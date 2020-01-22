Wednesday January 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLike
Amen 🙏 in Jesus Name
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good Directions
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
An old joke that is popular among women speculates that the reason it took the Jews forty years to make the eleven-day journey across the wilderness (Deut. 1:2) is because Moses was a typical man, too stubborn to stop and ask for directions! Of course, Bible students know that the real reason for this epic delay was Israel’s sinful rebellion against God. Back then, the Lord led His people each step of their way with a cloud (Num. 9:15-23), but the cloud led them to “wander in the wilderness forty years” (Num. 32:13) to punish them for their disobedience.
But in the absence of any guiding cloud today, how can we expect the Lord to direct us? What exactly did Paul mean when he wrote,
“And the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God, and into the patient waiting for Christ” (2 Thes. 3:5).
Most grace believers know that God directs members of the Body of Christ with His Word, but there continues to be a lot of confusion about this, based on verses like P r o v e r b s 16:9:
“A man’s heart deviseth his way: but the Lord directeth his steps.”
Verses like this are used to teach that men plan what they are going to do, but then God comes along and overpowers their will and makes them walk in a direction that is different than what they planned. This interpretation leads to an extreme form of Calvinism that teaches that God is responsible for every move men make, that He is the Puppeteer pulling the strings and man is the marionette doll responding helplessly to His every whim. This view of God borders on what is called fatalism. A lot of unbelievers believe that “fate” controls everything in our lives and we are powerless to override its slightest caprice.
The obvious problem with believing that we are manipulated by the Almighty and cannot make a move that He does not cause is that it makes Him the author of our every sin. And so there must be some other explanation for verses like P r o v e r b s 16:9, and we believe that there is. The only safe way to interpret the Bible is by comparing Scripture with Scripture (1 Cor. 2:13), so let’s compare the word “directeth” in this verse to how Isaiah used the word in time past:
“Who hath directed the Spirit of the Lord, or being His counselor hath taught Him?” (Isa. 40:13).
Notice that when the prophet says no one can direct the Spirit of the Lord, he then goes on to rephrase his words by saying that the Lord cannot be counseled or taught. This, then, is what Paul meant when he spoke about God directing our hearts. God directs us by counseling us through the teaching of His Word. A man’s evil heart devises his way (Jer. 17:9), and the Lord comes along and directs him to do what He commands by the counsel of His Word.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/good-directions/
Deuteronmy 1:2 (There are eleven days’ journey from Horeb by the way of mount Seir unto Kadeshbarnea.)
Numbers 9:15 And on the day that the tabernacle was reared up the cloud covered the tabernacle, namely, the tent of the testimony: and at even there was upon the tabernacle as it were the appearance of fire, until the morning.
16 So it was alway: the cloud covered it by day, and the appearance of fire by night.
17 And when the cloud was taken up from the tabernacle, then after that the children of Israel journeyed: and in the place where the cloud abode, there the children of Israel pitched their tents.
18 At the commandment of the LORD the children of Israel journeyed, and at the commandment of the LORD they pitched: as long as the cloud abode upon the tabernacle they rested in their tents. ]
19 And when the cloud tarried long upon the tabernacle many days, then the children of Israel kept the charge of the LORD, and journeyed not.
20 And so it was, when the cloud was a few days upon the tabernacle; according to the commandment of the LORD they abode in their tents, and according to the commandment of the LORD they journeyed.
21 And so it was, when the cloud abode from even unto the morning, and that the cloud was taken up in the morning, then they journeyed: whether it was by day or by night that the cloud was taken up, they journeyed.
22 Or whether it were two days, or a month, or a year, that the cloud tarried upon the tabernacle, remaining thereon, the children of Israel abode in their tents, and journeyed not: but when it was taken up, they journeyed.
23 At the commandment of the LORD they rested in the tents, and at the commandment of the LORD they journeyed: they kept the charge of the LORD, at the commandment of the LORD by the hand of Moses.
Numbers 32:13 And the LORD’S anger was kindled against Israel, and he made them wander in the wilderness forty years, until all the generation, that had done evil in the sight of the LORD, was consumed.
2 Thessalonians 3:5 And the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God, and into the patient waiting for Christ.
P r o v e r b s 16:9 A man’s heart deviseth his way: but the LORD directeth his steps.
1 Corinthians 2:13 Which things also we speak, not in the words which man’s wisdom teacheth, but which the Holy Ghost teacheth; comparing spiritual things with spiritual.
Isaiah 40:13 Who hath directed the Spirit of the LORD, or being his counsellor hath taught him?
Jeremiah 17:9 The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Garrison,
Thanks for your nightly music. Your selections have tuned me in to different venues.
LikeLike
Elon Musk and SpaceX are amazing, they’ve done with private equity in a few short years what NASA hasn’t managed in decades. They will have their broadband internet satellite system commercially available this year, the USAF is already testing it in some of their planes. They’re launching a constellation of satellites that will bring broadband economically to the world, they’re launching 60 satellites at one pop. Space will deliver internet access to the most remote corners of the world where the US government, after decades of ‘dedicated’ work and billions of dollars still can’t get quality internet access to those in rural areas 45 miles from major urban areas.
SpaceX developed a reusable booster rocket that flies to any designated spot and lands, not by parachute but under its own engine power. SpaceX has made some 20 resupply missions to the ISS while NASA, who’d known for decades that the shuttle was on its last legs, did zip. Now NASA has to kiss Russian butt and pay to have their orbital Yugo system send our astronauts to the ISS, though SpaceX has a system for that too.
Now SpaceX is looking at a Mars mission as early as 2024 with a supply mission going there in 2022. NASA’s most ambition guesstimate for their Mars mission is 2025 and if past is prologue it’s probably going to be laterer than soonerer. Even if SpaceX is beaten by NASA it’s still amazing what SpaceX has done in roughly the same amount of time NASA had with far less money. Really makes you wonder what SpaceX’s hiring criteria are compared to NASA’s and how they drive production and creativity?
LikeLike
While I applaud SpaceX, I also have to note that along with the other space enterprises what we’re doing right now is re-inventing the wheel. None of the current projects are even close to the original space shuttle which was a real spacecraft where these SpaceX capsules are just slightly better examples of stuff that we were doing with analog technology 50 years ago. They aren’t real spacecraft in the way the original shuttles were. The space shuttles failed for technical reasons—the same kinds of things that bring down aircraft—that could have been and should have been rectified had not our government not allowed the entire space program to become politicized. We are a couple of decades behind where we could have been as a result.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For those wishing to keep track of that new virus, I came across this CDC page earlier, thought it might be useful…
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike