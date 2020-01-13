President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House – Video and Transcript….

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Earlier today President Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump departed the White House traveling to New Orleans for the NCAA football championship game LSU -vs- Clemson. President Trump delivered brief remarks

[Video and Transcript Below].

.

[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: So we’re going to the game. It’ll be a great game. It’ll be something that a lot of people want to see. And we’ll be in New Orleans, and we look forward to it.

The stock market way up. The country is doing really well. And we’ll see you at the game.

Q Mr. President, what did the intelligence show about the threat to the four embassies? What did the intelligence show?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, first of all, I think it’s been totally consistent. But here’s what’s been consistent: We killed Soleimani, the number-one terrorist in the world by every account. Bad person. Killed a lot of Americans, killed a lot of people. We killed him. And when the Democrats try and defend him, it’s a disgrace to our country. They can’t do that. And, let me tell you, it’s not working politically very well for them.

So, we killed the number-one terrorist in the world — Soleimani — and it should have been done 20 years ago.

We’ll see you at the game. Thank you.

END 4:21 P.M. EST

  1. Pale rider says:
    January 13, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    If he keeps this up football may start to catch on.

  2. visage13 says:
    January 13, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    I don’t get it, why are the Dems and media so obsessed about a dead terrorist? When it is ISIS it is fine but Iran is untouchable? Pres Trump is correct, it is a disgrace.

    • Tl Howard says:
      January 13, 2020 at 8:03 pm

      Well, just as the enemy of my enemy is my friend (at times), I must hate the policies of my enemy.

    • mopar2016 says:
      January 13, 2020 at 8:13 pm

      The state run media is saying that PDJT gave the order to kill Soleimani eight months ago. I suppose they’ll want to launch an investigation for whatever reason.

      I agree with PDJT, the Iranian terrorist should’ve been killed 20 years ago.

  4. JC says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    The President dispatched the perfect answer to a nasty and stupid question, then walked away. “…Should have been done 20 years ago.” Yessir. Enjoy the game.

  5. Tl Howard says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    LSU v. Clemson: CAn’t decide for whom to root. Clemson won last year so it seems right to root for LSU but I really like this kid Lawrence for Clemson.

    I just hope for a close, exciting game, I guess.

  6. California Joe says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    Obama gave Solimani a free pass to kill as many American soldiers as he wanted without any fear of retribution! It was well known and President Trump put an end to it which is why John Kerry and the Democrats are ballistic. It’s like we killed the Pope?

  7. The Boss says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    Let’s see…Deliver a couple points about the economy, the dead terrorist and out of touch democrats in about a minute. Then, walk to chopper, while chuckling to self about playing the WH press corp like a fiddle.
    Nicely played yet again Mr. President.

  8. fragemall says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    LSU all the way!
    USA all the way!
    PDJT all the way! KAG!

  9. Tl Howard says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    Woo! Woo! Love them both!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Best POTUS evah,

  10. Landslide says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Awesome crowd at game!!!! Chanting USA!!!!! 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

  11. LW says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    Good luck to LSU from this Bama fan. Roll Tide!

  12. not2worryluv says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    My heart jumped for joy when President Trump and First Lady stepped on the field and tears filled my eyes with the reception the crowd gave them both. WHAT A NIGHT!
    Thank you TIGER fans!!!

