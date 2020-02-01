Bernie Screwed Again – CNN/Des Moines Register Refuse To Publish Final Poll Showing Bernie Sanders Leading Iowa…

It’s somewhat of a tradition for The Des Moines Register to publish the final poll of the campaign season on the Sunday before the Iowa caucuses.  Except this year, they refuse to publish the results citing a “polling problem“.

The CNN/DMR cover story is that one pollster may have pronounced Buttigieg name incorrectly.  However, everyone knows the real reason…. Bernie has a big lead.

The two affiliated media outlets, CNN and DMR, individually ran political operations against Bernie in the last month.  The motive of this stunt follows the pattern.

CNN manufactured the “a woman can’t win the presidency” claim in an effort to elevate Elizabeth warren; this published hit was then leveraged in the Iowa debate.  Similarly, coming in for the assist, the Des Moines Register then endorsed Elizabeth Warren.

The last New York Times poll [SEE HERE] highlights why CNN and DMR tanked the results.  To publish a result similar to this; and in my opinion would have been even greater than this; would have been a big boost to Bernie Sanders:

Bernie Sanders is going to crush the field on Monday.  The results above are on the low-side of what will happen.   Buttigieg doesn’t have anywhere near that level of support and the Biden and Warren support is purely a media creation.

Those who hold the reigns of power within the DNC Club also control the media.  Unfortunately for them it’s all far too obvious anymore… Everyone can see through this ridiculous manipulative effort.

Voters are far more aware of the schemes and manipulation today; oddly, in part, because voters have watched the fraud perpetrated upon President Donald Trump for three years.  President Trump supporters watch this stuff and say: yep, been there – done that, got the T-shirt.

It’s all way too predictable now… And that includes Bloomberg.

On the positive side, all of this manipulative effort won’t make a dent.  Arguably, it will even help make Bernie’s support bigger.    Team Bernie Sanders is going to win, but this is going to be ugly as heck to watch…

 

  1. Elric VIII says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:16 pm

    I think my popcorn maker died on me. It’s been working overtime lately. I’m looking for a Heavy Duty popper for the upcoming election.

  2. allhail2 says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:17 pm

    Hahahahaha
    They suck!!

  3. Tl Howard says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    God, it’s scary that a communist can actually get as far as Sanders has.

    Yes, I am sure that in part the Trump Effect is at work here: tell a voter that candidate X “can’t win,” and when that voter doesn’t like the establishment candidate being shoved down his throat, he’ll vote for the guy he was told couldn’t win or shouldn’t win.

    However, we know Sanders did well last time out too. That means a substantial number of voters buy what he’s selling. Some people are stupid and don’t understand the type of government he’s selling. Others are naive and think there really is such a world in which everyone can all lead the same lives, own the same stuff, achieve the same things, blah, blah, blah, and others are plain lazy and hoping a world Bernie paints puts them on easy street.

    Bernie’s success depresses me.

  5. sunnydaze says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:25 pm

    The Elizabeth Warren Censorship of Divergent Ideas Plan needs to take effect NOW!

  6. gnome says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:25 pm

    Sanders and Warren have both benefited by being kept from the people in the leadup to the Iowa caucuses. Biden is the big loser from the extra exposure.

    That tells you a lot about the democrat field.

  7. bored identity says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:28 pm

    “Polling Problems”

    Sounds like a classic symptom of Stage IV Banana Republic

  8. emet says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    Somebody will leak the poll. The one with Biden out in front.

  9. The Devilbat says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    It’s outright damned scary that so many Americans don’t have the first clue about communism. The very idea of a lifelong communist like Sanders who would love America to become the new Soviet Union running for the presidency of the United States scares me to death. We already had Obama, Don’t people ever learn? There is an urgent if not critical need for the general public to be educated in the horrible and deadly history of communism.

    • justlizzyp says:
      February 1, 2020 at 11:41 pm

      They are in the process of cutting the rope on Biden at the same time. Biden will fade away and Sanders will NOT be allowed the nomination.

    • freepetta says:
      February 1, 2020 at 11:51 pm

      Think popcorn 🍿 Devil 😉

    • alliwantissometruth says:
      February 1, 2020 at 11:56 pm

      Our children are under the control of the leftist controlled school system, and from grade school on they’re manipulated into accepting communism as a viable alternative to evil capitalism

      We can preach all we want, but if we don’t remove the leftist control in our schools, it’s only a matter of time

      No one does a thing about this, so we can’t expect our younger generations to be freedom loving patriots

      It’s our fault for allowing this to continue

    • Cetera says:
      February 2, 2020 at 12:14 am

      It’s outright damned scary that so many “Americans” don’t have the first clue about communism.

      Fixed it for you. You’ve got 40 million illegals and 30 million immigrants who weren’t born here, didn’t fight against Communism, and are coming from Socialist if not outright Communist nations and are voting for what things were like back home.

      Then you’ve got a whole population of folks who are under 90 IQ, and really can’t understand the difference between Communism and anything else, and truth be told won’t experience that much of a difference in their day-to-day lives.

      Then you’ve got all the folk who worship the false gods of equality, social justice, and “do as thou wilt shall be the whole of the law,” who actually believe in Communism and a man-made utopia on earth without God.

      Then you have the traitors and the lazy who just want everything given to them.

      Of those various groups, only some are what I would historically consider “Americans” and fellow countrymen. They are now known as TWANLOCs, or Those Who Are No Longer Our Countrymen. But a large problem is non-Americans masquerading as and being treated as Americans, when they are not.

    • mickeyhamtramck says:
      February 2, 2020 at 12:22 am

      There is little difference between our ‘woke’ followers of Bernie today and the Venezuelans, Cubans of recent history. A fast talking fake intellectual promising everything for free does the trick every time, Obama, Castro, Lenin, Mao all knew the formula, Sanders has that base of indoctrinated voters feeding at CNN and public school cafeteria of soft socialism.

  10. IVSI says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    Biden is not a contender vs PDJT and the Dem machine knows that. His clear aged related intellectual problems will be devastating when he can’t run away from supporting his many rubbish proclamations.
    So where do Biden’s Dem conference votes go? I know where they don’t go, that’s to Bernie.
    CNN probably reflects the Dem machine’s view that Warren is their best choice.
    The Admin State probably don’t mind, any Democrat in the present lot will spend their time hunting down catastrophic warming deniers and tearing down the border wall leaving the Admins to run the place just as BF (before Trump).

  11. 1footballguru says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    Warren complained about the flaw in questions as well. Her complaint was they didn’t ask the question in Smoke Signals.

  12. jeans2nd says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:31 pm

    FTA – “…a candidate’s name was omitted in at least one interview in which the respondent was asked to name their preferred candidate…”

    In 76 years of running this poll, this mistake has never been made before.
    CN&N also wasn’t around 76 years ago.

    If we see this, one ma y be certain the Bernie Bros see it as well.
    Poor Bernie. Hope that Golden Parachute is humongous.

    The news was reporting tonight the DNC is seriously considering allowing super delegates in the first round again, same as 2016.
    here we go…

    • Publius2016 says:
      February 1, 2020 at 11:51 pm

      Boot edge edge lol

      lies from Fake News

    • Jan says:
      February 2, 2020 at 12:05 am

      Perez hired Barney Frank for the rules committee. Frank hired John Podesta. Clintons still control the DNC. Now the super delegates are coming back to the 1st round Sorry, Bernie, you’re toast. The Clintons & Ovomit are going to take you out.

      With that in mind, Bernie, I’d be looking over my shoulder. SHE’S COMING FOR YOU!! Stay away from gas lines, dumbbells, guns, stay off beaches…..run Bernie run.

      The dimms deserve all of this & more. They are no longer Americans.

  13. elizabethross1776 says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:31 pm

    I volunteered as a poll watcher for the last Ron Paul for President campaign. I had never been to Iowa and honestly wasn’t sure what to expect. It seemed at the time that Iowa is to the Caucus what Anaheim is to Disneyland. During election years, the Caucus is the driver of the economy and seemed to permeate/infest every aspect of life in the town where my group volunteered and everywhere else we visited. And what really struck me is the enormous power wielded by party and campaign operatives on the ground there. Everything, literally everything is about power. We saw rampant cheating at our poll location, and in speaking with other volunteers back at HQ that night, it was everywhere. Caucuses range from large, very formal and well-organized to tiny gatherings. When we were there, nothing seemed to be standardized. It would be incredibly simple to rig the results in many different ways.

  14. Phil says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:33 pm

    I don’t mean this to be derogatory. Just an observation. Whenever I look at Mr. Sanders my eyes are immediately drawn upward. I see a ravine surrounded by white swaying foliage and I wonder what is flowing down there. Whenever I look at PDJT I see his hair but I am immediately drawn to look down at his face to see the man. It causes me to ponder if his hair style is not all that vain but is purposely done that way to draw attention to his face. To draw you to look at his countenance and discern the man.

    • Annie says:
      February 2, 2020 at 12:01 am

      Interesting thought re POTUS hair…altho, he has had the “samish” style always..there was a pix of him recently where his hair was swept back..it actually was a great look on hm…very strong..I have always said..if he had a crew cut, he would scare the s*** out of them..

  16. CommodoreBTC (@CommodoreBTC) says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:37 pm

    I find it implausible that Ann Selzer would damage her reputation as a competent pollster just to hurt Sanders.

    I do find it plausible that Mayor Pete knows he’s tanking and would make up a story about his name being left off.

  17. L4grasshopper says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    Wait a minute….if I understand this correctly…..of the several hundred (or thousand?) people they polled, ONE of those polled was not provided ONE of the candidates names?

    And for this they cancelled the poll?

    Seriously? Were they working with a ZERO “margin of error” standard, instead of the usual 3-4%?

    Too funny!

  18. Publius2016 says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:41 pm

    Crazy Bernie will sweep the BIG 2 of Iowa and NH! Caucus and primary…like what else do you want…

    Then Bernie marches through the South…Bloomberg doesn’t play anywhere but coastal city financial centers due to his company but not him…can’t wait to see them on the stage in Las Vegas!

  19. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    It’s so ridiculously obvious that it shows how they simply don’t care what it looks like anymore

    The Enemy of the People Democrat Propaganda Organizations that ludicrously bill themselves as “media” are so completely entwined with the Deep State, they’ll now cast off the illusion of impartiality in order to fit the agenda narrative

    How they’re still allowed to call themselves news organizations is beyond me

    • Publius2016 says:
      February 1, 2020 at 11:46 pm

      it’ll only make 45 win bigger! Fake News with Pocahontas showed the strings to Bernie Bots…they can’t unseen it now…

      Bernie Bots are true believers and an outgrowth of the roving bands of mercenary voters who get bussed from precinct to precinct and states to states…yes, 44 used them to defeat Crooked in 2008…they’ve multiplied uncontrollably NOW!

    • powderdayrules says:
      February 2, 2020 at 12:11 am

      Add the FCC to the list of Democratic controlled government agencies.

  20. freepetta says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:43 pm

    Those pesky dirty corrupt RATS 🐀 can’t even be honest with each other.

  21. Drogers says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:44 pm

    This thing breaks one of two ways:

    The players in the Democratic Party continue to put the screws to Sanders {while feigning innocence}, and the preferred candidate garners the nomination. Sanders supporters, still ticked over the ‘16 presidential campaign, either stay home or pull the lever for PDJT in retaliation.
    Or …
    Sanders does secure the nomination. The Independents get wind of what he’s selling and they want no part of that nonsense so they can’t get to a polling place soon enough to sign on w/ PDJT.

    Oh please make Sanders the nominee!

  22. Sammy Hains says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:55 pm

    Notice how the photo collage in the tweet from the Des Moines Register shows Biden and all the candidates no one knows, but Sanders is covered up.

  23. The Gipper Lives says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:55 pm

    “cover story is that one pollster may have pronounced Buttigieg name incorrectly.”
    Booty-Gig?
    Ball Gag?
    Butt Edge?
    Butti-Frutti?
    Butta-Jig?
    Buddy Gee?
    Mayor McCheese of Bend South?

  24. CTH Fan says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:57 pm

    If you take into consideration how they are spouting out and out provable lies all the time, knowing that we know they are lying, why would they care about there obvious chicanery toward their own?

    They have absolutely no shame.

  25. Garavaglia says:
    February 1, 2020 at 11:59 pm

    This Democrat field is way more fun than the last one. Trump hasn’t even started one yet…no need to. Pure entertainment.

  27. montanamel says:
    February 2, 2020 at 12:21 am

    I would love to wheel that BIG MOTHE=A corn popper into the main doorway of some of those Iowa meeting places and feed about 100 lbs of corn to it and let it rip!!!!…. hell, I’d even follow it up with a Vac Truck full of “koolaid” and cut a 4″ hose worth right in with all that exploded corn…

    Film at 11 o’clock, eh?….

  28. Vince says:
    February 2, 2020 at 12:21 am

    As Bernie becomes the obvious winner, it would be good for President Trump to start talking to disaffected democrats and asking for their vote. He did that with blacks in 2016, telling them “what do you have to lose?” The same applies now to any non-Bernie democrat.

  29. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 2, 2020 at 12:25 am

    You know, seeing as Bernie is a true man of the people, a true believer in communism, a man of high integrity who wants a fair and equitable system for all, it might take two houses and a new car to buy him off this time

  30. TreeClimber says:
    February 2, 2020 at 12:29 am

    The house, the house, the house is on fire, and we don’t need no water…

