President Trump Official Response to Senate Trial Notification…

A response to the formal summons from the Senate, notifying the Executive Office of the President of impeachment proceedings, was due at 6:00pm ET today. The White House has responded [WH pdf link – and embed below] with a seven-page position answer.
[Via White House] THE HONORABLE DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, HEREBY RESPONDS:
The Articles of Impeachment submitted by House Democrats are a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their President. This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election—now just months away. The highly partisan and reckless obsession with impeaching the President began the day he was inaugurated and continues to this day.
Previously adopted by unanimous consent:
- A Summons to the White House notifying them of the impeachment trial will be issued by the Senate. A deadline for WH response: Saturday January 18th, 2020, 6:00pm,
- The House of Representatives (impeachment managers) have a deadline of 5:00pm Saturday, January 18th, 2020, for the filing of their impeachment brief to the Senate.
- The White House (defense lawyers) have a response deadline of 5:00pm Monday, January 20th, for their response to the House impeachment brief.
- The House of Representatives (impeachment managers) have a deadline of Noon Tuesday, January 21st, for their rebuttal brief to the White House defense brief.
- The Senate Trial begins at 1:00pm Eastern, Tuesday January 21st, 2020.
Senators will not be allowed to bring their cell phones or any electronic device into the Senate chamber while the trial is underway.
The excitement begins. And it will be exciting because the President and legal team aren’t going to take the Democrat Schiffshow lightly. Today’s response lays out in no uncertain terms the unconstitutional basis for the articles delivered to the Senate.
Not that there’s anything unexpected in the President’s response, it’s been talked about plenty. But it was expressed directly and forcefully which gives us a sample of what’s to come. It’s going to only get more intense, with the “brief” to be filed by Monday and the answer to it.
My hunch is the President would really like to have witnesses testify and be cross-examined. For one thing the Democrats have NO credible witnesses. Secondly the House “managers” are legal lightweights compared to the President’s team. The latter will rip the House witnesses to shreds.
OTOH when high-powered witnesses like Giuliani testify for the President, the Schiffless House managers will be unable to counter devastating testimony that blows away impeachment charges and implicates Democrats in tremendous fraud and corruption.
However the Senate trial proceeds, I fully expect the President comes out a winner and the Democrats sorry they ever started down the impeachment path. Should be a wild and fun ride!
