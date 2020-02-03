Evening Session, Day Eleven – Senators Give Floor Speeches on Impeachment – 4:00pm Livestream..

The House Managers and President Trump defense team have presented their case and defense of impeachment. Closing arguments are now completed. Tonight and tomorrow the Senate has scheduled regular quorum for debate.
This phase is pure partisan politics. Each of the 100 senators will be allowed ten minutes for remarks tonight and tomorrow prior to the impeachment vote at 4:00pm Wednesday.
- Monday: 4:00pm Senate, regular session, floor speeches begin.
- Tuesday: 11:00am full day of floor speeches. Each Senator limited to ten minutes.
- Wednesday: 4:00pm – A final vote on the articles of impeachment.
Fox News Livestream – CSPAN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream 1 –
.
.
So ridiculous. Acquit the man, move on. No one will watch this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
ues, but their words will fo down in History!
Remember how effect it was to use Clinton Impeachment Speeches…
LikeLike
yes, but their words will go down in History!
LikeLiked by 1 person
.
LikeLiked by 2 people
^
LikeLike
Its all for the sound bites. This is especially true for the A-Hole Republicans who are going to acquit, on Wednesday, but want to say Orange Man Bad and better shape up. It is all aimed at 3 specific events, besides the nightly diatribe by the MSM and Social media.
1. Attempted use at Republican Convention in August by Pierre Delecto’s Crew and “sympathetic” Republican Financiers to force a rules fight that will result in a brokered convention. Message = Orange Man is too bad to run as a Republican and he will cause losses in Congressional & State Elections.
2. Sound bites for the campaigns in November.
3. Sound bites to shame Republicans to vote for impeachment next time becuase Orange Man did not learn his lesson and is repeat offender.
LikeLike
REALLY! Not a chance! Trump now owns the party, not the Rhinos! They do anything like that and Trumps base will thrown them out on their rear end!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read the headline as “poor speeches” at first, but that fits also. LOL!
What are they doing now? Looks like on break but all the papers are gone from the tables. I just looked at my screen again and I had the volume down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In a real trial, the statements made by the prosecution would be prejudicial to the defendant for facts not in evidence. They would be reprimanded and possibly disbarred. The Dems count on the people not knowing this is not a real trial and shenanigans like that are allowed. They can literally say anything they want.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m very interested to see what any Senators might now choose to say, along these very lines. I’m not going to presume that the Senate will do the same stupid things that we’ve seen all this time from the House. “Sure, I can see what Schumer is made of,” but what about everyone else?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I haven’t been able to hear today but I bet those who speak will parrot the narrative set by Schiff and then just make general claims about guilt, without citing specific evidence to back up those claims, including ignoring exculpatory evidence such as “Trump told me I want nothing, no quid pro Quo”.
Liars.
LikeLike
This will probably be 85% chaff and showboating.
Trump for Rushmore 🕶
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m going to reserve judgment until I hear what they actually say. I know of course that some of them will merely “parrot Lawfare.” But … until now, for more than four years now, we have never heard from the Senators.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Adam Schiff chooses to be the face of this false impeachment scheme. Rush mentioned today that we should help Schiff do just that. Let’s keep Rush in our prayers and Schiff in the dark part of our nation’s soul. His name should be remembered forever as the selfish man that jeopardized our country for 3 plus years. There is no reason to believe he will quit
Adam Schiff represents everything that is bad in American politics!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Nothing can salvage Schiff’s despicable and rotten-to-the-core reputation in the annals of history. What a price he will pay, and is beginning to pay, for his arrogant and virulent lies. He is leaving the most contemptible and repugnant heritage for his children.
LikeLike
They are going to impeach and remove him! Last minute, they will get the votes! Why? Because if Trump stays in office, he will expose them for all the corruption and fraud and scams and schemes and money…………follow the money! It is over for Trump! The SWAMP wins! It makes he utter disgustingly sick they will kick him out and take over control. Then watch as they destroy Pence and bury the Durham investigation! They do not want exposure to their dealings with Ukraine and what is really going on…………remember the Panama Papers? All of these world leaders are implicated and enrich themselves at our expense. Ridiculous! Seth Rich………….Jeff Epstein……….Julian Assange…………all silenced! They are just all to powerful to let Trump or Barr or Durham ruin their gig, their CABAL, their Illuminati………….So we will be upset for a while, short time, get over it and they will just be in control and tell the media to rein in on the masses. Conspiracies! We demand justice and they just debunk, by stating “oh that is debunked…..now pay your taxes……………” SEE? “Carter Page was a Russian asset, we had to spy on him!”
I am so sick of this crap and sleaziness! I wish we could have beat the SWAMP but they will oust Trump and back to “normal”………….consumerism distraction……..the McNews….spend, spend. spend…….rack up the credit card debt………….all the while they enrich themselves even more and control our lives! It was a good fight we almost prevailed!
LikeLike
Get a grip. POTUS isn’t going anywhere. jeez.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Nope. We have God in control. Have faith.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ace of Space-that screed was a waste of space. Get a grip!
LikeLiked by 4 people
That would requires 67 votes. Not gonna happen. More likely, though, are impeachment attempts on his cabinet and judicial appointments with this new lawfare process, with or without precedent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No.
LikeLike
That was by far the funniest thing I have read today.
By the by, if you actually feel that way, then you have already lost the battle as well as the war.
LikeLike
Good grief, you sound like Chip Doctor last week. Get a grip.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Calm down.
LikeLike
Lol. Nice try.
LikeLike
Joe M. sounds like he is going to impeach but says he has not made up his mind.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The way he started out, I thought he was going to do the right thing. Nevermind – he is a bought out Democrat. Will I never learn?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Democrats don’t break ranks on important votes. Only republicans do. This is an important vote to them because the last thing they want is for POTUS to be able to claim a bi-partisan acquittal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Joe won’t run again. He’s probably got a big paying job lined up by the DEMS for his vote.
He will leave WV without a second thought.
WV you have been used!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Democrats are immune to their voters wrath as was proven in November 2018. The Democrats are now feel they are in position to guarantee re-election via many “creative means”.
LikeLike
Hmmm. Manchin claiming he doesn’t know how he will vote. They all lie. No matter what. Of course he knows. No matter which way he thinks the winds are blowing, he already knows.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Manchin “Dem”-splaining why he
is undecidedwill probably vote for acquittal.
LikeLike
Manchin offers the off-ramp……he believes that there is no way to impeach, but he feels a majority of Senators would vote for a “Censure”…..
LikeLike
This tells me Manchin did not listen to one single word from the defense. SMFH
LikeLiked by 2 people
It tells me that Machin is more concerned about politics than he is the Constitution. It is the Constitution that has been on Trial and it seems few Senators understand that.
LikeLike
Oh, I don’t know about that(your 2nd sentence). I’m pretty sure they all know the Constitution is on trial. Question is–How many support it, how many are trying to take it down, and how many just don’t care whether it goes down or not as long as they are on the top of the food chain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
few Senators seem to care about that. FIFY
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sperry is so right on this. They are complete gooses – or have skin in the game not to do it (McConnell, Graham etc)
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’ve said it before, Republican leadership, and now include “strategists,” are idiots. It’s incredulous that they continue to learn nothing, not a damn thing, from their opponents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey they already know the game. They’ve been playing it themselves. They too are dirty just like their demoncrap counter parts. A great many of these senators from both side, need to just leave the senate.
LikeLike
…..They have corrupt skin in the game and will work to protect it.
LikeLike
While this is true, at some point the Schiffocrats are going to run into the law of diminishing returns. They see this shampeachment scam as a net win for them, probably because they believe it will help them with the senate races. However, the next try will have not only less public support, but more public cynicism, especially if they use the same cast of characters over and over again.
Also against them is the fact that Schiff is neither likeable nor an attractive person and is becoming more unhinged by the day.
The smart play for the Dems now would be to take whatever gains they think they have and cut the Lawfare Coups-Are-Us crowd loose.
LikeLike
You have to love when Senators come to the floor and preach about the Constitution when you know they haven’t actually read the Constitution and love to preach what the framers stood for when not one…on both sides… have the faintest idea what the framers wanted but pontificate as if they are direct descendants of some of the wisest men in history.
Listening to Manchin now, this man is a squish and will take the stance that benefits him depending on the day and time. This man is a legitimate moron. But he has a good speech writer. He claims that no one is better than the other but ignores his own party who would not dare descend down to the level of the governed…I mean peons. His own party’s core principle is that they know better than those it governs, therefore, the peasants must submit to the self-proclaimed brilliant and all mighty Democrats.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They basically talk about nothing! They are filling the air time with nothing at the taxpayers expense. It is a disgrace. Nothing is achieved by this waffle, nothing. The public should storm the place and shut it down. Talk about indulgence.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This entire process has showed me one thing. There are NO Statesman. When I was learning about the Founding Fathers in school many many years ago, one thing stood out to me. They loved the United States and the possibilities therein. The Founding Fathers ability to foresee while they wrote the Constitution was for the good of the people. Now we have manipulators, liars, character hacks that have the gaul to say they represent We the People. They sold us out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Manchin, the country can’t unite. Your party is doing everything they can to prevent it. And you have the nerve to fix your mouth and call on GOD.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Serpent’s forked tongue always tries to deflect and “call” on God when he works in darkness to plot his next attack.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sixteen and one-half hours of this is crazy, since I am sure everyone will need to give a speech.
LikeLike
I have a horrible hypothetical for you all. If you like think of it as a contingency question.
Imagine this – Trump dies. Yes as horrible as it is. I do not know how he dies, (maybe the swamp just gets so frustrated they can’t stand it anymore and hits him – accidentally of course and of course, Russia would be blamed). Anyway, if that happened just before the election what would then happen? Run it in your minds. The outcome is insane. These people (the swamp) are running out of tricks. They are desperate. Do you think they have not thought of this as a viable real option? What if? What would then unfold? Sure Pence would step in for a minute, and he is not a president, he is just a nice place holder bag boy in my view, but then what? There is no other like Trump, NOONE. Rubio? (vomit) Cruz? (?) Romney (kill me now) … who is waiting in the wings to contest Biden or Bernie should something ‘go wrong’ on the Republicans side?
Black swan on steroids. Go on – try it, I dare you to run it through your brains and find an outcome that is okay.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such is the unique and stunning leadership of President Trump. It is outstanding. What would replace him? The answer is frightening, although there are some Repubs who have grown stronger as a result of his courage. But who could stand in front of the slander, attacks and crap. This shows how important it is for THE REPUBLICANS to push beyond their ‘fatuous’ smugness and dig right into this coup and flush it out, all of it in Trumps next term. If they don’t they never will again have a chance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pompeo, Radcliffe, Abbott, maybe Meadows. The guy from KS who should have been named Homeland Security Chief whose name escapes me at the moment.
There are a few stalwarts.
LikeLike
Kobach
LikeLike
This is easy. Anything happens to President Trump, anything at all, Civil War II starts one hour later. We won’t have to worry about elections for a long while.
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
Anti…While I basically agree with your assessment, I feel very strongly that any mass civil action taken in support of PDJT take place while he is still the legitimate president of the United States with all power and authority to legally issue orders and directives up to and including release of classified documents and “Martial Law” Of course, we all pray that we can unite this country, but some of us can not be pushed another inch…
LikeLike
There wouldn’t be an “okay” outcome in the sense that things would continue, but maybe that is okay too. At this point, a huge cleansing is needed, and the only way to do that if the rule of law is out the window, is an old-fashioned “how the west was won” scenario.
LikeLike
Heika, I’ve been posting that Pence should step down now and a new VP should get ready to run 2020 so that 2024 we get someone Presidential worthy. Tom Cotton, Nunes, Jordan, Meadows to name a few. Pence can be the Christian Coalition vote for Trump President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
YES YES YES mark. Very good point. No one will match Trumps charisma. Jordan is tough enough – a true fighter, but maybe lacks the arrogance required, Meadows is ‘regal’ enough – he is a nice guy, but sure he could stand the fires of hell that will be set upon him, Nunes is dogmatic enough (and tough as nails and will drive his tractor over them), but might lack the sweet-talking needed, Tom Cotton is ‘unpredictably predictable’ aka a friggin war hawk. The population WANTS PEACE. Pompeo should be locked in a cupboard, a and dangerous man, war hawk, and not presidential material, Ratcliffe reminds me of a far too rational good guy, who might not stand the punches, and who is Abbott! 🙂
Who of these possibles has stood the punches in the real working world, has succeeded in it? Who can stand to be punched over and over and over and still call them ‘funny names’, and keep on going cutting deals and dealing with rogue corrupt staff all around them without collapsing in frustration? I could go on – but as we know – there is no one like Trump. Hence they hate him so much.
LikeLike
Are all 100 senators going to give a speech? This is absolutely ridiculous!
LikeLike
Vote on the Articles occurs Wed afternoon, regardless of whether all 100 Senators have spoken. They can also submit their comments in writing, so that alone probably means not all will actually speak.
LikeLike
What an arse. For what? A legal phone call?
LikeLiked by 2 people
……….the bastards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
..Machin is providing the Democrats with a way to save face and claim at least some sort of victory as opposed to being trounced totally and completely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep and it will be a bi-partisan censure. Schumer has at least 51 votes minimum for a senate level censure.
This all aimed at the crossover voters and sound bites for future use with Republican faces being prominent among the stories.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think that would be legal. It’s outside of the impeachment\trial process. Closing arguments are over. The case is finished. They can’t add anything new to the mix. A vote on the articles as they stand is all they can do now, uh, after this shameless grandstanding nonsense of course.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s McConnell’s Senate. Can we trust him? I just don’t know any more. They have all lost the plot.
LikeLike
Hasn’t most of it been illegal already?
LikeLike
So Manchin wants a whip’s off ramp.
LikeLike
Washington Post— hmmmm.
LikeLike
The whole thing is out of control, all of it. It is and was a coup. Never should have got to this point if this world was working properly. Those accusing the president would be sitting in prison awaiting charges for treason.
LikeLike
The only redeeming value in the Senators’ mini-speeches is their very words will be used AGAINST them by PDJT “down the road” and he hits back ten times as hard.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Anyone know if the pipes in the Democrat side of the Capitol have been checked for lead?
LikeLiked by 5 people
That would explain a lot.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That would explain some, but pretty sure Nan drinks from a bottle.
LikeLike
I received a text this afternoon from a Washington, DC area code (202), that said:
“Hi, I’m Nell conducting a one-question survey for VBC Research. DO you think the Senate should convict and remove President Trump? 1 for Yes, 2 for No.”
I texted immediately back: 2 – ABSOLUTELY NOT!!!!!
Got a quick reply, “Thank you, that completes our survey!”
LikeLike
Every negative statement made by a Republican is going to return to haunt the party during the November elections, State though National levels. These A-Holes are going to be the face of Why Vote Republican, when they kept a corrupt President in White House.
LikeLike
Manchin is my Senator … I URGE you all to email or call his office. He normally is a reasonable man and he is the ONLY one who I contacted in the many many emails and phone calls who sent me a response.
Him asking for censure tells me he wants an off ramp and he can be pursuaded to a NO vote
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just emailed him and also called his WVA office just now
I said SHAME SHAME SHAME
Vote NO NO NO
LikeLike
Please tell him it’s a shame he didn’t listen at all to the President’s defense in explaining the Constitution as well as his duty to investigate all corruption before we fork over our hard earned tax dollars. Remind him WE are paying his salary as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Manchin is a Nancy Pelosi clone. I see he has you fooled.
LikeLike
He does NOT have me fooled … sigh
Instead of attacking a fellow West Virginian why not get on the phone and send some emails
Shelley Moore Caputo also needs to know how we feel,she is on our side but it does not hurt to let her know
LikeLike
Also, let him know it is sad to see he is no centrist as he repeated all the lies and has exposed himself as the same as the likes of Adam Schiff, serial liar.
LikeLike
Here’s the plain truth as much as I hate to type it: President Trump will be removed from office by a 67-33 vote Wednesday afternoon. Tomorrow’s SOTU will be his political “Last Supper”. Romney has enough Uniparty comrades to render the verdict. Question is, how do We the People fight back?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember, TRILLIONS are at STAKE!
LikeLike
Yes, there are trillions at stake, but the key is to be alive so they can spend those trillions.
LikeLike
And throw out the guy who is bringing in all the millions and millions and who fills stadiums with cheering supporters? Do you seriously think the GOPe is that suicidal?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t like.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not gonna happen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Poles are usually tougher people than this.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Let’s just hope you are wrong.
Hope for the best, but always prepare for the worst.
LikeLike
Has any Republicans said they are undecided? I don’t think so.
Romney is now poison to the GOP.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I certainly hope you haven’t placed any really large bets on this on online gambling sites or you will soon be destitute.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Coronavirus may be about to strike DC Wednesday evening./sarc
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’ll be okay. It will unleash the cold anger of the patriots and a great cleansing will begin.
LikeLike
Can I say -“you are out of your ever livin mind?” There. Said it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Really, Polish Rifle?
I am going to start selling Hemlock by mail order.
Oh, and I will give my own prognostication on your prognostication. I think your prognostication is more fulla crap than a Christmas goose. Respectfully of course.
LikeLike
Put down the bong………
LikeLike
So frustrating to have Manchin represent WV. We love Trump. He’s a boot-licking dog. At the State of the Union, will he stand and applaud all the good that has come from our hard-working president? Or will he look to Nancy and Chuck for permission. Absolutely infuriating.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clarification: Manchin is a boot-licking dog.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We never doubted you, Carly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No he won’t stand. He does not have enough guts …you saw that last time!!!! Fellow Mountaineer here!!!
LikeLike
To paraphrase the late, great Christopher Hitchens – My own view is that the upper echelon of the Democrat Party is being used by a superior civilization as a dumping ground to get rid of their very worst liars and criminal sociopaths. I may not be able to prove it, but no one can disprove it either and the circumstantial evidence has truly become overwhelming.
LikeLike
I don’t know how much longer I can watch this. I’ve been muting every time a Dem comes on, except I unmuted Manchin. It seems like they are taking more time than Republicans.
LikeLike
They can’t stfu…its repeat and repeat and repeat the lie. blah blah blah…
truly delusional are these democrats. There is something wrong with them when they can’t accept reality.
Wake up-no one believes you &/or doesn’t care-other than your pathetic gaslighted sheeple.
Thank God Udall is off what a POS. I just unmuted the whole thing and had to mute him after that rant of bs. Next…
SMH, sorry for our country!
LikeLike
Censure this! 45 gets two Censures for one Shampeachment! deal? buh bye
LikeLiked by 1 person
Retired Magistrate here: Wow; all the gloom and doom! I believe that most of the GOP will stick together and vote for acquittal and maybe a few Democrats will vote for acquittal.
As far as censure goes, in my opinion, that would have to be a whole different proceeding. It was not even discussed in the House Managers case and not added in as an alternative in the Articles of Impeachment.
Everybody needs to calm down, go for a walk and have a good dinner. Of course, before any of that, pray, pray and pray some more!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Fox News: BREAKING: Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, speaking on the Senate floor Monday, urged his colleagues to formally censure President Trump.
LikeLike
Not too bad for Fox News timing on “breaking’ news. They’re only about an hour behind the Tree House in discussing this! That’s pretty quick for them. Unfortunately, I doubt they will discuss/analyze this in as much detail and depth as Treepers already have and will continue to examine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Censure him for what? Getting elected?
LikeLike
So now dem Senators are repeating the lie about Sondland saying “Yes there was quid pro quo”. This is unbelievable that congress and the senate can lie without any ramifications (other than voted out of office).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fan…It is easier to spend you millions of stolen dollars after you are out of office. Take the money and run…Just look at Paul Ryan.
LikeLike
THESE SCUM SOB’S LIE, LIE, and LIE MORE! And more than 50% of the American Sheeple will believe it. Who’s this POS speaking at 5:48? He’s accusing POTUS of a cover up, says “He is guilty by any measure….patently unfit to hold the highest office in our land….he will not be exonerated, not by this sham trial….”
“Withheld military aid ILLEGALLY”
“Now debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine not Russia tried to influence the 2016 election.”
“The worst
This guy needs to be beat with a cane right on the Senate floor.
LikeLike
At 5:59 pm EST…..ANOTHER LIAR!!! WITH RAGS TIED AROUND HER NECK!!! SAYS:
“Let’s be clear about something. From the beginning, Democrats did not want to impeach…the President’s reckless actions and unprecedented actions forced the Speaker’s hand…the Speaker could not sit idly by while the President withheld Congressionally approved military aid….in order to interfere in an election…”
HAVE TO STOP LISTENING TO THESE LIARS!!!
LikeLike
This is getting a bit too exciting for me. I think I will go watch some paint dry and calm down a bit.
LikeLike
Yup I decided to watch turtle races on youtube 😉
LikeLike
So are all of the Senators in the room? If not that is a shame and a waste of taxpayer dollars to have these people blab on and not be forced to have to sit through every last Senator’s speech!
LikeLiked by 1 person
These people might as well be speaking to themselves in a mirror for all the people paying attention to this drivel.
LikeLike
This is why the vote should have been immediately after the vote to allow witnesses was defeated on Friday. Blame Mitch for not bringing this to a close then. The Dems, led by Schumer, wanted to hammer PT with all the disproven lies they had hoped were going to influence the voters and they got their wish unfortunately.
The only good thing is nobody is really listening with all the interest pretty much over on this subject and with the Iowa caucus and Rush’s news today taking lot of news time
LikeLiked by 1 person
C-Span is replaying Heinrich from New Mexico. I unmuted it for a second and heard the word, “Monarch”.
As if! They are basically saying Joe Biden is untouchable, despite Joe’s corruption staring at all of us in the face!
This is just unbelievable. They are truly wicked.
I really hope it is a landslide in November and a GOP sweep. They all need to be put down like a rabid dog.
I’m sure they are already working on their third attempt at overturning the results of the ’16 election as well as more MSM “bombshells”..
LikeLiked by 3 people