Day Seven – Senate Impeachment Trial, Defense Wraps Up – 1:00pm ET Livestream…

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; and then a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses. If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.
The Senate Trial continues today on day seven at 1:00pm ET. Today is the third and final day of the Trump defense presentation. The next phase is two days of Senate questioning.
Fox News Livestream – NBC News Livestream – PBS Livestream Link
Biden Free Zone (BFZ) LOVE IT!
and other nonsense … I like that
I wish they spent about 2 minutes just on THAT comment from Nadler.
That was in response to Nadler et al declaring executive privilege and such rights to be nonsense. It needs shoved down that fat bastard’s throat endlessly.
A 15 min recess and Pencil Neck could be seen grabbing his notes and heading out of the chamber prior to the feed going dark.
That was great. Although I wanted him to bring up more plainly the illegality of the process used by Pelosi and Schiff, but guess he’s taking the higher ground.
The higher ground is going to destroy the nation – better get mean. “Now remember, when things look bad and it looks like you’re not gonna make it, then you gotta get mean. I mean plumb, mad-dog mean. ‘Cause if you lose your head and you give up then you neither live nor win. That’s just the way it is.”
That was brought up in detail during the 3 hour slot on Saturdat and again on Monday
The bar for impeachment cannot be set this low… fabulous!
TIME’S UP! THE VETS ARE COMING!
TIME’S UP! FAR TOO MANY OF YOU POLITICIANS/BUREAUCRATS/ACADEMICIANS/MEDIA HAVE CROSSED THE LINE! WE OUT HERE IN THE HEARTLAND KNOW THIS IMPEACHMENT SHOW IS NOTHING BUT ANOTHER ATTEMPT TO COVERUP YOUR OWN CORRUPTION. D.J. TRUMP IS OUR PRESIDENT AND YOU ARE NOT GOING TO REPLACE HIM.
SEEMS THERE IS ONE GROUP YOU SWAMP CREATURES FORGOT ABOUT. YOU FORGOT ABOUT THE 1000’S OF COMBAT VETERANS STILL ALIVE AND FULL OF TOTAL DISDAIN FOR ALL OF YOU. WE ARE COMING TO TEACH EACH OF YOU THAT YOU ARE OUR SERVANTS, NOT OUR LEADERS. SEE YOU SHORTLY, SUGGEST YOU GET READY!
SOLDIER/COP/GRUNT, RETIRED
Rape, Pillage,Plunder; America, You’ve Been Had!
How much more before you stand up to those who have made the following lessons learned facts?
1. The American people are the most effectively lied to people in modern times thanks primarily to the American political class, the American bureaucracy, the American media, and American academia.
2. Arrogance coupled with ignorance equals stupidity.
3. The greatest threats to the American people are the corrupt and/or incompetent politicians/bureaucrats/academicians found at every level of government/academia, and the majority of the American so-called media.
4. Most of the politicians/bureaucrats/academicians I have encountered during my years as a soldier/cop I most kindly refer to as; self-serving, witless, cowards.
5. The American Profession of Arms and our brothers/sisters in blue have failed to protect the American people from all of their enemies, both foreign and most especially domestic.
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
PS These lessons learned were first presented to a gathering of Americans in 1989. The only positive change to the American political environment since then has been the arrival of one, Donald J. Trump! Since D.J. Trump took office I have added more lessons learned thanks to the overall behavior of the parties highlighted in lessons learned 1-3 above. Seems approximately 25% of the American population has declared war on the rest of the nation!
6. After carefully watching the whole of the political class since Donald J. Trump walked down that escalator in Trump Tower to date, I can say without reservation that most of the group will sell their souls and our bodies just to remain in power. (Added 2019)
7. Want to see what the United States of America will look like if the left takes control of the government? Take your pick, New York City, Baltimore, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, or the complete package; California. (Added 2019)
I can see Team Trump winning over a few Dems like Jones and Manchin after that outstanding argument by Jay. Fantastic…
I was about to comment on the idea that Manchin and Jones could possible think that their constituents want them to vote to remove President Trump 10 months from the next election? These are not stupid men. They know what the facts are.
Short 3 tweet take down of Warren by Dershowitz.
Best reply to him –
She understands wampum.
No one ever accused Princess Running Mouth of being the brightest flame in the teepee.
That will leave a bruise on Senator Warren…although she might not realize it until later….after someone explains it to her.
If Manchin votes guilty ,his name will be Mudd in WV.
Manchin will vote with the dems until 2023 when he has to run for reelection.
This is eerily similar to the “ Salem witch trials” we all should be terrified of what is happening in the senate right now , the democrats have stepped over the line once again and we must vote them out come November. TRUMP 2020🇺🇸
We did do the nose. – The nose? – And the hat. But she is a witch !
How is voting a demonstration of terror? You and i certainly have differing views on that word. I picture something much..much different. But that’s just me.
Sekulow pounding, rightfully so, on Javelins — and some House managers voted AGAINST supplying them while now accusing POTUS on pausing military aid. So pausing military aid is impeachable, while DENYING the same aid is good policy!!! The significance of Javelins cannot be overstated to show the absolute hypocrisy of the House managers.
BTW — I cannot link to any reference materials to illustrate, buy later today do a duckduckgo and find the videos and see why House managers are the biggest hypocrites in the world, saying that Ukrainian soldiers are DYING because of POTUS’ pause for FUTURE lethal aid, while Obama sat on his azz and DENIED Javelins which would have stopped cold the armored invasion by Russia and SAVED all those lives of Ukrainian soldiers..
OK, I count under 1 hour and 15 minutes for both Philbin and Sekulow presentations today.
Keeping it short, pointed, and powerful. Good job, well done!
One more presentation to close and finish the opening statements segment.
That child needs help.
She needs real parents.
Which one? (grins)
We call her ” Scoldilocks ! “
Thought for today.
Everyone knows this impeachment with all the outrageous comments, conspiracies by the Dems, covering up witness testimony, and just about everything that they are doing that insults the cogency and moral foundation/worldview of the right is done on purpose. They know that if they can get away with this, they can get away with anything.
As Democrat Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan wrote in his1993 thesis “Defining Deviancy Down” he explains the efforts of making what was once irrefutably true, false..what was once moral, immoral..what was once normal now deviant.
https://timemilitary.files.wordpress.com/2012/03/defining-deviancy-down-amereducator.pdf
If we as a society allow this impeachment travesty to become a template and those who have perpetrated it go unpunished, then we are no different circumstances from the barbarians that took the Roman Empire back to primordial times, or the Babylonians who took the Israelites into captivity causing generations of degradation and even canabalism, or the radical jihadis who have trained their children to strap on a suicide vest and murder unsuspecting humans. None of that will be considered wrong. Everything goes as long as it’s for power.
This show trial will be over soon. But the attempt to destroy the greatest experiment in democracy in history will continue unless a majority stands up against the evil and call it what it is then fight it to the death. Just think, after 911 we were finally at war with the evil of the radical jihadis (not realizing or heeding the warnings that they were among us and waiting). And now look what we have in Congress…or on TV or the internet.
So unless a huge segment comes to grips with this pervasive evil, we’re toast as a society. I hope we have what it takes to do so.
How did the impeachment of Obama turn out for withholding military aid to Benghazi?
Hillary lost.
And withholding Javelins to Ukraine for 2.5 years.
Chrissy Wallace thinks Sekulow is a riveting speaker, unlike the other two attorneys today, who allowed Chrissy’s mind to wander.
Jay Sekulow is a Christian, you dummy. We Christians knew all along what would happen when Sekulow turned it on.
Sekulow’s presentation was less legalese and more regular talk. The other speakers were covering important legal issues in detail. Sekulow was doing a wrap up of sorts. All were great.
Maybe Chrissy just isn’t intelligent enough to follow the more complicated stuff. Remember, he is really just a news reader, as are all of them.
If they vote to convict Trump for those 2 articles….Danger. Danger. DANGER!
If they vote to convict on those 2 articles. It’s not just Danger. Danger. Danger. It’s CIVIL WAR 2 because our Republic demands from us our efforts to save it.
How does hearsay from a “manuscript” have any bearing on a senate impeachment hearing, magically appearing AFTER the articles are delivered from the house? I will wait for an explanation, because, from where I sit, it’s a nonstarter. Fascinating that the Republican Senators are even entertaining such a thing (sarc). Hmm..maybe the Bolton thing was planned..surely not…and the Republicans are in on it..but surely not. That’s not possible..is it. Trusty planners?
This is a test to see if McConnell follows through on HIS OWN RULES of vetting evidence if the vote is taken to admit NEW Evidence.
It is supposed to be a 2-step process, with Lindsey Graham’s Judicial Committee deposing and vetting, then evidence is presented on the floor of the senate.
It’s all about holding Trump and us up until the last minute…just like Flake and the Kavannaugh fiasco…inflict as much doubt and uncertainty (and probably something for the effort for them)…I dont know how we reached this point with these Collins, Murkowski, Romney squishes holding everything up…but we seem plagued by them and they should know in uncertain terms we’re sick of it…At least Collins and Murkowski have electoral concerns…Romney’s just a deep state snake…and an obvious one at that
There is another consideration some of these Dems have to make. They fear Durham and Barr revelations, whether before Nov. or into the next Congress and their next term. Will they vote on the side of history, or against a POTUS and FAMILY that was framed and spied on for political reasons? Will they be on the side of the corrupt higher ups or on the right side?
Or on the “Schiff side”?
Remember this actual statement in this trial by Schiff regarding Dershowitz:
“Apparently they could not go to their own attorney general, who… in a memo he wrote as part of the audition for attorney general… opined that a president can be impeached for abusing the public trust,” Schiff said. “Couldn’t go to Bill Barr for that opinion, could go even to Jonathan Turley, their expert in the House, for that opinion. No, they had go outside of these experts to a criminal defense lawyer and professor.”
https://www.rawstory.com/2020/01/watch-adam-schiff-takes-a-thinly-veiled-shot-at-alan-dershowitz-during-impeachment-trial/
Can you imagine the dem splodey heads if Bill Barr had stood up and defended PDJT at the impeachment trial?
If Barr got involved then Schitt slams him. Schiff must be exposed for colluding with the whistleblower.
President’s defense team was impeccable in looks, content and delivery.
So glad there’s to be only one short break…just seeing the twisted lib faces on PBS, even with the sound off, is putting me off my feed.
I’ve had this horrible thought for a few years: Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski have the faces of Democrat women.
The inner demons always show through.
Far better than the silent animated Shook Toad on the screen.
Three tweets
Oooooo – brutal, that’s a throw-down
but true
Worth reading for the replies alone.
SEKULOW IS ON FIRE!
No one can question the Bidentollah.
Who serves merely to draw fire from Hussein.
Hey folks, don’t forget that YOU get a vote on impeachment. Be sure to call or write your Senators today and tell them they’re not going to win any votes by helping the Democrats try to fix their sham impeachment. But they can lose a LOT of votes by helping the Democrats extend their slow-motion coup.
They’re never going to retain their seats by helping the people that hate them. Make sure they know you have a long memory.
I had hoped Sekulow would mention the two FISA warrants that were judged invalid.
Maybe some can explain this to me.
I hear comments from those on conservative sites, perhaps some have made similar comments on this site, that Justice Roberts is not to be trusted, that he is a “snake in the grass” so to speak.
Yet, when I see ruling after ruling on issues like, ” Supreme Court Allows President Trump to Enforce “Public Charge” Rule For Immigration…”, where Roberts could easily have went the other way, I begin to wonder if Roberts really deserves to be labeled an untrustworthy champion of conservative principles.
I am aware that his position on Independent Business v. Sebelius earned him much suspicion, but in my view he has been been a pretty solid conservative vote on most cases.
Where am I wrong?
Im in a waiting room with MSNBC on and Marcia Wallace and the inbred looking McCaskill are saying that the Trump kids are worse than Hunter. Complaining that Jared was in the MidEast roll out.
Different worlds
POTUS must feel good enough about this if he is permitting them to end their opening statements. I hope he is correct. And hopefully Mitch has signaled they have the votes.
