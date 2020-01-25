Senator James Lankford and Senator Mike Braun Discuss Opening of Impeachment Defense…

Posted on January 25, 2020 by

Republican Senators James Lankford and Mike Braun appeared on Fox News with Judge Jeanine Pirro to discuss their impressions of the Senate impeachment trial, and the opening day of President Trump’s defense.

Senator Braun (Indiana) noted he previously kept close tabs on the details in the House and felt the impeachment managers offered nothing new.  Both Lankford and Braun felt the two-hour defense opening session was strong enough to deconstruct three days of fabricated and manipulated evidence from the House.

.

After three solid years of ridiculous accusations, false claims and lies about President Trump… yeah, it’s good to see the White House fight back.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Donald Trump, Impeachment, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Senator James Lankford and Senator Mike Braun Discuss Opening of Impeachment Defense…

  1. freepetta says:
    January 26, 2020 at 12:01 am

    Looking forward to Monday!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. SR says:
    January 26, 2020 at 12:05 am

    I hope on Monday they talk about FISA abuse, fake Russia narrative and Biden’s corruption and who was president when all that happened.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. dorothea brooke says:
    January 26, 2020 at 12:45 am

    The truth shall set us free. I know we will win.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Bill Durham says:
    January 26, 2020 at 12:56 am

    Disturbing that Cruz seems to be hinting that 4 senators will vote for witnesses. It could be posturing by Collins murkowdki Alexander and Romney on a sham vote that will be killed when they can’t agree on witness or if POTUS invokes privilege. So a vote with some weasel clauses that will not come to pass. It’s suicide for Collins or murkowdki to alienate the base. They may be posturing. McConnell looks bad if he loses and he risks Trump exposing his own deals. But Cruz comments seem to be a trial balloon that the uniparty intends to try to dirty POTUS up. Tangled web

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. dustycowpoke says:
    January 26, 2020 at 1:05 am

    Thought crimes? How can anyone even get into what President Donald John Trump thinks. He is very asymmetrical.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s