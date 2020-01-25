Senator James Lankford and Senator Mike Braun Discuss Opening of Impeachment Defense…

Republican Senators James Lankford and Mike Braun appeared on Fox News with Judge Jeanine Pirro to discuss their impressions of the Senate impeachment trial, and the opening day of President Trump’s defense.

Senator Braun (Indiana) noted he previously kept close tabs on the details in the House and felt the impeachment managers offered nothing new. Both Lankford and Braun felt the two-hour defense opening session was strong enough to deconstruct three days of fabricated and manipulated evidence from the House.

.

After three solid years of ridiculous accusations, false claims and lies about President Trump… yeah, it’s good to see the White House fight back.