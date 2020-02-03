Brad Parscale and Team Trump Hold Press Conference Before Iowa Caucus…

President Trump’s 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale along with the Trump family, Eric, Lara and Don Jr, hold a press conference in Iowa to kick off the 2020 primary campaign season.
Mr. Parscale explains the campaign is using Iowa 2020 as a testing ground for the operational aspects to the grassroots campaign structure that has been assembled.
Don Jr. really hit it home with his mother’s own story.
We’re going to need every vote we can get- enough of a landslide so that they can’t cheat.
Parscale is great, knows what he’s doing. Let’s hope our President Trump can overcome the Google/Big Tech factor and the illegal voters that the Blue States like NY are flooding into the mix.
That was so impressive. What a group of talented speakers.
Thanks to the Trump family and the entire team for all your hard work.
