Iranian Protests Against Regime Cast a Stark Contrast…

Protests against the regime of Ayatollah Khamenei erupted today in Tehran following the government admission of shooting down Ukraine Airline Flight 752. In scenes that look familiar to the 2010 ‘green movement’, thousands of Iranian protestors, many young women, have gathered to express their opposition to the dictatorial government.

Stunningly, it has been reported that the U.K. Ambassador in Tehran was arrested for filming the protests.

(Via Daily Mail) Iranians have gathered in the streets of Tehran to demand the resignation of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei after the regime admitted it had mistakenly shot down a civilian passenger plane.

Angry crowds gathered on Saturday night in at least four locations in Tehran, chanting ‘death to liars’ and calling for the country’s supreme leader to step down over the tragic military blunder, video from the scene shows.

What began as mournful vigils for Iranian lives lost on the flight soon turned to outrage and protest against the regime, and riot police quickly cracked down, firing tear gas into the crowd.

‘Death to the Islamic Republic’ protesters chanted, as the regime’s security forces allegedly used ambulances to sneak heavily armed paramilitary police into the middle of crowds to disperse the demonstration. (read more)

  1. keeler says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    I remain concerned for the individuals who took video of the incident, as well as those who photographed the debris fields.

    Whether they realized it or not, they were documenting evidence and sharing it with the entire world, evidence their government was actively trying to suppress. This evidence forced the Iranian government to admit culpability to something it clearly intended to deny for a long time, possibly forever.

  2. Reserved55 says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    Iraq kills Soleimani soldier

    “Local media reported that al-Saedi was ‘assassinated’ by unknown gunmen, but no further details about the shooters were immediately available.

    Al-Saedi was the commander of the Karbala Brigades, a unit within the Iran-backed Shiite PMF umbrella group.”

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7876991/amp/High-level-pro-Iran-militia-commander-Iraq-killed-unknown-gunmen.html

    • Robert Smith says:
      January 11, 2020 at 6:58 pm

      If the Iraqis want to be free of Iran then they need to dig in an oust them.

      I am also sure the Sunnis want the country back especially if it is going to be Iranian Shiites as the puppet masters.

      • jrapdx says:
        January 11, 2020 at 7:08 pm

        No question about that. However even in Iraq’s Shiite regions the people have been protesting “meddling” by Iran. With the shakeup going on after termination of Soleimani the Iraqis might have a clear shot at evicting Iran from their country.

  3. Reserved55 says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:21 pm

  4. BobBoxBody says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    Trump knew this was brewing under the surface. It’s clear he’s been building up to this from the start. The economic sanctions, the regime’s hardliners getting killed off in Syria, now Solemani getting bumped off, and now the outrage over the plane being shot down.

    This happened twice under the last two administrations, and they did nothing. I don’t think this will be the case with Trump. And if this regime can be overthrown….then when it comes to Iranian oil that’s just another twist of the vice that Trump has clamped onto Beijing’s balls.

  5. Reserved55 says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:28 pm

  6. antitechnocracy says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    When the evil Mullah regime finally starts to collapse, it will happen quickly. To Iranians, the regime is brutal, unrelenting, inescapable, and all-pervasive, but it’s also brittle.

  7. MaineCoon says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    • antitechnocracy says:
      January 11, 2020 at 6:54 pm

      Big miscalculation by the Iranian regime! The UK might be currently moving toward Brexit, but the UK Foreign service elites are still considered respectable members of the transnationalist order. Whereas the “oppressed” “disenfranchised” “developing world” freedom fighters are allowed to bomb, murder, arrest, etc. non-elite non-minority westerners (deplorables, petty bourgeoisie, brexiters, flyover country soldiers, etc.), they absolutely are not allowed to inconvenience, let alone touch, any of the “better sort of people”!

      Of course, these transnationalist elites won’t seek to punish Iran directly, but this action will make some of those elites get an icky feeling about Iran. Yeah, of course it’s absurd that they didn’t have an icky feeling about this disgusting, despicable regime before now – but you know how these elites roll. This sort of thing will finally make them feel icky.

  8. I Hear You Now says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    retweeted by @RealSaavedra of the Daily Wire

  9. Reserved55 says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Fake Jake Moonwalking

  10. Zorro says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    We should join in marches of solidarity with the Iranian protestors. They are fighting the totalitarian Mullahs, we are fighting the totalitarian Democommunists. A common fight against totalitarians.

  11. Bogeyfree says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    In all honesty Americans should take the Iranians lead and march on DC in protest of our massively corrupt DOJ, FBI, CIA, NSA and Congress.

    Someone should tell AG Barr this is what happens when truth and justice for all is not upheld!

    • jmgreenwell says:
      January 11, 2020 at 7:09 pm

      I think we are just waiting for someone to organize it and millions of us are ready to descend on DC and shut it down! Any ideas, Treepers, of who we should encourage to organize it?

  12. pristach says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    How will the Sunday shows spin this?

    • Bill_M says:
      January 11, 2020 at 6:56 pm

      Easy. “In a blatant attempt to interfere with the government of Iran, Trump tweeted an anti-Islamic tweet encouraging disaffected Iran wreckers to protest against their lawful government. This is an embarrassment to all loyal americans and shows Trump must be impeached because Orange Man Bad.”

  13. Chip Doctor says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    The Iranian people must know this is their moment. I pray that they will stand strong.

    The Mullahs are especially dangerous right now…..first to the Iranian people as they must prove that they are still in control without the murderous Salami. Second to the US and Israel. If they think they are going down, they might try to usher in the end times by sowing total chaos and burning everything down.

    We need to pray for the Iranian people as well as for PT and the USA.

  14. MaineCoon says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    We’ll see….

    FTA: Some confusion remained as to what Mr Prystaiko meant by “access”. He later suggested that Ukraine’s team of investigators were yet to be given access to the data contained in the black boxes. Ukraine is pushing to get the flight recorders analysed in their country, he said.

    Tehran has said it will process the information from the black box within Iran, inviting Boeing and Ukrainian officials to participate in the investigation. Concerns have been raised, however, about whether Iran has the capacity to process the information.

    https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/iran-plane-crash-black-box-ukraine-access-a9278176.html

  15. I Hear You Now says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    retweeted by Sundance

    • George Connolly says:
      January 11, 2020 at 6:52 pm

      Why haven’t the Mullahs taken down the internet yet?

      • I Hear You Now says:
        January 11, 2020 at 7:08 pm

        Maybe the Mullahs are taking heed of what President Trump tweeted earlier today:

      • another face in the crowd says:
        January 11, 2020 at 7:10 pm

        President Trump cutoff the true head of the Iranian beast, only the figure head remains. This would be an opening for the people to retake their country. If only so many of their fellow Iranian patriots had not been killed and weakened under the watch of obama…

    • I Hear You Now says:
      January 11, 2020 at 7:04 pm

      Sundance, my apologies … I did not see that you’d posted this in your blog above (although I looked; but not carefully enough).

  16. MaineCoon says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:48 pm

  17. Reserved55 says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    How Fake Jake and his Fake News Alphabets, Iran Lobby and Useful Leftist Idiots Framed Flight 572 To Protect Iranian Terrorists

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1216109620281909249.html

  18. MaineCoon says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    This is a really nice follow-up video to the lady’s video Sundance posted (which has had 5M+ views). She had some very kind words for President Trump. 1.40 vid

    • hawkins6 says:
      January 11, 2020 at 7:43 pm

      Maine: Thanks for posting the follow up video. What an impressive woman.

      I understand her perplexity at the U.S. MSM’s fawning coverage of Soleimani and their deliberate decision to omit any mention of what the Iranian people are saying. Lara Logan recently mentioned this same fact.

      A majority of Americans are aware of fake news but I’m not sure as many realize how deeply corrupt the MS media has become. In many ways it rivals Pravda and even the Iranian state media for its utter lack of credibility and reliability.

      The corrupt poster boy for mega lies and deception in the USA is Adam Schiff and he spews vicious lies and deceit every day he is in the House of Reps or being interviewed by the MSM. The Dem party backers and their DS gov’t stooges etc. are the MSM’s main sources for news so unreliable news should not be a surprise.

  19. MaineCoon says:
    January 11, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    This is a really nice follow-up video to the lady’s video Sundance posted (which has had 5M+ views). She had some very kind words for President Trump. 1.40 vid (Troubling initially posting this. Hope it doesn’t post 2x).

  20. Adios Traidora says:
    January 11, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    Nightmare for the ayatollah

  21. joeknuckles says:
    January 11, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    Ayatexit?

  22. MaineCoon says:
    January 11, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    Iran is standing with President Trump.

  23. Phil aka Felipe says:
    January 11, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    Iran and Iraq citizens can live together in peace, if they get rid of sharia compliant ‘holy men’ in their own countries whether they identify as Sunni or Shiite.

    Islam is the problem. It is the perfect system for tyrants using the cloak of being clerics to rule over people. It’s like Communism except it claims to have a god. No wonder, “for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.”

  24. crossthread42 says:
    January 11, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    Folks..

    When this whole “event” went down, I researched the Missal System that the Iranians got..

    Do you know, along with Radar/Flight tracking Tech.. This Weapons system has Cameras Mounted on it & IR capability to visually ID/ verify WHAT you are shooting at?
    NO WAY did some kid made a *Mistake*.. Not knowing what He was shooting at.

    Iran (I think) hit the Wrong aircraft..
    I read a report from a (Foreign?) News agency, that there was, A PILOT flying ABOVE the doomed jet saw the “explosion & flames” following the aircraft strike..
    (don’t make me dig for the link.. please, just take My word, that is what I read..)..

    The way these Weapon system(s) work, is they take out the Closest threat First , which woulda been the Civilian craft..
    See video below on the system..

  25. TreeClimber says:
    January 11, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    “Mostly young women”?? Is anyone else going to say “honor killings coming” or is that unpleasant observation left to me?

    Reply
