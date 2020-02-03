Brad Parscale and Team Trump Hold Press Conference Before Iowa Caucus…

President Trump’s 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale along with the Trump family, Eric, Lara and Don Jr, hold a press conference in Iowa to kick off the 2020 primary campaign season.

Mr. Parscale explains the campaign is using Iowa 2020 as a testing ground for the operational aspects to the grassroots campaign structure that has been assembled.

  1. WSB says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    Don Jr. really hit it home with his mother’s own story.

  2. Seneca the Elder says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    We’re going to need every vote we can get- enough of a landslide so that they can’t cheat.

    Parscale is great, knows what he’s doing. Let’s hope our President Trump can overcome the Google/Big Tech factor and the illegal voters that the Blue States like NY are flooding into the mix.

  3. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 3, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    That was so impressive. What a group of talented speakers.
    Thanks to the Trump family and the entire team for all your hard work.

