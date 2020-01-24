Day Four – Senate Impeachment Trial – 1:00pm Livestream…

Posted on January 24, 2020 by

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; and then a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses. If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.

The Senate Trial continues today on day four 1:00pm EST. Today is the third and final 8 hour day of arguments by House Impeachment Managers.

Fox10 News Livestream LinkFox News LinkCSPAN LinkPBS News Link

.

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Impeachment, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

37 Responses to Day Four – Senate Impeachment Trial – 1:00pm Livestream…

  1. bullnuke says:
    January 24, 2020 at 2:14 pm

    Can’t watch it anymore. See ya tomorrow morning at 10:00 am for the start of the beatdown.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. Don McAro says:
    January 24, 2020 at 2:17 pm

    According to ABC News they have a recording and video of President Trump
    As described by ABC, the recording appears to capture Trump speaking about Yovanovitch to Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, former associates of the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. The actual audio has not been released.

    “Get rid of her!” a voice that appears to be Trump’s reportedly says. “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. maggiemoowho says:
    January 24, 2020 at 2:17 pm

    I’m watching a Turkish Soap and decided to check in to see what was happening at the circus today and nobody posted anything yet, lol😄, looks like nobody could take one more day of listening to the clowns lies about our President. God Bless President Trump and his team of lawyers, they will kick-azz tomorrow.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. L4grasshopper says:
    January 24, 2020 at 2:21 pm

    How in the hell are the Dems spending 8 hours trying to explain the 2nd Article?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. boomerbeth says:
    January 24, 2020 at 2:23 pm

    Episode#1: Rudy Guiliani’s Common Sense (Thomas Paine 2.0)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Harlan says:
    January 24, 2020 at 2:23 pm

    Good grief! I tuned in to listen to the defense team only to find the dims still blathering.

    You can’t pay me enough to watch those liars.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. H. Hawke says:
    January 24, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    I’m still waiting for ANYONE to explain the legality of basing an impeachment on an anonymous source resulting in the defendant never getting to face the accuser!

    How. Is. That. LEGAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. RI_Righty says:
    January 24, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    fagawdssake, these clowns are a freakin joke. reading from the same script for 3 days? tune in intermittently and they are saying the exact same thing. bug eyes needs to crawl back under the rock he came from. hopefully he loses in Nov and joins the legions of homeless around CA.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. TwoLaine says:
    January 24, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    For you poor saps who are watching day 4 of this tedious circus.

    I had my fill today in less than a minute of the Sh1t Show. NEXT!

    Like

    Reply
  10. susandyer1962 says:
    January 24, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    I’m not watching until tomorrow morning! I’m watching Alaska PD from last njght!👍

    Like

    Reply
  11. cboldt says:
    January 24, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    How many times will we get “weakened Ukraine, “emboldened Russia,” and the hsandful of other false ultimate conclusions?
    Haven’t even gotten to obstruction of Congress yet. Maybe they’ll say they thought they had 24 hours for each article. 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. MR52 says:
    January 24, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    Shiffy has brought the Ghost of McStain in to this.

    Like

    Reply
  13. paintbrushsage says:
    January 24, 2020 at 2:36 pm

    I am convinced the democrats/media are attempting to protect themselves from VP Biden’s conflict of interest not being investigated, even to the point of trying to remove an elected president from office and the next election’s ballot. The repetition is to solidify their Ukranian narrative in the minds of Americans.

    Bloomberg: Biden says son’s ties to Ukraine firm don’t diminish anti-corruption efforts
    10 December 2015

    https://www.unian.info/politics/1208915-bloomberg-biden-says-sons-ties-to-ukraine-firm-dont-diminish-anti-corruption-efforts.html

    Joe Biden on Hunter: “I Didn’t Know He Was On The Board Of That Company”
    Posted By Ian Schwartz
    November 2, 2019

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2019/11/02/joe_biden_on_hunter_i_didnt_know_he_was_on_the_board_of_that_company.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. freepetta says:
    January 24, 2020 at 2:37 pm

    I will skip this sham. I’ll watch when PDJT’s attorneys are answering these psycho charges.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Tl Howard says:
    January 24, 2020 at 2:39 pm

    Typical of GOP—afraid if they go after the Bidens, the Bidens will reveal much about some of them.
    ___________________________________-

    Byron York
    @ByronYork
    ·
    4h
    Sen. Cornyn on
    @hughhewitt
    this morning: Democrats have opened the door to Hunter Biden testimony, but Republicans are not inclined to walk through it. http://ow.ly/yA8k50y47Iw

    Like

    Reply
  16. Lulu says:
    January 24, 2020 at 2:40 pm

    I don’t think anyone is watching this. I hear no one talking about it in person or on social media.

    The only people interested are the media and DNC but that’s redundant.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s