Coronavirus Cases Rise Globally – First U.S. Cases Detected…

The Coronavirus was first first diagnosed in China less than a month ago. On Thursday (U.S.) / Friday (Beijing) the Chinese government stated they have confirmed cases of 830 patients and the death toll has risen to 25.
The virus has infected more than a dozen people outside China around the world, mostly in Asia. However, the first U.S. case has been reported in Texas who traveled to the epicenter of the outbreak, Wuhan City, China.
A total of 18 million people are now under quarantine in China.
(Via CNBC) […] Local authorities in China have quarantined Wuhan and Huanggang, which have a combined population of 17 million. Including Wuhan where the virus was first identified, travel bans were in effect Thursday for at least eight cities.
[…] The previously unknown, flu-like coronavirus strain is believed to have emerged from an animal market in central Wuhan city.
A group of scientists said late Wednesday that they may have a breakthrough in discovering the original source of the virus, declaring that snakes, particularly the Chinese krait and the Chinese cobra, may be responsible for the outbreak. The scientist used samples of the virus from patients and determined the genetic code. (read more)
Interestingly, a China researcher on Twitter, Ben Tallmadge, often a great source of granular details for all things China, has been providing information about China developing biological weapons specifically in the city of Wuhan.
Citing a story from July 2019, Tallmadge draws attention to a level-4 biological lab in Canada that was infiltrated Chinese spy scientists and a biologic agent was removed. What makes this aspect interesting is the location where the Chinese spies returned after they were caught; Wuhan City, the exact place where the Coronavirus started.
A year earlier, in July 2018, China inaugurated Wuhan biosafety level 4 (BSL-4) lab in the city. It is the only level-four biological research facility in the country. The Wuhan lab was built precisely to look into dangerous pathogens like the novel Coronavirus; which again is reported to have originated from Wuhan City. This just doesn’t seem like a coincidence.
In July 2019, there was a considerable protest in Wuhan City because the Chinese government was building a massive incinerator in the event a biologic element escaped the facility. Again, this doesn’t seem like a coincidence.
What makes this additionally alarming is that the Chinese government generally has a history of playing-down the level of any internal threat within their society.
The scale of open activity by the Chinese government reflects a genuine public concern considerably beyond what they are normally willing to admit.
You can read more details and assembled media reports [HERE] in an ongoing thread that Tallmadge is compiling.
“Make no mistake, this is an emergency in China. But it has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one,” Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on a conference call following a second emergency meeting on the disease on Thursday. The emergency committee members were “very divided,” a WHO official said, coming to a split vote for a second time. While the disease is spreading through human-to-human contact in China, Tedros said it’s not yet spreading in other areas of the world where people have flown to after visiting China.
The virus causes severe illness in about a quarter of the people who become infected, he said, killing people who generally have other underlying health conditions.
WHO is not recommending any broader restrictions on travel or trade at this time. Physicians recommended basic hygiene, including washing hands with soap and water and avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth. (link)
Was just watching the movie “Contagion”. Very similar in that the virus in the movie originated from an animal in China, and had a mortality rate of around 20%. Good movie if you’ve never seen it, but the movie virus grew into a pandemic pretty quickly and the initial recommendations from the health orgs was ‘basic hygiene’. Hopefully they can get a handle on this before it gets out of hand.
World War Z is great and the virus infection kills and creates zombies. Brad Pitt is pretty good too.
Yep. Good movie. It is getting a sequel. In production now.
That’s good news! The movie was excellent and Brad Pitt really surprised me. He directed the film too. The Israeli General had the best line…”When I said Zombies I meant ZOMBIES!!!
Brad Pitt always plays a zombie.
Most of the cities under quarantine are out of food, all supermarkets and stores have been raided and sold out.
Nothing is getting in or out.
SHTF is getting real over there.
The Chicoms have a real problem on their hands, either this scare is to stop protests from getting out or something really nasty got out of that lab and it ain’t no Coronavirus.
The punishments are already well underway. There were several people who initially leaked the news of the outbreak who are in jail.
The book by Robin Cook was very good as well
From what I’ve read, coronavirus is basically a bad cold or flu virus. Quarantining 18 million people because 830 people are under the weather seems a bit extreme, especially since it’s wintertime and respiratory illnesses are common. Something else is going on here.
My thoughts exactly. This seems like a major over reaction to what has been described as a flu type illness. What’s the rest of the story here?
The democrats needed another distraction to cover up their shady impeachment hoax?
I agree, Johnny Boost, that “Something else is going on here.” Otherwise, why aren’t our ‘trusted’ TV news reporters suggesting our borders be immediately sealed up w/military and/or National Guard in order to keep this ‘deadly’ virus from entering our country? And today didn’t another caravan of thousands successfully break through Mexico’s southern border by throwing rocks at their military and now on their way to our southern border with no food, water, necessities or busses to help them? Yeah, right. Or perhaps these ‘trusted’ news reporters are heavily invested in Big Pharma. (1) And then there’s Obama’s last minute ‘legacy’ Executive Order robbing US citizens of their ‘right’ to refuse vaccines. (2)
(1) There are 271 New Vaccines in Big Pharma’s Pipeline ~ 1/22/20
https://healthimpactnews.com/2015/there-are-271-new-vaccines-in-big-pharmas-pipeline/
(2) Obama Legacy: Medical Tyranny? New Order Issued for Detainment and Quarantines ~ 1/23/20 ~ https://healthimpactnews.com/2016/obama-legacy-medical-tyranny-new-order-issued-for-detainment-and-quarantines/
This is a short background article on the seriousness of some coronavirus infections.
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2759815?guestAccessKey=9ffef26a-b2f6-432c-9dd5-b041f6edd8cd&utm_source=silverchair&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=article_alert-jama&utm_content=olf&utm_term=012320
Any clue as to where in Texas? I have a niece that is a nurse in Austin…
Sorry, missed the video. Student at Texas A&M.
Brazos County, Texas
Texas case is #2. Washington St was #1. Possible in LAX and New Jersey
26 dead
11 cities (~29 million) under quarantine
Non-containment is the issue. The quarantine issued is just for show. Most airline flights continue as usual.
Seems like a lot of these flu viruses originate out of Asia
Booger71 these contagions originate out of places where people eat stuff like bats, snakes, and monkey brains. Nasty
Live-streaming host in China wanted to gain popularity by eating a live octopus
But she ended up screaming and crying after the octopus sucked onto her face
Her show captured how she desperately tried to pull its tentacles off her cheek…..
Yep. You always see Asians walking around with masks on, even in the United States. Not sure why, but I’ve wondered if it was just because they’ve been trained to mask up in public? A lot of the Chinese diet is animals we would consider disgusting cuisine, and i highly doubt the government there can really police food safety effectively with that many people. Not like we do here in the US, anyway.
Frequent bad air pollution is a big reason why they wear masks.
When you have swine, chickens, and humans living in close quarters, plus the use of night soil (human poop, pig poop) for cropfield fertilizer, China is an incubator for new strains of flu and other contagious diseases. Add in ‘unusual’ dietary items, and it spells trouble.
The death toll to infection ratio makes it sound like SARS like levels of lethality.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Check out “sewer oil” to see what they use for cooking food.
St. Greta definitely needs to go talk to XiJinPing. They need to stop eating those wild animals. or is her issue only carbons?
Doesn’t the flu originate EVERY year with a mutated strain From China? Hence we are urged to inoculate every year….
With a population much bigger than ours it’s no surprise.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is because most viral strains develop in animal herds and flocks, then jump to human hosts where they mutate.
There is a lot more direct animal-human interaction in Asia, and animal husbandry there is far less sterile than in the developed world. More people there live directly with their animals in less clean conditions, therefore the chance for viral mutation/transference is much higher.
We probably see more strains originate in Asia rather than Africa due to climate and environmental conditions being more favorable in northern latitudes, though that is a guess on my part, as well as higher population densities.
That is not to discount the possibility something else may be going on here, of course.
With an elderly (although healthy) mother and her partner, and an elderly (and very ill) brother-in-law father in Aus, this is very concerning and alarming.
The situation reminds me of very much of Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’, at least the illness spreading part.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have our own virus to worry about.
It’s called TDS.
Thank you SD for the report. I fear this is a much larger story that the Impeachment trail. It has the potential to kill thousands.
Why am I thinking the deep state is originally behind this?
Biowarfare?
NO!
Stinking ChiComs. They’re 100% evil and untrustworthy. As an aside, the name Ben Tallmadge belonged to an early American Colonial Patriot, Spymaster, and officer in the Continental Army.
From what I am reading , this virus attacts the upper and lower respiratory system and causes organ failure mostly in the kidneys.
Attacks
That is the MERS variant, not the SARS. Please see my short JAMA article link above.
Neil, what if this is not the Coronavirus but something totally unknown that the Chicoms have not been forthcoming with the truth.
Something else that escaped that lab that they don’t want us knowing about.
From what I am hearing is that the bodies are being incinerated and no autopsy.
Wasn’t there some Chinese guy arrested a couple years ago for removing biological pathogens from a lab in Boston. If I recall he took it to Canada. I’ll try looking for this tomorrow
It was surprising to learn that China has banned large group gatherings during the Lunar New Year festival which begins on Saturday…..The Chinese are big on their celebrations and China’s ban could be likened to the US Government shutting down the New Years Eve Celebration in Times Square.
Do you remember the H1N1 Swine Flu “pandemic”scare of 2009?
This so-called coronavirus is yet another Big Pharma pushed agenda for mass vaccinations of the US populace considering the scare tactics and verbiage used to tout its voracity.
Lets look at the facts of the past:
In 2009, the world population was only a little over 6.7 Billion people; while the USA had about 304 Million people at that time.
Annual deaths from the regular flu worldwide was estimated to be between 250,000 and 500,000 with about 36,000 occurring within the USA.
Of the reported Swine Flu cases (H1N1) there were about 149,781 deaths reported worldwide and of which only 43, 771 were in the USA alone.
On the worldwide scale, in the USA alone, that equated to .000118 of 1% in the world.
Of the H1N1 swine flu cases reported in the USA alone, there were only 43,771 which also equates to only .000143 of 1% worldwide.
Of the reported deaths clearly associated with the Swine flu in the USA alone, there was only 302 which equates to .000000993 of 1% of the worlds population.
The simple fact that this Chinese virus is in its infancy and steps are already being taken to curb it is NO reason to push the dangerous narrative we are hearing.
The simple fact is the numbers do not add up to anything even remotely of concern.
All the data shown here was extracted directly off of the CDC website at the time the Swine flu was being touted as a pandemic. The numbers just didn’t add up then – they sure don’t add up now.
slight correction – there were 43,771 CASES reported in the USA – NOT deaths as stated. The rest of the statement is accurate. Sorry for the confusion.
I think the media is making more of this than there is ( as they always do). This is not even as bad as other viruses in recent years and I think the idea that it is related to military experimentation is absurd.
Less than 10% death rate from the cold like virus and mostly in the young and elderly…
I expect in a couple months it won’t be much of a story.
I hope you are right, but the fact that millions are being quarantined in 2 China cities is alarming, no?
I think the Chinese are trying to get ahead of it and that’s smart. This virus isn’t even as bad as Sars and if it gets bad they can have a vaccine in 2-3 months with today’s technology.
First US case is actually Everett WA. Texas is suspected but not confirmed.
https://q13fox.com/2020/01/21/cdc-announces-first-us-case-of-wuhan-coronavirus-is-in-washington-state/
There are no coincidences.
Was reading the Australian news and 6 people in New South Wales and Queensland are currently being tested for the virus. “It is always possible that … people could be incubating the virus on that plane today. Australia’s chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, warned it could be weeks before any infected passengers showed symptoms.”
Weeks? I don’t like the sound of this.
What a wild right wing conspiracy theory it is to think that the honorable Chinese government would resort to biological warfare. It’s not like they’ve been sending enough fentanyl here to kill the entire population many times over. /s
Can you say distract?
I think this was last Friday:
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention set up screening points at airports in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York on Friday in hopes of catching coronavirus carriers before they made it into the country, but they were apparently too late – or too far south – for US Patient Zero. While the CDC has claimed the threat to Americans is low, it also claims to be taking “proactive preparedness precautions.”
https://www.rt.com/news/478842-chinese-coronavirus-global-screening/
“Embargoed Until: Friday, January 17, 2020, 2:00 p.m. ET”
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will implement enhanced health screenings to detect ill travelers traveling to the United States on direct or connecting flights from Wuhan, China. This activity is in response to an outbreak in China caused by a novel (new) coronavirus (2019 nCoV), with exported cases to Thailand and Japan.
Starting January 17, 2020, travelers from Wuhan to the United States will undergo entry screening for symptoms associated with 2019-nCoV at three U.S. airports that receive most of the travelers from Wuhan, China: San Francisco (SFO), New York (JFK), and Los Angeles (LAX) airports.”
https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2020/p0117-coronavirus-screening.html
Evacuate all US citizens from those areas, then ban all flights from China.
Don’t worry. Here in the USA we have a very responsible government that protects our borders and points of entry and would never allow unchecked people like illegal aliens, refugees or any foreigners to simply waltz in…
Oh wait
If you can kill off a big chunk of the native African population imagine the freedom that gives you to plunder the resources.
Graham Pink says: “If you can kill off a big chunk of the native African population imagine the freedom that gives you to plunder the resources.”
I’ve had the impression that the African continent’s resources have long been plundered. Perhaps I am mistaken – but if not, such measures aren’t really necessary for that purpose.
Hmmm, similar to what the Conquistadors did to the Aztecs?
So Justin Bieber is currently battling Lyme disease- meaning if corona spreads he will be the first to get corona with lyme disease.
hahahahahah. That’s terrible! Hahahahahaha. No. that’s the most insensitive comment I’ve hahahahaha. Sorry hahahahaha
Glad I’m not the only one whose first thought was “biological warfare.”
Okay, so who else will point out the timing right after the US-China trade deal is signed? Just me? I’m the only one who finds that a little coincidental?
Cold and flue season.
Ban all flights from China.
Except to FBI HQ.
And Washington DC .
Impeachavirus has already affected over half the American House of Representatives and almost half the American Senate. While it may not result in physical death, the circumstantial evidence that it results in mental death is overwhelming.
This virus will likely spread. Best prevention: Wash hands frequently, fist bump instead of hand shakes with people. Avoid common foods. By common foods, they mean foods left out in a group settings, like fruit and salad bars, donut or danish plates, buffets, etc. Anything that others will have touched or breathed on Most of these virus are respiratory droplet transmission with highest risk being within a 3 foot area of the infected person.
Click, open and Scroll down to section: public health news for updates on wuhan virus
http://mailview.bulletinhealthcare.com/mailview.aspx?m=2020012301idsa&r=9292442-5280&render=y
Shanghi ex-pat Wife follows a lot of Shanghi forums, has been inreasingly concerned about this for the last few days. Normally she ignores stuff like this…
Wonderful.
Possible case kind of close to me here in Tennessee (~100 miles away) @ Tennessee Tech
Bug escaped the lab. Brought to you by the people that harvest prisoners organs.
Glad I’m stocked up and live in the sticks, just in case.
Anyone watch the videos floatin around where the chicoms are eatin bats, mice, frogs and such with the guts still in them.
Somewhere in the house I have a copy of Richard Preston’s 1994 non-fiction book, “The Hot Zone: A Terrifying True Story.” Time to dig it out and reread it.
China can’t catch a break. Feels biblical.
**Breaking**
~35 million now in lockdown.
