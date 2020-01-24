Day Four – Senate Impeachment Trial – 1:00pm Livestream…

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; and then a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses. If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.
The Senate Trial continues today on day four 1:00pm EST. Today is the third and final 8 hour day of arguments by House Impeachment Managers.
Fox10 News Livestream Link – Fox News Link – CSPAN Link – PBS News Link
Can’t watch it anymore. See ya tomorrow morning at 10:00 am for the start of the beatdown.
According to ABC News they have a recording and video of President Trump
As described by ABC, the recording appears to capture Trump speaking about Yovanovitch to Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, former associates of the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. The actual audio has not been released.
“Get rid of her!” a voice that appears to be Trump’s reportedly says. “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it.”
I read it was from 2018, way before Biden said he was running.
Has nothing to do with Biden
But Trump’s Ukraine scheme was started because he was afraid of Biden being a running mate. Ask a liberal, that’s what they say.
Did he say: “Take her coat”? Before or after “Get her out tomorrow….”
Asking for ‘her Momma’…….seriously…
That was the 1st thing I tho’t too. 🙂 🙂 🙂
She works at the pleasure of the president. She was clearly insubordinate and did not hide her feelings towards him. He was right to fire her. This is a non-story from a desperate activist press.
And?The President has the right to fire anyone he wants
Good for him! That is his prerogative. Get used to it. What part of “I’m the President and you’re not” do these people not understand?
Next up Chris Wray and Dana Boente PLEASE.
Assuming it’s accurate, so what? Yovanovitch is one of Trump’s subordinates. He is perfectly within his rights in removing her from her position if he is not happy with her job performance. And from what we know about her, she should be facing criminal prosecution.
I agree with you but what they’ll emphasize is the “lie”.
There’s not a recording in the article.
“A recording reviewed by ABC News appears to capture President Donald Trump telling associates he wanted the then-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired while speaking at a small gathering that included Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — two former business associates of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who have since been indicted in New York.
The recording appears to contradict statements by Trump and support the narrative that has been offered by Parnas during broadcast interviews in recent days. Sources familiar with the recording said the recording was made during an intimate April 30, 2018, dinner at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.”
https://abcnews.go.com/amp/Politics/recording-appears-capture-trump-private-dinner-ukraine-ambassador/story
>>”A recording reviewed by ABC News ….”
So, sent to them by the criminals who work for the SDNY.
“Go home to mommy”
I’m watching a Turkish Soap and decided to check in to see what was happening at the circus today and nobody posted anything yet, lol😄, looks like nobody could take one more day of listening to the clowns lies about our President. God Bless President Trump and his team of lawyers, they will kick-azz tomorrow.
I couldn’t either..watching golf myself
How in the hell are the Dems spending 8 hours trying to explain the 2nd Article?
Episode#1: Rudy Guiliani’s Common Sense (Thomas Paine 2.0)
Good grief! I tuned in to listen to the defense team only to find the dims still blathering.
You can’t pay me enough to watch those liars.
I’m still waiting for ANYONE to explain the legality of basing an impeachment on an anonymous source resulting in the defendant never getting to face the accuser!
How. Is. That. LEGAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Its clearly not legal per say, but it doesn’t need to be. Impeachment is not a legal process its a political process. They are not the same. This isn’t a legal court of law, it’s the US Senate.
Politics is a legal process, and the legal system is a political process. Congress has no power to to break the law just because it is Congress. the Senate is a legal court of law, in fact it is the ultimate legal court of law, with the power to remove even Supreme Court Justices from office.
Listen to Rudy’s podcast.
Do you have the cliff notes re: this topic?
LikeLike
110%
fagawdssake, these clowns are a freakin joke. reading from the same script for 3 days? tune in intermittently and they are saying the exact same thing. bug eyes needs to crawl back under the rock he came from. hopefully he loses in Nov and joins the legions of homeless around CA.
For you poor saps who are watching day 4 of this tedious circus.
I had my fill today in less than a minute of the Sh1t Show. NEXT!
I’m not watching until tomorrow morning! I’m watching Alaska PD from last njght!👍
How many times will we get “weakened Ukraine, “emboldened Russia,” and the hsandful of other false ultimate conclusions?
Haven’t even gotten to obstruction of Congress yet. Maybe they’ll say they thought they had 24 hours for each article. 😉
Bite your tongue!
Shiffy has brought the Ghost of McStain in to this.
I am convinced the democrats/media are attempting to protect themselves from VP Biden’s conflict of interest not being investigated, even to the point of trying to remove an elected president from office and the next election’s ballot. The repetition is to solidify their Ukranian narrative in the minds of Americans.
Bloomberg: Biden says son’s ties to Ukraine firm don’t diminish anti-corruption efforts
10 December 2015
https://www.unian.info/politics/1208915-bloomberg-biden-says-sons-ties-to-ukraine-firm-dont-diminish-anti-corruption-efforts.html
Joe Biden on Hunter: “I Didn’t Know He Was On The Board Of That Company”
Posted By Ian Schwartz
November 2, 2019
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2019/11/02/joe_biden_on_hunter_i_didnt_know_he_was_on_the_board_of_that_company.html
Of course Biden knew he set his failure son up because he’s a useless sex addict as well as addicted to drugs.
If I had a kid like that I’d probably disown him.
I will skip this sham. I’ll watch when PDJT’s attorneys are answering these psycho charges.
Typical of GOP—afraid if they go after the Bidens, the Bidens will reveal much about some of them.
Byron York
@ByronYork
·
4h
Sen. Cornyn on
@hughhewitt
this morning: Democrats have opened the door to Hunter Biden testimony, but Republicans are not inclined to walk through it. http://ow.ly/yA8k50y47Iw
I don’t think anyone is watching this. I hear no one talking about it in person or on social media.
The only people interested are the media and DNC but that’s redundant.
