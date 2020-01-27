Supreme Court Allows President Trump to Enforce “Public Charge” Rule For Immigration…

Today the Supreme Court granted the Trump administration’s request to continue enforcement of the “public charge” rule on immigration. The SCOTUS decision allows the government to enforce a provision of federal immigration law banning non-citizens from receiving a green card if the government believes the applicant is likely to become a “public charge” – or reliant on government assistance.
The ruling blocks a nation-wide injunction put into place by a single activist judge.
WASHINGTON – […] The Monday order followed a 5-4 split vote that divided the court’s conservatives and liberals.
At issue is the administration’s rule issued in August that would restrict immigrants entering the United States if the government believes they will rely on public assistance, such as housing or health care benefits. Lower federal courts had blocked the policy from being implemented while the issue is being litigated.
The court’s liberal justices, Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, would have blocked the regulation’s enforcement.
After losing at the lower courts, the Justice Department asked the high court to intervene, allowing temporary enforcement until the issue is resolved on the merits. The states of Connecticut, Vermont, and New York, as well as New York City and immigrant rights groups had brought the suit.
The Trump Justice Department has gone repeatedly to the Supreme Court to lift court-ordered injunctions, bypassing the traditional appellate process.
Justice Neil Gorsuch — supported by Justice Clarence Thomas — wrote a separate concurrence, criticizing the increased reliance on nationwide injunctions to block government policies. (more)
Here’s the ruling:
.
WHITE HOUSE – Today’s stay from the Supreme Court is a massive win for American taxpayers, American workers, and the American Constitution. This decision allows the Government to implement regulations effectuating longstanding Federal law that newcomers to this country must be financially self-sufficient and not a “public charge” on our country and its citizens.
Two courts of appeals had already ruled that the Government should be able to implement these regulations, but one single district judge’s nationwide injunction remained. As two Justices pointed out today, the expanding practice of district courts entering nationwide injunctions raises real problems about the proper power of a judge to decide only the case before him or her.
Not tired of winning.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The #Winning will continue until morale improves.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Today, the Supreme Court ruled the federal government has the right to enforce federal law
Does any sane person need another example of democrat / progressive insanity and usurpation?
LikeLiked by 9 people
What is shocking to me is that the 4 liberal justicea are politicians not judges. One knows how they will rule on any case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BRAVO Team TRUMP!
LikeLiked by 3 people
So when is the SC going to address the illegality of a single district court judge abusing his authority by attempting to set nationwide policy? When?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Who addresses this: “As two Justices pointed out today, the expanding practice of district courts entering nationwide injunctions raises real problems about the proper power of a judge to decide only the case before him or her.”
LikeLike
Eat that lying libs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately this does nothing to address the issue of lowly federal judges continuing to issue nation-wide injunctions.
LikeLike
Democrats, the far left ones, are crying because we get to have laws on the books enforced.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Impeach!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Further reminder the liberal wing of the court isn’t intellectually honest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are winning back what we should have had all along until OPuke gave it all away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I lived in another country. Mean laws applied just to get approved to live there, some of the laws. After three years must be come a citizen or leave, must show that you can support yourself and family and have a certain amount of money in the bank, no criminal convictions and of course obey the laws of the host country. It took 1 yr and 4 months to get an OK.
It was the 70’s and the country was Australia. The United Sates was the same and maybe more difficult.
LikeLike
Seems like Trump and the Court have worked out an arrangement on these absurd “nationwide injunctions”. Maybe it’s an informal agreement, but he has won a long string of these, and the timelines are pretty short since he’s bypassing the appellate reviews.
It’s stuff like this which makes it important to quickly acquit and get back to the business of the country. The winning continues, and Democrats’ primary weapon against the Public is the court system, and that weapon is being neutralized.
A way to lock in these wins is more Trump judges. I think even those flaky fence sitter Repubs understand how much good Trump is doing.
LikeLike
Very nice.
LikeLike