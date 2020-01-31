Senators Vote to Avoid Further Witness Testimony – Now Privately Debating Next Steps….

The Senate voted 51-49 on a motion to support prior constitutional precedent and avoid further witness testimony in the Senate. Republican Senators Susan Collins and Mitt Romney voted with Democrats to break constitutional framework and support witness testimony in the Senate that did not originate from House impeachment process.

Senators are now recessed for dinner while holding meetings within their caucus to debate next steps. A disagreement within the republican caucus seems to be framed around Senators wishing to have debate time to present their own personal positions on the Senate floor prior to a final vote to remove or acquit President Trump.

One likely scenario is a vote on a resolution tonight outlining next steps, open to amendment and voting; then recess for the evening around 9pm, and a return at 11:00am Monday. That would position a final acquittal vote for Wednesday.

Friday night: A Senate vote organizing a resolution for the following:

Monday: Closing arguments by House Managers and Defense.

Tuesday: Open deliberations. Senators speak.

Wednesday: A vote on the articles of impeachment

The situation is fluid.