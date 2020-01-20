Mitch McConnell Presents Draft Senate Rules Resolution…

Earlier today Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell presented a “draft resolution” for Senate impeachment rules to be debated and voted tomorrow on Day One of the impeachment trial. Day #1 will likely be filled as the Senate creates rules via resolution.
The draft resolution tracks closely with previous expectations: 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers; 24 hours of presentation by Defense team; 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments; and then a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses.
As noted in the draft resolution it appears the Majority Leader will keep the Senate in 12 hour sessions to speed up the events. This would conclude the House case and the defense case within four days (24 hrs, or two days per side).
According to the draft, the legal teams for each side will decide who makes the verbal arguments over their two days of presentation. At the conclusion of the four days the Senators will ask questions for a total of 16 hours.
At the conclusion of the Senators questions the House Managers and White House defense will have two hours each to rebut and/or present additional (closing) arguments.
At the conclusion of the 4 hour final remarks the Senators will debate whether to call for witnesses. The outcome to that debate will be decided by a majority of 51 votes.
If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.
Again, this is a draft resolution. There will be a debate and amendment process tomorrow to create the final resolution. It will take 51 votes to create the rules.
Will somebody please close the door? There’s a draft in here.
Slam dunk. No need for the Pearl clutchers to emerge. POTUS got this and handled Mitch like he handles Iranian generals. Looks like a acquittal by next Thursday and then on to the state of the union. CNN will switch their regular program to be the emergency broadcast system
As long as there is no provision for any secret votes, I’m feeling pretty good.
Willard and company don’t necessarily need secrecy… They might just stab you in ‘the front’….
I don’t like it….
Whatever the “Rules” are this will all remain nothing more than a pig with lipstick
I don’t know. I think the House should state the charges and the evidence, then let the Senate decide if it’s worth proceeding based on that, or dismiss it.. Simple jurisprudence? Maybe, but it’s common sense. Why keep going down a dead end?
It gives the President his first chance to respond to the allegations. I think the President’s legal team & the House team will be much more impressive than the Klown Kar team.
I don’t know if I’m going to be able to watch any of the Klowns. Schumer the schmuck & Schiff for brains make me want to throw up.
Is there a “kill switch” in the rules?
I think Rush talked today about McConnell putting in a kill switch.
Yes, there is a kill switch.
Ingraham seemed to be saying there was no kill switch in the rules but sited no source for that. So I’m not sure.
McConnell wouldn’t put this forward if he didn’t have the votes to get it passed.
Pretty much. This has already been decided. Everything you see when it comes to process rules and procedure is setup by Mitch McConnell based on what votes he has.
If they stick to their guns it should go pretty fast.
BTW I’m also anotherworriedmom.
May the farce be with us
It looks like the Senators will be burning the late night oil. My question is who will be watching? Will the major networks shelve their prime time line-ups (and revenues) to cover this show? I doubt it.
I think that’s the point. Interest was dying last month in the house …. now folks just want to move on, watch the Super Bowl, go to work and drink beer. Jimmy crack corn!
McConnell has got this. This will die after a bit. He’s not going to let the whiny spoiled children on the left turn his damn Senate into a circus lol. Mitch has gone from a mild manner tortoise to snapping turtle. The left is using Parnas as well as anything else they can conjure up to keep some level of credibility with their mentally deficient voter base.
Parnas has more baggage than Stormy.
” The left is using Parnas as well as anything else they can conjure up to keep some level of credibility with their mentally deficient voter base”.
You are exactly right. The Left always rely on the ignorance and stupidity of their voter base to believe everything they say.
Michael Cohen. Michael Avenatti. Lev Parnas. Not exactly a stellar group of reliable sources. Excellent.
Luke
Yep. So much for the geniuses who predicted a Mitch double cross. I Expect Wall to wall coverage of all the rejects like scarramucci, parnas, Bolton. Then we will be treated to bombshell reports from the sdny. They will move onto taxes, emoluments, and a new stream of women until their ratings disappear.
The “Mitch will double cross us” gang won’t relent until shampeachment is over. If then. Turtleman bad. 😉
The only double-cross is Cocaine Mitch who is going to double the judge approval speed for having his Senate majority jammed up with a #ShamImpeachment.
It’s his majority in the Senate that is the target by the Dems this November with this fiasco.
They should had out Trump 2020 pacifiers to all the Dem’s.
Looks like CNN is the only network even mentioning Parnas anymore – I think everyone else, even MSNBS, has enough sense to see that dog won’t hunt!
Need clarification. Line 4. Upon conclusion ……the senate may question the parties for 16 hours..
Does that mean that Schiff can be asked why Atkinson transcript was not provided. Or what information was not placed in the transcript.
I thought I read where the Senate wants all those materials turned over.
That’s what it says but somehow I think that’s not going to happen voluntarily. Democrats have problems following their own rules.
Be nice if they could impeach Schiff for lack of candor in the senate procedure.
Where is the promised kill switch. Gonna need it. Dems already up to more dirty tricks, threatening more hearings. From Breitbart:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/01/20/democrats-threaten-to-call-new-impeachment-witnesses-to-testify-in-house-if-senate-doesnt/
More games. The House will depose the witnesses instead of the Senate? https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/01/20/democrats-threaten-to-call-new-impeachment-witnesses-to-testify-in-house-if-senate-doesnt/
The house won’t quit until there is a republican majority.
Put them all back in their cages
Let them it is all a joke at this point and they are going to keep impeaching until he is out of office which is why it is imperative that we crush them at the polls. Straight ticket Republican even the damn rinos, better to have a rino then a dem. My dream is that the defense team asks for a vote on dismissal and they vote to dismiss. The Dems are already calling it a cover up because they can’t get their way. So, since they are not going to stop I say pull the kill switch immediately.
And of course day one begins while our POTUS is in a foreign country representing the USA and trying to make deals. SMH
LikeLiked by 4 people
I can’t see anything in that resolution that mentions a kill switch.
Another House dem quid pro quo?
Said it before, IMO, if McConnell allows Silly Nancy to continue to run her clown show resulting in the Senate being forever known as the Swamp Circus Building. The odds, again imo, McConnell will do just what the Swamp tells him. Waiting
So does Pence still get to break ties during this “trial”?
Roberts.
Founders felt it would be unseemly for the beneficiary to be the tie-breaker.
But senators running against the President can still vote their interests…the impeachment provision is a most unseemly process to be conducted by an intensely political playbook, whose “jurors” are to be held accountable by the VOTERS.
It’s the only Constitution we’ve got, and that’s how it rolls.
Well that’s not really encouraging. 😕
WRONG!
If CIA Charlie’s testimony has been overtaken by events as Democrats claim, then he doesn’t need his phony “Whistleblower”-status anymore, does he? You can’t have it both ways. Charlie can tell us how he conspired with Michael Atkison, Mary McCord, Vindman and Schiff to frame the President–yet again.
And then let’s hear from former FBI Washington Bureau Chief, CrowdStrike’s Shawn Henry. He can tell us all about the DNC’s server, about Ukrainian corruption and, just for fun, how he and Rod Rodentstain broke into CBS reporter Sharyl Attkisson’s computer.
I’m still waiting to hear this explanation: What is the non-corrupt way in which Hunter Biden can receive millions from these regimes while his father is handing out billions in cash and policy to them? I don’t see one–do you?
Amb. Yovonovitch said she was coached by State Dept. officials on how to sugar-coat the Bidens’ graft. That means one of two things: either the State Department ruled it was legal or they knew it was crooked and looked the other way. We should hear from that official.
Then we should hear from the Southern District of New York. They can tell us why their Democrat prosecutors get to abuse the legal system to pressure others into phony charges aimed at their political enemy, the President. This is the very thing the President is falsely accused of doing.
If we’re going to have witnesses, then let’s name all the babies. Hunter does.
House Managers: “Orange Man Bad… [6 hours]… blah blah blah… [12 hours]… we couldn’t find anything so could you help us out?… [3 hours]… In summary, Orange Man Bad [3 hours].” [24 hours total]
President’s Presentation: “You have no case. The Articles are invalid. You are abusing the Constitution and subverting the Will of The People by illegally overturning their vote. Everything presented by the House Managers is either an out and out lie or hearsay that happens to also be lies. The President has done nothing remotely approaching an impeachable offense. Go back to the House and get to work. Oh, and you’re ugly and have bad breath… and do something about that doofus Shiff and L’il Nadler. They are really annoying.” [2 minutes, tops]
Senate: “We do not recognize the Articles as valid. There will be no witnesses as we need to protect our phony-baloney jobs. The House shall not even think about trying this again unless they can come up with a serious crime and given this laughable effort, the bar has been raised much higher. Don’t bother us again unless President Trump gets caught doing something seriously wrong such as selling our uranium reserves to Russia or sending pallets of unappropriated and unauthorized pallets of cash to a foreign adversary…. oh wait…. [awkward 2 minutes]… well then, Articles dismissed as defective.” [4 minutes, and we still have time to make happy hour at Moe’s]
.
.
.
Who knows? My guess above as to how it plays out could be right on the money or could belong in another galaxy. We’ll see, as some famous guy likes to say.
In summary, Orange Man Bad [3 hours]
HAHAHAHA!
So Lawfare will be making presentations. I really wish our elected representatives, the impeachment managers, had to make their case to the Senators and us, the citizens,
SD:
“…and then a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses.”
IMO, this outcome will be the most significant indicator of the McConnell cabal’s resolve in protecting the President. Caving to Schumer’s demands would very likely introduce additional propaganda that would portend a potentially very unfavorable result.
I think no matter how much McTurtle wants to be rid of our President, he will not let the Dimms destroy the presidency nor give up executive and other legal privileges
If McTurtle will not want the presidency destroyed, he will not want the Senate destroyed or the House to become more powerful than the Senate. Letting Dimms get away with this sham is not in the deck McTurtle holds on this process.
At the end, the Senate should vote for no witnesses….and five minutes later call the vote and acquired. This disposed of the impeachment articles.
If the Dems call witnesses after that ….they look even more foolish . And if they continue the process and vote on new impeachment articles the public will reject it for what it is and the backfire becomes 10 feet higher.
Dems are playing dangerous games. Repubs should not allow themselves to be sucked into the Abyss. Dispose of the two articles promptly, expose it for what it is, and call it a day before the Dems make their next crazy move.
“the Senate shall decide after deposition which witnesses shall testify”
If the Republicans don’t hold the line on no witnesses then the Dems + Rep traitors in the ranks can allow only Dem witnesses. Once they have gone to the dark side any Republicans may as well be hung for a sheep as for a lamb and tee up the CNN guest spots.
Would heresay evidence (gossip/second & third hand) even be allowed in this trial? If not, there is only one true “witness” as I recall, who testified that President Trump said “no quid pro quo”.
Mitch knows his lasting legacy is filling every vacant judicial seat he can get his hands on. PDJT and he have gotten real comfortable with each other and are working in a serious shorthand fashion to seat conservative thinkers.
If he wasn’t working on that there’s plenty of evidence suggesting he would go into swamp creature mode. But as stands now I just can’t see Mitch doing anything to upset that particular apple cart.
No worries, we’re good.
