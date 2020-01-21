Rudy Giuliani Responds to Media Claims by Lev Parnas…

Posted on January 21, 2020 by

President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani says he was ‘misled’ by Lev Parnas who Giuliani identifies as an egregious liar.  During the interview on Fox News and Laura Ingraham Rudy Giuliani says Mr. Parnas motive to tell false statements is identical to the reason for Michael Cohen to lie; he is trying to get a plea deal with New York prosecutors.

This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Impeachment, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Ukraine, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to Rudy Giuliani Responds to Media Claims by Lev Parnas…

  1. freepetta says:
    January 21, 2020 at 2:12 am

    Rudy release it all. The Bidens need to be indicted. Stealing American taxpayers money meant for aid. Disgusting!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Cobra227 says:
    January 21, 2020 at 2:16 am

    Rudys podcast. Must watch tv!
    And by the way, I don’t know which is worse in that clip, Parnas’ hair or Laura’s rudeness

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Newhere says:
    January 21, 2020 at 2:21 am

    Rudy may be a legendary prosecutor and mayor. He may be the guy you want barnstorming the globe to hunt down corruption.

    But he’s not made for primetime as an interviewee. He meanders, makes side points, sometimes says odd things that have to get unpacked or corrected. I always sigh when he goes on the shows….

    Call him as a witness, and then don’t cut him off. But he’s not good at squeezing his points into rapid-fire format.

    Like

    Reply
    • boogywstew says:
      January 21, 2020 at 3:04 am

      I think your complaints about Rudi are the direct result of Laura’s handling. His “side points” help him frame his conclusions. I believe he’d be great at a rapid fire format if that’s what was announced beforehand. When she thinks she knows his upcoming answers she rushes him.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. pucecatt says:
    January 21, 2020 at 2:42 am

    I like Rudy but he’s part of the mess that the President is in right now , regardless of no wrongdoing by our President, it kinda pisses me off when Rudy starts spouting off incoherently. Although he was tame tonight for the most part .

    Like

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2020 at 2:42 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Julian says:
    January 21, 2020 at 2:46 am

    If Rudy hasn’t spoken about any of this to AG Barr, maybe Billy’s never heard about any of this!

    No wonder he’s not doing any investigations of this stuff – nobody’s told the poor sap!

    Like

    Reply
    • Rhi says:
      January 21, 2020 at 3:45 am

      More likely Rudy knows Barr is bondo man. Barr knows where he is and knows what he’s been saying. The lack of interest in what Rudy has found by Barr says it all. Unless Durham has collected Rudy’s info and bondo is playing hands off.

      Rudy knew re Ukraine the State Department was corrupt, the FIB was corrupt and could not trust the DOJ swamp rats either. Who’s he gonna call? Miss Lindsey? Burr? Houston we have a problem.

      Like

      Reply
  7. donna kovacevic says:
    January 21, 2020 at 3:16 am

    Barr does not want to hear, see anything. Rudy God Bless you.

    Like

    Reply
  8. bearlodgeblog says:
    January 21, 2020 at 3:36 am

    Lev Parmas = Julie Swetnick
    Eric Ciaramella = Chris Steele
    Adam Schiff = Andrew Weismann
    Michael Atkinson ICIG = Michael Atkinson DOJ NSD
    MSM = Michael Avenatti

    Like

    Reply
  9. bearlodgeblog says:
    January 21, 2020 at 3:36 am

    Lev Parmas = Julie Swetnick
    Eric Ciaramella = Chris Steele
    Adam Schiff = Andrew Weismann
    Michael Atkinson ICIG = Michael Atkinson DOJ NSD
    MSM = Michael Avenatti

    Like

    Reply
  10. ABN says:
    January 21, 2020 at 3:38 am

    I think that both Giuliani and Ingraham did very well in this interview. He answered clearly and unequivocally and she moved the conversation along appropriately. Lots of info in a short time.

    Like

    Reply
    • Cobra227 says:
      January 21, 2020 at 4:06 am

      …it’s just “the way” she tries moves it along that makes me want to smack her sometimes.
      Oh, I’m sorry, was that not nice? I’ll put myself in the corner 😉

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s