Sunday Talks: Senator Lankford Crushes George Stephanopoulos….

Senator James Lankford appears on ABC This Week with George Stephanopoulos to discuss his perspective around the ongoing senate trial of President Trump.
During the interview DNC operative Stephanopoulos attempts to retain an opposition false narrative and Senator Lankford just fillets the arguments with facts. Stephanopoulos is visibly upset with his inability to upend Lankford.
.
*Posting late today because I’ve been deep in the weeds, assembling years of data, and solving a nagging question about Chris Steele’s primary sub-source [SEE HERE]. I’m now comfortable in predicting who that PSS is. I will outline more on that soon.
SD, your “tardiness” is forgiven as there are events WAY more important than Snuffy getting filleted.
Snuffy has lost it a few times this week.
Looks like George was hoping for a dismissal. After all the evidence is heard and Trump is totally exonerated, how many democrat Senators can vote Trump guilty? The democrats are now boxed in.
Yeh he wants that so bad, he is trying to manifest it through wishing out loud! Ha ha ha… brace yourself George.
Thank you for your tireless and relentless pursuit of the truth Sundance. I started following you 3 years ago and you have sustained me through the most difficult times when I could not hate the MSM any more for their negative impact on our country. You give me hope, confidence and knowledge that is invaluable. You are the greatest patriot.
I second that emolument, SD. Thank you!
Thank you Mark, that sums it up.
Sundance is like a bloodhound and he appears to be tireless, like PDJD.
I keep them both in my prayers. The left is running scared right about now.
Mark Charpentier and mopar2016, Both of you brought great posts here and like Mark I’m lucky enough to say I’ve have almost 4 years (I’m a newbie too) under my belt of reading Sundance and his/her/their unbelievable fact finding missions and a remarkable ability to multitask.
The knowledge of economic and political information SD has provided is uncontested.
SD has prepared us for this Shampeachment and I was impressed with the first 2.5 hrs. of White House rebuttal.
As Sergeant Joe Friday stated so eloquently in many TV episodes……..”Just the Facts, ma’am. Just the facts”.
As one of my other fav blogger likes to say……Close it up!
Ace of Spades?
Lankford did well, but I doubt anyone will be swayed either way by this interview. GS is and always was a Democrat operative. That he runs the flagship news show of a network that deeems itself mainstream is scandalous.
UBC us not a mainstream network. The UnAmerican Broadcast Corporation is 💯% Fake News!!
Hard to figure why any conservative senator, congressman, cabinet member etc would appear on any of the MSM talk shows, including Fox’s, who hired Donna Brazile, with the limp wristed Trump hating Wallace.
What is to gain? Nothing from their audience–and risk a flub like Braun’s today, a non political background guy not used to the clever inquisition. Braun’s “Trump will learn a lesson” flub is on point.
PT would be foolish to debate on any of them. The format is not “debate” anyway.
SD, your Twitter thread on OD was compelling.
IIRC Mccabe was actually one of the agents who personally contacted Deripaska and made the ask.
Hi all. Can anyone help me out here? PSS?
primary sub-source
The answer is in the sentence just before the sentence with “PSS” in it.
See SD writing just before break to comments
Lord forgive me; I was thinking a special kind/level of POS.
That was my first impression, too.
Guilty.
I cannot forgive you because I am not the Lord, but your thinking that is a SUPER level of POS is funny and correct, so I do not think you need forgiveness. 😉 🙂
Thanks everyone. I should have concentrated a bit more. And thank you for not saying “DUH!”
Sergei Millian?
Chris Steele’s primary sub-source?
Got my money on Larry Flynt.
Sundance would have made it clearer by following the standard rule for introducing an acronym. One first writes in the full name, as Sundance did, but immediately puts the acronym one wants to use thenceforth in parenthesis, thus:
“…primary sub-source (PSS)…”
only us old spec writers adhere to that rule!
>i>Can anyone help me out here? PSS?
The “primary sub-source” verbage comes from the Inspector General’s report on FISA abuse. It turns out that Steele got most of his “Russian Intel” from a guy the IG called the primary sub-source. The FBI found this guy in January 2017 and interviewed him. The PSS told the FBI, that stuff was bar-room talk, jokes, you know, can’t say it was true… Essentially, at that point the FBI knew the dossier was up-and-up BS, but they continued to use it to get FISA renewals.
Thank you for your hard work, Sundance.
Boo-ya!!
“George
StephanopoulosClintonopoulos“
George Steponallofus
Sir George Stinkalotontopofus
Oh little Georgie is such a worm…great job Senator!
Thank you Sundance – this needs to be shouted from the rooftops by every single Republican every single time they give an interview!
“Without Dossier, no FISA.
Without FISA, no insurance policy.
Without Dossier and FISA, no Mueller.”
Likewise,
Without secret phone call leak, no leaker.
Without leaker, no Schiff collusion.
Without Schiff collusion, no ICIG collusion.
Without ICIG collusion, no Resistance lawyer collusion.
Without Resistance lawyer collusion, no impeachment investigation.
False flag operations performed by members of government. Democrats raked in millions of free airtime against a political opponent. FEC should look into it.
Thanks, sundance. MSM types are hating that some of the GOP fight back against their revisionist narratives, manipulations and lies now. When the rank and file Senators start doing the smack downs we are getting somewhere. You never, ever let your guard down when facing evil.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dayum Lankford is really smart and smooth.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree asherlev, and I was completely unaware of this very smart, articulate, and unintimidated Senator Lankford.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations Oklahoma voters-it appears you picked a genuine winner!
He handled little Stephy calmly and thoroughly.
PSS…From Russia with love…
People really do need to go to jail.
I didn’t listen yet. Did he mention Georgie trying to get the attention off the president’s lawyer?
I remember when Georgie just had to explain to everyone what a dizy and stalker-ish girl that Monica Lewinski was.
On air, with the power of a whole network behind him. It was beside the point and unfair.
Bendix-and also untrue as the Clinton/Lewinsky relationship was mutual. Clinton was not a victim as his semen stains on her “blue dress” proved.
Ya he has an interesting voice and delivery and speaks quickly without hesitation.
Problem is he makes a large unforced error around the 6 minutes stating that Rudy’s effort to investigate the Bidens ‘opposition research.’
It is not. Investigation began and predates Biden announcing candidacy. That is why (at least the easiest one to convey) there is definitely no impeachable conduct here.
Surrendering this point is a huge strategic error. And it also is factually incorrect.
With allies like Lankford we don’t need Schiffs.
Learn the law. Learn the facts. Or hush up.
Lankford also claimed Trump had seven days access to Schiffty’s unconstitutional shampeachment, when in fact he had but one, when Jerrold’s committee got the garbage from Psycho Schiff.
Lankford was using the same numbers that the defense used on Saturday. I suspect the defense knows the numbers.
Obama ran Operations Hurricane. So not only did Barry solicit help from Putin, he also sought help from Australia, England, Italy and others.
Barry’s entire Cabinet conspired against Trump before and after his Presidency, and is ongoing today.
LOL……in case no one noticed—coming up short with George always blame conservatives news!!! Hahaha— good one Sundance!!!
Lankford needs to teach a class to every GOP member entitled “How to throw the fake news bullshit back at em”. That was excellent…he never let little Georgie Porgy put words in his mouth!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
MITT, YOU NEED TO START WEARING A CUP 24/7 OR STOP WALKING ON TOP OF THE FENCE. DO NOT KNOW WHAT THE LADY CAN DO TO PROTECT HERSELF!
TIME’S UP! FAR TOO MANY OF YOU POLITICIANS/BUREAUCRATS/ACADEMICIANS/MEDIA HAVE CROSSED THE LINE! YOU ARE 100% PURE TRAITORS AND/OR IDIOTS! D.J. TRUMP IS OUR PRESIDENT AND YOU ARE NOTHING BUT THRASH! SOLDIER/COP/GRUNT, RETIRED
Rape, Pillage,Plunder; America, You’ve Been Had!
How much more before you stand up to those who have made the following lessons learned facts?
1. The American people are the most effectively lied to people in modern times thanks primarily to the American political class, the American bureaucracy, the American media, and American academia.
2. Arrogance coupled with ignorance equals stupidity.
3. The greatest threats to the American people are the corrupt and/or incompetent politicians/bureaucrats/academicians found at every level of government/academia, and the majority of the American so-called media.
4. Most of the politicians/bureaucrats/academicians I have encountered during my years as a soldier/cop I most kindly refer to as; self-serving, witless, cowards.
5. The American Profession of Arms and our brothers/sisters in blue have failed to protect the American people from all of their enemies, both foreign and most especially domestic.
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
PS These lessons learned were first presented to a gathering of Americans in 1989. The only positive change to the American political environment since then has been the arrival of one, Donald J. Trump! Since D.J. Trump took office I have added one more lessons learned thanks to the overall behavior of the parties highlighted in lessons learned 1-3 above. Seems approximately 25% of the American population has declared war on the rest of the nation!
6. After carefully watching the whole of the political class since Donald J. Trump walked down that escalator in Trump Tower to date, I can say without reservation that most of the group will sell their souls and our bodies just to remain in power. (Added 2019)
Why do any Republicans engage with this smacked ass?
And now this. Truth or another bs story? https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-tied-ukraine-aid-to-inquiries-he-sought-bolton-book-says/ar-BBZlMfy
Who cares? He is allowed to tie aid to investigations unless the only solitary reason was personal political.
But we know that there countless other reasons that were not personal political.
For example, the fact that the investigation of Bidens began months prior to Biden announcing candidacy prove that that motivation was not solely (if at all) personal and political.
For the millionth freaking time. This is the entire case.
I honestly am losing my patience with trumps defenders and lawyers.
This is up there with how they allowed mueller probe to drag on for 2.5 years when the only possible crime , the hacking, was demonstrably not coordinated with trump campaign. (As proof, for one thing, see the fake reason behind the june trump tower meeting with russian lawyer and friends)
Honestly, I am in screaming at television phase.
There should be an urgent investigation on who leaked it to NYT. Arrest and thats how you stop the next one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t that right Mittens?
Not just selects excerpts but uses them out of context. Allot of the “leaks” are actually centered on “what if discussions” and not actual policy itself. If one were to leak discussions of options, ranging from the risky options to practical options as well as legalities it would be rather easy to spin a “crime” or “crisis” out of that discussion.
See my earlier post. I suggest “John did a very bad thing”, spoken by the President after Bolton was fired revolved around Bolton getting caught gathering materials for his book.
docoo, I think that is probably a very good guess on your part! I am very disappointed in Bolton’s behavior.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Making frauds expose their true colors is President Trump’s super-power.
To date I haven’t seen, read or heard anything directly from Bolton that indicates he has “sold out”.
It’s all the narrative engineers doing the talking atm.
I don’t come to an opinion by listening to them.
So I’ll await and see just what the hubbub is all about.
At this point it’s all third-hand allegations.
I don’t think Bolton is a complete fraud. But his massive ego has prompted him to harm the United States as well as the President.
Related to the Peek “dismissal”?
It would be interesting if they are (still) doing leak detection via fake news/real leaks to trace out the infestation. This has many of the hallmarks of a sting and O’Brien is trying to radically downsize the NSC, right?
Remember the President said Bolton “did a very bad thing” when discussing why Bolton was fired. That very bad thing is likely to revolve around getting caught removing meeting materials, conducting “interviews” and/or recording meetings for this book.
When GS kept asking Lankford about the appropriateness of VSPGPDJT asking Zelensky to do an investigation, I kept waiting/hoping for Senator Lankford to remind him of the agreement between our two countries re fighting corruption. No one brings it up, EVER. Why not? Or he could have reminded Georgie that it is the President’s DUTY to ensure our tax dollars are spent wisely.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Obama DID ask foreign governments to interefere–Ukraine for one, and the British and Aussie spy agencies among others.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And President Trump oversees the DOJ. Both are always left off.
CONFIRMED: Steele Paid Russian Oligarch as Dossier Source
by Matt Palumbo Posted: July 5, 2019
https://bongino.com/confirmed-steele-paid-russian-oligarch-as-dossier-source/
I wish Sen Lankford had asked Snuffy if it was ok for a sitting VP to blackmail a foreign govt that was investigating his son by threatening to cut off $1 billion in foreign aid. PDJT was well within his duties to ask that the investigation be resolved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was a win. Every time we win against a network propaganda outlet it helps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stephanopoulus is nothing but a parrot. True, Biden was a potential political opponent (even if a laughable one). He was also the Vice President of the United States. He was also a citizen of the United States. He is also on video doing exactly what Trump has been (falsely accused of). When neither being a citizen of the US or the Vice President of the US conveys immunity from investigation for corruption it is ludicrous to assert that running for office conveys immunity. Moreover, if it is somehow corrupt to investigate a political rival does that not then mean that every Democrat in the House who voted for impeachment is, ipso facto, guilty of corruption? Finally, even if it would be wrong to investigate a “political rival” what grounds does Steffy the miniature schnauzer present for Trump’s motivation being to protect the US from corrupt politicians directing aid given to foreign governments being redirected for the benefit of their children?
The hysterical schnauzer is not just a miniature im stature, he is a miniature intellect as well.
I think it gives Stephanopoulos an unearned way out to label him “stupid”. He is not stupid. He is corrupt.
This is the same old thing; Democrats taking the President literally but not seriously.
When he told the Russians to release Hillary’s emails, he was making the point that she left our secrets on an internet park bench, When he says China should start an investigation, he’s making the point that the Bidens are cashing in all over the globe. The Chinese don’t need to investigate–they know why they paid off Joe Biden through his son; because they can’t pay him directly.
Snuffy knows all this, he’s just playing the Clinton Con Game. The world is his trailer park now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone knows Hunter Biden was the “bagman”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jonathan Turley
@JonathanTurley
Stephanopoulos just asked Sen. Lankford if he thinks it is ok to solicit a foreign government to interfere in our elections. Much like CNN’s biased question on Sanders, the question assumed that Trump was asking for election interference in asking for a corruption investigation.
Close turley. You’re on the right path but unfortunately you don’t have enough grasp of the facts to add that Rudy was investigating Biden pre announcing candidacy.
Kind of like “Have you stopped beating your wife.”
Any young Republicans with visions of running for President in 2024 should be front and center now, vigorously defending their President.
Nikki Haley will be Jeb! 2.0 in 2024, with lots of Establishment money behind her.
Any underdogs need to build up genuine affection from the rank and file. That takes time, and Republicans have long memories. Ted Cruz’s behaviour at the 2016 Convention won’t be forgiven, unless he works hard to earn it.
First, much gratitude for all of Sundances hard work and epic exposures of the truth
Secondly, it would be highly beneficial for our side to frame it in a way that’s easy for people to understand
You first make the point there was no crime committed, and then you say something like this…
“Look, the President is responsible for the peoples hard earned tax dollars, and when he suspects there may be highly corrupt governmental improprieties that have taken place with the use of said tax dollars, he’s obligated to get to the bottom of it in order to protect the American peoples money
We send massive amounts of tax dollars to many, many countries, and unlike past Presidents who rubber stamped those payments with no accountability, this President wants to make sure those tax dollars are used properly and do not end up in the hands of the corrupt and criminal
The prudent move is to investigate past payments to find out where those tax dollars went and what they were actually used for, and take the necessary steps to weed out any corrupting influence
Anything less would be a dereliction of duty to the American people”
So now our witness list consists of……
Shifty
Hunter
Joe
President of Ukraine
Warner
WB
Ohr
McCabe
And now Oleg
Love it!
Excellent list that should have many in DC shatting in their crooked drawers! If they go there–with witnesses– it’s going to be one hellofa show!
Anyone that has potential Ukrainian corruption ties is fair game. In other words … the entire DC establishment. If almost everyone in DC is guilty of a crime .. how do you proceed? One alligator at a time ..
I guess it’s a necessary evil that the Presidents people speak to these cretins. He drips of disdain when he talks about the President, and you can see him getting frustrated when they wont say what he wants them to.
He is as bad as Maddow. Except MSNBC wont talk to any Republican because they will NEVER have liars on their show…🤦♀️just acquitting the President isnt enough, as they are probably already spinning the stories of cover up and cheating…heads seriously need to roll, and these idiots need egg on their face..total humiliation and defeat…I wait for that day..as I too want to gloat to my own never Trumpers, but I want the whole enchilada, not just a bit of beans.
Personally, I don’t want egg on their faces. I favor the full on dirt nap.
Georgie Porgie was totally outclassed in this one. Of course, that’s kind of a low bar, but true none the less.
Is that Clinton hack still on tv ?
What do you all make of this latest Bolton news? It does not look good to me… https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/480014-bolton-book-alleges-trump-tied-ukraine-aid-freeze-to-biden
LikeLike
Sorry, I didn’t look back far enough…
Another bureaucrat’s opinion that doesn’t line up with any facts. If the story is even accurate to begin with. Sounds more like Just another desperate democrat ploy to play on emotions.
If Ukraine never knew of the pause in aid release, how is there a story?
Except we have Amb Sondlin on record quoting Pres Trump. “I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelensky do the right thing.”
Stephenopolus is a lightweight hack for sure.
However, Lankford should have simply dismissed the false narrative that the president was asking a foreign country to meddle in our election. He was not. Just because Biden is a politician does not mean he is above the law.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was frustrated by his answers when defending the President.
1) Someone who happens to hold the status of “political opponent” doesn’t get impunity from being investigated for corruption when there is suspicious activity that suggest corruption.
2) Just because they are committing these crimes internationally doesn’t mean they are immune from being investigated and there is nothing wrong with asking for assistance from an ally country who’s laws were also broken.
3) President Trump ran on the promise to “drain the swamp”, of which Biden apparently is, so what is the big surprise or even issue? The fact that he’s a political opponent is a feature, not the reason he should be investigated.
This false premise that
Love the bit where Georgey says, “Are you saying Obama would do THAT?- no way!”(engage a foreign country to help spy on… etc)
Lankford – “I’m not confirming or ruling out anything”… bwaaaa (my take anyway)
One thing I like about Lankford is that he doesn’t let emotions get in the way of his fact presentation. Rudy is the exact opposite of that.
But Lankford wasn’t perfect enough for eveyone, so damn him. 😕
Lankford was great but his take on Trump wanting Ukraine to investigate the Bidens is different than Trump’s. Lankford minimizes it by noting that it was Zelensky who brought up the issue of Biden corruption, which I am sure does play into some lines of legal analysis, but Trump has been more direct, noting that he is arguably REQUIRED under Article II to pursue investigation of Biden’s Blatant Blackmail Brag. Article II section 3 requires the president to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.
This most certainly does include working with foreign countries to get them to investigate crimes in their countries that involve violation of American law. If Trump were to ask Ukraine to FRAME Biden (the way the Obama CIA-FBI-DOJ framed Trump) then THAT would constitute abuse of power, but Trump only asked for an honest investigation. That was the import of Trump’s response to Sondland: “I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelensky to do the right thing.”
Doing the right thing is the platform that Zelensky had been elected on. He was going to get rid of corruption, which means honest investigations, and asking for honest investigations of things that affect American interests is the president’s job. Where those interests might include enforcement of our laws they are a REQUIRED part of the president’s duties.
I like Trump’s more fundamental answer and wish that the Republicans would follow it at every point just because that is the more robust way to defend presidential power. In a related example, there is nothing wrong with demanding foreign assistance in the investigation of evidence of U.S. related corruption in a foreign country and making that demand a direct quid pro quo: “if you want aid then honestly investigate this evidence of corruption and tell us what you find.”
Trump made no such quid pro quo demand and this somehow induced the White House to go with “there was no quid pro quo” as a defense, instead of “there is nothing wrong with making a quid pro quo demand for an honest investigation of clear evidence of corruption.” They should be saying BOTH. To omit the “nothing wrong with a quid pro quo” half of the argument fails to protect presidential power.
Stephanopolous tries to claim that the only proper way to pursue an investigation is through our own investigative agencies but he is just pulling that out of his ass. All of the investigative powers of our intelligence agencies and the DOJ are delegated by the president who possesses those powers inherently under the Constitution. HIS asking for an investigation is the same as DOJ opening an investigation and asking for foreign assistance with it.
Stephanopolous is taking the Vindman position: “how dare the president proceed outside of the established machinery of the State Department and the other bureaucracies.”
Trump asking for an investigation is like Trump revealing previously classified information. His act of releasing the information declassifies it because HE is the seat of the classification power. It is inherent powers that are under attack so that is where the defense should center in my opinion.
The truth of the weak defenses (that there was no quid pro quo and that it was Zelensky who raised the Biden corruption issue) does not make them strong. They INTRODUCE weakness, depending on facts that are not actually critical at all, and that is scary when there are Pierre Delectos around looking for any excuse to Pierre Delecto Trump in the back.
If Bolton testifies that he thought there was a quid pro quo demand and if he has his own panties in too much of a twist to clarify that such a demand is fully appropriate so long as it is a demand for an honest investigation then all the RINO back-stabbers will feel an unbearable urge to feign horror for every camera in sight.
Don’t give excuses to people who only need an excuse! Such dangerous times.
