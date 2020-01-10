Love Lost – Marianne Williamson Drops Out of Presidential Race…

Posted on January 10, 2020 by

Marianne Williamson, the self-help author and spiritual guru for Oprah Winfrey who was going to initiate the U.S. Department of Peace, has announced today she is ending her bid for the office of the president.

“I ran for president to help forge another direction for our country. I wanted to discuss things I felt needed to be discussed that otherwise were not. I feel that we have done that. I stayed in the race to take advantage of every possible effort to share our message.”

According to Politico: “Williamson struggled to push back on the perception that she’s a “crystal woo woo lady” and expressed frustration after her debate performances that she was not being taken more seriously in the campaign. “A politics of conscience is still yet possible,” she concluded. “And yes….love will prevail.”

With Ms. Williamson’s exit the Democrat front-runners remain: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and possibly Qasem Soleimani.

  1. SharkDiver says:
    January 10, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    Nice line up of candidates…For me to poop on!
    -Triumph the insult dog

    • bertdilbert says:
      January 10, 2020 at 4:41 pm

      The democrat party. Where if you speak your mind you must immediately reappear and release a statement that you misspoke.

      • vikingmom says:
        January 10, 2020 at 5:39 pm

        I live in Washington State (just outside of Adam Smith’s District and I called his office, and the office of my rep yesterday, to express my utter frustration at the “all impeachment, all-the-time” drama from Crazy Nancy! Told them that we have real problems that need to be addressed and every day that the House was stuck on this stupid Schiffshow was one day closer to President Trump being re-elected in a landslide (which is fine by me but I didn’t tell them that).

        I suspect their internal polls are showing a LOT of moderates and independents expressing these same feelings, which is why Nancy is now saying she “might” send the articles over “next week” although I will believe it when I actually see it!

    • wendy forward says:
      January 10, 2020 at 4:57 pm

      So cute, I love Triumph.

    • listingstarboard says:
      January 10, 2020 at 5:05 pm

      Soleimani is probably one of the most honest people in the lineup–he was open about his intent to destroy America.

  2. Ellie says:
    January 10, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    I’m sad to read this. Ms. Williamson was the only one on the stage who didn’t look like a corrupt scoundrel.

  3. delighteddeplorable says:
    January 10, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    I shall try to deal with my grief.

    • Sharon says:
      January 10, 2020 at 4:53 pm

      I, also, shall try to deal with mine. Never knew about the existence of this piece of work before.

      (The relevant lines are the repetition in the chorus…..they just popped up in my mind, clear as you please, the minute I saw this dreadful headline)

  4. FL_GUY says:
    January 10, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    Quote; ….With Ms. Williamson’s exit the Democrat front-runners remain: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and possibly Qasem Soleimani……

    Seriously, Mayor Pete, the dumb as a box of rocks failed small town mayor is a D-rat front runner? They were probably hoping to recruit Soleimani to save them which is why they are so pissed he was taken out, LOL

  5. Mr e-man says:
    January 10, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    Very funny. Vote Qasem!

  6. Deborah Fehr says:
    January 10, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    WHO???

  7. trapper says:
    January 10, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    Booty Judge? Did someone say Booty Judge? There it is. I hear Abba again.

  8. MNBV says:
    January 10, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    “I ran for president to help forge another direction for our country”
    There’s your problem.
    No flies on Marianne.
    Though it would have been Monty Python on steroids to watch M running, say, the US response to Iran or mass 3rd world immigration.

  9. JohnCasper says:
    January 10, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    “Marianne Williamson, the self-help author and spiritual guru for Oprah Winfrey who was going to initiate the U.S. Department of Peace”

    There will never be a Department of Peace. Not for long anyway. There is simply not enough profit in it. And the followers of the Prophet wouldn’t stand for it anyway. Spiritual gurus, now that’s a different matter for, as PT Barnum said, there’s a sucker born every minute.

    • Pale rider says:
      January 10, 2020 at 4:53 pm

      Thats comical, the Dept of peace and no profit in it which is spot on but the comical part is ‘THE OPRAH’ queen of profit from scamming damaged peopled backing her. Here is a car, be free and happy, peace man peace.
      Anybody ever hear Oprah on God and spiritual stuff? Yeah, she has been talking to spirits but they aint from God. Youtube used to be full of her followers wondering why they feel so empty after denouncing God.

    • rcogburn says:
      January 10, 2020 at 5:12 pm

      Who needs a US Department of Peace when we’re already paying for the US Institute of Peace? Fully funded by the US taxpayer, of course.

      “The United States Institute of Peace requests $37,844,000 for Fiscal Year 2019… to sustain its congressional mandate to prevent and resolve violent conflict abroad, a capacity vital to our nation’s security. USIP’s work saves lives and money by reducing or averting crises that, once they have metastasized, are orders of magnitude more expensive to manage through military or humanitarian operations.”

      https://www.usip.org/fy-2019-budget-request-summary
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Institute_of_Peace

      Somewhere, PT Barnum is laughing.

  10. wilderness3300 says:
    January 10, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    I would never have voted for Ms. Williamson, but she did appear to be the only candidate on the Democrat side who hadn’t sold out to anything. That alone doesn’t qualify her to be the president, of course, but it was refreshing to see they had one candidate who seemed to be sincere. Totally batsh*t crazy, but sincere… as opposed to the other candidates who are bats*t crazy totally sold out LIARS.

  11. MaineCoon says:
    January 10, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    Please feel free to enter your creative campaign slogan for Qasem! He needs help!

  12. Patricia Weir says:
    January 10, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    “The politics of conscience”. Did she steal that from HRC (CO-president to Bubba for 8 horrifying years) who announced it was her sworn duty to direct the country toward the “politics of meaning”? She then went on to meaningfully swipe the White House china and silverware.

  13. Bill Dumanch says:
    January 10, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    AND, she keeps ALL those bags of Campaign donations!
    Love wins…(her banker is called “Love”)

  14. JohnCasper says:
    January 10, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    Are there any democrat candidates left with a sense of humor? Were there ever any? Even Barack Obama occasionally had a sense of humor, if one grades on the curve anyway.

  15. Mortimer says:
    January 10, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    The good news is that her $5.99 a minute Psychic Hotline will now have her full attention.

  16. trapper says:
    January 10, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    Does everyone finally get what these folks are up to? Look here:

    https://www.opensecrets.org/2020-presidential-race/candidate?id=N00035565

    AS of December 16, she had raised $6,061,218, spent $5,337,486, had $723,732 in cash on hand, and unpaid debt of $48,921, for a balance left over of $674,811, which she keeps I believe. What has she spent since the middle of December? A buck and a half?

    Nice bit of grift for a few months of … of what … it certainly wasn’t work.

    • rcogburn says:
      January 10, 2020 at 4:57 pm

      Add to this 1.the books she is planning to write; 2. paid invitations to travel and speak at leftist colleges, NGOs, social justice orgs, etc. 3. appearances on TV to promote her books and paid speaking appearances.

      A true leftist grifter. She’s set herself up for the next ten years.

  17. trapper says:
    January 10, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    Refreshed the thread and noticed the photo at the beginning. Sundance, you’re a baaaad boy. Hah!

  18. Summer says:
    January 10, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    Department of Peace, Ministry of Truth… Sounds familiar.

  19. James P. Ryan says:
    January 10, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    At this point, I would imagine that Qasem Solemani would be under serious consideration as a presidential candidate by the DNC because he checks all of the Democrat boxes;

    1. Hates America.
    2. The Dim base loves him.
    3. The media has and will continue to shower him with praise and cover up his faults.
    4. He will never testify under oath about anything 0bama did for him.

  20. De Oppresso Liber says:
    January 10, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    If Che Guevara were alive today, Bernie could lock the whole damn thing up by choosing the murderous commie for his VP.

    Sadly, that’s not meant to be a joke…..really.

  21. bulwarker says:
    January 10, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Hollywood Squares when?

  22. Zydeco says:
    January 10, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    Better to have loved and lost than never to have run but, seriously, does this woman have a clue as to what the presidency entails?

  23. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    January 10, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    Well about 10 more could drop out also. The only “excitement” the democrats can muster up is through The Squad Fanaticos. They will push Bernie “It’s My Turn” Sanders into the lead going into the convention and will raise he!! if he doesn’t get the nomination. Expect the DNC bigwigs to put him forward as their sacrificial lamb because they know that they can’t beat TRUMP tom-sawyer at the ballot box.

    RIP Neil Pert, superb drummer songwriter for the great rock band Rush.

  24. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 10, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    Oprah’s spiritual advisor?

    Hmm, since Oprah was and is nothing but a racist con artist, it doesn’t seem Williamson was very good at her job

  25. Bucknutguy says:
    January 10, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    “Love lost”

    I think one of SDs finest qualities is his sense of humor.

    Thanks for the chuckle to start my Friday happy hour.

