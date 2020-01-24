History – President Trump Delivers Remarks During March for Life 2020 – 12:15pm ET Livestream…

At approximately 12:15pm Eastern time this afternoon President Trump is scheduled to make history as the first sitting U.S. President to attend and give a speech at the annual March for Life event on the mall in Washington, DC.
UPDATE: Video and Transcript Added
.
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much and thank you, Jeanne. It is my profound honor to be the first President in history to attend the March for Life. (Applause.) We’re here for a very simple reason: to defend the right of every child, born and unborn, to fulfill their God-given potential. (Applause.)
For 47 years, Americans of all backgrounds have traveled from across the country to stand for life. And today, as President of the United States, I am truly proud to stand with you. (Applause.)
I want to welcome tens of thousands — this is a tremendous turnout — tens of thousands of high school and college students who took long bus rides — (applause) — to be here in our nation’s capital. And to make you feel even better, there are tens of thousands of people outside that we passed on the way in. If anyone would like to give up their spot, we can work that out. (Laughter.) You have a tremendous group of people outside. Thousands and thousands wanted to get in. This is some great success. (Applause.) Young people are the heart of the March for Life, and it’s your generation that is making America the pro-family, pro-life nation. (Applause.)
The life movement is led by strong women, amazing faith leaders, and brave students who carry on the legacy of pioneers before us who fought to raise the conscience of our nation and uphold the rights of our citizens. You embrace mothers with care and compassion. You are powered by prayer, and motivated by pure, unselfish love.
You’re grateful — and we are so grateful — these are incredible people — to be joined by Secretary Alex Azar and Kellyanne Conway. (Applause.) Thank you.
And thanks also to Senators Mike Lee and James Lankford, who are here. James, Mike — thank you, fellas. And Representatives Steve Scalise — (applause); Chris Smith — (applause); Ralph Abraham — (applause); Warren Davidson — (applause); Bob Latta — (applause); John Joyce — (applause); Lloyd Smucker — (applause); Brian Fitzpatrick — (applause); and Brad Wenstrup. (Applause.) Thank you, all. (Applause.)
And I have to say — and I look at it — I see it exactly — we have many, many more politicians in the audience. But, if you don’t mind, I won’t introduce them all. (Laughter.)
All of us here today understand an eternal truth: Every child is a precious and sacred gift from God. (Applause.) Together, we must protect, cherish, and defend the dignity and sanctity of every human life. (Applause.)
When we see the image of a baby in the womb, we glimpse the majesty of God’s creation. (Applause.) When we hold a newborn in our arms, we know the endless love that each child brings to a family. When we watch a child grow, we see the splendor that radiates from each human soul. One life changes the world. From my family — and I can tell you, I send love and I send great, great love.
And from the first day in office, I’ve taken a historic action to support America’s families and to protect the unborn. (Applause.) And during my first week in office, I reinstated and expanded the Mexico City Policy, and we issued a landmark pro-life rule to govern the use of Title X taxpayer funding. (Applause.)
I notified Congress that I would veto any legislation that weakens pro-life policies or that encourages the destruction of human life. (Applause.)
At the United Nations, I made clear that global bureaucrats have no business attacking the sovereignty of nations that protect innocent life. (Applause.)
Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House. (Applause.) And as the Bible tells us, each person is “wonderfully made.” (Applause.)
We have taken decisive action to protect the religious liberty –- so important. Religious liberty has been under attack all over the world, and, frankly, very strongly attacked in our nation. You see it better than anyone. But we are stopping it, and we’re taking care of doctors, nurses, teachers, and groups like the Little Sisters of the Poor. (Applause.) We are preserving faith-based adoption. (Applause.)
And to uphold our founding documents, we have confirmed 187 federal judges — (applause) — who apply the Constitution as written, including two phenomenal Supreme Court Justices: Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. (Applause.)
We are protecting pro-life students’ right to free speech on college campuses. (Applause.) And if universities want federal taxpayer dollars, then they must uphold your First Amendment right to speak your mind. And if they don’t, they pay a very big financial penalty, which they will not be willing to pay. (Applause.)
Sadly, the far-left is actively working to erase our God-given rights, shut down faith-based charities, ban religious believers from the public square, and silence Americans who believe in the sanctity of life. They are coming after me because I am fighting for you and we are fighting for those who have no voice. And we will win because we know how to win. (Applause.) We all know how to win. We all know how to win. You’ve been winning for a long time. You’ve been winning for a long time. (Applause.)
AUDIENCE: Four more years! Four more years! Four more years!
THE PRESIDENT: Together, we are the voice for the voiceless. When it comes to abortion, Democrats is a — and you know this, you’ve seen what’s happened — Democrats have embraced the most radical and extreme positions taken and seen in this country for years, and decades — and you can even say “for centuries.”
AUDIENCE: Booo —
THE PRESIDENT: Nearly every top Democrat in Congress now supports taxpayer-funded abortion, all the way up until the moment of birth.
AUDIENCE: Booo —
THE PRESIDENT: Last year, lawmakers in New York cheered with delight upon the passage of legislation that would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother’s womb right up until delivery.
AUDIENCE: Booo —
THE PRESIDENT: Then, we had the case of the Democrat governor in the state of Virginia — the Commonwealth of Virginia.
AUDIENCE: Booo —
THE PRESIDENT: And we love the Commonwealth of Virginia, but what is going on in Virginia? What is going on? The Governor stated that he would execute a baby after birth. You remember that.
Senate Democrats even blocked legislation that would give medical care to babies who survive attempted abortions. That’s why I’ve called on Congress — two of our great senators here, so many of our congressmen here — and called upon them to defend the dignity of life and to pass legislation prohibiting late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in their mother’s womb. (Applause.)
This year, the March for Life is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which forever enshrined women’s rights to vote in the United States — (applause) — and given by the United States Constitution. Such a big event. (Applause.)
Today, millions of extraordinary women across America are using the power of their votes to fight for the right, and all of their rights, as given in the Declaration of Independence –- it’s the right to life. To all the women here today: Your devotion and your leadership uplifts our entire nation, and we thank you for that.
The tens of thousands of Americans gathered today not only stand for life — it’s really that they stand for it so proudly together, and I want to thank everybody for that.
You stand for life each and every day. You provide housing, education, jobs, and medical care to the women that you serve. You find loving families for children in need of a forever home. You host baby showers for expecting moms. You make –- you just make it your life’s mission to help spread God’s grace.
And to all of the moms here today: We celebrate you, and we declare that mothers are heroes. (Applause.) That’s true. Your strength, devotion, and drive is what powers our nation. And, because of you, our country has been blessed with amazing souls who have changed the course of human history.
We cannot know what our citizens yet unborn will achieve, the dreams they will imagine, the masterpieces they will create, the discoveries they will make. But we know this: Every life brings love into this world. Every child brings joy to a family. Every person is worth protecting. (Applause.) And above all, we know that every human soul is divine, and every human life –- born and unborn –- is made in the holy image of Almighty God. (Applause.)
Together, we will defend this truth all across our magnificent land. We will set free the dreams of our people. And with determined hope, we look forward to all of the blessings that will come from the beauty, talent, purpose, nobility, and grace of every American child.
I want to thank you. This is a very special moment. It’s so great to represent you. I love you all and –- (applause) — and I say with true passion: Thank you. God bless you. And God bless America. Thank you all. Thank you. (Applause.)
White House Livestream – Fox10 Livestream – Alternate Livestream
.
.
.
Remarkable speech. Another one for the history books.
Does anyone else see a sinister intent among those who push abortion for American babies, while granting sanctuary to illegal immigrants and anchor baby tourism? They hate the American people why?
LikeLiked by 3 people
They hate the current Americans because we don’t believe in their socialist BS any more. So they must reduce our numbers relative to newcomers who they can brainwash to believing their agenda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They hate the current Americans because we don’t believe in their socialist BS any more. So they must reduce our numbers relative to newcomers who they can brainwash to believing their agenda.
LikeLike
This is so important, both spiritually and patriotically, to protect the nation from God’s wrath, as abortion gets ever more evil and extreme.
More needs to be done, perhaps in the schools, to prepare young people for the huge responsibility of parenthood, which should consist of two responsible parents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
y’know, I was a bit bummed out because there was no Trump rally this week due to the Davos trip, but I gotta say: “THIS IS EVEN BETTER!!!!” GO POTUS!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Women say that the “government” should stay out of their business and that women have the right to abort their babies because it’s their body. What they don’t seem to realize — and what we in the pro-life movement don’t seem to articulate very well — is that these “pro-choice” women are demanding the right to abort their baby, not privately, on their own, but with the help of government-licensed doctors, on government-licensed equipment, using government-licensed medications, in government-licensed facilities, and often with taxpayer funds. Women are involving the government in their abortions every step of the way. There is nothing actually private about this.
Why can’t we simply say, “Do whatever you want with your body. Just don’t involve the government.” This would mean that women who want to abort their child could no longer have access to licensed doctors, licensed equipment, licensed medication, and licensed facilities. Nor could they have access to our tax dollars.
The only exception to this should be for rape or incest, in the first 9 weeks, and preferably much earlier.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I have moved 180 degrees from the opinion I had of Donald Trump when I heard he was running for President to now. I now agree that, like Roger Stone says, Trump’s life was spared to he could save the Republic. No politician has the guts for that. Our President is able to accomplish amazing things because our Creator has heard the prayers of His people, I firmly believe. How unworthy we are, how great is our God! No matter what, those who truly love our Maker will be blest eternally. God help the fearful and unbelieving. I didn’t mean to wax religious, but would like to testify that we have 2 things going for us, a sympathetic President and a Sovereign God who loves His people dearly.
LikeLiked by 17 people
I laughed the first time I heard he might be running. A senior member of my GOP chapter told me about it. After I snickered and thought about Trump’s ego, my friend said, “He’s a lot smarter than people think he is.” That statement still holds true today. He’s also a lot more courageous, and when he makes promises we know he keeps them. He doesn’t need to fib or make false promises, and he doesn’t hide his light under a bushel when he makes a choice that he knows some voters don’t support.
He’s simply the best.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sol Benedict I can’t like any posts on here but I absolutely love yours!! God bless.
LikeLike
Please don’t apologize for “waxing religious.” It is a breath of fresh air. You have lifted my spirits as does a Wonderful President! May God bless all. May the Sanctity of Life prevail in all civilizations.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So proud of POTUS!!!
uggghhh, Juan Williams: “This only appeals to ‘white evangelicals”
really? there aren’t any black evangelicals?
freaking moron.
LikeLiked by 10 people
demon, not a moron
LikeLike
I can’t believe he said such a thing! Disgusting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can believe anything bad coming from Juan Williams lips. That is why I never watch The 5 on Fox because I’ve heard enough garbage from Juan Williams lips to last me the rest of my life.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Juan is the token affirmative action addition to Fox.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dr. Alveda King was on the stage of the pro-life rally. I think there are many religious people of all coliors and creeds that support the life of the unborn. Today is a good day. Thank you President Trump for being a proud supporter of the pro-life movement.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What Juan Williams doesn’t understand is President Trump would protect his right to life as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What an amazing week for our President Trump! History is being made with everything he does to reverse the damage of the last 50 years.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is a cartoon at http://www.Lucianne.com that is entirely appropriate for this moment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Powerful and convicting cartoon as you go from the text and look back at the throngs of souls behind…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Trump to take action against California for requiring insurers to provide abortion coverage, WSJ says
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/01/24/trump-to-take-action-california-over-abortion-coverage-requirement.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank God for nPresident Trump. Every other Politician in the world has sold out on this issue but not him. The Evangelical vote will only get stronger with this speech!
LikeLiked by 3 people
You could also argue that PDJT is the only President who could make this kind of speech without it entailing any political risk.
The great majority of career politicians have to cobble together a coalition based on fake promises, bromides, and outright lies. Any time they speak bold truth on any contentious issues, they pull apart their fragile, fake coalitions.
PDJT built his coalition on ACTION and authenticity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Twenty years ago my daughter in law found out she was pregnant and that she had breast cancer the same week. Her fertility dr advised she and my son to abort the baby so she would have a better chance of survival. They said they couldn’t do that and so she went through 2 rounds of harsh chemo while pregnant and she delivered a healthy baby. She lost her battle 5 years later but my family thanks God that we have a very kind, loving and healthy 19 year old today. I will be eternally grateful to her for making that extreme sacrifice of her life so that the precious life within her could live. It sickens me to think of all the precious lives who have been murdered in our country. If she were alive today I’m sure she would have been in DC at the march today and listening to the awesome speech by our president.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
No President attended this rally prior to today because God reserved it for this man.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pray for revival.
LikeLike
Hey Everyone I was there. Music sucked. They were playing “House of the Rising Sun” by the Animals. Not the right song to play for this event.
Huge turnout. Weather was great. Hard to see Trump because crowd was so large. Only complaint is that as I was walking back to the Metro, two loser guys (one white/one black) were interviewing a Black Vendor and asking him if he knew he was selling white racist hats. The vendor really looked confused. These people are evil.
LikeLike
Yeah, I heard that song being played, too, and commented on how inappropriate it seemed to be. Thanks for the confirmation and on -the-ground report, and thanks for being there!
LikeLike
BTW wife loves the slogan this year, Pro Life Pro Women
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you President Trump! Thank you for trying to remove this curse from America!
LikeLike
God Bless all of the sweet unborn babies. Amen.
LikeLike
Also, Remember what happened last year!!!!? Covington kids! I hope they were here in full force standing up for Life
It’s the March for Life: Which peaceful protesters will the media slander today?
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/its-the-march-for-life-which-peaceful-protestors-will-the-media-slander-today
LikeLiked by 2 people
Awesome that PDJT did this. Thank God he’s our President. 🙂
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
It’s so lovely to see women, in public, on a stage, participating in the public sphere, who are smiling and don’t hate men. In all honesty, I haven’t seen that in a long time and sorely miss it. I was nearly coming to reflexively see women in public as part of the enemy. #ToxicFeminists have hijacked the entire gender.
LikeLike