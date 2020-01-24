George Stephanopoulos Caught on Camera Telling ABC Studio to Cut-Off Trump Defense Attorney…

A good reminder of what we can expect when President Trump’s defense team has their first opportunity in five months to defend him. During a broadcast segment on ABC news reporters in the Capitol were interviewing President Trump defense attorney Jay Sekulow.
Back in the ABC studio, Clinton operative George Stephanopoulos did not want to see ABC broadcasting statements from the defense and he is caught on camera using hand signals to tell the producers to cut-off the broadcast. Stephanopoulos realized he was caught:
Also visible at 47 seconds of the tweet video:
“Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain…”
Trump is Toto.
“ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE” !!!
Caught, metaphorically, with his pants down. Way to go, Dems
Georgie truly is a little man,a puke, we all knew that, but this just was the icing on the cake. What a low-life and he probably goes to his wife Ali and tells her how hard he works. Ya for the democrats and their banditos. No worries Georgie we see right through you, you pathetic pederce.
When is everyone gonna wake the F up?
Wow just wow. I don’t know who believes anything the media says. What a bunch of partisan hack liars.
Why would any rational human be watching national broadcasting anyway? Everytime I watch football, all I see are Bloomberg ads.
I hope the Covington kids sue the networks and reporters for every thing and then some.
Republicans are using clips like this for a 2020 Trump campaign ad. Thanks you liberal dum dums.
I hope POTUS tweets this, too!
I guess I would be more shocked if this wasn’t George Stephanopoulis, Clinton and Dem hack, but this is just par for the course when it comes to the corporate media. Shows how truly amazing Trump’s 2016 victory was. He did it by not playing by their rules too, which not coincidentally led to his victory (in contrast to McCain and Romney).
I was anticipating a vast reduction in coverage of the Trump side’s defense compared to the intense coverage of Schiff and his stooges but this video catch is great evidence of what to expect as sundance mentioned.
This video and picture should go viral as a clear example of the MSM’s and George’s deliberate editorial bias and then be used numerous times after this original exposure. This is red faced George’s ABC legacy–a stingy, petty, partisan hack that wouldn’t even allow the airing of a few minutes of PT’s lawyer’s legal argument. This clip and picture will never be totally forgotten as long as his tainted career lasts.
busted. What a… and I’ll use the President’s best description: Sleazebag..
I like the special way Georgie smiles when he realizes the camera is watching him. Kinda reminds me of O. J. Simpson smiling giving the look of “who me?”
You see, a real journalist must–at times, take control of a production for personal reasons…such as being a team player, a hater of all things republican, a Clinton fanboy, and especially a beta male who knows how to slither his way around most principles.
Georgie is so cute…ever watch him eat food (on GMA)? Just like Gov. Kasich, mouth fully open as he chews. He is a slob of the first order, a little big man who believes he knows best.
Georgie is the greatest journalist of his generation…ask him!
Why am I not surprised.
As stated above. Tremendous ad material, let us hope the insufferable Howie Kurtz is made to look at this.
Please Mr President retweet this.
God bless PDJT
