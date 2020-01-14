Project Veritas Highlights Violent Wing Inside Bernie Sanders Campaign….

Project Veritas spent some time in Iowa with the revolutionary communists at the heart of Bernie Sanders campaign. In a video expose’ (see here) the Veritas group showcase Bernie Sanders campaign workers who are prominent Antifa activists. The calls to violence are quite disturbing but familiar for those who followed the “Occupy Wall Street” movement, RevCom, or the Democrat Socialists of America; all factions of the same far-left ideology.

(Des Moines, IA) A Bernie Sanders Presidential Campaign Field Organizer, Kyle Jurek, was secretly recorded bragging about his extreme left-wing fringe views, calling for violence and death to those who oppose Sanders’ radical policies. Kyle Jurek, who works out of the Sanders campaign Iowa office, has been paid at least $9,775 since starting in his official campaign role. Project Veritas Action Fund’s undercover journalists secretly recorded Jurek’s statements for months; recording footage on multiple occasions where he lashes out against Sanders’ Democratic opposition, President Trump’s supporters, and others.

The recordings give insight into the mentality of many Sanders staffers and what they truly believe. In the video, Jurek details his expectations for the 2020 Presidential election and emphatically states that cities will “burn” if President Trump wins re-election. (read more)

  2. bullnuke says:
    January 14, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Can a white supremacist be a liberal?

    • nimrodman says:
      January 14, 2020 at 4:31 pm

      GULAGS, he says:

      In another part of the video, Jurek is seen arguing that gulags were beneficial for the Soviet Union and suggesting they could be used to re-educate Trump voters and the billionaire class.

      “In Nazi Germany, after the fall of the Nazi Party, there was a shit-ton of the populace that was fucking Nazified,” says Jurek. “Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their fucking people to not be Nazis,” he continues. “We’re probably going to have to do the same fucking thing here. That’s kind of what all Bernie’s whole fucking like, ‘hey, free education for everybody’ because we’re going to have to teach you to not be a fucking Nazi.”

      “[The] greatest way to break a fucking billionaire of their privilege and their idea that they’re superior, go and break rocks for 12 hours a day. You’re now a working class person, and you’re going to fucking learn what the means, right?”

      https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/01/14/project-veritas-bernie-campaigner-predicts-violence-at-dnc-police-will-get-fing-beaten/

    • Sammy Hains says:
      January 14, 2020 at 4:43 pm

      By definition.
      White Man’s Burden is exclusively a liberal concept.

  3. Golden Advice says:
    January 14, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Is MSNBC feeling the Bern yet?

    • Pedro Morales says:
      January 14, 2020 at 4:03 pm

      CNN and MSNBC and most media are global corporate media elites. Neocons, globalists, war mongers, Wall Street. Don’t let the talking head nonsense fool you. Its why they hate Bernie and Tulsi. They are making their move now. Note how the “candidates” do nothing to Biden. The “candidates” defend him and give him a pass. They aint in it to win it. They are all about the $$$ and the campaign slush fund they get to keep. Any serious candidate would have taken out Joe. You cant be President if you dont win the primary. None of them want to win. They are handing it to Biden or Bloomberg.

  4. markone1blog says:
    January 14, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    I heard about this with Rush and was looking forward to digging it up from the internet.

    Interesting how the “tolerant” liberals want to drag us to the middle of the road and beat us (which seems to be what happened as women exited Trump rallies in 2016).

    • Ellis says:
      January 14, 2020 at 4:08 pm

      His comment about being against hate speech is especially rich.

    • Raptors2020 says:
      January 14, 2020 at 4:18 pm

      Rush talks about this often: the Democrats are fed up with losing elections. The days of free and fair elections are coming to an end. They may soon invoke the Muslim Brotherhood theory of elections: one man, one vote, one time.

      Those RINOs who kid themselves that Trump is the problem (Nikki Haley?) might get a kick in the head (literally).

  5. bessie2003 says:
    January 14, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    Not sure how long it will stay there but I was able to share this earlier in the day onto Facebook.

    Hopefully it will wake up a few lefties who think Bernie is ‘all that’.

  6. Don McAro says:
    January 14, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    Do Democrats pick their candidates from mental institutions?

    • Right to reply says:
      January 14, 2020 at 4:27 pm

      Some might view that as humorous, but given their behavior, they are most certainly unbalanced and dangerous. They believe chaos gives them control = power. They should be very careful what they wish for. The chaos is coming, but I believe the chaos is coming for them.

    • Raptors2020 says:
      January 14, 2020 at 4:36 pm

      Not crazy, Don. This Manichean mindset (us versus them) is now the standard curriculum in college. Intersectionality is the fancy name for it: you support us on everything, or you’re against us.

      Antifa was the name for the Communist goon squad in pre-war Germany: they fought Nazis in the street. As you can see from our friend Kyle, Marxism and Fascism attract the same people. Kyle is in effect on a membership drive.

      World War II was the national socialists (Germany) versus the international socialists (Soviet Union). The Soviet side won, and they feel the issue is closed: we should now be marching to a globalist one-world government and a socialist economic system. That’s why modern leftists view nationalism as a synonym for fascism.

      What’s most frightening is the degree to which leftists have penetrated into the highest levels of the bureaucracy. The “Resistance” to Donald Trump is far more than a protest or a temper tantrum. And the “Small Group” at the FBI and the DOJ who tried to frame Trump are united and motivated by their extreme politics.

  7. markone1blog says:
    January 14, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    How long do you think it will take Bernie to denounce this? A week or two — or do you think he will ignore or deny it?

  8. bullnuke says:
    January 14, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    Warren have the guts to bring this up at the debate? Highly doubt it. Moderators won’t touch it unless directed to do so by the DNC.

  9. Eric says:
    January 14, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    Commies got to Commie… never changes… he’s also saying they will put liberals against the wall first and burn MSNBC journalists in the streets.

    So “progressive!!!!”

  10. Don McAro says:
    January 14, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    Yesterday Leftists….President Trump…MADE THE IRANIANS shoot down that Plane……
    Today… Ignore that the democrats leader in the field wants Soviet and Nazi tactics perpetuated on the American people

  11. Don McAro says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    LOL President Trump posts a Pic of Nancy and Chuckie wearing hijabs and its the main story on all the leftist media outlets……. But you have the Sanders campaign calling for VIOLENCE and Soviet and Nazi style tactics on Americans..Wanting violence on Presspeople…..and its completely ignored

  12. Sporty says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    Pot smokin Socialists and their Panzy friends are in for a rude awakening.

  13. RedNeckJohnGalt says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    More Blue on Blue violence in Austin.
    https://www.battleswarmblog.com/?p=43176
    Interesting times.

  14. joeknuckles says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    The truth is that Bernie really is all about hate. It’s no wonder he attracts violent lunatics like this guy.

  15. John-Y128 says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    After Bernie wins the election in November, he’ll purge all the Brown Shirts causing trouble.

  16. 804hokie says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    a bernie bot shot up that baseball practice in 2017, mind you.

  17. Val says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    James Hodgkinson not available for comments.

  18. StanH says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Boy that would speed up draining the swamp if they want have this kind of confrontation. Free America is taking note.

  19. scrap1ron says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    Burning cities that predominately vote Democrat? Brilliant!

  20. MNBV says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    The minutiae of Democrat politics is beyond me. But this leftist wants to beat up MSNBC because they support a slightly different form of Bolshevism? My smile runneth over.
    Like the deep hatred of the Peoples Front of Judea for the Democratic Peoples Judean Front.
    Monty Python knows how these ridiculous clowns function.

    Bernie can be finished with just medium ridicule now

  21. coveyouthband says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    Whom the gods would destroy they first make mad……….

  22. Val says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    Bernie is Communist.

  23. YeahYouRight says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    Nobody believed us before now. Thanks Kyle!

  24. JohnCasper says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    Psychopaths.

  25. Zydeco says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    Bernie Bro was just trying to re-educate Steve Scalise.

  26. TarsTarkas says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    I believe Jurek was threatening that Milwaukee would bern if the Democratic Convention did not choose Sanders and went to a second vote, not if Trump were re-elected. So they would start the craziness even earlier, if their anointed one wasn’t chosen the Democratic Candidate for President.

    Real nice. Give me what I want or I start smashing things and hurting and killing people. What’s there not to like? / sarc.

  27. jengancworld says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    Picture any Trump supporter on television speaking into a camera saying if they impeach President Trump such and such as going to burn! They Dems would be calling for hearings tomorrow!!

  28. Reserved55 says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    This part one. More to come.

  29. Dr-P says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    Antifa is to anti-fascism as truth squads are to the truth

  30. Bigly says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    Isn’t this the guy who shoot up a GOP baseball game?

    Maybe not the same dawg, be definitely the Same breed anyway.

  31. Carly says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    A “violent wing” is required for revolution, and if all this hell breaks lose, to install an authoritarian regime, folks like Kyle Jarek will be crushed. Don’t these pinko commies ever read ALL the communist literature? The stages and process are all right there in front of their eyes.

  32. dd_sc says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    Nothing new.

    Back in the day (early 1970’s?) the FBI went undercover and recorded Bill Ayers and his Weather Underground cohorts talking about re-education camps and probably having to execute 25 million true capitalists that would not capitulate. I think that video is still available on YouTube.

    Back when the FBI spied on terrorists not law abiding citizens.

  33. freepetta says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    Violent brain death libs. What a surprise!!

  34. dottygal says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    If we had a normal FBI they would have this guy on their “watch list”.

  35. Dave Sanderson says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    The Dem nomination convention in Milwaukee this summer should be fun to watch on TV. Count on hundreds of bus loads of ANTIFA rioters coming up from Chicago (less than a 90-minute drive away) to stir trouble. I hope Milwaukee cops beat the living snot outta them.

    • Zydeco says:
      January 14, 2020 at 4:41 pm

      The problem is D’s are becoming more lax in enforcing laws and hate law enforcement. D mayors, such as in Portland, have let Antifa types run wild. The owners of the Milwaukee Bucks are huge D donors. It will be interesting if one set of D’s set fire to other D’s brand new arena.

    • TarsTarkas says:
      January 14, 2020 at 4:41 pm

      And get their asses sued, with no mayor to back them up? Get written up for the ultraviolent act of arresting people and reading them their rights? I suspect they will just stand back and let it all be to give their woke superiors two middle fingers. I know I wouldn’t risk my life or my job or pension over it. All downside and no upside.

  36. eguthr3 says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    I would say this moronic jerk is a psychopath, as are most members of Antifa are. They ONLY respect violence as an answer.

  37. Bone Fish says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    Socialists and Communists in government always employ street gangs, and criminals as force multipliers against law abiding citizens.

  38. Ackman419 says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    This is who they are.
    Violent, hate-filled, ideologues.
    They will push any hate narrative, or victim dialectic they can.
    When they show us who they are, believe them.

  39. A2 says:
    January 14, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    👇
    Sanders Field Organizer Advocates Violent Revolution, Gulags for Trump Supporters, Liberals, in Undercover Videos

    https://www.theepochtimes.com/sanders-field-organizer-advocates-violent-revolution-gulags-for-trump-supporters-liberals-in-undercover-videos_3203763.html

