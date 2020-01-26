Sunday Talks: Senator Lankford Crushes George Stephanopoulos….

Senator James Lankford appears on ABC This Week with George Stephanopoulos to discuss his perspective around the ongoing senate trial of President Trump.

During the interview DNC operative Stephanopoulos attempts to retain an opposition false narrative and Senator Lankford just fillets the arguments with facts. Stephanopoulos is visibly upset with his inability to upend Lankford.

*Posting late today because I’ve been deep in the weeds, assembling years of data, and solving a nagging question about Chris Steele’s primary sub-source [SEE HERE]. I’m now comfortable in predicting who that PSS is. I will outline more on that soon.