President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House – Video and Transcript….

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Earlier today President Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump departed the White House traveling to New Orleans for the NCAA football championship game LSU -vs- Clemson. President Trump delivered brief remarks
[Video and Transcript Below].
.
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: So we’re going to the game. It’ll be a great game. It’ll be something that a lot of people want to see. And we’ll be in New Orleans, and we look forward to it.
The stock market way up. The country is doing really well. And we’ll see you at the game.
Q Mr. President, what did the intelligence show about the threat to the four embassies? What did the intelligence show?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, first of all, I think it’s been totally consistent. But here’s what’s been consistent: We killed Soleimani, the number-one terrorist in the world by every account. Bad person. Killed a lot of Americans, killed a lot of people. We killed him. And when the Democrats try and defend him, it’s a disgrace to our country. They can’t do that. And, let me tell you, it’s not working politically very well for them.
So, we killed the number-one terrorist in the world — Soleimani — and it should have been done 20 years ago.
We’ll see you at the game. Thank you.
If he keeps this up football may start to catch on.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t get it, why are the Dems and media so obsessed about a dead terrorist? When it is ISIS it is fine but Iran is untouchable? Pres Trump is correct, it is a disgrace.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, just as the enemy of my enemy is my friend (at times), I must hate the policies of my enemy.
LikeLike
The state run media is saying that PDJT gave the order to kill Soleimani eight months ago. I suppose they’ll want to launch an investigation for whatever reason.
I agree with PDJT, the Iranian terrorist should’ve been killed 20 years ago.
LikeLike
GEAUX TIGERS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I predict the Tigers will win.
LikeLike
The President dispatched the perfect answer to a nasty and stupid question, then walked away. “…Should have been done 20 years ago.” Yessir. Enjoy the game.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LSU v. Clemson: CAn’t decide for whom to root. Clemson won last year so it seems right to root for LSU but I really like this kid Lawrence for Clemson.
I just hope for a close, exciting game, I guess.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same here. Will be some high level ball either way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama gave Solimani a free pass to kill as many American soldiers as he wanted without any fear of retribution! It was well known and President Trump put an end to it which is why John Kerry and the Democrats are ballistic. It’s like we killed the Pope?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s see…Deliver a couple points about the economy, the dead terrorist and out of touch democrats in about a minute. Then, walk to chopper, while chuckling to self about playing the WH press corp like a fiddle.
Nicely played yet again Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And nice hair today to boot!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LSU all the way!
USA all the way!
PDJT all the way! KAG!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Woo! Woo! Love them both!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Best POTUS evah,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome crowd at game!!!! Chanting USA!!!!! 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good luck to LSU from this Bama fan. Roll Tide!
LikeLike
My heart jumped for joy when President Trump and First Lady stepped on the field and tears filled my eyes with the reception the crowd gave them both. WHAT A NIGHT!
Thank you TIGER fans!!!
LikeLike