Second Session – Day Three – Senate Impeachment Trial – 7:15pm EST Livestream…

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; and then a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses. If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.
The Senate Trial continues with the second session today at 7:15pm EST. McConnell announced the evening session will last until approximately 10:30pm.
I watched for less then 2 minutes and I watched that idiot from NY take pieces of chats. I’m done watching the fake impeachment managers. They are liars!
Fake impeachment managers = Actual lieathon maggots.
I couldn’t have said it better!
Dems are Professional Liars
Yakking at a Lie-a-thon
Showing off their gift of lying….
Which is a natural knack
For lying ’round the clock
Because they know……
They’re in deep doo doo
When the Sheriff comes to town.
Schiff: ” Hire me..I am a Professional Liar. Hire me and I will give you your money worth….a basketfull of lies. Hire me. I’m the best. The best Professional Liar.”
Second verse, same as the first!
A lieathon if ever there was one.
But unto the wicked God saith, What hast thou to do to declare my statutes, or that thou shouldest take my covenant in thy mouth?
Seeing thou hatest instruction, and castest my words behind thee.
When thou sawest a thief, then thou consentedst with him, and hast been partaker with adulterers.
Thou givest thy mouth to evil, and thy tongue frameth deceit.
Thou sittest and speakest against thy brother;
Psalm 50:16-20 KJV
If this comes to pass then tomorrow will be an interesting day from multiple points of view.
HERE WE GO… Happening Tomorrow! Rudy to Begin Revealing Top Level Democrats Making Millions of Dollars Selling Their Public Office
He needs to do so or shut up! There is enough talking going on already.
I’m guessing Lindsay Graham found something out that is damaging to the Bidens and the Kerry family. He’s not one to go out a limb suggesting there may be something to the corruption in the Reign of Obama the Saint.
Lindsey Graham has mauled the same honey pots as Biden and Kerrys and Clintons and etc.
TR at the Sorbonne, in Paris, France, April 23, 1910:
“A democratic republic such as ours – an effort to realize its full sense government by, of, and for the people – represents the most gigantic of all possible social experiments, the one fraught with great responsibilities alike for good and evil. The success or republics like yours and like ours means the glory, and our failure of despair, of mankind; and for you and for us the question of the quality of the individual citizen is supreme. Under other forms of government, under the rule of one man or very few men, the quality of the leaders is all-important. If, under such governments, the quality of the rulers is high enough, then the nations for generations lead a brilliant career, and add substantially to the sum of world achievement, no matter how low the quality of average citizen; because the average citizen is an almost negligible quantity in working out the final results of that type of national greatness. But with you and us the case is different. With you here, and with us in my own home, in the long run, success or failure will be conditioned upon the way in which the average man, the average women, does his or her duty, first in the ordinary, every-day affairs of life, and next in those great occasional cries which call for heroic virtues. The average citizen must be a good citizen if our republics are to succeed. The stream will not permanently rise higher than the main source; and the main source of national power and national greatness is found in the average citizenship of the nation. Therefore it behooves us to do our best to see that the standard of the average citizen is kept high; and the average cannot be kept high unless the standard of the leaders is very much higher.
It is well if a large proportion of the leaders in any republic, in any democracy, are, as a matter of course, drawn from the classes represented in this audience to-day; but only provided that those classes possess the gifts of sympathy with plain people and of devotion to great ideals. You and those like you have received special advantages; you have all of you had the opportunity for mental training; many of you have had leisure; most of you have had a chance for enjoyment of life far greater than comes to the majority of your fellows. To you and your kind much has been given, and from you much should be expected. Yet there are certain failings against which it is especially incumbent that both men of trained and cultivated intellect, and men of inherited wealth and position should especially guard themselves, because to these failings they are especially liable; and if yielded to, their- your- chances of useful service are at an end. Let the man of learning, the man of lettered leisure, beware of that queer and cheap temptation to pose to himself and to others as a cynic, as the man who has outgrown emotions and beliefs, the man to whom good and evil are as one. The poorest way to face life is to face it with a sneer. There are many men who feel a kind of twister pride in cynicism; there are many who confine themselves to criticism of the way others do what they themselves dare not even attempt. There is no more unhealthy being, no man less worthy of respect, than he who either really holds, or feigns to hold, an attitude of sneering disbelief toward all that is great and lofty, whether in achievement or in that noble effort which, even if it fails, comes to second achievement. A cynical habit of thought and speech, a readiness to criticise work which the critic himself never tries to perform, an intellectual aloofness which will not accept contact with life’s realities – all these are marks, not as the possessor would fain to think, of superiority but of weakness. They mark the men unfit to bear their part painfully in the stern strife of living, who seek, in the affection of contempt for the achievements of others, to hide from others and from themselves in their own weakness. The rôle is easy; there is none easier, save only the rôle of the man who sneers alike at both criticism and performance.
It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat. Shame on the man of cultivated taste who permits refinement to develop into fastidiousness that unfits him for doing the rough work of a workaday world. Among the free peoples who govern themselves there is but a small field of usefulness open for the men of cloistered life who shrink from contact with their fellows. Still less room is there for those who deride of slight what is done by those who actually bear the brunt of the day; nor yet for those others who always profess that they would like to take action, if only the conditions of life were not exactly what they actually are. The man who does nothing cuts the same sordid figure in the pages of history, whether he be a cynic, or fop, or voluptuary. There is little use for the being whose tepid soul knows nothing of great and generous emotion, of the high pride, the stern belief, the lofty enthusiasm, of the men who quell the storm and ride the thunder. Well for these men if they succeed; well also, though not so well, if they fail, given only that they have nobly ventured, and have put forth all their heart and strength. It is war-worn Hotspur, spent with hard fighting, he of the many errors and valiant end, over whose memory we love to linger…”
He’s in the Arena.
Are you?
That Jeffries character reminds me of that traitor obama, same mannerisms, speech patterns, etc..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree. He’s got polish.
I bet he actually helped write his bit.
And practiced.
A big difference between him and some others,
The ones who actually helped write their parts don’t look at their script much.
The ones whom are just “helping”, speak like they are in a JUCO speech 101 class.
Schiff obviously helped write a ton of this stuff. That’s part of why they delayed. So they could write the script.
He lies just as well as the Kenyan. That is for sure.
“so they could write the script….”
and get all the audio-visual aids ready. It takes time to cherry-pick through a video. And make the pretty posters, too.
Reposting because I posted on the old just when Sundance announced new post.
Gittem
Thank you SD!
You’re a patriot and the most trusted voice on the internet.
Wow, Hakeem Jeffries is on fire. Dems may have found their superstar. He is a riveting presenter of the facts for impeachment. NOT. This really is an ugly farce.
It’s all relative. Compared with Schiff, Lofgren, Nadler and Demmings, he is a superstar!
Wow Remember When Wallace said During a recess in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said Ford’s testimony was a “disaster for Republicans.”
“This was extremely emotional, extremely raw, and extremely credible,” he said about Ford’s opening statement and testimony. “And nobody could listen to her deliver those words talk about the assault and the impact it had had on her life and not have your heart go out to her, and she was actually traumatized by an event.”
“This is a disaster for the Republicans,” Wallace added.
Wallace is busy doing this tonight with Schiff
the man never learns
Wallace belongs to the same tribe as Schiff, Nadler and Schumer why would say anything against them?
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/schiff-tells-senators-hope-you-dont-choose-imprisonment-over-paying-attention
This one worked for me. Above could not be played.
I keep hearing ‘the evidence is overwhelming’ and ‘this is indisputable.’ If the evidence is overwhelming why are they trying to get more documents and more witnesses? And they don’t know the meaning of the word ‘indisputable.’
LikeLiked by 4 people
They repeat the lies over and over hoping it becomes the truth. If it were “indisputable”, I would assume they would have moved to take a vote for conviction. What they mean is it is indisputable to themselves, their base, and the corrupt mainstream morons. For anyone with a brain, it certainly is disputable.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reminds me of bs saturation. If they keep saying the same 💩 somehow someone will believe their lies.
For any Princess Bride fans, “You keep using that word. I do think it means what you think it means.”
Oops, do not.
YES! One of my all-time favs. I just watched it a week or so ago, “You killed my father, Prepare to die!”
I gotta give credit to our U.S. Senators. They are some really tough SOBs to sit through all this and not jump off a building or throw themselves in front of a bus.
One more week, though, and I suspect even these tough old buzzards will be seriously considering putting hemlock in their water glasses.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I may be mistaken but I think I just watched Senator Graham say on Fox that Where’s Hunter is going to be investigated whether there are witnesses called or not in the trial. Did I just hear that correctly??
This is still going…. wow! Had no idea. Not watching. Is anybody watching this?
Picture, no sound. Waiting for the camera to show the Senators supposedly listening. Want to look for the sleepers.
Same Schiff, different day.
If you are allowed to lie with no consequences and show video clips that are edited to remove all context then what’s the point of this whole farce?
I’m sure President Trump has said the words “I”, “am” and “guilty” at some point in his countless speeches and rallies. Schiff should just splice them all together, submit that as ‘overwhelming evidence’ and sit the hell down.
So PBS has their live stream set up so you can’t comment, but if you go to their channel, you can comment in Discussion. I just left a sweet message.
I have been busy with life today so have not been near a tv. Has anyone seen Jerrold?
