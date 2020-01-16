Impeachment Trial – Chief Justice John Roberts Swears-in Senate – 2:00pm Livestream…

Today begins the official Senate trial of President Donald John Trump. Chief Justice John Roberts will be swearing-in all senators to begin the impeachment trial at 2:00pm ET.
First there will be a call of the roll to ensure all senators present; then the arrival of Chief Justice Roberts; then the oath of duty administered by Senator Grassley to the ¹Chief Justice of the United States, John Roberts; then Justice Roberts will swear-in all standing Senators to their oath of duty for trial.
Following the affirmation of oath, all senators will affix their signature or mark to the Senate “oath book” documenting their declaration and affirmation. Video Added:
.
¹NOTE: Chief Justice John Roberts is not the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court; in his official duties he is the Chief Justice of the United States of America.
Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
.
Ballots 2020 or Bullets 2021…that appears to be the choice. Americans will not live our knees and have every right stripped from us from these communist.
Fact.
It might be bullets 2020 in Virginia.
It ‘aint a great time for Iran’s ayatollahs or ours.
Yup! The left wanted it…they just weren’t sure where it would start. Kind of ironic, huh…the birthplace of presidents will, more than likely, host the spark of CW2.
Nancy Pelosi is now floating the idea that Mitch McConnell is a Russian agent, in case you were wondering how well her impeachment is going.
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/its-flop-sweat-shes-afraid-her-corruption-will-be-exposed-for-all-to-see-pelosi-unhinged/
The Dems love communism so much you would think they would relish old Soviets.
The Democrats do love themselves the Soviets. So much so that one of their leading Presidential candidates honeymooned in the USSR.
And would like to recreate it right here. Complete with our very own Gulag Archipelago.
ya know there is some truth to every lie…methinks this one has its truth in 44 was putins
plant/infiltrator/choice and that why all this noise…..btw impeachment is hrc doing not speaker or house or dnc party….strictly hrc : {“impeached for life”} nixon clinton
Roberts should recuse.
Yep. 🙄
My letter to John Roberts….is it too much:
John G. Roberts, Chief Justice
Supreme Court of the United States
1 First Street, NE
Washington DC 20543
Mr. Roberts
You are a special person Mr. Roberts. You single-handedly disabused me of all of my preconceived notions of the noble and righteous standing of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Like so many of our other lofty institutions ( the DOJ, FBI, CIA) the Supreme Court now means nothing more to me than corruption, weakness, partisanship, and banana republic style perversion of what was once ( I think) a lofty, honorable, institution that protected this wonderful Republic…that protected this miraculous experiment in world history of a free constitutional republic.
Yes, you are very special….I first noticed your “specialness” with that idiotic and ludicrous ruling on the census. I have come to understand that others with a longer history than me, noticed your “specialness” when you ruled on the abomination that was Obamacare.
And what of your oversight of the FISC? Your stellar appointments to that court? Wow..great job (sarc).
And now everyone knows that the President’s procedural due process rights were violated in the ridiculous House impeachment proceedings.
However, in case you are oblivious to these facts I have enclosed an article that I highly recommend you read. You may learn something.
In closing, I “respectfully” ask for a ruling on the issue of whether the House violated President Trump’s procedural due process rights, as Arnold Cusmariu, writing for “American Thinker” has suggested.
And sir, if I am on to you…if I see you for the imposter you are….then you can rest assured millions of other Americans do to.
There is still time to redeem yourself. I hope you do.
I don’t think your letter is “too much”, but if you had a friend/editor correct a few words, it would hold way more weight. I always wished Our President had run his Tweets by a friend/editor because his simple mistakes got blown waaaay out of proportion by his foes switching the focus from honest intent to measly grammatical/spelling errors.
I tend to agree with you, but think President Trump just doesn’t care. Sometimes I wonder if it’s part of his MO to keep people focused on his tweets.
Our President WANTS the lashing he gets from his foes, over his writing mistakes? Hundreds of negative, vitriolic self-acclaimed-Mensaites skewer him on Twitter and Facebook, making the positive comments from Conservatives as appealing as week old kitty-litter.
Inserting (or leaving) a mistake here and there guarantees that the MSM publishes his underlying thought, which is the important result. The MSM forget that deplorables know that coffee is spelled with a ‘v’.
His tweets are the reason the House’s criminal acts are known. There is no other medium for what he says not to be nuanced by those who have no interest in MAGA KAG.
President Trump doesn’t need any help with his tweets. He’s doing fine on his own. While the MSM is tied up in knots, our dear president is moving forward with our agenda. Tweets, as the are, is undoubtedly a part of his strategy.
Melh I would appreciate your edits and grammatical corrections if you have the time and inclination. I am not defensive at all about constructive criticism. (Oh I did catch the mistake on the word ‘to’ that should be ‘too’ 😄 Thx
Please do send to that shameful, weak Roberts.
I absolutely will.
Excellent
Thx. I appreciate the support.
Why should Roberts recuse? And how did he get to have the top spot in the Supreme Court?
Roberts appoints the FISC judges. Since FISC & FISA abuse and corruption is central to this whole process, Chief Justice Roberts has a conflict of interest.
This whole process is not about FISC and FISA. That’s a DIFFERENT narrative that hasn’t made its’ way to the forefront yet. This process is about Ukraine and elections.
Democrats have court cases pending to get Grand Jury and Cohen testimony from the Meuller investigation.
FISA/FISC was part of Meuller investigation.
Since James Wolfe leaked FISA material to Ali Watkins, might actually be able to argue Senate Intel Committee members should also recuse; their role in the leak was undetermined.
Justice Roberts is fully aware what is going on.
He is over seeing a treasonous coup, he knows who they are and what they’re doing.
He has been complicit to a conspiratory act of treason by government bureaucrats, many who are under his authority.
We’re impeaching the wrong guy.
That guy is Justice Roberts who is presiding over the trial of the finest President in my lifetime.
They have the goods on this tootsie roll !
George W Bush nominated Roberts for Chief Justice, Senate confirmed. That is how Roberts obtained the top spot.
Roberts has no experience hearing a criminal, or any other, case. Roberts’ only judicial experience is on the D.C. Court of Appeals.
To me, the major impediment is lack of judicial experience.
Why should Roberts” recuse? Other than being massively unqualified, no idea.
Roberts, as Chief Justice, oversees the FISC, and seemed to be instrumental for an abnormal rotation of Rudolph Contreras onto the Court, just as the Flynn case was about to be adjudicated. Strzok mentions this in texts with Page. They were expecting ‘friendlies to be placed on the bench.
Any impropriety would necessitate a recusal.
Roberts was selected for Chief Justice of the US by Bush, overstepping Clarence Thomas, if I am not mistaken.
Or it might have been Scalia. He would have more seniority than Thomas, IIRC.
WSB – – Which Justice would then oversee the trial if Roberts did recuse?
Clarence Thomas; determined by seniority on the Court.
I believe it would be Clarence Thomas.
The British do this pomp thing much better. Nouveau preening low rent US politicians aping a Monarchical system whose trappings they seem to envy is amusing and embarrassing.
Conveying embossed articles of impeachment by parade between House and Senate, please, they are going to want to rename it the House of Lords soonish.
The Brits know how to do it right. If you catch Parliament on C-Span sometimes it’s a hoot. The two sides will be fighting back and forth and really raising their voices but there’s always respect and you can kind of tell they’re having fun with it.
I’m afraid you won’t. See earlier thread.
Trump Impeachment Memes – Hit Me With Your Best Shot – Pat Benetar
AWESOME video!…:)
Outstanding👍👍
Hugs to all. This is OUR PRESIDENT! Best President EVER!
I have named this impeachment, “THE MONTY PYTHON SCAM”
It’s DEAD like that Parrot!
I have a long list of traitors to this country I want to see in prison or executed. Then I have another list of traitors I want shamed in public and ridiculed mercilessly. Nancy Pelosi is the top of the second list….I want her shamed, and ridiculed because, to her, that would be worse than prison or death.
…she do not have any shame and she is “immune” to be ridiculized as the all bolsheviks in CONgress…..bosscook..what’s about public flogging & jail ????
Can’t we do both to Nanzi? Ridicule, shame and then death?
Apparently it makes no difference to Pelosi whether she is ridiculed or not. Her arrogance prevents her from even noticing. She sees herself as president Pelosi, hence the souvenir pens she gave out. Just a little test to see how she’ll be perceived by the American voters.
Pelosi doesn’t know she is being ridiculed. She is a fool and being played by her own party. She is a useful tool for the largest segment of the DNC donor base. Who do you think the pens were for? It was her way of saying: I delivered on impeachment leaving an indelible mark on the Trump presidency for eternity. We may not win in November but at least we stained his Administration and we have you what you paid for.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like the way you think!
Why be picky? Have her shamed, ridiculed and then executed.
The moves you make tell the story. Fisa reform and transparency is a complete facade with his denier appointment.
OK:
(a) A majority vote to dismiss all charges with prejudice.
(b) A majority vote to find Trump Not Guilty
(c) First tranch of witnesses: Joe Biden, Biden’s son, Schiff, Pelosi, Nadler, HIllary, Bill Clinton, Loretta Lunch, Bill Holden, Comey, Mueller, Lisa Page, Peter Strozk, Brennan, Clappoer, Lerner, etc… and that’s just the first go around.
There. Keep the DOJ attorneys right at hand with an impaneled Grand Jury next door.
Make Ron Paul proud of Rand. Make all proud of Rand.
Keep a stack of orange jump suits close by.
I think the DNC wants that Butthead to get the nomination,anyhow.
First round should be Willy, Weinstein, and Epstein. (Epstein did not kill himself)
Next, DC Strippers, George Soros, Biden Baby Mom
Next Nancy Kids, Romney’s Kids and Shiffy contacts
Next Clinton kid friends including the one with the 4 M contact to not write policy papers for DOD and was actually whistle blown and the whistle blower was attacked.
Next the whole SDNY
How about the Podest’s too. I would love to see the Manafort connected discussed.
Oh, lets throw Kerry’s kid in there too. How about a review of all Dem’s kids.
(a) A majority vote to dismiss ~~~ Yeah THIS
Call your Senators and ask them to –>throw out this frivolous lawsuit<– against the President. Ask them to vote to dismiss the charges at their soonest possible opportunity.
http://www.senate.gov/general/contact_information/senators_cfm.cfm
You forgot the more relevant ones: Ciaramella and Atkinson.
This is the best kind of funny, accidentally funny for the wrong reason:
Steven Colbert mocks the Democrats’ new hotness bombshell witness Lev Parnas, joking “You don’t write the crime down, you dummy ” and follows up with “It didn’t help that the next note was ‘Leave paper trail of impeachable offenses’ and ‘Steal Ritz-Carlton stationery.”
Yes, exactly right, Mr. Colbert.
He THINKS he’s mocking the stupidity of Rudy Giuliani and his associate. What he’s really mocking is the ham-fisted fabrication of the Democrat “managers” forging evidence so brazenly obviously fake even the Left wing comedians who want to believe can’t help but laugh out loud.
Good stuff.
https://www.newstimes.com/entertainment/article/You-don-t-write-the-crime-down-you-dummy-14980215.php
Colbert may be looking for an exit from his madness.
That’s a good thought.
Remember how all the media types suddenly
started playing nice with Reagan? Invited him
on their show as a guest? SIngled him out when
Lincoln Center shows were on?
Looking back, I think it was they realized just
how overwhelmingly popular he was. Not in
mainstream press. That never changed. But
the Hollywood Crowd acted like he was OK.
I think they figured out that their careers were
on the line among the public. So they kept their
mouths shut. Colbert may be following the same
type of logic. Figuring out his crowd is dwindling
to the point that only the zealots are tuning in.
Trump wins more, his bunch loses. Everything.
And to quote the late, great Frank Nelson:
Whooooo, thattts’s tooo bad!”
Fast forward a worst case. Not sure of the timing for the “leak,” but I’ll bet a dollar to a donut that articles of impeachment are already in print for VP Pence and will soon enough be a nightly topic.
Should he also be removed, by vote or by “other” means, that is when the whole damn thing goes hot. Pelosi will never make it to 1600.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe to avoid anything going “hot” they have to force him to resign. make it look like it was his idea. Just my opinion. Removal..by any means..has an unpredictable outcome..
John Roberts will find a way make impeachment an inferred tax.
John Roberts desperately wants to be a great man whose name will be remembered for all time, but every time he has the chance to do the right thing he lacks the courage and integrity to follow through, and instead implodes into mediocrity and mendacity.
A tragic figure. And a loathsome one.
During the Bush admin, one of Roberts’ biggest cheerleaders was Ted Cruz. Articles by Cruz arguing for Roberts’ appointment are still available to read in NRO’s archives.
I’m worried he will find a way to turn the president’s non-crimes into crimes.
Our symbols should be feathers and tar cans….let them see…let them fear.
We’d not tar and feather them, of course, but they need to fear our wrath, both Dems and Gop. That wrath will be expressed at the ballot boxes.
McSally seems to have gotten the message that it’s time for the weak-kneed GOP to stand up to the bullies.
They don’t fear because they aren’t getting much public pushback. Look at the hell the community organizers raised on the hill — the noisy protests, the spectacles and false witnesses, when someone they didn’t like was appointed to the Supreme Court. A beloved and popular Republican president is being impeached and the Republicans appear to be unprepared to mobilize in protest.
If I were these politicians I might be MORE afraid of an ominous quiet.
Thank you mikeyboo. An ominous quiet would more reflect that we are dead serious about protecting our Republic. I’ve said many times on this site, there’s no point now to do public protests, public marches, public anything. NOW is the time to quietly prepare to defend our Republic, our families, and our homes. While the news picks up on the Virginia showdowns, what they don’t understand is the depth and breadth of the anger we have over how perverse, corrupt, and disgusting our government has become. It’s deeper than cold anger. The Veritas videos of Bernie’s campaign, showing embedded Antifa types, means our preparation is well founded. There’s nothing weak about silence. We should not be the ones to fire the first shot, in my humble opinion. I pray it doesn’t come to that. I pray the Senate will do it’s job, quickly. I pray the DOJ will do it’s job in regards to the corrupt government officials. I pray.
Actually, the Pres got impeached because he is forever out-playing them. Bet he can’t imagine just how irritating that is for them. They keep pulling out all the stops and his popularity keeps going up and up. You’d think they might notice the correlation.
RISTVAN, Yes, I am shouting for you to return. You are one of the posters who make CTH the quality it aspires to be. I have appreciated your short (you could actually go a bit longer) and to the point views on jurisprudence and you don’t post the same thing endlessly. I am so lacking in knowledge in this area that I have to depend on people like you. I DON’T want to get a law degree to understand what’s going on these days!
To SUNDANCE, my thanks for this wonderful website that has given me so much more knowledge of how our government does and doesn’t work! 5 years ago I wouldn’t have even known what FISA, FOIA, etc. is. We are getting a big education.
Ditto. I keep searching for posts from Ristvan. I am quit distressed over this farce. I had direct line ancestors who fought to found this great country…..one was cripples at the battle of Cowpens. And they DARE to think they can I validate my vote for President!
RISTVAN- Please come back! The Sundance Tree House School of Technology needs you.
We all appreciate Ristvan’s very knowledgeable and enlightening posts when he has time to post, but I believe he is also the sole caretaker of his spouse, a full-time commitment which sometimes keeps him from his volunteer duties here.
He has asked for, and we have offered, prayers on behalf of Mrs. Ristvan.
(Additionally, as with Sundance, to post a thoughtful well articulated comment only to have yet another poster arrive who has not read the previous comments and needs the exact same educating must at times get a little discouraging.)
I, too, miss ristvan, but remember his posts about problems with his significant other. methinks his problems are bigger than our premature worries.
praying
He’s still compromised. He also oversees the fisa court, which illegally acted in concert against President Trump. He should have recused himself.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This parrot is dead!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Odd that Congress is allowed to lie, while the man on trial speaks truth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry the dead parrot skit isn’t working.
Already very familiar with it! That parrot has expired! 🙂
Great skit. Very much like this impeachment nonsense going on now
Given Fisa violations John Roberts should excuse himself.
His role is largely ceremonial & symbolic. He’s a robe & a gavel. I don’t even know what would happen if the Chief Justice recused. Probably Ginsberg or Thomas would replace (seniority?)
At least he removed the gold shoulder bars CJ Rehnquist put in his robe for the last impeachment.
That’s a little Ric Flair, in hindsight, isn’t it?
Since last Fri my heart has been in my mouth and sick to my stomach I pray every day that Our President will be ok threw this mess, The Dems never quit they just keep pushing and will continue to do so unless the Senate and the house are won back by the Republicans I keep trying to donate to the President and even to some house members but I get so many requests that I have a problem trying to decide who and when to donate. anyway try to do what I can and hope for the best..
Love our President and pray for him and his wonderful family, With all my heart I stand with President Trump…please lord keep him safe.
Please contact your Senators and implore them to throw out this –>frivolous lawsuit<– against the President. Did just that and also asked that he vote to dismiss all charges at the soonest possible opportunity. Left a message for one but the other's mailbox was already full. Will call them both again tomorrow, and then on Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday until this hoax is terminated.
My Senators are part of the coup.
Ooops, then nevermind.
Calling only applies to the true American Senators.
Mine are both GOP. One is weak-kneed but the other is solid pro-Trump!
I’m afraid they all are.
I am concerned. Remember when Feinstein’s assistant Dan Jones went out and raised $50 mil in a very short period of time to get rid of Trump? How much would it cost to bribe a senator for his vote? $5 mil? $10 mil? I think they all have a price. The Dems could raise $150 mil and bribe some senators. If we call no witnesses and then just vote, it could be a surprise– they might not tell McConnell they were going to vote against him and Trump. Remember what Sundance says, there are trillions at stake. I want witnesses and a full trial. Let America see the sunshine!
“Impeachment Trial – Chief Justice John Roberts Swears-in Senate
If I were Chief Justice, I would be swearing at the Senate for even accepting the House’s Kangaroo Court / Stalinist Like Show Trial “findings”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
But that would take a Chief Justice with integrity and “bells”.
More dog and pony show, and it gets worse by the day. The people are at fault, who elected these twisted tickets to run the country, and take no responsibility for whom they vote for, just look at the letter after the name. The level of stupid is really thick out there.
It is quite apparent that this Parnas guy is over a barrel, in criminal jeopardy and was targeted and groomed to lighten his burden by throwing dirt at President Trump …JUST AS THEY DID WITH MICHAEL COHEN.
Ihor Kolomoisky called him a “clown.” Apparently he tried to strongarm the oligarch which is stupid. He’s the only oligarch the Soros ppl don’t wanna confront directly. RFE was surveilling him & Zelensky etc in the run up to the election. Every time someone went to Tel Aviv or Kolomoisky’s other hideouts it got reported
I’m surprised Kolomoisky didn’t give Parnas a colonectomy. The hot lead version.
indeed and that was the reason for the delay in advancing the impeachment to the senate. had to have to for that squeeze play
Bernie doesn’t seem very happy about the prospect of cooling his heels in the Senate chamber for however long this impeachment trial will last.. Amy Klobuchar and Liz Warren can’t be too happy, either. This delay MIGHT be a game-changer for the Iowa caucuses. Was this Nancy’s plan all along? Delay for maximum effect?
Cui Bono?
Joe Biden, the same person being defended by this Scam Impeachment? Seems to me that Creepy Joe has the same problem HRC had: Every public appearance is just another opportunity for him to screw up, which he does REGULARLY.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nobody can beat or debate Trump or touch his record of accomplishments.
The strategy for the DNC is not to debate Trump on economic matters but or instead of the fact that he was impeached. Period.
They think the scam is a winner for them.
Even if sleepy Joe wins the Iowa Caucuses he will not get the nomination. It will eventually go to old Bernie ‘It’s My Turn’ Sanders and we will see the battle of the century. Americans will have a clear choice for once. Will they vote for the Socialist Democrat or the Capitalist Republican?
Guessing that it will be Trump by at least a 54 – 46 margin overall and an Electoral Landslide. The democrats know that they don’t stand a chance and with their impeachment scam failing in the polls they will go ahead and let the crazy BernieBots have their time in the limelight this summer.
Can you imagine Biden’s boiling anger if Bernie got the nomination?!
He’s already sputtering. Speechless with idiocy. Oh, that’s normal.
Idle conclusions…….
What destroys US politics is the unique US House and Senate ability to allow, say, a vital Defence Bill to have some desperately embarrassing pork barrel highway bypass attached to it as a condition of being passed. Nowhere else in the English speaking world is such pathetic, corrupt manipulation allowed by elected representatives.
And one more: if we want to fix the Court system do what everyone else does, you sue and lose you automatically pay the other party’s and Courts costs. Then half the rubbish in US Courts disappears.
Fixed.
The republican fundraiser continues.
In theory, Trump could drag this out until next year with so many witnesses. That would kill the ability of them to campaign.
Especially if his witnesses include Joe and Where’s Hunter?
Fantasy. Trump and his defense team will be thwarted every step of the way.
When the Republicans vote to impeach Trump, what are we going to do?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Appalling though it is, I believe the Republican Senate UniParty (90%) would vote to replace PDJT with Pence today if they thought they could handle the blowback.
There is no Trump Party, just him and the Deplorables vs the State.
The Republican Party is the Trump party, it’s that the Republican Party apparatus that is Never-Trump or OK-Trump.
Does anyone have a link to a photo of Pelosi’s signature on the Articles of Impeachment?
A 10 million man march on DC for a start.
Lots if skeletons in Johns pants…. & his illegal Irish adoptive kids too
But take the oath.. to your handlers anyway, Mr “chief justice”.
Yep, here we go again. Float Barr’s name so when (or if) he releases any of the declassified docs he looks dirty. The really interesting one (and maybe the explanation for the smirk on the face of Madame Sphincter) is trying to link Mike Pence in here too. Pretty slick considering that Madame Sphincter is turd in line of succession. You cannot convince me that the urgency had nothing to do with her place in that line. Just like she said Trump would “forever be impeached”, I think she just might name HilLIARy Asher VP and then resign so the witch can assume her “entitled position”. None of this has one fricking thing to do with a high crime, a misdemeanor, or even a jaywalking ticket!! It is all about keeping President Trump from exposing Obama and the Democrazies for all the high crimes and felonies they committed. Notice today that she went way out of her way to praise the merits of Obamacare and condemn Republican efforts to repeal it. Issue one Obamacare. Can’t have the signature bill of his presidency besmirched, no matter how many people had health insurance at inflated prices but couldn’t afford to see a doctor because of exorbitant copays. They are going after President Trump because of the Iranian terrorist. That would be payback for helping us escape the tentacles of JCPOA (the program designed to give the Muslim nation nukes and make Sharia law the law of the Middle East).
This charade needs to stop. If the Democrazies want witnesses, then pencil Neck Schifft should be first. If he doesn’t testify, then that’s it for witnesses. Real simple, he goes first. Then the Whistleblower. Then Hunter. Throw in the 3 stooges—Brennan, Comey and Clapper. Then the Dems get one. follow a similar pattern to the House Inquisition.
I watched the House circus. I would love to see them treated in the same manner. Republicans won’t stoop to the low level of the Democrazies.
Does anyone here know what the Democrazies are paying Lawfare to torture our President? How can we find that?
I’ll play. When law and order are deemed to have completely broken down, you don’t need to do anything. Things will start happening all by themselves.*
*see the law of unintended consequences.
“Does anyone here know what the Democrazies are paying Lawfare to torture our President? ”
I thought we were paying.
Well, if they are Democrats, we know they are not doing it as “pro bono”/for free, that’s for sure! Lawyers never work for “free”.
this guy Lev Parnas is going to be causing us some serious damage…..
And they are going to use him to get the Republicans on board……
this Trial is going to be the death of us….
Parnas is not a credible witness. He’s just looking for immunity. Parnas told the New York Times on Wednesday he never spoke to President Trump. Case closed.
I totally Agree….Its just giving the RINOS and excuse my friend
No he’s not. What you are seeing is a repeat of the Kavanaugh hearings, the dems just keep fishing until our side shuts it down. Parnas is just like Cohen, saying anything he can to keep himself out of jail. As much as the dems want witnesses, I don’t think either side wants any witnesses, they just want to use it as a talking point by saying the repubs white washed the whole thing. The Ukraine is trouble for both sides.
Parnas>>Michael Cohen..
Only questions is how many lies will HE be exposed telling..
He is the same clown that tried to say Nunes was in Vienna meeting with Russian Agents.
Understood…. and we also know McCain brought the Dossier to the FBI….
these people can not be trusted… Nancy is providing them with an excuse
“they are going to use him to get the Republicans on board”
There is NO – zip, zero, nada – evidence anywhere that the Lev Parnas BS is moving any needle anywhere, even among the scrofulous RINOs in the U.S. Senate.
A nonbinary Rachel Maddow show appearance does not “serious damage” make.
indeed/ the potential for out of control snowball is absolutely there.
The kleptcrats don’t have anywhere near the 67 votes required to convict. This is all Kabuki theater and the kleptos will drag it out as long as they can. Get it over quick, and get on with the people’s business…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Shutting off the water to the swamp is the least we can do for President Trump.
All the Dem senators who are running or were running for Prez 2020 must be forced to recuse themselves as jurors…or Roberts somehow has to throw them out on their cans.
This trial isn’t a judicial proceeding but a political one, thus recusal isn’t an option for anyone except maybe if a member is called as a fact witness.
Shifty and Nader caught among Barr indictments.
http://hardnoxandfriends.co…
As bad, as this is both Schiff and Pelosi have done worse. Arms sales for starters to the Ukraine for profit. This impeachment is just one large cover-up for them and their friends and families. Impeach President Trump before they go to jail for corruption. This why their actions now are Treason.
I believe you are looking for
http://hardnoxandfriends.com/2020/01/16/december-2019-doj-indictment-part-of-a-larger-democrat-web-and-the-railroading-of-trump/
The Gateway Pundit headline read “UPDATE: Bill Barr Indicts 8 Including Mueller Top Witness for Funneling Millions in Foreign Donations to Schiff, Hillary Clinton and Democrats — New Data Shows Bill and Hillary Involved.
Absolutely sickening that the demorats can force the Senate to hold yet another star chamber hearing on fabricated evidence. How can anyone trust the system when the corrupt control the Senate and Congress, this is akin to watching a rape victim get tried for disorderly conduct for attempting to fight off her rapist. How can this possibly be legal, hearings predicated on fabricated evidence, secret testimony etc. Jesus wept this is how democracy dies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Before a single witness is called there will hopefully be a motion for Schiff to deliver all testimony he gathered since and not released. Then make motions to dismiss, because if a fraction of the comments by Representative Jordan are true, the missing testimony will support the dismissal.
Damn the Senators had to ALL use the same pen to sign in.
I find it ironic that you have Democratic Senators stumping for their cohorts on television , yet they preach the republican side has already determined the outcome . Hypocrisy at its best ..
