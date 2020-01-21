Rudy Giuliani Responds to Media Claims by Lev Parnas…

President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani says he was ‘misled’ by Lev Parnas who Giuliani identifies as an egregious liar. During the interview on Fox News and Laura Ingraham Rudy Giuliani says Mr. Parnas motive to tell false statements is identical to the reason for Michael Cohen to lie; he is trying to get a plea deal with New York prosecutors.
Rudy release it all. The Bidens need to be indicted. Stealing American taxpayers money meant for aid. Disgusting!
LikeLike
Rudys podcast. Must watch tv!
And by the way, I don’t know which is worse in that clip, Parnas’ hair or Laura’s rudeness
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rudy may be a legendary prosecutor and mayor. He may be the guy you want barnstorming the globe to hunt down corruption.
But he’s not made for primetime as an interviewee. He meanders, makes side points, sometimes says odd things that have to get unpacked or corrected. I always sigh when he goes on the shows….
Call him as a witness, and then don’t cut him off. But he’s not good at squeezing his points into rapid-fire format.
LikeLike
I think your complaints about Rudi are the direct result of Laura’s handling. His “side points” help him frame his conclusions. I believe he’d be great at a rapid fire format if that’s what was announced beforehand. When she thinks she knows his upcoming answers she rushes him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like Rudy but he’s part of the mess that the President is in right now , regardless of no wrongdoing by our President, it kinda pisses me off when Rudy starts spouting off incoherently. Although he was tame tonight for the most part .
LikeLike
Rudy is never incoherent … ever! He is sharp as a tack. He tells it like it is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Rudy hasn’t spoken about any of this to AG Barr, maybe Billy’s never heard about any of this!
No wonder he’s not doing any investigations of this stuff – nobody’s told the poor sap!
LikeLike
More likely Rudy knows Barr is bondo man. Barr knows where he is and knows what he’s been saying. The lack of interest in what Rudy has found by Barr says it all. Unless Durham has collected Rudy’s info and bondo is playing hands off.
Rudy knew re Ukraine the State Department was corrupt, the FIB was corrupt and could not trust the DOJ swamp rats either. Who’s he gonna call? Miss Lindsey? Burr? Houston we have a problem.
LikeLike
Barr does not want to hear, see anything. Rudy God Bless you.
LikeLike
Lev Parmas = Julie Swetnick
Eric Ciaramella = Chris Steele
Adam Schiff = Andrew Weismann
Michael Atkinson ICIG = Michael Atkinson DOJ NSD
MSM = Michael Avenatti
LikeLike
Lev Parmas = Julie Swetnick
Eric Ciaramella = Chris Steele
Adam Schiff = Andrew Weismann
Michael Atkinson ICIG = Michael Atkinson DOJ NSD
MSM = Michael Avenatti
LikeLike
I think that both Giuliani and Ingraham did very well in this interview. He answered clearly and unequivocally and she moved the conversation along appropriately. Lots of info in a short time.
LikeLike
…it’s just “the way” she tries moves it along that makes me want to smack her sometimes.
Oh, I’m sorry, was that not nice? I’ll put myself in the corner 😉
LikeLike