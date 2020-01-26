Another Carefully Timed National Security Council Leak? – John Bolton Book Manuscript Leaked to New York Times…

The timing, purpose and narrative engineering here are transparent in the extreme.
Tonight the New York Times (Schmidt and Haberman) write an article claiming to have exclusively gained portions of a transcript of a John Bolton book manuscript that was given to the White House National Security Council for pre-publication review.
Of course The Times attempts to frame the narrative around the need for John Bolton to testify in the Senate Impeachment Trial… all too transparent in motive. Timed to work around the House fraud; impeachment article construction without Judicial review for subpoenas; and timed to bolster House managers’ unconstitutional demand for Bolton as a Senate witness. ADD: POTUS Responds:
However, setting aside the nothing-burger details of the book as leaked, the leak itself might now reconcile an earlier event.
Remember the issue a little more than a week ago when the National Security Council senior director for European and Russian affairs, Andrew Peek, was escorted from the White House grounds and is said to be under a security-related investigation?
On Friday January 17th, 2020, the National Security Council senior director for European and Russian affairs, Andrew Peek, was escorted from the White House grounds and is currently under a security investigation.
There are few details about why Peek was physically removed and is under a very serious investigation; however, some of Andrew Peek’s professional background details tell a story. The connection to Gen. John Allen is a MASSIVE warning flare.
Andrew Peek, the senior director for European and Russian affairs at the National Security Council, has been placed on administrative leave pending a security-related investigation, people familiar with the situation tell Axios.
First the Daily Mail:
[…] Peek had been in the NSC role for just two months, after most recently working as a deputy assistant secretary of state with responsibility for Iran and Iraq.
[…] Peek had been expected to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland next week with Trump and other top aides. However, he is currently on leave pending a security-related investigation, people familiar with the situation told Axios.
[…] Peek served as a U.S. Army intelligence officer who worked under General John Allen in Afghanistan.
[…] Prior to joining the Trump administration, Peek served as a U.S. Army intelligence officer who worked under General John Allen in Afghanistan.
[…] He was also a national security adviser to Senator Gordon Smith, an Oregon Republican, and Senator Mike Johanns, a Nebraska Republican. (link)
From a Bloomberg article:
[…] Peek previously served as a deputy assistant secretary of State for Iraq and Iran, and he was seen as an ally of Robert O’Brien.
As we shared at the time:…
[…] Andrew Peek came from the State Department. Because the appointment happened in the past two months, it would appear Andrew Peek was recommended by the Dept. of State and accepted for the NSC post by National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.
Here’s how it looks: Andrew Peek was a mole. A resistance spy sent into the Trump administration as part of the allied deep state resistance effort. Someone caught him attempting to access something, and here’s how CTH can tell (keep reading).
Suspicious Cat remains suspicious…
The message from Bolton’s publisher:
The House motive here, the forethought within the design, is very important now because it explains why they are vociferously demanding witnesses in the Senate. The House plan was always to work around the ability of the executive branch to go to court. The managers are now attempting to execute that plan, along with a manufactured political talking point, in the Senate trial.
The House crew intended for this to unfold exactly as it is happening.
“The leaks are real, the news is fake”
I completely forgot about Peek!!! SD is pure genius. Now is Bolton a piece of sh1t or was this another leak trap? This is kavanaugh all over again! I am worried, but then again I doubt Trump would ever confide in Bolton. He was using Rudy as the point man on this. And POTUS relationship with Bolton was over by the Ukraine call.
daily hits are starting.weather a dud or bomb leaks will give cover for republican senators to vote for witnesses. The dems are guided by the hands of evil. Now will republicans bring in the Bidens?
I suspect a counter-punch will appear in the VERY near future. It might not even involve the Bidens. They’re not going anywhere.
According to Sundances article, there was NOTHING in the book exerpts which is negative for PDJT, if I read correctly.
So,I don’t think you can call Bolton a POS, at least not yet and on this ‘matter’.
He wrote a book. As is SOP for a former Ntl. Sec. Advisor, he submitted transcript for review.
If SD is right, Peek got a peek at the manuscript, copied some tidbits, and leaked them.
Bolton had no responsibilty in this. He wrote a book. Assuming Peek saw the whole manuscript, and the parts he leaked aren’t harmful to PDJT, we can assume if there WAS anything harmful to PDJT, Peek would have leaked THAT.
Ergo, there us NOTHING in Boltons book that,is harmful. I don’t think Boltons testimony would be any more harmful to PDJT than Mulvaneys, and I think the Dems KNOW it.
They also know the WH Council etc will say PDJT HAS,to exert and agressively defend Executive Priviledge, when it involves the POTUS CoS, or Natl. Sec Advisor, and thats what they are counting on.
Put plainly, they don’t WANT the testimony, they want to accuse the,POTUS of blocking the testimony to cover up.
Same with 6e Grand Jury testimony.
They don’t want the material, they want to portray DJT’s DOJ of blocking their access to the testimony.
Same with the phone call. It is HIGHLY unusual to break precedent and release head of state to POTUS phone call transcript; they didn’t think PDJT would,DO it, cause it also could concern other heads of State that their words would be made public.
The way to counter this tactic of Dems, when possible, is to give them what they purport to be asking for, derailing their Obstruction accusation.
PDJT DID this, with Mueller, giving everything requested. But, he HAS to protect Exec priviledge, and DOJ HAS to protect 6e.
And now I FINALLY get what Sundance has been saying all along.
The House not voting to authorise an impeachment, and therefore making all subpoenas invalid, was NOT a flaw, it was a FEATURE of their plan.
They KNEW and INTENDED for their subpoenas to be legally invalid, knew WH would not comply, SO THAT they could charge Obstruction of a Congressional investigation.
However, now that I finally (Doh!) ‘Get it’,….I STILL don’t see how it can possibly WORK.
Just as Schiff insulted the jury, the House Dems are yet again insulting the American electorate, thinking we are too stupid to see what they are doing.
It won’t work.
John Bolton is chickenshit
I realize that is not ladylike of me to speak in that manner
but he is – I repeat – chickenshit
which as far as I know somewhat worthless
as compared to bullshit
I believe as Rand Paul said it will all boil down to its either all witnesses or no witnesses.
Most folx , except Deep Sate, despised Bolton and always suspected he was working against Trump. If he is allowed then IG Atkinson must be allowed, the one area Schiff can be hung to dry. The Dems know this, and its just theatrics as the conclusion of this is acquittal. If they can notwithstanding that make it appear its all onesided and thats what they have unbelievably tried to paint the Senate with the usual MSM help..thats is all they can do at most….The public has had enough of this..and their own DEM strategists have told them this.
Exactly: All Witness or No Witness. This ridiculous narrative of Bolton for Biden is absurd. So how about … we open pandora’s box … and get the trial of the millennium started.
Sundance, you are really smart.
No sh!t. That’s why we’re here. Now what are your thoughts regarding
Andrew Peek?
Well, I thought Andrew was a little sneak and I was wondering what he’d got into that got him escorted out. The only other question is,is Eric Ciarmelli still working there too? Along with Vindman and his twin?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought Eric Ciaramella had been sent back to the CIA for leaking.
Thank you, Linda – that is a relevant comment which moves me to thought.
Your turn.
Speaking of Vindman. I just saw this –
Two peas in a pod? Especially when one does reviews (Bolton material) and the other one leaked to the whistle-blower. This whole schiffshow is what TREASON actually looks like.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Peek is on administrative leave. Here’s the rumor:
https://news.clearancejobs.com/2020/01/24/lose-your-government-device-youll-probably-lose-your-clearance/
Sundance is a genius.
So are we saying this was a leak trap?
LikeLiked by 5 people
As in, the info leaked to the Times was not actually in Bolton’s book? What would be the purpose of that?
It would be a great way to find out who was leaking at NSC. Alexander Vindman’s identical twin brother has responsibility for checking manuscripts for inadvertent classified content. If Bolton had an unflattering bit in the draft manuscript, it would easy to find out if one of the Vindman boys was a leaker. LTC Vindman made it clear that those two pretty much share everything.
It would also be easy to remove the tidbit before publication if it was nothing beyond a leak trap.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Understood but it seems like a really risky way to catch a leaker unless the whole plot is going to be revealed during the Senate trial this week, in a VERY public manner, including the arrest of the leaker…otherwise. how many people will simply believe that John Bolton has “dirt” on President Trump (because that’s what the NYT is basically saying on their front page) and that the Senate Republicans refused to let Bolton testify because of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I definitely hope this is a leak trap. If the tale in Bolton’s manuscript is a leak trap, the leak would be an excellent way to narc out one or both of the Vindman boys right here at this crucial time.
Bolton could have fueled the fire by making the remark that he would be willing to testify if a court decided he could. That statement would have energized the Vindmans if indeed either was prone to leaking.
I never have liked Bolton. IMO, he never met a bomb he would not want dropped. However, he might not have been to fond of knowing there was a leaker in his department that he could not identify and root out.
Don’t know. Just thoughts.
Deception. Lies to tear down OUR duly elected President.
WE didn’t bring us to this precipice, “they”, their puppets, enemedia, and the brainwashed otherwise unwashed masses of dimocrap sycophants have brought us to all this.
It won’t end well, for “them”. Term Two will be EPIC.
I won’t be stocking up on popcorn though, rather I will be stocking up on pitchforks, tar, feathers and the other things possibly necessary. It could get ugly. Very… ugly.
The cabal want Bolton’s testimony BADLY! Somebody likely offered mucho dinero for that manuscript. That “honorable” Lt. Colonel’s brother is one of the people who reviews them for NSC. Yevgeny Vindman likely left the manuscript where Peek could get access to it.
The “trap” was built by the coup plotters, then the mortal genius, Peek, tested it by putting his foot in it! Don’t be surprised if Yevgeny is soon escorted out, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah it looks like Peek Took a leak.
Why not, there’s no repercussions to worry about.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Peek-a-BOOk
The wheels of justice turn slow, but the Trump Train is steaming full speed ahead.
I still believe that the Trump Train will be bringing justice with it… maybe it’s just not to the appropriate station yet.
Either way, I ain’t skeered, Americans have fixed these kinds of problems before! 😉
No, I’ve heard about countless leak traps and nothing about leakers caught and prosecuted. Just conspiracy theories until you see prosecutions.
The leakers are not the target bullseye. Setting leakers up with disinformation exposes more conspirators and allows the truth to get out. Egg on their faces is a bonus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe so. Peek leaks (pun intended) planted disinformation of the Bolton book leaked information. Would this be as other treepers have said, “book leak to sway votes for witnesses. Figuring Bolton is a bust witnesses would only favor PDJT and damage many dims.
God, I hate them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Seriously?! That’s a case of the fox guarding the henhouse if there ever was one!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Looks like we need us a constitutional PURGE.
Yep. Anyone that is less than 95% certain to be an American Patriot MUST GO!
Well, looks good to me on paper.
Just another co-inky-dink???
LikeLiked by 4 people
Zelig and Zelig PC
What???? You gotta be kidding me!!! Either Bolton is intentionally trying to take President Trump down, or he is helping to set Vindman brothers up for a HUGE fall!
Bolton would absolutely know the process and who approves these books.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Something seems really suspicious here. Four months after being fired, Bolton has already written a book and the publisher has already submitted the manuscript for review? Bullshit! It takes longer than that just to get the deal put together to offer someone a book deal. Where is Paul Harvey when you need him. “And now. For the rest of the story!”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Shoot them both and someone shave off John Bolton’s mustache. It really annoys me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will hold him down!
I love me some leak trap , and the timing is impeccable!
Any man sick enough to want more and more Endless Wars, with all the deaths and lost limbs that go with it, is certainly not above stabbing President Trump in the back and with as rusty a knife as he can conjure up..
It would be interesting.. the bait..salacious details of Trump conversation to hold up Ukraine aid.
Bait so good if true would make the leaker a hero to the deep state…
LOL…it like a running bait car sitting outside the county jail. Yet some crooks fall for it all the time. Sometimes one of the crooks says … I don’t know ..this sure was too easy.. the other says don’t worry people are stupid…
If the story was a leak plant.. all MSM is going to look realy dumb.
PDT has one problem…prove to US citizens…mainly Democrats that the news being pushed is fake. Maybe this is part of that plan.
The words “deus ex machina ” keep running through my head for some reason…
If I were senator, this type of leak in an attempt to get me to vote to hear from witnesses would do the exact opposite.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This might be the perfect opportunity for the President’s lawyers to expose the neocons and Never Trumpers for the traitorous fools they are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
However, this is only apparent if you are not afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome AND have a few brain cells capable of performing critical thinking skills (*)
(*) playing computer games does not count
This news attack was prepared by Lawfare long ago. Trump cannot trust anyone. But my suppport and $ for America First are immovable. Not because President Donald J. Truman has turned me, a nobody, into a 401k wealthy person, but because getting out of the Paris Climate Accord was more than enough for me. We do not deserve this Man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nobody has been able to get the drop on PDJT.
He is always the one coming out on top.
Plus, as much as I dislike Bolton, he’s no Amarosa.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How convenient for Bolton to send this book over to the NSC in time for it to be leaked by that POS Peek. Bolton lies, he is a loser and a trader to the country. He lives to see American service men and women killed while fighting useless wars and he is sick and evil. Whoever is advising President Trump on who he should hire is out to destroy him, not sure how many bad hires it will take before the person is fired, but it’s getting a bit ridiculous. Someone in that WH needs to wake the hell up, start protecting Trump and weed out the rats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
If Bolton had incriminating information, why didn’t he request to be a witness in the House? So now he has a book and parts have been leaked and the democrats want him to appear in the Senate hearings now. His book is about his vitriol toward Trump at being fired, no doubt. But why would their people leak antidotes in the book at all? I have been following this carefully, but my brain is about to burst. The likes of Beavis and Butthead. Help???
One theory is that he understood that the House subpoena was not a real subpoena; ignore it. Then he said he would testify in the Senate (perhaps because a Senate subpoena would be legit.)
Thanks, Genie.
Ok, I’m going to take a stab at it! We know Democrats want to prolong this ordeal as in calling witnesses in the Senate this week. Bolton’s subpoened status would cause a microscopic view of everything about him which would take weeks and weeks. This seems the most direct explanation. He has nothing on Trump, but a multitude of witnesses would, as Maria B. said sometime in the last few days, take 5 months or more to hear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just that these spies are from various political and government factions. Doesn’t matter how many groups get dispatched, Bannon, Priebus, Flynn, McMaster, there are always plenty of other factions left and lots more moving in.
And to think the President actually gets anything done with all these traitors undermining him and each other.
He truly is a miracle worker.
And boy are there going to be a lot of sickening tell all books after the President finishes his 2nd term. Not to mention all the sickening tell all books from ousted factions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With the money I spend on books it’s so nice to realize there will be TONS of books I don’t buy!
Pres Trump is a miracle worker and the only tell-all book I’m interested in is his.
LikeLiked by 4 people
AWWWW Sundance! Putting the pieces together for us! Anybody with two half functioning brain cells could see this leak was perfectly timed for vote for witnesses!!
The only question is, is John Bolton now part of the never Trump resistance, or part of a leak sting?
It takes longer than 5 months to put a book together! If Bolton has turned traitor I will be deeply disappointed. Even though I didn’t agree with everything he did and some of his positions, I always thought he truly loved this country and had it’s best interests in his heart.
Could be I am totally wrong about him and his love of country. Since President Trump, I have been shocked about many people I thought he could trust. President Trump’s election has revealed so very much about so many.
Praying I’m not wrong about how much Bolton despises Dems!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, as much as I can’t stand Bolton, he always struck me as a Liddy type… someone who would maintain “loyalty” no matter what, torture, whatever.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance, it might be a good time to repost that Machiavelli quote advising The Prince who attempts fundamental change…………
If President Trump has a flaw it is that he is not ruthless enough when it comes to personnel choices. Time and time again he is betrayed by those around him or those he trusted to protect his interests. He needs to kick every acronymed agency and their employees out of the White House including but not limited to CIA, FBI, DOJ and NSC.
Exactly! When you hear today that Col. Vindman’s brother is in charge of pre-publication review at the NSC and was handed the Bolton manuscript to review you’ll be scratching your head (for 639th time).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember the outrage when POTUS announced the NSC needed to be streamlined? It was as if all governance would come to an end without pampered bureaucrats running their massive bureaucracy.
What better way to convince many the NSC is far too big than to expose it as having more holes than an early morning Bill Clinton excuse to Hillary?
And why not roll up several moles/leakers/BAMN resisty types at the same time.
Rudy was digging around Ukraine long before the phone call. Was that phone call the trigger to start the clean-up?
Bravo!
PDJT now has the libtards rooting for JOHN BOLTON of all people!
I didn’t think they could top the ridiculousness of trusting and rooting for the FBI.
But here we are.
There is absolutely no sense of shame or irony in them. They would be pulling for Hitler if he could somehow come back to life and accuse Trump of helping with the Holocaust.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reminiscent of how Comey went from hero to zero with the Dimms when he had to announce that some of HRC’s emails had been found on Weiner’s laptop.
Bolton and Comey both are polarizing figures.
And the greatest shift of all is with the Russia Russia Russia hysteria. Most of my life I had been a Dem, actually pretty far to the left on most issues. And one of the long-standing issues I had with “the right” was their obsession with Russia/USSR, how it seemed that anytime something bad happened, it always came back to Russia/commies. “Paranoia” (the Kinks) was one of my favorite songs (still is actually)… “There’s a Red under my bed…” And that was, for the most part, aimed at those on “the right”. But now? An almost complete 180. Very weird, but that’s okay with me because I absolutely do NOT still consider myself part of “the left”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Vindman’s brother is in charge of pre-publication review at the NSC! This is like a three ring circus. Who the hell is running the NSC in the White House and kept this two Communist thugs close to President Trump? Under Obama they would have been canned on Day One.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what happens when there are no consequences for illicit behavior. Hopefully it was a Peek leak and he will be up the creek and we will get a peek at some accountability for once.
Is it true John Bolton is legally changing his name to Omarosa ?
LOLOLOL
No, to John Blasey-Ford.
I was thinking maybe an intentional leak by Trump…maybe to ensure witnesses! He claimed from the start he wanted the whistle blower and Hunter. Going against the advice of others isn’t out of the norm for him and may get the ICIG testimony dumped into public view also!
Google the NYT’s article. Usually, you can’t read the whole article unless you’re a subscriber, but this one is available in it’s entirety.
It’s diobalical.
For instance … He said, instead of Bolton said, and very few direct quotes.
One from Bolton’s lawyer, one from the president’s remarks in Davos and of course the dem leadership.
It’s so sleazy!
Remember the source of this info is the NYT. I would not be altogether surprised if President Trump didn’t indicate some concern about corruption in Ukraine WRT our foreign aid to Bolton. Which is not the same a telling Ukraine that they won’t get any aid unless they go after a Trump political opponent. Speaking of which, anyone noticed that Biden is reverting to form with his intimidation of the lefty media.
This follows the same pattern as the confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh. Bolton is the new Christine Blasey-Ford. Who will be the new Julie Swetnick? Where is Michael Avanatti when you need him? I am afraid the real Michael Avanatti is currently indisposed. Someone else must be waiting in line to take his place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would think conversations between the President and his National Security Advisor would be classified and fall under executive privilege. Bolton would know that. That’s why NSD reviews. So instead of removing it, they leak it. Good headline. . .Peek leaks.
Peek Leaks, Gets Sentenced to Brokeback Mt
This may indeed be a “leak trap”, and maybe Bolton really never said/wrote any such thing. But even so, I still can’t get over the fact that this guy was on Trump’s team at all… at any time, for any reason. John “Me Likey War” Bolton? Seriously?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. However, President Trump does like to project the impression of potential military (kinetics) as a part of his economic geopolitical and national security strategy.
[ie. drop a few bombs every once in a while to keep them guessing.]
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah. “Say hello to my little friends”… but with the other “killers” Trump can trust each of them to do the right thing without much pressure. Bolton, though, that dude needs to be kept on a VERY short leash. 😉
Bolton served his purpose and President Trump knew when it was time for him to go. Probably when Bolton felt comfortable and started calling for stupid war moves more akin to the “old days” when the globalists were running the show.
And good riddance it is…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wasn’t Bolton’s purpose to “scare” people like NK (China) and Iran into thinking what the “madman” Trump might do?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, but it’s not worth having his literal enemies on staff. Who suggests hires like this to the president? Fire that person immediately.
Maybe we should think about it all this way, With every Little swampy rat they catch that one just might rat out the next rat up the chain. Sometimes you have to start little to get bigger.
Bolton left in September, and got a book deal on Nov 9. He submitted it to the NSC on December 30.
There’s just no way. That’s not even 2 months to write and submit it. NO WAY
Funny they’ve had it 26 days and are just now leaking right on time for the vote regarding witnesses…like it was planned or something./sarc
These people at this level spend all day every day working on their books and future book deals. That’s why so little real work ever gets done. IOW Bolton started writing his tell-all the day he walked in the door.
LikeLike
There is no shortage of revisionist “historians” and “ghost writers” in the swamp either. People hired to create fictional accounts of all kinds of things, even the life of John I Like War Bolton.
Like, does anyone believe bathhouse bari wrote books, or do they believe it was Bill I Like Domestic Terrorism Ayers did?
You know I get all angsty when i first read this stuff but then I remember, “Sundance will know what this is about.” I come on over here and sure enough, Sundance has it all figured out and helps me get perspective. Thank you Sundance for all you do!
I don’t know if Peek leaked, or someone else. I just hope they get caught and prosecuted.
That being said….
First, I can’t get past the NYT’s pay wall. However the Reuters article said the NYT did not have the transcript nor did they use direct quotes. Their article was ” citing a description of the text from multiple people.”. So article is hearsay in it’s wording.
Secondly, so what?
Trump is direct in his speech. He was referring to “corruption”. That corruption happened to be Biden shutting down Burisma corruption (perhaps because his son was on the board making millions) for a quid pro quo. The same appearance of corruption the Obama Adm was concerned with (per impeachment testimony). And the Ukrainian interference with our 2016 election (involving Russian oligarch, Hillary campaign, and DNC).
So if he was direct and said “Biden, Hillary, DNC” rather than vague “Corruption” in terminology….who cares?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, I care if President Trump was limiting the corruption investigation to ONLY the Bidens, but I rather doubt that the President wanted such a narrow investigation. And it isn’t just American players that were getting fat off of mis-directed US Taxpayer Foreign Aid – I’d assume that the President wants them brought to heel as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
yeah senate tear down the constitution right now, the NYT has to pay these sources ya know.
Get some NYT types, NSC types, and Lawfare types together and, in record time, a new book for the Resistance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seririous process question. This entire partisan, half baked impeachment is uncharted waters….
If the door is now open to witnesses, the door is open for the entire CIAramella coup, as well as Rudy’s findings on Ukraine…there’s at least 12 witnesses for Team Trump.
I assume Lindsey’s Judicial Committee would handle the closed door depostions. Unless they throw all precedent out the door, these people will be deposed behind closed doors and both sides would then cherry pick them for presentation.
The depos will take a couple weeks. Can the Senate pause impeachment trial and get back to approving judges in the meanwhile?<< That's my process question, but:
It would then require another round of House impeachment managers testimony or something.
We could be looking at acquittal this week and a NEW House impeachment process starting. Problem is, the House won't allow GOP witnesses.
We could be looking at impeachment process continuing into Trump's 2nd term.
This is nuts
Doesn’t there have to be a vote to approve witnesses? i.e. a vote for each witness.
So dems might get bolton with 51 yay votes but PDJT doesn’t get Ciaramella bc 55 nay votes.
It this correct?
LikeLike
Bolton could be stringing the Dimms along. He was a top advisor and subject to executive privilege. That should make a subpoena for him to testify subject to being shot down over separation of powers.
It seems to me Bolton’s testimony about what Trump thought about doing is immaterial unless “thought crimes” are an impeachable offense.
We know what Trump actually did (did nothing wrong), we know what Trump alleged (no pressure, no quid pro quo), we know the aid was released, and we know Zekensky has agreed with Trump ( “no pressure, no quid pro quo, no knowledge aid was considered to be delayed).
Trump comes from the business world where brainstorming is a common practice. You throw all kinds of ideas out there (it’s ok to be wild in brainstorming) and then reason through and settle on a course of action.
Brainstorming with free and loose expression of thought is not a crime .
What can Bolton possibly add?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Probably nothing. And I’ll be the dems know that and want the President to claim Executive Privilege so they can claim he was hiding ‘The Truth’.
Graham said no witnesses. Schumer said they were no longer on the table. If Team Trump actually wants them this is great way to force the issue.
I am confused about this. Bolton left in September, and was offered 2 million dollars for a book deal on Nov 9. Book deals are how corrupt people get paid for services rendered, and these would not be services rendered in favor of the administration.
So he furiously writes an entire book in two months, and submits it Dec 30. This is during the time the Ukraine plot is brought to the public. Someone could have coordinated with him to add a couple of paragraphs about Ukrainian aid and make sure that was in the manuscript.
He submits this manuscript to the NSC, where it is sent to Vindman’s brother. It is more likely that Vindman’s brother leaked the document to the press, not Peek. If Peek is involved with this at all, it might be that he was the one who requested Bolton to write about Ukraine aid.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Also, the democrats have always been after Bolton to testify. This is because they know he would testify that President Trump withheld aid. Since they now are sure they won’t get witnesses and be able to call Bolton, they spring this. The book is his testimony, and he gets to keep the 2 million.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“So he furiously writes an entire book in two months”
More likely, the publisher’s ghost writers wrote it
probably trying to keep dem sens from crossing over.
Also:
No. One. Cares.
As BF said tonight, “U-F’in’ Kraine-Give me a break!”
Bolton has never been “one of the boys” in the State Department. He’s always been an outcast loose cannon.
From what I know of the man, which is admittedly all hearsay and public knowledge, he’s not a fan of the “Deep State”, never has been. The capital-E Establishment hates his ass, always has. He hates them right back, and again, always has. That’s how I read the situation, anyway–Could be wrong.
Which is why I find all this highly suspicious, to say the least.
How about this for a scenario: Bolton agrees to help Trump set these assholes up, and they fabricate a plan to do it, which includes Bolton “having a falling out” with Trump, followed by co-option by the Forces of Darkness. He is perfectly positioned right now to blow up the entire sorry cabal, and I wonder if that’s what is really going on.
We will see what we will see–But, I would hold off on any plans to prevent Bolton from testifying. I would not be a bit surprised to see the whole thing blowing up in the Democrat’s faces, and it would be in perfect sync with Trump’s instinct for the narrative and drama.
I used to think that Trump was a blowhard with really good luck, and a silver spoon in his mouth from birth. Voted for him as the “least bad” alternative, I did. If the Democrats had put up anyone I could hold my nose and vote for, I’d have voted for them, rather than Trump. No idea who the hell that would have been, but I’d have done it if they had put up a decent candidate. Trump, however, has surprised the hell out of me, and I’m coming around to think he may be one of the greatest presidents ever, let alone in my lifetime. I am willing to crawl over broken glass to vote for him in 2020.
I have the distinct feeling that none of this is what it looks like, and that we’ve got someone in the Presidency right now who could give lessons on cunning to a fox who was a professor of cunning at Oxford University…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Boltons publisher doesn’t deny that what the NYT says was in the manuscript is true
LikeLike
LikeLike
another possible reason fidgety nan paused a week.
Boltons “Beach Friends” leaked the book
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why does it matter what he told or didn’t tell Bolton – the only thing that matters is that the aid was delivered independent of an investigation or public announcement of an investigation – therefore there was no quid pro quo and no pressure brought to bear on Ukraine. Period. End of discussion. End of case.
The New York Times 1% Real News 99% Fake News thats the way it is with this liberal rag
