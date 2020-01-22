January 22nd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1098

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Week Of Prayer ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Let me praise the name of God with a song
that I may magnify him with thanksgiving.
That will please the Lord more than oxen and bulls with horns and hooves.” 🌟
-— Psalm 69:30-31
————–—
***Praise: President Trump had a great ‘Day One’ at Davos getting his message out
***Praise: Re; Day One of Senate impeachment “trial”…..If nothing else …then, at least the public is tired of more Dem repetitive arguments…Yak, repeat..Yak, repeat…Yak, repeat…Yawn ….ZZZZzzzzzzzzzz
***Praise: Thank God that Democrats didn’t win the Senate in 2018 elections or the outcome would have devastating results!
***Praise: Over 2 million Millennials got jobs since President Trump took office
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24 hr-protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they travel around in Davos, attending various Bilats/meetings at Davos (Dep. RON 3:05am ET —Bilats/Meetings— ***Arr at Davos Landing Zone at 6:15am ET)
— for protection and safe flight home for President Trump & MAGA Team (Dep Davos Landing Zone 6:25am ET ***Arr at WH 5:10pm ET) Yay!!
— for 100% of Republican Senators to stick together very tight and stand with President Trump all the way
— for Senate Impeachment “trial”–may it all get resolved & dismissed quickly then go… Poof!
— that President Trump feel the love and support from 63 plus million Americans who has his back at all times
— that Justice be served on all those Coupmakers and Obstructionists
— for our military in the Middle East and elsewhere—Ps 91:11: “For He will give His angels charge concerning you, To guard you in all your ways.”
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 17 down 12 to go….POOF!
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build more new WALLS with speed
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Mexico to hold their southern border against their own southern invasion
— for thorough investigations/arrests in Puerto Rico, of all criminals involved in withholding and hiding emergency/disaster aid/supplies for Puerto Ricans needing them to survive
— for our wonderful twitter Patriots, fighting to seek truth and expose lies and some gifted with a sense of humor
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* USA Economic Boom *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We will face challenges. We will confront hardships. But we will get the job done.”— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, January 22, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 286 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Professor Jordan Peterson on climate change and climate policy at the Cambridge Union
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Shiff does not care about our country, our Constitution or us Americans.
It’s about money, power and lust. Demonic mutant.
The more Shiff lies, the more he is rotting away.
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
My own view is that the upper echelons of the Democrat Party is being used by a superior civilization, as a dumping ground to get rid of their very worst criminal sociopaths. I may not be able to prove it, but no one can disprove it either and the circumstantial evidence has truly become overwhelming.
Trump Retweet
From Sundance’s Twitter:
Sundance cracks me up..
Trump Retweet
I heard whining that the Republicans didn’t do well today? I disagree…
Some awesome photos.
Trump’s arrival at Davos drew a big crowd of photo takers.
Rep Meadows sums up the Dem’s voting delays in the Senate perfectly. It’s disconcerting to see how many people can be fooled by the same people over and over again despite the repeated failures of all of their previously fake–serious and concocted allegations about the elected President.
As soon as a person or a gov’t entity is pressured or bullied by Schiff into turning over a large evidence boulder, the perpetually Abusive Adam immediately claims the evidence will definitely be found under the next boulder and the next just like the last 3 years. It might be the longest, unsuccessful, political fishing adventure in American history. Is this sane behavior?
It was disturbing to read last week that an advisor from the NSC named Andrew Peek was physically removed from the White House grounds.
The insurrection from within the Deep State must be ongoing. The path to advancement for young bureaucrats may now be through the Resistance. They are required to spy, leak, inform or just repeat gossip, in order to please their superiors; and the recommendations of co-workers is essential to career advancement.
The concept of a professional, impartial and patriotic civil service may now be dead. There will evolve parallel Democrat and Republican senior bureaucracies for purposes of advising and supporting the incumbent President. The bureaucrats from the party out of power will be given very limited duties and access to information. They will have virtually no access to the President or his administration.
Along with the extra expense and the redundancy, there will be ample opportunities for mischief; but mischief appears to be a prime objective of the Deep State now.
