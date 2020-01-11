Iranian Protests Against Regime Cast a Stark Contrast…

Protests against the regime of Ayatollah Khamenei erupted today in Tehran following the government admission of shooting down Ukraine Airline Flight 752. In scenes that look familiar to the 2010 ‘green movement’, thousands of Iranian protestors, many young women, have gathered to express their opposition to the dictatorial government.

Stunningly, it has been reported that the U.K. Ambassador in Tehran was arrested for filming the protests.

(Via Daily Mail) Iranians have gathered in the streets of Tehran to demand the resignation of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei after the regime admitted it had mistakenly shot down a civilian passenger plane. Angry crowds gathered on Saturday night in at least four locations in Tehran, chanting ‘death to liars’ and calling for the country’s supreme leader to step down over the tragic military blunder, video from the scene shows.

What began as mournful vigils for Iranian lives lost on the flight soon turned to outrage and protest against the regime, and riot police quickly cracked down, firing tear gas into the crowd. ‘Death to the Islamic Republic’ protesters chanted, as the regime’s security forces allegedly used ambulances to sneak heavily armed paramilitary police into the middle of crowds to disperse the demonstration. (read more)

If you know someone in Iran, now would be the time to send a message of support. https://t.co/vVW1O8cyhO — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 11, 2020

#BREAKING: Reports: British ambassador in Tehran arrested tonight while photographing the protests against the downing of the Ukrainian plane. I bet they’re going to accuse him of being a spy. This is against the laws of diplomatic immunity. — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) January 11, 2020

Another round of #IranProtests ; in front of Tehran polytechnic university; “Death to the Islamic republic, down with @Khamenei_fa “ pic.twitter.com/9XUvLmZfbU — Ali Hamedani (@BBCHamedani) January 11, 2020

#BREAKING: Reports: British ambassador in Tehran arrested tonight while photographing the protests against the downing of the Ukrainian plane — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) January 11, 2020

The voice of the Iranian people is clear. They are fed up with the regime’s lies, corruption, ineptitude, and brutality of the IRGC under @khamenei_ir's kleptocracy. We stand with the Iranian people who deserve a better future. pic.twitter.com/tBOjv9XsIG — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 11, 2020

