Senator James Lankford and Senator Mike Braun Discuss Opening of Impeachment Defense…

Republican Senators James Lankford and Mike Braun appeared on Fox News with Judge Jeanine Pirro to discuss their impressions of the Senate impeachment trial, and the opening day of President Trump’s defense.
Senator Braun (Indiana) noted he previously kept close tabs on the details in the House and felt the impeachment managers offered nothing new. Both Lankford and Braun felt the two-hour defense opening session was strong enough to deconstruct three days of fabricated and manipulated evidence from the House.
After three solid years of ridiculous accusations, false claims and lies about President Trump… yeah, it’s good to see the White House fight back.
Looking forward to Monday!!
I hope on Monday they talk about FISA abuse, fake Russia narrative and Biden’s corruption and who was president when all that happened.
The truth shall set us free. I know we will win.
Disturbing that Cruz seems to be hinting that 4 senators will vote for witnesses. It could be posturing by Collins murkowdki Alexander and Romney on a sham vote that will be killed when they can’t agree on witness or if POTUS invokes privilege. So a vote with some weasel clauses that will not come to pass. It’s suicide for Collins or murkowdki to alienate the base. They may be posturing. McConnell looks bad if he loses and he risks Trump exposing his own deals. But Cruz comments seem to be a trial balloon that the uniparty intends to try to dirty POTUS up. Tangled web
Thought crimes? How can anyone even get into what President Donald John Trump thinks. He is very asymmetrical.
