pm

      ues, but their words will fo down in History!

      Remember how effect it was to use Clinton Impeachment Speeches…

    • thedoc00 says:
      February 3, 2020 at 5:03 pm

      Its all for the sound bites. This is especially true for the A-Hole Republicans who are going to acquit, on Wednesday, but want to say Orange Man Bad and better shape up. It is all aimed at 3 specific events, besides the nightly diatribe by the MSM and Social media.
      1. Attempted use at Republican Convention in August by Pierre Delecto’s Crew and “sympathetic” Republican Financiers to force a rules fight that will result in a brokered convention. Message = Orange Man is too bad to run as a Republican and he will cause losses in Congressional & State Elections.
      2. Sound bites for the campaigns in November.
      3. Sound bites to shame Republicans to vote for impeachment next time becuase Orange Man did not learn his lesson and is repeat offender.

  2. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    February 3, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    I read the headline as “poor speeches” at first, but that fits also. LOL!
    What are they doing now? Looks like on break but all the papers are gone from the tables. I just looked at my screen again and I had the volume down.

  3. Mr e-man says:
    February 3, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    In a real trial, the statements made by the prosecution would be prejudicial to the defendant for facts not in evidence. They would be reprimanded and possibly disbarred. The Dems count on the people not knowing this is not a real trial and shenanigans like that are allowed. They can literally say anything they want.

    • Mike Robinson says:
      February 3, 2020 at 4:23 pm

      I’m very interested to see what any Senators might now choose to say, along these very lines. I’m not going to presume that the Senate will do the same stupid things that we’ve seen all this time from the House. “Sure, I can see what Schumer is made of,” but what about everyone else?

      • Mr e-man says:
        February 3, 2020 at 5:40 pm

        I haven’t been able to hear today but I bet those who speak will parrot the narrative set by Schiff and then just make general claims about guilt, without citing specific evidence to back up those claims, including ignoring exculpatory evidence such as “Trump told me I want nothing, no quid pro Quo”.

        Liars.

  4. frank field says:
    February 3, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    This will probably be 85% chaff and showboating.

    Trump for Rushmore 🕶

  5. Mike Robinson says:
    February 3, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    I’m going to reserve judgment until I hear what they actually say. I know of course that some of them will merely “parrot Lawfare.” But … until now, for more than four years now, we have never heard from the Senators.

  6. gsonFIT says:
    February 3, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    Adam Schiff chooses to be the face of this false impeachment scheme. Rush mentioned today that we should help Schiff do just that. Let’s keep Rush in our prayers and Schiff in the dark part of our nation’s soul. His name should be remembered forever as the selfish man that jeopardized our country for 3 plus years. There is no reason to believe he will quit

    Adam Schiff represents everything that is bad in American politics!

    • JC says:
      February 3, 2020 at 6:35 pm

      Nothing can salvage Schiff’s despicable and rotten-to-the-core reputation in the annals of history. What a price he will pay, and is beginning to pay, for his arrogant and virulent lies. He is leaving the most contemptible and repugnant heritage for his children.

  7. Ace of Space says:
    February 3, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    They are going to impeach and remove him! Last minute, they will get the votes! Why? Because if Trump stays in office, he will expose them for all the corruption and fraud and scams and schemes and money…………follow the money! It is over for Trump! The SWAMP wins! It makes he utter disgustingly sick they will kick him out and take over control. Then watch as they destroy Pence and bury the Durham investigation! They do not want exposure to their dealings with Ukraine and what is really going on…………remember the Panama Papers? All of these world leaders are implicated and enrich themselves at our expense. Ridiculous! Seth Rich………….Jeff Epstein……….Julian Assange…………all silenced! They are just all to powerful to let Trump or Barr or Durham ruin their gig, their CABAL, their Illuminati………….So we will be upset for a while, short time, get over it and they will just be in control and tell the media to rein in on the masses. Conspiracies! We demand justice and they just debunk, by stating “oh that is debunked…..now pay your taxes……………” SEE? “Carter Page was a Russian asset, we had to spy on him!”

    I am so sick of this crap and sleaziness! I wish we could have beat the SWAMP but they will oust Trump and back to “normal”………….consumerism distraction……..the McNews….spend, spend. spend…….rack up the credit card debt………….all the while they enrich themselves even more and control our lives! It was a good fight we almost prevailed!

  8. Nick the Deplorable says:
    February 3, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    Joe M. sounds like he is going to impeach but says he has not made up his mind.

    • trumpthepress says:
      February 3, 2020 at 4:37 pm

      The way he started out, I thought he was going to do the right thing. Nevermind – he is a bought out Democrat. Will I never learn?

    • thedoc00 says:
      February 3, 2020 at 5:09 pm

      Democrats are immune to their voters wrath as was proven in November 2018. The Democrats are now feel they are in position to guarantee re-election via many “creative means”.

  9. bambamtakethat says:
    February 3, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    Hmmm. Manchin claiming he doesn’t know how he will vote. They all lie. No matter what. Of course he knows. No matter which way he thinks the winds are blowing, he already knows.

  10. Pew-Anon says:
    February 3, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    Manchin “Dem”-splaining why he is undecided will probably vote for acquittal.

  11. litenmaus says:
    February 3, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    Manchin offers the off-ramp……he believes that there is no way to impeach, but he feels a majority of Senators would vote for a “Censure”…..

  12. Heika says:
    February 3, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    Sperry is so right on this. They are complete gooses – or have skin in the game not to do it (McConnell, Graham etc)

    • gunrunner03 says:
      February 3, 2020 at 4:59 pm

      I’ve said it before, Republican leadership, and now include “strategists,” are idiots. It’s incredulous that they continue to learn nothing, not a damn thing, from their opponents.

      • Trump2020 says:
        February 3, 2020 at 5:33 pm

        Hey they already know the game. They’ve been playing it themselves. They too are dirty just like their demoncrap counter parts. A great many of these senators from both side, need to just leave the senate.

      • amjean says:
        February 3, 2020 at 5:42 pm

        …..They have corrupt skin in the game and will work to protect it.

    • Jase says:
      February 3, 2020 at 5:16 pm

      While this is true, at some point the Schiffocrats are going to run into the law of diminishing returns. They see this shampeachment scam as a net win for them, probably because they believe it will help them with the senate races. However, the next try will have not only less public support, but more public cynicism, especially if they use the same cast of characters over and over again.
      Also against them is the fact that Schiff is neither likeable nor an attractive person and is becoming more unhinged by the day.
      The smart play for the Dems now would be to take whatever gains they think they have and cut the Lawfare Coups-Are-Us crowd loose.

  13. Admin says:
    February 3, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    You have to love when Senators come to the floor and preach about the Constitution when you know they haven’t actually read the Constitution and love to preach what the framers stood for when not one…on both sides… have the faintest idea what the framers wanted but pontificate as if they are direct descendants of some of the wisest men in history.

    Listening to Manchin now, this man is a squish and will take the stance that benefits him depending on the day and time. This man is a legitimate moron. But he has a good speech writer. He claims that no one is better than the other but ignores his own party who would not dare descend down to the level of the governed…I mean peons. His own party’s core principle is that they know better than those it governs, therefore, the peasants must submit to the self-proclaimed brilliant and all mighty Democrats.

    • Heika says:
      February 3, 2020 at 4:53 pm

      They basically talk about nothing! They are filling the air time with nothing at the taxpayers expense. It is a disgrace. Nothing is achieved by this waffle, nothing. The public should storm the place and shut it down. Talk about indulgence.

    • Chiefco says:
      February 3, 2020 at 5:10 pm

      This entire process has showed me one thing. There are NO Statesman. When I was learning about the Founding Fathers in school many many years ago, one thing stood out to me. They loved the United States and the possibilities therein. The Founding Fathers ability to foresee while they wrote the Constitution was for the good of the people. Now we have manipulators, liars, character hacks that have the gaul to say they represent We the People. They sold us out.

  14. bambamtakethat says:
    February 3, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    Manchin, the country can’t unite. Your party is doing everything they can to prevent it. And you have the nerve to fix your mouth and call on GOD.

  15. bigd57 says:
    February 3, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    Sixteen and one-half hours of this is crazy, since I am sure everyone will need to give a speech.

  16. Heika says:
    February 3, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    I have a horrible hypothetical for you all. If you like think of it as a contingency question.

    Imagine this – Trump dies. Yes as horrible as it is. I do not know how he dies, (maybe the swamp just gets so frustrated they can’t stand it anymore and hits him – accidentally of course and of course, Russia would be blamed). Anyway, if that happened just before the election what would then happen? Run it in your minds. The outcome is insane. These people (the swamp) are running out of tricks. They are desperate. Do you think they have not thought of this as a viable real option? What if? What would then unfold? Sure Pence would step in for a minute, and he is not a president, he is just a nice place holder bag boy in my view, but then what? There is no other like Trump, NOONE. Rubio? (vomit) Cruz? (?) Romney (kill me now) … who is waiting in the wings to contest Biden or Bernie should something ‘go wrong’ on the Republicans side?

    Black swan on steroids. Go on – try it, I dare you to run it through your brains and find an outcome that is okay.

    • Heika says:
      February 3, 2020 at 4:59 pm

      Such is the unique and stunning leadership of President Trump. It is outstanding. What would replace him? The answer is frightening, although there are some Repubs who have grown stronger as a result of his courage. But who could stand in front of the slander, attacks and crap. This shows how important it is for THE REPUBLICANS to push beyond their ‘fatuous’ smugness and dig right into this coup and flush it out, all of it in Trumps next term. If they don’t they never will again have a chance.

    • cheering4america says:
      February 3, 2020 at 5:02 pm

      Pompeo, Radcliffe, Abbott, maybe Meadows. The guy from KS who should have been named Homeland Security Chief whose name escapes me at the moment.

      There are a few stalwarts.

    • antiqueiron says:
      February 3, 2020 at 5:15 pm

      This is easy. Anything happens to President Trump, anything at all, Civil War II starts one hour later. We won’t have to worry about elections for a long while.

      • As a man thinkth says:
        February 3, 2020 at 6:20 pm

        Anti…While I basically agree with your assessment, I feel very strongly that any mass civil action taken in support of PDJT take place while he is still the legitimate president of the United States with all power and authority to legally issue orders and directives up to and including release of classified documents and “Martial Law” Of course, we all pray that we can unite this country, but some of us can not be pushed another inch…

    • III% says:
      February 3, 2020 at 5:34 pm

      There wouldn’t be an “okay” outcome in the sense that things would continue, but maybe that is okay too. At this point, a huge cleansing is needed, and the only way to do that if the rule of law is out the window, is an old-fashioned “how the west was won” scenario.

    • mark says:
      February 3, 2020 at 5:39 pm

      Heika, I’ve been posting that Pence should step down now and a new VP should get ready to run 2020 so that 2024 we get someone Presidential worthy. Tom Cotton, Nunes, Jordan, Meadows to name a few. Pence can be the Christian Coalition vote for Trump President.

      • Heika says:
        February 3, 2020 at 6:04 pm

        YES YES YES mark. Very good point. No one will match Trumps charisma. Jordan is tough enough – a true fighter, but maybe lacks the arrogance required, Meadows is ‘regal’ enough – he is a nice guy, but sure he could stand the fires of hell that will be set upon him, Nunes is dogmatic enough (and tough as nails and will drive his tractor over them), but might lack the sweet-talking needed, Tom Cotton is ‘unpredictably predictable’ aka a friggin war hawk. The population WANTS PEACE. Pompeo should be locked in a cupboard, a and dangerous man, war hawk, and not presidential material, Ratcliffe reminds me of a far too rational good guy, who might not stand the punches, and who is Abbott! 🙂

        Who of these possibles has stood the punches in the real working world, has succeeded in it? Who can stand to be punched over and over and over and still call them ‘funny names’, and keep on going cutting deals and dealing with rogue corrupt staff all around them without collapsing in frustration? I could go on – but as we know – there is no one like Trump. Hence they hate him so much.

  17. fanbeav says:
    February 3, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    Are all 100 senators going to give a speech? This is absolutely ridiculous!

    • Pew-Anon says:
      February 3, 2020 at 5:00 pm

      Vote on the Articles occurs Wed afternoon, regardless of whether all 100 Senators have spoken. They can also submit their comments in writing, so that alone probably means not all will actually speak.

  18. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 3, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    What an arse. For what? A legal phone call?

  19. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    February 3, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    The only redeeming value in the Senators’ mini-speeches is their very words will be used AGAINST them by PDJT “down the road” and he hits back ten times as hard.

  20. maggiemoowho says:
    February 3, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    Anyone know if the pipes in the Democrat side of the Capitol have been checked for lead?

  21. gabytango says:
    February 3, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    I received a text this afternoon from a Washington, DC area code (202), that said:
    “Hi, I’m Nell conducting a one-question survey for VBC Research. DO you think the Senate should convict and remove President Trump? 1 for Yes, 2 for No.”

    I texted immediately back: 2 – ABSOLUTELY NOT!!!!!

    Got a quick reply, “Thank you, that completes our survey!”

  22. thedoc00 says:
    February 3, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Every negative statement made by a Republican is going to return to haunt the party during the November elections, State though National levels. These A-Holes are going to be the face of Why Vote Republican, when they kept a corrupt President in White House.

  23. realeyecandy1 says:
    February 3, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Manchin is my Senator … I URGE you all to email or call his office. He normally is a reasonable man and he is the ONLY one who I contacted in the many many emails and phone calls who sent me a response.

    Him asking for censure tells me he wants an off ramp and he can be pursuaded to a NO vote

    • realeyecandy1 says:
      February 3, 2020 at 5:09 pm

      I just emailed him and also called his WVA office just now

      I said SHAME SHAME SHAME

      Vote NO NO NO

    • Kaco says:
      February 3, 2020 at 5:25 pm

      Please tell him it’s a shame he didn’t listen at all to the President’s defense in explaining the Constitution as well as his duty to investigate all corruption before we fork over our hard earned tax dollars. Remind him WE are paying his salary as well.

    • WVNed says:
      February 3, 2020 at 5:26 pm

      Manchin is a Nancy Pelosi clone. I see he has you fooled.

      • realeyecandy1 says:
        February 3, 2020 at 6:17 pm

        He does NOT have me fooled … sigh

        Instead of attacking a fellow West Virginian why not get on the phone and send some emails

        Shelley Moore Caputo also needs to know how we feel,she is on our side but it does not hurt to let her know

    • Kaco says:
      February 3, 2020 at 5:32 pm

      Also, let him know it is sad to see he is no centrist as he repeated all the lies and has exposed himself as the same as the likes of Adam Schiff, serial liar.

  24. Polish Rifle says:
    February 3, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    Here’s the plain truth as much as I hate to type it: President Trump will be removed from office by a 67-33 vote Wednesday afternoon. Tomorrow’s SOTU will be his political “Last Supper”. Romney has enough Uniparty comrades to render the verdict. Question is, how do We the People fight back?

  25. Carly says:
    February 3, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    So frustrating to have Manchin represent WV. We love Trump. He’s a boot-licking dog. At the State of the Union, will he stand and applaud all the good that has come from our hard-working president? Or will he look to Nancy and Chuck for permission. Absolutely infuriating.

  26. JohnCasper says:
    February 3, 2020 at 5:30 pm

    To paraphrase the late, great Christopher Hitchens – My own view is that the upper echelon of the Democrat Party is being used by a superior civilization as a dumping ground to get rid of their very worst liars and criminal sociopaths. I may not be able to prove it, but no one can disprove it either and the circumstantial evidence has truly become overwhelming.

  27. Kaco says:
    February 3, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    I don’t know how much longer I can watch this. I’ve been muting every time a Dem comes on, except I unmuted Manchin. It seems like they are taking more time than Republicans.

    • Mist'ears Mom says:
      February 3, 2020 at 5:58 pm

      They can’t stfu…its repeat and repeat and repeat the lie. blah blah blah…
      truly delusional are these democrats. There is something wrong with them when they can’t accept reality.
      Wake up-no one believes you &/or doesn’t care-other than your pathetic gaslighted sheeple.
      Thank God Udall is off what a POS. I just unmuted the whole thing and had to mute him after that rant of bs. Next…
      SMH, sorry for our country!

  28. Publius2016 says:
    February 3, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Censure this! 45 gets two Censures for one Shampeachment! deal? buh bye

  29. Marcia says:
    February 3, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Retired Magistrate here: Wow; all the gloom and doom! I believe that most of the GOP will stick together and vote for acquittal and maybe a few Democrats will vote for acquittal.

    As far as censure goes, in my opinion, that would have to be a whole different proceeding. It was not even discussed in the House Managers case and not added in as an alternative in the Articles of Impeachment.

    Everybody needs to calm down, go for a walk and have a good dinner. Of course, before any of that, pray, pray and pray some more!

  30. Chiefco says:
    February 3, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    Fox News: BREAKING: Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, speaking on the Senate floor Monday, urged his colleagues to formally censure President Trump.

    • Paprika says:
      February 3, 2020 at 6:07 pm

      Not too bad for Fox News timing on “breaking’ news. They’re only about an hour behind the Tree House in discussing this! That’s pretty quick for them. Unfortunately, I doubt they will discuss/analyze this in as much detail and depth as Treepers already have and will continue to examine.

    • Nigella says:
      February 3, 2020 at 6:09 pm

      Censure him for what? Getting elected?

  31. fanbeav says:
    February 3, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    So now dem Senators are repeating the lie about Sondland saying “Yes there was quid pro quo”. This is unbelievable that congress and the senate can lie without any ramifications (other than voted out of office).

    • As a man thinkth says:
      February 3, 2020 at 6:32 pm

      Fan…It is easier to spend you millions of stolen dollars after you are out of office. Take the money and run…Just look at Paul Ryan.

  32. Boots says:
    February 3, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    THESE SCUM SOB’S LIE, LIE, and LIE MORE! And more than 50% of the American Sheeple will believe it. Who’s this POS speaking at 5:48? He’s accusing POTUS of a cover up, says “He is guilty by any measure….patently unfit to hold the highest office in our land….he will not be exonerated, not by this sham trial….”

    “Withheld military aid ILLEGALLY”

    “Now debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine not Russia tried to influence the 2016 election.”

    “The worst

    This guy needs to be beat with a cane right on the Senate floor.

  33. Boots says:
    February 3, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    At 5:59 pm EST…..ANOTHER LIAR!!! WITH RAGS TIED AROUND HER NECK!!! SAYS:

    “Let’s be clear about something. From the beginning, Democrats did not want to impeach…the President’s reckless actions and unprecedented actions forced the Speaker’s hand…the Speaker could not sit idly by while the President withheld Congressionally approved military aid….in order to interfere in an election…”

    HAVE TO STOP LISTENING TO THESE LIARS!!!

  34. Deplore Able says:
    February 3, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    This is getting a bit too exciting for me. I think I will go watch some paint dry and calm down a bit.

  35. fanbeav says:
    February 3, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    So are all of the Senators in the room? If not that is a shame and a waste of taxpayer dollars to have these people blab on and not be forced to have to sit through every last Senator’s speech!

  36. cjzak says:
    February 3, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    This is why the vote should have been immediately after the vote to allow witnesses was defeated on Friday. Blame Mitch for not bringing this to a close then. The Dems, led by Schumer, wanted to hammer PT with all the disproven lies they had hoped were going to influence the voters and they got their wish unfortunately.

    The only good thing is nobody is really listening with all the interest pretty much over on this subject and with the Iowa caucus and Rush’s news today taking lot of news time

  37. Kaco says:
    February 3, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    C-Span is replaying Heinrich from New Mexico. I unmuted it for a second and heard the word, “Monarch”.

    As if! They are basically saying Joe Biden is untouchable, despite Joe’s corruption staring at all of us in the face!

    This is just unbelievable. They are truly wicked.

    I really hope it is a landslide in November and a GOP sweep. They all need to be put down like a rabid dog.

    I’m sure they are already working on their third attempt at overturning the results of the ’16 election as well as more MSM “bombshells”..

