Mitch McConnell: USMCA Ratification Vote This Week, Along With Impeachment Houskeeping Measures…

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell holds a press availability today and notes the USMCA vote will take place this week. Additionally, if the House sends the impeachment articles to the Senate tomorrow the Senate would take some preliminary steps this week, which could include call-over Chief Justice Roberts to swear in senators as jurors and take care of other housekeeping measures by consent.

If the process follows the timeline outlined by the majority leader the Senate could begin the impeachment trial next Tuesday.

Leader Mitch McConnell, Majority Whip John Thune, Chairman John Barrasso, Vice-Chair Joni Ernst, Republican Policy Committee Chairman Roy Blunt, and NRSC Chairman Todd Young deliver remarks to the media. WATCH: