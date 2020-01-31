Senators Vote to Avoid Further Witness Testimony – Now Privately Debating Next Steps….

The Senate voted 51-49 on a motion to support prior constitutional precedent and avoid further witness testimony in the Senate.  Republican Senators Susan Collins and Mitt Romney voted with Democrats to break constitutional framework and support witness testimony in the Senate that did not originate from House impeachment process.

Senators are now recessed for dinner while holding meetings within their caucus to debate next steps.  A disagreement within the republican caucus seems to be framed around Senators wishing to have debate time to present their own personal positions on the Senate floor prior to a final vote to remove or acquit President Trump.

One likely scenario is a vote on a resolution tonight outlining next steps, open to amendment and voting; then recess for the evening around 9pm, and a return at 11:00am Monday.  That would position a final acquittal vote for Wednesday.

  • Friday night: A Senate vote organizing a resolution for the following:
  • Monday: Closing arguments by House Managers and Defense.
  • Tuesday: Open deliberations. Senators speak.
  • Wednesday: A vote on the articles of impeachment

The situation is fluid.

  1. FrankieZee says:
    January 31, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Turkey Neck, end this shit show tonight.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. ClockUponTheWall (@ClockUponWall) says:
    January 31, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    What happened to The Senate sitting 6 days a week during an impeachment trial?

    Wrap this sham up tomorrow, for goodness sake.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  3. Trump is Peace (@Lafite77) says:
    January 31, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    I thought they had to stay in session 6 days a week, 12 hours a day, until the trial ends. Why is McConnell purposely delaying acquittal until after SOTU? WTF? It’s not right. Who needed that payoff?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Jan says:
      January 31, 2020 at 6:53 pm

      Probably the Dimm Senators running for President.

      Like

      Reply
    • evergreen says:
      January 31, 2020 at 7:10 pm

      To take credit and get maximum exposure of MAGA on the eve of expulsion vote. Voters would be extra livid if they witnessed the MAGA results only to be rewarded with firing the president. Makes voting against him that much harder.

      Like

      Reply
    • booger71 says:
      January 31, 2020 at 8:04 pm

      Just like to open the trial, the vote to end trial has to be unanimous consent, and Chuck wouldn’t commit his Dem votes to end and have vote unless his Senators get some face time blathering on the Senate floor.

      Like

      Reply
  4. johnnybiface says:
    January 31, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    They better finish before the State of the Union. If they don’t, there only doing it to Shame the President and the America. Just out of corrupt and corrosive spice. The Democrat and their accessories in this party are revolutionaries against the American people and the Constitution.

    I know no one can out nasty and out lie the Democrat and their pool boys and girls in the media. but they are what they are. We must reject and smash back twice as hard to preserve this union for ourselves and for future true Americans.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      January 31, 2020 at 7:09 pm

      Who says the SOTU can’t be postponed?
      (“Sorry Nancy, but your boy Schumer is holding up the show.”)
      Perhaps delivered in another venue following acquittal?
      (You think 175,000 ticket requests was big?)

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  5. Wethal says:
    January 31, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    The Iowa caucuses are on Monday. Don’t the candidates have to be there in person?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Miya says:
    January 31, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    The fluid is the p!ss currently being dumped on Americans while Cocaine Mitch and the rest of the Deep State insists it’s raining.

    I don’t even care what their vote is anymore. My eyes have been opened. This is most corrupt group of power-hungry, immoral assholes I’ve ever seen in the modern western world.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  7. Blue Wildflower says:
    January 31, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    This is not good enough! We do not have time for Senators to get tv time to help themselves. Vote and clear President Trump. Nobody cares what they think, they work for us, they better clear him.
    The two turncoats should be thrown out of the Republican Party. Turn your backs when you see them coming down the hall. These people represent us not themselves.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • The Devilbat says:
      January 31, 2020 at 7:08 pm

      Boris Johnson threw a whole bunch of Brexit remainers out of the British conservative Party so throwing out a couple of RINO’s should be no big deal.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  8. ezpz2 says:
    January 31, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    Ridiculous!

    Like

    Reply
  9. freepetta says:
    January 31, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    As always, I’m completely disappointed in the Republicans. There should be no question President Trump is INNOCENT!! He did nothing wrong!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. gringz says:
    January 31, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    That really sucks. The idea of the SOTU being held before he is acquitted makes me sick, and plays right into the Dems hands. I wonder what costumes Pelosi will instruct the Dem women to wear this year, and imagine her behind him , she made an ass of herself last year, acting like she was reading and doing that mocking clapping . And who will be their choices of guests? Will Cryin Chuck be parading Lev Parnas in there?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Newhere says:
    January 31, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    I believe the President asked to delay the SOTU until after impeachment, and Nancy agreed?

    He should NOT deliver the SOTU until this mess is over.

    If Mitch can’t get R senators to understand their personal bloviating cannot upstage the President, AFTER ALL OF THIS …… I am just at a loss

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Tiffthis says:
    January 31, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    So this is gonna go right up to the SOTU? On a side note Brennan was on TV saying today that Nancy should cancel the SOTU and not let an impeached president make that address 🤬

    Like

    Reply
  13. Magabear says:
    January 31, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    If Senators want to bloviate about their views on shampeachment, fine, they can hold court anytime they want. But they can do it after acquital just as well as before the acquital vote. Vote to end this charade tonight and Schmuck Shumer, Pierre Dilecto and whoever else can spend all day Saturday and the rest of next week telling us of their anguish during the trial.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Mike Robinson says:
      January 31, 2020 at 7:44 pm

      I don’t want them to vote to convict or acquit. I want to see the Articles dismissed as being Unconstitutional. Because, for the very first time in the history of our Republic, these Articles do not meet the strict Constitutional standard that our Founders so carefully devised and explained.

      I do want to hear what any Senator has to say. I do want to give them that opportunity. This is the first time the Senate has had any opportunity to say or to do anything about what’s been going on all this time, and I do want them to be able to make the most of it … before issuing their judgment or dismissal. I want to hear from the grown-ups, at long last.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  14. As a man thinkth says:
    January 31, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    The rhinos are trying to hold the door open..Lawfare needs time to drop another MOAB to the NY Times and steal the narrative for the Sunday talk shows….

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. rjones99 says:
    January 31, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    it’s done. stabbed by our own party again. no acquittal until wed night *after* sotu.

    those sob’s in the senate…we MUST rid ourselves of the vermin, those disgusting cockroaches.

    what do we have to do as voters? we voted a repub house, we voted a repub senate, we FINALLY had to put in Trump. AND now these disgusting mthrfckrs stab us again.

    Im inclined to put in dems and just dare them to remove Trump. If they do, and our revolt fails, we’ve lost nothing. with these fcking traitor repibs in office we get nowhere…status quo.

    ENOUGH! I SAY FIRE THEM ALL!

    Like

    Reply
  16. Rileytrips says:
    January 31, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    These elected politicians are pure evil – they have blackened souls and hearts. Only the good Lord knows what they have done in their careers to compromise themselves. This week we ALL saw the measure of their character. We know now.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. luke says:
    January 31, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    Idk SD once I think maybe the UniParty May be dissolving something like this happens. Yes it’s over for all intensive purposes. 51 to 49 seems too close to me. What a perfect outcome to get The GOPe off the hook all while validating the DNC particularly with the 2 defectors. I think I have a solution to the Collins of the world but it has to be closer to the election and they have to be in it. If we’re not fortunate enough to primary at the command of the GEOTUS right before early voting Republicans throw support behind the Democrat. Wth the difference. That Romney make me want eat a hammer and spit nails. 😡

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. luke says:
    January 31, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    No I want to see Trump use his bully pulpit and address AMERICA. He must take the high road as this is the SoU. Screw them all we don’t let the left set agenda.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • rjones99 says:
      January 31, 2020 at 8:04 pm

      Gee. What was that they just did… since oct 2018? because it kind-of of looked like smear trump 7×24 to me…them our repub “friends” gave them a solid week of televised trump slurring. And now Trump should take the high road? Seriously? You might fit in better with those delicate souls over at National Review

      Like

      Reply
      • rjones99 says:
        January 31, 2020 at 8:18 pm

        No final vote until next wed now, thanks to the gutless repubs. they should be ending this farce tonight. traitors. they need to be FIRED.

        There will be no progress against the corruption, no ending of these attacks, no end to warping/twisting/wrecking the constitution with these republicans.

        There is simply no way out of turning this into a fight. You can pretend otherwise, but if we dont choose to fight now, trump is a waste of time.

        there’s literally nobody helping him. If we want our country back, we’re going to have to take it.

        I propose the first step is to just vote the republicans out and put in the dems. when the dems make their move, thats when we either move and fight or give up.

        Are we good with just leaving things like they are? The people in charge should be in jail, not running a country. They are crooks, thieves, liars…scum. Are we okay with that? Are we just going to dump this mess on our kids? If so, we ought to be ashamed.

        Like

        Reply
  19. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    January 31, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Here we go… Schumer has started with his expected amendments intended to stall and prolong the proceedings

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. MD says:
    January 31, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Every time there is a major issue to be voted on in the senate the same three names are in the headlines. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Pierre Delecto. Why?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Yy4u says:
    January 31, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    Mitt Romney needs to officially change parties. If he doesnt, McConnell needs to remove him from all committes and pretend he isn’t there. His TDS has rendered him useless as a Republican. Same with Susan Collins. When we contribute to RNC we contribute to these two Democrats and deprjve a proper Republican from running for their seat. Primary Collins. If she loses, so what’s the loss. Thank you Ursh, Maine. Montana (Tester) and West VA (Manchin). Look how your party members stick together to do their leader’s bidding. Their leader being Chuck Schumer.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. nimrodman says:
    January 31, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    Schumer is badgering Roberts to rule whether Roberts can cast a tie-breaking vote

    Roberts says NO, citing some history, says customary procedure if vote is 50-50, motion fails to pass

    Schumer probably trying to get this on the record for future 50-50s

    Then Schumer makes a proposal to call witnesses Mulvaney and others

    Then offers some amendment – not sure if that was the witnesses request or something else

    Like

    Reply
  23. CM-TX says:
    January 31, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    Worth saying again…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. nimrodman says:
    January 31, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    Schumer’s amendment passed? – was it to to subpoena Administration officials Mulvaney and others?

    Or was it McConnel’s motion to table the amendment that passed?

    Now he’s offering an amendment to subpoena Bolton

    McConnell makes motion to table Schumer’s amendment

    Hmmm – looks like it’s the tabling motions that are passing

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. kleen says:
    January 31, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    It should have ended. Now Demoncraps will have a chance to come with new creative attacks. more “bombshells” .

    They must be calling the NYT right now.

    It will be a Loooooong weekend.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Deborah Fehr says:
    January 31, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    thats exactly it. they cant have Trump winning too much. What a glorious feeling it would have been to have Trump up there gloating at Nancy. What happened to them saying it would all be over by today? They didnt get the votes, what else can they ask for?

    Like

    Reply
  27. Deborah Fehr says:
    January 31, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    thats exactly it. they cant have Trump winning too much. What a glorious feeling it would have been to have Trump up there gloating at Nancy. What happened to them saying it would all be over by today? They didnt get the votes, what else can they ask for?

    Like

    Reply
  28. bertdilbert says:
    January 31, 2020 at 7:38 pm

    What a bunch of crybabies. Be thankful that we do not have further witnesses. This would have dragged on until November. Eventually, they would have dragged out Sundance’s cat to testify to force it out another day.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Mike Robinson says:
    January 31, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    I would like to see the Senators be given time to offer their own positions and perhaps motions, because this is the very first time in over four long years that the Senate has been given any opportunity to do or to say anything.

    I specifically want to hear a motion to declare these Articles to be unconstitutional. Because, for the very first time in the American history of impeachment, these Articles legitimately are unconstitutional:

    • Contrary to §1.3.7, this person is not “liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law.” He has not been accused of any violation of the Law.

    • Contrary to §1.9.3, these articles are a “Bill of Attainder.”

    The Senate, which “tries all impeachments,” not merely those being impeached, does have the authority to make this declaration – and, it needs to. The Founders of our country were extremely specific on this point. Articles which fail to meet their standard should be declared “null and void.” Lest Lawfare simply try this stunt a second time, or a third, or a fourth, or a …

    I think that the Senate was entirely correct to let both parties speak for a good long time. It has literally thousands of pages of testimony and video recordings to examine at its leisure. But it also has the nation’s very first unconstitutional Articles of Impeachment. And I believe that it must declare them to be so.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      January 31, 2020 at 8:18 pm

      Lots of time for Nadler to display overwhelming tears.

      Like

      Reply
    • zorrorides says:
      January 31, 2020 at 8:21 pm

      It’s the ol’ You, Me, and WSB.

      And we are right, ya know.

      Like

      Reply
    • rjones99 says:
      January 31, 2020 at 8:25 pm

      nonsense. they want to blab until wed to keep trump under control in the sotu.

      i hope trump dumps a truck full of dung on ALL of them and then dates them to not acquit.

      lets just have the fight and stop putting off.

      are you kidding me? after that complete nonsense spectacle in the house and then the platform allowing continuous slurs from SCHIFF of all the liars in the universe? Give senators time to pontificate on that? are you completely insane? end it now or get fired! that should be our message.

      Like

      Reply
  30. Pew-Anon says:
    January 31, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    All four amendments tabled, but three days allotted for Individual Senator statements. Plenty of time for more “bombshell leaks” allowing Dems to demand more investigation.

    Like

    Reply
    • Mike Robinson says:
      January 31, 2020 at 8:23 pm

      (Yawn …) That’s what the House was supposed to do, before bringing anything to the Senate. When “a higher Court” reviews the work of “a lower Court,” it does not “re-do” what the lower Court has done. The House was supposed to conduct all of its investigations, and(!) to afford the accused the opportunity to properly defend himself, before finally bringing its “inescapable conclusions” (koff, koff …) to the Senate for consideration.

      The only thing that these House Representatives actually did was to make utter fools of themselves and to put a wooden stake through the heart of their future political careers. This country is going to very quickly rid itself of these jerks, and we will not miss them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  31. Mike Robinson says:
    January 31, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    I think I’ll stick my neck out here and say that I would approve of the timeline set out in this article:

    • Friday: The Senate agrees to call it a day.
    The Weekend: “Democrats bloviate.” (Bring the popcorn.)
    • Monday: A final opportunity for the Democrats to embarrass themselves, and for White House counsel to conduct itself with grace, restraint and professionalism.
    • Tuesday: The Senators speak. A motion is made to dismiss the Articles as Unconstitutional, therefore “null and void.” (Which it genuinely is – and for the first time in history.) The motion carries, just before the State of the Union Address.

    Yes, in every prior impeachment case until this one, the Constitutional standard had been met. (Although the law that President Johnson had violated was later found to be unconstitutional.) These articles are different. This time, the bar has not been crossed. And I want to give the Senate the formal opportunity to say so. I also, frankly, want to give them the opportunity to say whatever they want to say, since this is the first time in four years that “the grown-ups in the room” have had the chance to say anything about this at all.

    Yes, I can wait.

    Like

    Reply
    • zorrorides says:
      January 31, 2020 at 8:30 pm

      Thank you for your firm stand, Mike Robinson. Appearances are we’ve been talking to a vacuum, but your comment here may become an accurate proved prophesy.

      If even one Senator had been yelling “Bill of Attainder! Bill of Attainder!” to the American public for the past month, everything would be different now.

      Like

      Reply
  32. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 31, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    January 31, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Ok now that impeachment is settled till Wed. Time to watch the Brexit party.

    Oh wait, anyone got the transcript of PDJT calling Boris and Nigel to congratulate them for Brexit? You know there has to be something incriminating in that call.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Louisiana Steve says:
    January 31, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    “The situation is fluid.” So are We-the-People. Choose wisely my Senators.

    Like

    Reply

