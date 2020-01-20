January 20th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1096

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Bloomberg would sacrifice all of us because he thinks he knows what is best for us – and he’ll force us to accept it.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/19/january-19th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1095/comment-page-1/#comment-7760111)
– – – – – –
Saturday night update – 1/18/20 – (See link above.)
– 2 new drone videos from Project 1.
– Tweet about bricks getting placed today at Project 1. Includes photo of bricks.
– 5 photos with garbage on Mexican side of border.
– Older Foreman Mike video showing possible location of Project 3 or 4, on the other side of the mountain, opposite Project 1.
– Misc. tweets.
– – – – – –
Sunday night update – 1/19/20
– Tweets with drone video of government wall and 4 photos of trash on the Mexican side of the wall.
– Foreman Mike video from Project 1.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews were able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing (while still working within the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order) up through Dec 12th, after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Although Judge Crane extended the TRO another week to Jan 9, he lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher may now continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Randy Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Approx. 1,500ft. completed as of Tuesday (Jan 14) evening. (To be completed 8 to 10 days later, depending on weather.)
***Praise: (Reported on 12/11/19)… Although WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
(Update)… Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall costing ~$42 million. (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Not sure what the discrepancy is between 40M and 50M; perhaps it’s because Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile ~ $49M for 3.5mi.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion (~ 8 to 10 days later).
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweets with drone video of government wall and 4 photos of trash on the Mexican side of the wall. Video is shot on the other side of the mountain from where Project 1 is located.
Brian Kolfage: This is polluting the city of sunland park. Do residents know this? I’m sure the mayor of @sunland_park_nm knows of this dump site that’s polluting their community.
Foreman Mike Back at Wall 1 – Dangerous Situation Underway – 1/19/20 – (1:31)
Wowza! The Mexican cartels have way too much power, attacking Mexican police, military and citizens, and attacking US Border Patrol agents. Very dangerous indeed!
And of course, FakeMedia doesn’t report…why am I not surprised😡
Beth:. Sadly these guys only understand force! That is the only language they speak.
Hi Stillwater! We seem to have hit a dead spot on news for project 2 over the weekend!
My best guess @ 500 feet per day is 4000 feet of wall built so far!
I think you mentioned a few days ago WBTW chief photo guy was hiding on another project somewhere!
I am enjoying your postings very much!
Hi WES, Jeff Rainforth said he is the one taking the Foreman Mike videos. So looks like they are or have been at Project 1. They are probably in the area scouting out the other side of the mountain, talking to border patrol, etc.
Judging from Brian Kolfage’s tweets, it looks like they are gearing up to begin a new wall on the other side of the mountain. Brian has already start placing attention on Sunland Park and IBWC in the area. To me this project would be very exciting as well given the drama surrounding Project 1 last year and the corrupt politicians in Sunland Park and th IBWC.
Glad you like the posts. It’s going to be an exciting year ~ 🙂
Stillwater:. It is also possible Jeff is taking videos of the new terrain to help Fisher’s engineers size up this new project. A lot of surveying also needs to be done to help engineering calculations such as amount of dirt that needs to be moved, etc. It is tedious work but is vital to a project’s success!
I often get considerable blowback from my wife about repainting rooms in the house! All she wants to do is buy a can of paint and start painting! She gets really upset with me when I start pointing out all of the preparation work and repairs that need to be done first!
Our discussions usually end very poorly with her storming off in a hissy fit! I just don’t have the energy to full fill her constant demands! Being older and wiser I try to nip her grand ideas in the bud!
Come to think of it I would have been the perfect person to be put in charge of building the wall by congress! Narry a foot of wall would ever get built!
Project 1’s pictures were all time stamped to prove when the wall sections were put up so I’d expect they have someone else taking over pictures on Project 2 while Jeff is away.
To be honest, I sort of expected there to be a dead period for news on Project 2 at some point. I think they may be saving the really good drone footage for a high quality promo video or two when they are nearing completion.
Stillwater:. Well we know as we sleep, the wall is being built 24/7!
This ain’t no government job!
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Week Of Prayer ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
God Bless America…Land that I Love….
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
About the Opposition….
🌟 “May you punish them for their crimes;
may they receive no verdict of innocence from you.
May they be erased from the Book of Life,
and their names not be written with the righteous.” 🌟 -— Psalm 69:27-28
————–—
***Praise: President Trump & MAGA Team is safely back in the WH from Texas
***Praise: President Trump’s approval rating among farmers is now 83%
***Praise: Over 2.4 million people went off food stamps since Donald Trump became President–Winning
***Praise: A NSC possible mole has been caught….check Sundance’s last article here
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24 hr-protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Davos in Switzerland (Dep WH 6:15pm to Zurich, Switzerland)
— a special prayer of protection and alertness for our Patriots at Virginia 2A Rally today…May all evil schemes fail
— that President Trump feel the love and support from 63 plus million Americans as we all as a nation stand with our President Trump this week
— for President Trump’s well-being and wisdom
— that Justice be served on all those Coupmakers and Obstructionists
— for House/Senate Dems/Uni Party’s schemes/plots to FAIL
— for our military in the Middle East and elsewhere—Ps 91:11: “For He will give His angels charge concerning you, To guard you in all your ways.”
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 17 down 12 to go….POOF!
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build more new WALLS with speed
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Mexico fighting to hold their southern border against their own southern invasion
— for thorough investigations and arrests of those involved in Puerto Rico warehouse crimes–Warehouses full of emergency supplies withheld and hidden that was supposed to go to people needing aid after the hurricane and earthquakes
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Victory Over Evil *🇺🇸*
🦅 In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King….“On this day, we are reminded of what Dr. King described as “our noble capacity for justice and love and brotherhood.” ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, January 20, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 288 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Only the tip of the iceberg. From one perspective (60% of the money we front for healthcare through employers, medicare, medicaid, and private policies is extorted away from patients and licensed providers to unnecessary expenditures. From almost every other perspective, it is equally atrocious. Our health care dollars are being wasted, and the health care system, instead of getting better, is disinegrating into a money diverting scheme of extortion from the American People. It is simultaneously diverting money and making healthcare not only less beneficial, but harmful.
Top Lobbyists: Insurance companies, American Hospital Association, Pharmaceutical Industry, American Medical Associatio (which does not represent doctors well).
The Opioid situation just highlights the callousness of the medical industrial complex and how much they care about money, and not only do not care about quality, they don’t even care that they are harming.
There is far more money diverted by the medical industrial complex, than by Military industrial complex. Far more than Global Warming and the Green movement could ever hope. The largest industry in the world is Medicare.
Bravo, Grandma! Your prayers cover so many important happenings!
Yes, prayers for Virginia✝️ It does sound like a setup. Prayers for safety for our brave Patriots!
Doug Collins interview with
Mark Levin:
Mark Levin:
NY TIMES chooses Warren how and Klobuchar who?
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/479014-nyt-editorial-board-endorses-warren-klobuchar-for-democratic-nomination-for
