Club Moves – Bloomberg Jumps into Third…

As predictable as the sunrise. Club engineers now maneuver Michael Bloomberg into third place. Notice how Morning Consult positions the graphic with Bloomberg leaping over Warren. Now we enter the phase were national media will discover a new found love for the former New York City mayor… a considerable shift in the corporate narrative.
Morning Consult publishes their poll of 15,000 democrats:
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg picked up another 2 points among Democratic primary voters across the country, pulling even with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) at 14 percent first-choice support.
The latest survey testing hypothetical matchups between the top Democratic candidates and President Trump also brings good news for the billionaire businessman: Bloomberg leads the Republican incumbent by 7 points, the largest margin Morning Consult has measured among any candidate since it began releasing head-to-head results in early January (more)
Nothing is organic. Everything is controlled and scripted. Joe Biden, usefulness exhausted, is positioned to collapse. The Biden support will be given two options to coalesce by the influence of the national corporate media: Bloomberg or Bernie?
Bernie Sanders becomes the grassroots Rodney Dangerfield of the DNC Club. The key influence agents; the professional donor class within the Club, will unite with MSM to promote Bloomberg. And so it will go…
As the battle between Grassroots (Bernie) and Astroturf (Bloomberg) plays out, a pre-existing concern remains….
“One issue of concern amid the internal battle for the primary, DNC Club -vs- Bernie, is Bloomberg’s #1 advocacy point and how that *could* play out with increasingly desperate leaders.
A Parkland type event happening in/around early primary voting would benefit Bloomberg.”
Biden is toast but not because of Hunter but because the Dimms can’t have any blue dogs…
If you look at what he voted for in congress and what he has supported during this campaign season you’ll see that he isn’t a blue dog.
Crime Bill
So true.
Iraq War
Gropin Joe is toast because he is corrupt and he is no longer useful to the cause.
It’s all so tiresome isn’t it Sundance. I remember in the 60’s when at least the coups and fixes had a patina of deniability. Now it’s just like some failed vaudeville show. I’ve actually reached a personal heretofore unattainable level of personal cynicism. 😉
Thanks for fighting the good fight.
You cannot get much deniability when there’s so much alternative media out there telling it like it is.
“:I remember in the 60’s when at least the coups and fixes had a patina of deniability.” Understand this comment very well. I enlisted in 1971 at 17 as a counterculture to the new culture. It has been a long fight. God bless.
Biden is so condescending to women. You stupid woman…you don’t know what you”re talking about.
It appears to me that Biden is condescending to everybody especially the Blacks who he thinks only the Big O is clean and presentable.
I was waiting for him to polk her in the chest like he did twice in the last week to potential voters, or at least say “Come On Man”.
now we know why Pocahontas did MeToo on Crazy Bernie!
can u imagine her supporting Mini Mike when he’s linked with Bernie Madoff for decades!!
Mini Mike is a Mini Madoff!
Bernie Bots know how to code…Mini Mike needs to be vetted!
My guess is Pocahontas is “mad as Uncle Ned and ready to bury the hatchet right into his head.”
And Crazy Bernie needs to be called out for the Communist he really is. As PDJT did during the Hannity interview
Dems learned nothing from 2016.
Why don’t they title Bloomberg properly? “Former Republican, and current White Billionaire”
Boot Edge Edge is at the bottom already…Iowa was his fire wall!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Old, Old, and Old.
And very Short! 🙂
Bloomberg is a house of cards. They all are.
Sundance, what’s your take on the idea floated here last night that Bloomberg may be positioning for a 3rd party bid w tacit DNC support?
The contention being that DNC allows Bernie to take the nomination so as not to alienate his base, with a 3rd party Bloomberg candidacy getting the more moderate Dems to show up to help with their down-ballot candidates.
TIA
I welcome it, Bloomberg 3rd party would guarantee a Trump win. The never Trump vote would split between Bloomberg and Sanders.
If that’s the plan, I think they will be very surprised when the democrat party doesn’t get back together after the election.
The DNC is “allowing” Bloomberg to run in the Democrat Primary so he can spend as much money as he wants attacking TRUMP. They are happy to accommodate him and know that he will not get the nomination but may go 3rd Party; and as such he would only get the GOPe never-Trump vote. If he wasn’t running his exorbitant spending would be subject to Campaign Finance Laws severely limiting his advertising budget.
Bloomberg the Presidential Candidate can spend unlimited money supporting Congressional races. The goal is not to win the Presidency but to keep the House and flip the Senate. Once the Senate is flipped impeachment 3.0, 4.0, 5.0 until they finally get their Trump.
And Billary?
The level of dishonesty by pollsters is staggering.
There is precisely ZERO chance that Mini Mike polls 7 points better than PDJT.
(Unless the poll was among Democrat voters only. Then maybe Mini Mike leads by 7……maybe).
Sounds to me like the Tiny Tyrant bought himself a lot of bots to answer the pollsters questions. I seriously doubt the public in general even knows who Bloomberg is.
When they look at his outlandish tax and spend plan, they will either faint or say he is the savior for the socialist movement! I posted it below.
Joe Biden- the used condom of politics.
“Bernie Sanders becomes the grassroots Rodney Dangerfield of the DNC Club. The key influence agents; the professional donor class within the Club, will unite with MSM to promote Bloomberg. And so it will go…”
This could make a wonderful Hollyweird movie, if not for the little factoid that this is real life. They could start doing something original again, instead of recycling old movies and themes.
I like how Biden has been assigned 28%, so things will be even more dramatic after his dismal result tonight.
XO:. Yeah, the crows likely have been eating old Joe’s seed corn! No green shoots in Iowa!
Looks like a slave revolt brewing on the Democrat Party Plantation. Tsk
If Little Mike’s support is real, they will play up how quickly he is rising. Doesn’t matter if Crazy Bernie or Sleepy Joe win, the story will be the rise of Little Mike.
Not sure how they are going to deal with this being all the votes money can buy as opposed to real support. But I am sure they won’t care.
Waiting for old slow Joe’s falling star!
It will be an unexpected emergency medical condition – as recommended by the DNC – to enable him to bow out with “grace and dignity” – – – damn I just made myself throw up.
Bloomberg will not get the black vote in the South with his history in NYC. The antisemites in the party won’t support him.
And his anti-gun activism means he can’t win in PA, WI, AZ or MI.
Great article at American Thinker today about Bloomberg based on Bannon’s interview with Bartiromo.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/02/steve_bannon_lays_out_a_shocking_scenario_of_the_real_reason_behind_bloombergs_investment_of_2_billion_in_politics.html
Fox News, CNN reporting five people wounded, one dead after a Greyhound bus shooting this morning.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/03/us/california-greyhound-bus-shooting/index.html
Bloomberg’s horrendous tax plan revealed. As Stuart Varney complained ‘he’s made his boatload of money and he doesn’t want you to make yours’…it really is terrible!
https://www.foxbusiness.com/money/bloomberg-tax-plan-targeting-wealthy-corporations
INSANE! Penalizes entrepreneurs and professionals…why? to bring Globalism back…no thanks…please leave
I look forward to hearing Bloomberg’s plans for taking on North Korea, Iran, the Middle East, Afghanistan, and international terrorism. Can’t imagine how someone who looks and sounds like he does could intimidate America’s enemies.
Wethal says: “I look forward to hearing Bloomberg’s plans for taking on North Korea, Iran, the Middle East, Afghanistan, and international terrorism.”
Bloomberg’s plans will be the machine’s plans. That’s what you’ll hear from him.
Those plans be bolstered by the likes of Bill Kristol (newly freshly proclaimed Democrat).
I’m wondering if Bolton will jump aboard the Bloomberg train..
Maybe Bernie and his bots should form the American Socialist Workers party. Oh, wait, Bernie’s rich wife and his failed commune stint might look bad. Hmmmm 😒
Joe Biden, usefulness exhausted, is positioned to collapse.
Yet he is still in first place.
The RATS 🐀 eat and breathe bullshiiiit!!
