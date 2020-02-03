Evening Session, Day Eleven – Senators Give Floor Speeches on Impeachment – 4:00pm Livestream..

The House Managers and President Trump defense team have presented their case and defense of impeachment. Closing arguments are now completed. Tonight and tomorrow the Senate has scheduled regular quorum for debate.

This phase is pure partisan politics. Each of the 100 senators will be allowed ten minutes for remarks tonight and tomorrow prior to the impeachment vote at 4:00pm Wednesday.

Monday: 4:00pm Senate, regular session, floor speeches begin.

Tuesday: 11:00am full day of floor speeches. Each Senator limited to ten minutes.

Wednesday: 4:00pm – A final vote on the articles of impeachment.

