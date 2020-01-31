Senator Lisa Murkowski Announces She Will Vote “No” on Witnesses…

After taking the night to consider the issues at hand, senator Lisa Murkowski announces she will not support a call for further witness testimony. It appears the primary concern for Murkowski was her ‘yea’ vote creating a 50/50 split; and she anticipates Democrats attempting to manipulate further rules forcing Chief Justice Roberts to be the deciding factor. Murkowski stated: “I will not stand for nor support that effort.”
Posting to her Facebook Page the Alaska Senator writes:
“I worked for a fair, honest, and transparent process, modeled after the Clinton trial, to provide ample time for both sides to present their cases, ask thoughtful questions, and determine whether we need more.
The House chose to send articles of impeachment that are rushed and flawed. I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the shortcomings of its process, but ultimately decided that I will vote against considering motions to subpoena.
Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate. I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything. It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed.
It has also become clear some of my colleagues intend to further politicize this process, and drag the Supreme Court into the fray, while attacking the Chief Justice. I will not stand for nor support that effort. We have already degraded our institution for partisan political benefit, and I will not enable those who wish to pull down another.
We are sadly at a low point of division in this country.” (link)
Romney/Collins out on their own. What is up with Utah and Maine?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, Collins has always been like this. Romney is just a dick.
LikeLiked by 28 people
Yea, that’s about right. Short and sweet.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Cocaine Mitch owns all 4 of them. He sold them to the highest bidder. POTUS45 can do more for Mitch than the other side can. So this time is Suzie and Mitch’s turn to give Mitch leverage. POTUS is familiar with this world and knew how to navigate it. You have to give to get. Bottom line, POTUS was never going anywhere and Mitch knew it. But Mitch never misses an opportunity to get a payday from someone. POTUS and Mitch hate each other, but they both know how to do business. And thats a beautiful thing…
LikeLiked by 1 person
there is a fellow American by the name of SHARPUNTOAPOINT, who is sad, despondent, and at a loss for words as to why the Democrats are behaving the way they are. He/She came up with Dysrationalia ; basically ccoo-coo. No they are doing this because of the deaths of Rep. E.Cummings, Mrs. Clyburn [Rep. Clyburn of md], the illness and accidents of the US House Representatives relatives and other high profile notables. They were assisted. Cross-check events on a timeline, ie, “impeachment IINQUIRY & Cummings/Clyburn passing”.
LikeLike
1. she is protecting joe and obaaaama. 2. dan bongino misses point on jim comey- a.always a nugget of truth in a lie and he dissembles like a bill clinton …you just have to keep listening for the “tell” and not get hung up on his persona. jim comey is out there because he promised his mother in law he is “not going to jail”. he is fightting to hold to that. 3. listen to what he is now saying…he has become more clear with memories as compared to congressional testimonies in the past…”I don’t recall” let him talk.
LikeLike
Pierre is a RINO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How in the world was this guy the Republican nominee for President a few years back? How could we have done that? And he’s getting even more unlikeable as time goes on… bitter failed presidential candidates should just retire and not have to think about politics – it really eats away at them.
LikeLiked by 7 people
wayne– “bitter failed presidential candidates should just retire and not have to think about politics – it really eats away at them.”
Hillary should’ve read and accepted your words long ago. She’s the quintessential example.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As was the Songbird…a complete failure at most things in life, which leads to one of two outcomes – learning to accept responsibility for your own mistakes, working hard to correct known character defects, and being humble enough to respect those who know more than you do OR becoming a bitter, petty, deceptive, and generally unpleasant to be around person who blames everyone else and is poisoned by hatred of those who have achieved what you believe should be yours (even thought they worked harder and smarter than you and that’s why they succeeded and you failed!).
LikeLike
Pierre is a major disappointment Hopefully Utah voters will tell him to get his act together or get out
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pierre is a hemorrhoid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s McConnell saving as many of his decepticons as he can.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stop fear mongering. There’s no Decepticon being saved.
I knew earlier in the week Murkowski was raven to the woodshed.
Yesterday, I knew the pear clutching would go down the tubes.
It’s over.
Go Cocaine Mitch! 🐢
LikeLiked by 2 people
Southern Maine has been taken over by Massachusetts people (Massholes). Southern Maine is now sarcastically referred to as “Northern Massachusetts”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I look at Collins as a glass half full. A real republican can’t be elected at this time. So we get her, but I’m happy to get her, as she counts towards the majority to keep R’s in charge, and she often votes for the correct side.
I think Mitch allows her to make this kind of vote so she can get re-elected. Remember, she came through for us on Kavanough where the lack of her vote would have spiked his appointment. If there were as couple more votes for Kavanough and hers wasn’t critical, I strongly suspect she would have voted against him.
So with her, it is a little theater to get elected in a very liberal state.
Romney is just the south end of a donkey traveling north. Others have described him more directly, and I agree.
LikeLike
Good decision by Sen. Murkowski. Some people take the longer route, still arrive home. Thank goodness for this.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sarah Palin is nipping at the race if Murkowski fails.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I would move to Alaska to vote for Sarah
LikeLiked by 9 people
Well, I’m not moving up there, but will be spending the next couple of weeks in Anchorage helping to care or an ailing relative. I’m not sure I’d like to live there, but it is a nice place to visit.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Especially when it warms up!
LikeLike
I would move there to buy her groceries and carry out her trash.
Love SarahAmerica.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s wonderful, and tough like Trump. She earned every vote McCain got. Love her!
LikeLiked by 3 people
booger71,
You and I usually agree but I have a different perspective on Sarah.
I like Sara on a personal level, and while she is a damn sight better human being than Murkowski, she is not a small government Republican. Sarah is more of a Bush-Romney Republican.
Study how she soaked the oil and gas developers for millions so she could hand out free sh!t to all Alaskans. Exactly what Democrats do.
The companies at the time said to hell with it. She is as responsible for the dilemma of not being able to keep the Alaska pipeline flowing for lack of oil, as the enviro-wackos and the Federal regulatory agencies.
LikeLike
Thanks. Source please for this specific part (“as responsible as”): “She is as responsible for the dilemma of not being able to keep the Alaska pipeline flowing for lack of oil, as the enviro-wackos and the Federal regulatory agencies.”
LikeLike
Sources are out there. You can use the search button as well as I. I am in the industry and this was pretty common knowledge at the time.
One source is her own biography that came out when she was hooked up with McCain. She bragged about bringing home the bacon to Alaskans.
The pipeline has been in danger of not having enough oil for years. As Governor she exacerbated the problem.
LikeLike
If you lived in Alaska during the brief Palin administration, you probably know. Palin benefited from very high oil prices and high oil revenues. So she played Santa Claus to an extent instead of being a frugal Republican, and got out before any tough stuff happened.
Basically Sarah gives good sound bites and (was) is easy on the eye.
LikeLike
I’ll take the vote from her, but she isn’t getting anything else from me…and that includes respect. There’s some scheming going in her strategy. RINO.
LikeLike
Lisa agonized for weeks over a 2 second decision.
We would have done much better with Joe Miller.
LikeLike
Good. Wrap it up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ha! Okay, I was just gonna share that link with my husband with a note “Want one of these for your birthday?” Then I watched the ending – no way will I share that link now! Hah!
LikeLike
Imagine the degree of bullying to which she has been subjected, in order to try to further the “politization” process. Good she at least came to the right decision, albeit belatedly.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t agree with Murkowski’s reasons but I think she came to the right decision. You have NO offense here.
Looking at this clown show I keep wondering why OBOZO wasn’t impeached and hung. 🤦🏻♀️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Apparently Congress talked about it throughout his administration. Wish they had followed through! At least Trump gets to assign conservative judges to all the openings Obama left for him! Guess he thought someone else was going to be elected!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obozo was the most corrupt dishonest and disgraceful administration in my lifetime.
LikeLiked by 5 people
@ freepetta… Re “Obozo was the most corrupt dishonest and disgraceful administration in my lifetime.”
Obama was indeed the most corrupt dishonest resident of the White House; however, there was never an Obama administration. He was never even Constitutionally eligible for the office of president; not to mention the almost 100% certainty that he outright stole both the 2008 and 2012 elections via voter fraud and deception/negligence on the part of the media and others (including certain RINOs).
Obama was never anything other than an usurper to the office of president. Therefore, his time spent ACTING as president should be referred to as the Obama regime; and, he should NEVER be referred to as a president!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I absolutely agree. Everything you said is on the money. Everytime he showed his ugly face on tv I was hoping he would have been arrested and hung publicly.
I do fear Hussein is pulling the puppet strings to all the hateful lies and defamation we have had to deal with for over 3 years.
LikeLike
@ freepetta… Re “I absolutely agree. Everything you said is on the money. Everytime he showed his ugly face on tv I was hoping he would have been arrested and hung publicly.”
Thanks. So was I; but, we now know a LOT more about why that never happened thanks to President Trump exposing the deep state.
Re “I do fear Hussein is pulling the puppet strings to all the hateful lies and defamation we have had to deal with for over 3 years.”
The persona we know as Barack Hussein Obama, and at least 90% of the official Obama story, is an invention of the liberal media, period. That includes the lies that he has above average intelligence, that he’s a great orator and even the notion that he somehow has the ability to be a puppet master pulling strings to control things. The perception that he has ANY power and greatness of any kind comes directly from Satan via HIS minions who dwell in the media and the great swamp AKA known as the deep state.
Therefore, do not fear either Obama, Satan or the swamp critters. WE have on our side both God and President Trump, who was sent BY God for the express purpose of carrying out God’s wish that America be saved; at least for now…
LikeLike
Yeah – I can imagine that O was very piizzed when SHE wasn’t elected. haha
LikeLike
No Obama was “Thank God” LAZY…He just wanted to play (or attempt to play) Golf!
LikeLike
To me, this statement by murkowski is a capitulation and a victory.
That there wouldn’t be enough votes for witnesses, was IMHO a,foregone conclusion.
But, the LANGUAGE she uses to describe the flawed House impeachment, coming as it is from a RINO, IS significant.
It shows she is adopting the language and reflecting the views of a “Trumper”, and may well take criticism from the rabid left for that.
GOOD. Let these squishy Republicons know what it feels like to be attacked by the left.
Mind you, I’m not saying her ideology or world view has changed, not one bit!
But PRAGMATISM, and SELF INTEREST is exerting its influence. You can bet that PDJT is not going to encounter Senators up for reelection, who don’t want PDJT’s support for their reelection.
They will sing his tune, contingent on their constituency, even if they are mortified in doing it.
So, THIS is,what WINNING looks like!
Enjoy it, watch Farage video of him waving goodbye to EU, and sit back and have a cold one.
SAVOR the moment, ENJOY it,…..
And then get back to WORK!
10 Months to a BIG WIN, but we have to WORK for it!
🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Will be out there, but NY State is a hopeless cause. NYC rules because libs are nauseating dirtbags and that’s how the libs win. They take over populous cities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Murkowski got what she wanted. To be the most important person in the room,…..again.
I would love to see the Republicans pick up 5 or 10 Senate seats. Make her and the rest of the RINO contingent irrelevant. If we don’t need their vote to pass legislation, judges or any for Senate duties they are just one more Senator out of 100.
These RINO clowns essentially control the Senate, not McConnell. With a small R margin they can control us because they are the infamous “swing voters” of the Senate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Collins and Murkowski taking turns. Collins got credit for Kavanaugh (Murkowski voted against.) Now Murkowski gets her star as Collins votes against. Both trying to stay relevant in the land of Trump.
LikeLiked by 17 people
I bet both vote to acquit on both counts. In a month nobody is going to remember these procedural votes.
LikeLike
Yep. Thinking the same. Each has to show they have a moral compass. Carefully weigh the issue(s) and go what they believe is Constitutional. Opportunists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely, they make sure to make themselves the Republican’s MVP on every important issue.
Phonies, each and everyone. McCain taught them well.
LikeLike
with 2-3 more GOP Senators these 2 would (Collins and Murk) would never be heard from again …
LikeLike
How did these words she wrote get by her decepticon forcefield? Best thing I’ve ever read from her.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree. It was a brutally honest assessment of congress’s brokenness coming from someone who would love to straddle the fence, and can’t even do that anymore because of the crazy left.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Meh, even a blind squirrel gets an acorn once in a while.
LikeLike
Gee, do you think maybe Pocahontas’ grandstanding question might have influenced Senator Murkowski? That woman (Warren) is dangerously out of touch with reality.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Absolutely. The last paragraph from Murkowski is an direct criticism of the question Warren submitted to CJ Roberts.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Warren’s question was as wildly inappropriate as she is on most things, but she thought it was brilliant.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pathological liars do not know reality. Look at Schiff.
LikeLiked by 3 people
William Bates — I think Warren is losing her mind. All Democrats have to be a little bit nuts, but I think she thought she had a shot at being president and now that is fading, she has gone full bore apesh**. First attacking Bernie after the last debate, now this? Sad. Sadder still is the media and Democrats’ voting base. I had no idea insanity was catching!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Congress has failed”.
Truer words were never spoken. This press release was a breathe of fresh air. Sometimes it’s easy to feel like a mad man and that no one else can see the insanity.
Maybe she’ll lapse back into a stupor, but at least for now she had a moment of clarity. Good for her.
LikeLiked by 10 people
This was in the cards from day 1 when Schumer made them sit for 12 hours til 1:30AM with his endless procedural motions. Afterwards Murkowski complained of her sciatica and the uncomfortable chairs. No way she was going to be held hostage in pain like that again. One more vote still out there — Sinema.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“One more vote still out there — Sinema.”
————————————————–
Yeah, she could be a surprise vote NO, although I won’t be surprised if she isn’t a surprise…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some of the people who responded to her tweet are using profanity at her. Ritual defamation on full display. See red state link.
Murkowski Employs Virtue Signalling to Announce She Will Vote for Ending the Senate Trial Without Calling More Witnesses
https://www.redstate.com/streiff/2020/01/31/murkowski-will-vote-for-ending-the-senate-trial-without-calling-more-witnesses/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Voting no for witnesses means we will not find out about the true corruption no matter what a shit show the witness circus becomes. Graham and Murkowski Mittens and Polosi and many others have family involved in the stealing of U.S. taxpayers money thru Ukraine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I disagree. It means our President is cleared and they are not.
Now the real investigation that has been going on can be continued.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes. No reason investigation can not continue on other areas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forget it! Nobody in the FBI or DOJ is going to touch Biden because they know it will lead to Obama. Shut the circus down now or the Democrats and news media will keep pulling rabbits out of their hat!
LikeLiked by 3 people
California Joe is correct. Obama will be protected at all costs. There is no way any scandal is going to be allowed to be attached to the first black president. OMG. Look what happened in Ferguson and Baltimore — the Trayvon Martin case! The whole country would burn if Obama were sullied. No way would our black brothers accept that he did anything wrong. He is a saint because of what he accomplished. Accept it. Leave him alone. Accept that there are some people who are above the law. Obama is one (and Hillary Clinton — as has been proven time and time again) is another. So long as Biden can implicate Obama, so then is he. He knows it.
LikeLike
Agree. Pigs get fed, Hogs get slaughtered.
We need to quit litigating the past and help POTUS keep kicking ass.
Winning with President Trumps agenda takes all the leftist trash off the playing field. Their talking points are moot if they keep losing with the economy, trade, needless military intervention, etc.
I know everyone here, me included, would love to see Hillary and Obama perp walked. Folks, that just ain’t going to happen, and the longer we keep going back to that, we lose sight of winning bigly!
Use our energy to show these millenials there is a better way. Show them the Professors they looked up to, lied to them.
That is how President Reagan won, and that is how President Trump and us will seal the deal for years.
LikeLike
If you think for one minute that witnesses requested by the President’s team would get 51-votes for approval, then I have some land west of Miami to sell you. AG Barr is the one who should be pulling the strings on US politician corruption in Ukraine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey Murkowki you know that president did nothing wrong,you are nothing Democrats Deep state coup’s,were, people will NO to your re-election Too,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah…. sorry but I am not going to give her credit for being a squish. I don’t even get what’s so purple about Alaska that she feels she has to walk the line. Primary this fool anyway and let’s move on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
huh? you may want to start over with your comment.
LikeLike
Good news. Too bad Collins choked , she now looks especially bad when her only companion vote is Romney/Delecto
LikeLiked by 4 people
Collins is retarded! She looks, sounds, acts and votes like a retard. Change my mind!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Senator Lamar Alexander announced the same thing last night. See his twitter feed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
alexander.senate.gov/public/index.c…
LikeLike
I think Lisa has been learning from Sarah or is afraid of running against Governor Palin in the next election.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sarah put her on notice during the Kavanaugh hearings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMHO somehow that POS Cheesy Chuckie Schumer will figure out some way to keep this 💩 going.
LikeLike
He’ll certainly be whining (in his unbearable nasal tone) into the mics for days and weeks to come.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am in the socialist republic of NY. That cheesy pos will be on every station replayed day and night. 🤦🏻♀️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Murkowski got a phone call from the CEO of ExxonMobil last night and he explained why losing thousands of high paying jobs in the oil and gas industry along with the royalty revenues paid to state would make Alaska another Vermont without the ski resorts!
LikeLiked by 6 people
nice one
LikeLiked by 2 people
This way we won’t be able to see the true corruption of Graham. Romney, polosi, Kerry and the Bidens and the rest of the lot who all have taken tax money (USAID) form the kickback program. Lisa is just another progressive (lazy communist) hiding under the blanket of a conservative name only and someone in Alaska needs to retire this disgraceful fraud.
LikeLiked by 2 people
C’mon, man. You should know better by now.
If the votes were there to subpoena witnesses, then the votes would also be there to call witnesses selectively, in according with the Democrats’ wishes.
There would be no Bidens called. There would only be Bolton and his book publicist.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The president’s impeachment is not the forum for any of this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ROLCON?
LikeLike
So it turns out Lisa Murkowski is the adult in the room and “elder statesman” that Mitt Romney will never be.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Glad she voted no, but it kills me that none of these rinos will come out and just say I’m voting no because these are inflated charges against a President who has done nothing wrong.
Caveat – Gaslighting will be at extreme levels if they agree to extend until Wednesday, all to try and flip a couple of the fence sitters. There will be a couple ‘bombshells’ per day trumpeted from the MSM mountaintop. Gird your loins.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are a bunch of jerks if they let this drag on through the weekend. What am I saying? Of course, they are jerks, but civility keeps me from using the word I want to use.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I actually appreciate her statement. It speaks beyond just this partisan trial.
Interesting that she knows the trial won’t be fair even with more witnesses. Maybe she is finally being red-pilled in some measure to at least the political games at play that damage the institution of the Legislative branch.
Baby steps.
LikeLiked by 5 people
eah, it’s strange how politicians can all the sudden see truth as an election appears on the horizon..
LikeLiked by 2 people
So what does all this coup plotting and impeaching show us? I say it shows theres no getting along with one another. Its time we look at secession. It’s either that or (un) civil war.Let the kooky left have thire N.E. and West Coast enclaves. Encircle, isolate, and starve them financially.No migration out of the forbidden zones without unconditional pledges to the Constitution and Bill of Rights.Anyone voting otherwise will be expelled from the Free Territories. Sorry- theres no other way.
LikeLike
I agree – breaking the country up is the only way to avoid the inevitable civil war or mass camps.
LikeLike
Utah needs to look very carefully at Mittens. He must have a reason for hating President Trump and us so much. What could it be?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Simple,,,as a teenager he was forced to drive a Rambler….you would be pissed off too
LikeLiked by 3 people
HeeeHaaahahaha.
I have a buddy that just dug a Pacer out of the junk pile for a parade clown car. Exactly what it is good for. The only thing redeeming about AMC was the AMX and the Javelin.
The Romney’s are very good at running companies into the ground. That is about all. They couldn’t even keep the JEEP brand alive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Daddy issues. Willard’s pop made a fool out of himself running for the GOP nomination in 1968. Willard has to prove to pappy that he’s a good boy and suck up to the Lefty media and Dems like George Romney, hence run in 2012, and wanting to be elder Statesman Senator now. Willard is a weak, unimaginative figurehead. Also, he is deeply jealous of Trump, like Bloomberg.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump showed Mittens that he truly is a loser.
Also read somewhere that a Romney son also may be connected to the same mess in Ukraine as Hunter Biden. Don’t know, can’t vouch for it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Leftists ……Collins and Murkowski is going to PAY FOR THIS is the latest leftists rant…… LOL…Even if they vote to impeach and for witnesses… Leftists have already said they are going to pay for Judge Kav…. What have they got to lose? Nothing
LikeLike
I don’t care what they say to remain on the gravy train. We know what they are, vote them out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good. That means Mittens and Collins WASTED their vote and it will COST them dearly. MAGA will not forget!
LikeLike
And Mitch the Squish is allowing this groundhog day to go on till Wednesday?
LikeLike
I’ll take it. She’s voting No and her statement to me reads well and accurate. And I’m sure her facebook and twitter are being blown up with hate.
Thanks for doing the proper thing in this instance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. Didn’t think Murkowski was capable of that eloquence or could rise to that level of statesmanship.
Will wonders never cease?
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’ll be back to squishydom in a flash. Mitch told her Collins needed a pass on the vote for reelection and she was up at bat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Run, Sarah, run!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Iirc, If CJ roberts (eh hem)
-JUST HAPPENS-
to be brought into the frey, and would then have to recuse if a lower court “Proceeding” should
-JUST HAPPEN-
to come before “The US Supreme Court” in which
CJ roberts…
-JUST HAPPENED-
to be “Involved – Somehow”…
🤔
…Wouldn’t a 4 /4 split by the then “Politically Manipulated” Supreme Court uphold the lower courts decision??
I guess… 🤔
It’s Possible…
No matter how unlikely… /s
EVEN one of the next made up House “‘Peachment Charges” might JUST HAPPEN to “Involve” CJ roberts…
And
MIGHT…
JUST SHOW UP on the steps of – Tah Dah…
THE U.S. SUPREME COURT.
SUPREME… Law of The Land.
“These are the times that try men’s souls.”
The American Crisis
– Thomas Paine
1776
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just left a positive comment on her facebook announcement thread. If you use facebook, could be a good time to show support just for this announcement. Hateful lefties are all over it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While Murkowski voted no on Kavanaugh setting up Collins as the RINO hero who voted to confirm. Here we see Collins voting for witnesses, and announcing this with Romney and Alexander to set up Murkowski to be the RINO hero voting against witnesses. Does anyone really think this wasn’t done by plan? They just covered each other. It’s all political theater.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Regardless…I’ll take it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, she got her 15 seconds of fame, then …..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Collins is unopposed in the Maine GOP primary. Please someone run! Anyone! I’ll bet you’ll get a lot of votes!
LikeLike
Need a new Republican sub-party in some of these states. In Maine it would be called “The Anyone But Collins Party”.
LikeLike
WOW.!!!… “THE CONGRESS HAS FAILED”… That about Sums it ALL Up.!!!… Now tell us Something we don’t Already know.!!!.. Obama Care and Thumbs Down McCain come to Mind.!!!
LikeLike
Bravo to Sen. Murkowski for making the best decision for her country.
She presented some cogent reasons why she made the decision but I’m not sure exactly who she was referring to when she was defending the Chief justice from “the attacks of colleagues.” Was it Dem colleagues or Rand Paul and other Republicans? If she objects to Sen. Paul’s actions then I disagree with her as Rand took a brave stance against a 2 -tiered Chief Justice in order to press for fairness and full transparency.
However, that is an issue for a standard debate and Lisa was wise enough to join the majority of her colleagues on a very important vote and wisely distance herself from the bitter, vengeful childish Romney. I agree with Jim above. All Trump supporters that are on Twitter should send Lisa a positive tweet or pass it on some other way,
.
The same goes for Alan Dershowitz who has been under a steady barrage of attacks for representing P Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s got the upper lip of a heavy smoker.
LikeLike
https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Hzn0_gb0UPyeoCupB7.g4A–~A/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjtzbT0xO3c9ODAw/http://media.zenfs.com/en-US/homerun/motleyfool.com/6e47484ab997d5ca8db532715e258e6b
LikeLike
I think this is preferable to the Dems than having the witnesses Trump wants.
Now they will cry rigged trial in the senate which may have been the plan.
They had really only wanted a trial if Roberts and the Rinos prevented Trump from having the Whistle blower and others he wanted appearing. Roberts was a big part of there plan.
LikeLike
mittens new alter ego “pierre defecto”
LikeLike
All I can say is thank you JESUS!😇✡️🙏❤️
LikeLike
Interesting …just announced that Marie Yovanovitch is retiring from State Dept. Something doesn’t smell right.
LikeLike
Collins is more left that 4 Dims with her voting record, so to say she is GOP is pointless. Mittens is corrupt. More to come on him. Utah needs to wake up and the rest of us deliver the 60+ GOP senator majority next election.
LikeLike