White House Confirms Impeachment Defense Team: Pat Cipollone, Jay Sekulow, Michael Purpura and Patrick Philbin…

Earlier today the White House confirmed the impeachment defense team led by White House Counsel Pat Cipollone. Joining Cipollone is President Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow and White House Deputy Attorneys Michael Purpura and Patrick Philbin.
Additionally, constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz may also work in an advisory capacity with the four member legal team.
.
Jay Sekulow is the only one I’d trust…..The rest seem to be 2nd or 3rd stringers……
Pat Cipollone is no 3rd stringer but the teams Bush/Barr affiliation is troubling.
Cipollone has been very good in defending the President and seems to be a very good attorney. Sekulow is trustworthy and also a very good attorney. The others, I know nothing about…subordinates to Cipollone I think.
Love Jay Sekulow. He will be brilliant, as usual.
Welp, abandon all hope for any justice for Epstein’s victims. After what Deshowitz has been accused of, POTUS shouldn’t let him within 100 miles of him. And, no, I don’t care what kind of legal scholar he is, and I don’t believe he’s innocent.
IMO You’re starting to sound like a “Liberal” Democrat – guilty until he can prove himself innocent!
No thanks!
Dershowitz IS the Liberal Democrat. He has long time associations with a rogue’s gallery of Dem power players, including Epstein. Headscratcher, and it looks bad. If you don’t believe what Virginia Roberts alleges about him, why believe Epstein did anything? Guess Bill Clinton is innocent too and Hillary. I’m not trying anyone in court. My opinion is what it is. Smells like POTUS is a total captive to bad advisers.
Dershowitz has been a defender of Trump’s civil liberties on principal and the left has paid him back for it with this smear about involvement with an Epstein girl. He does not seem the type and his protestation of innocence has the panicked air of a man hit by a sucker punch accusation, out of nowhere, IMO.
Wonder which one is lead counsel….
Probably Cipollone
May God grant these men the widom too utterly destroy the Demoncrat false impeachment charges. Let these men be your instrument Lord, and place in their hearts a flaming sword of truth they can yield.
They should just read the letter Cipollone wrote from Trump to Pelosi last month. There’s your opening statement, lol.
Will be interesting to see if they go for the roots of the impeachment -Biden’s pay for play and the fake whistleblower report that started all this. I feel like the lawyers orchestrating these coups need to feel the sword of Damocles over their necks. Too many of these Lawfare clowns operate in the shadows.
Add Jim Jordan to this lot. He knows about politics and has been all over this from day 1.
This not just about defence, it’s all about attack.
The dems are only interested in the court of public opinion. A lot of people have been brainwashed by the onslaught of negative press. The dems are playing to the masses.
Well that is what 93 percent negative from MSM at this point.
Watching our President right now and he is the equalizer to the them.
Trump 2020 to save our Republic.
I was expecting a larger team?
I really like Cipollone and Jay Sekulow, and I am sure the other two are also good. However, is it just me, or does anyone else feel a bit uneasy that the President’s lawyers will be exposed out in the open like this. I like it when they are working behind the scenes away from the corrupt Dems and media. They are too valuable to the President. I have no doubt that they will do a fantastic job defending POTUS. What I am concerned about is the next thing you know, the media or the Dems or Lawfare will being going after them like they did to Trump’s Dr., Ronny Jackson, with some bogus attack. Jackson ended up leaving his post over it.
I Believe That Mr sekulow is Great attorney for our president Trump, like Him a lot,
I thought Jordan, Radcliffe, Collins and Gaetz were among the team.
