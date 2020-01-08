President Donald Trump Delivers Remarks on Iran – Video and Transcript….

Earlier today President Trump addressed the outcome and ramifications from last nights’ missile attack by Iran against two bases in Iraq. [Video and Transcript Below]
.
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: As long as I am President of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.
Good morning. I’m pleased to inform you: The American people should be extremely grateful and happy no Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties, all of our soldiers are safe, and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases.
Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world.
No American or Iraqi lives were lost because of the precautions taken, the dispersal of forces, and an early warning system that worked very well. I salute the incredible skill and courage of America’s men and women in uniform.
For far too long — all the way back to 1979, to be exact — nations have tolerated Iran’s destructive and destabilizing behavior in the Middle East and beyond. Those days are over. Iran has been the leading sponsor of terrorism, and their pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens the civilized world. We will never let that happen.
Last week, we took decisive action to stop a ruthless terrorist from threatening American lives. At my direction, the United States military eliminated the world’s top terrorist, Qasem Soleimani. As the head of the Quds Force, Soleimani was personally responsible for some of the absolutely worst atrocities.
He trained terrorist armies, including Hezbollah, launching terrorist strikes against civilian targets. He fueled bloody civil wars all across the region. He viciously wounded and murdered thousands of U.S. troops, including the planting of roadside bombs that maim and dismember their victims.
Soleimani directed the recent attacks on U.S. personnel in Iraq that badly wounded four service members and killed one American, and he orchestrated the violent assault on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. In recent days, he was planning new attacks on American targets, but we stopped him.
Soleimani’s hands were drenched in both American and Iranian blood. He should have been terminated long ago. By removing Soleimani, we have sent a powerful message to terrorists: If you value your own life, you will not threaten the lives of our people.
As we continue to evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime. These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior.
In recent months alone, Iran has seized ships in international waters, fired an unprovoked strike on Saudi Arabia, and shot down two U.S. drones.
Iran’s hostilities substantially increased after the foolish Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2013, and they were given $150 billion, not to mention $1.8 billion in cash. Instead of saying “thank you” to the United States, they chanted “death to America.” In fact, they chanted “death to America” the day the agreement was signed.
Then, Iran went on a terror spree, funded by the money from the deal, and created hell in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and Iraq. The missiles fired last night at us and our allies were paid for with the funds made available by the last administration. The regime also greatly tightened the reins on their own country, even recently killing 1,500 people at the many protests that are taking place all throughout Iran.
The very defective JCPOA expires shortly anyway, and gives Iran a clear and quick path to nuclear breakout. Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism. The time has come for the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, and China to recognize this reality.
They must now break away from the remnants of the Iran deal -– or JCPOA –- and we must all work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place. We must also make a deal that allows Iran to thrive and prosper, and take advantage of its enormous untapped potential. Iran can be a great country.
Peace and stability cannot prevail in the Middle East as long as Iran continues to foment violence, unrest, hatred, and war. The civilized world must send a clear and unified message to the Iranian regime: Your campaign of terror, murder, mayhem will not be tolerated any longer. It will not be allowed to go forward.
Today, I am going to ask NATO to become much more involved in the Middle East process. Over the last three years, under my leadership, our economy is stronger than ever before and America has achieved energy independence. These historic accomplishments changed our strategic priorities. These are accomplishments that nobody thought were possible. And options in the Middle East became available. We are now the number-one producer of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world. We are independent, and we do not need Middle East oil.
The American military has been completely rebuilt under my administration, at a cost of $2.5 trillion. U.S. Armed Forces are stronger than ever before. Our missiles are big, powerful, accurate, lethal, and fast. Under construction are many hypersonic missiles.
The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it. We do not want to use it. American strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent.
Three months ago, after destroying 100 percent of ISIS and its territorial caliphate, we killed the savage leader of ISIS, al-Baghdadi, who was responsible for so much death, including the mass beheadings of Christians, Muslims, and all who stood in his way. He was a monster. Al-Baghdadi was trying again to rebuild the ISIS caliphate, and failed.
Tens of thousands of ISIS fighters have been killed or captured during my administration. ISIS is a natural enemy of Iran. The destruction of ISIS is good for Iran, and we should work together on this and other shared priorities.
Finally, to the people and leaders of Iran: We want you to have a future and a great future — one that you deserve, one of prosperity at home, and harmony with the nations of the world. The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.
I want to thank you, and God bless America. Thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you.
BEST PRESIDENT TRUMP EVER HAD,
TRUMP 2020 AGAIN,
This was not only dumb but even worse, it was stupid.
I guess all those numbers and letters after your name make you smart? Smarter than me probably.
We are not very smart in here, you probably will not like us much.
The room with all the knitted pink hats with ears is down the hall on the left.
I know, I know….it’s terrible…. commiserations, it’s been panic stations for the neo marxist Statists since Obama left. I feel your pain.
I went to bed last night right after I read President Donald Trump’s tweet announcing all is well. All was well when I woke up, even more so agreeing hearing his speech. Looks like the senate wants to put off USMCA until after impeachment to me. Makes one wonder…
you know we’re winning now. The trolls on TCH are obvious and pathetic and overt. There will most likely come a day, when this great bastion of patriots online, becomes overrun with trolls and negative spirits.
“By taking decisive action against Soleimani, Trump showed that Iran’s power is an illusion generated by D.C.’s willingness to look the other way.”
-Lee Smith-
https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-news-and-politics/296604/iran-and-america-are-suddenly-both-naked
It’s no coincidence that in the wake of the targeted killing of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most important military proxy has begun taking credit for terror attacks committed nearly four decades ago. For example, Hezbollah-affiliated media and activists are laying public claim to the organization’s responsibility for bombing of the U.S. Marine barracks in October 1983, which killed 241 Marines. So why now?
Lets remember how the Fake News Media has spun this…
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/dan-gainor-media-criticize-killing-of-iranian-terrorist-soleimani-and-glorify-the-murderer
The Post joined in the killer scoops with this important news: “Soleimani posted memes antagonizing Trump on social media.” The paper couldn’t even decide if Soleimani was a bad guy so it reported that only Republicans thought so.
The New York Times called Soleimani simply the “Commander of Iranian Forces” and, once again included the Iranian quote about terrorism. The terrorist responsible for more than 600 American military deaths in Iraq, along with many more wounded, was never once called a terrorist.
I’m telling y’all it’s those stupid witches that have caused all this.They tried to put a “binding spell” on PDJT and it boomeranged and hit his enemies. The Communist Democrats, Iran, MSM, Hollydump,E.U.- they all are having a run of incredible bad luck. Why even Germany’s economy is tanking. Retarded Witches.
Well … since we greased Soleimani, Iran’s leaders have managed to kill 56 of their own people at his funeral … and then proceeded to shoot down a commercial airliner … over their own capitol.
A reasonable person might think that they’re just about done teaching us a lesson … eh?
“Under construction are many hypersonic missiles.“
This is the money shot. Without reading too much into it, I believe he just said without boots on the ground and aircraft, we can hit you from anywhere in the world.
Like stealth, this is a game change.
Things have gone incredibly badly for Iran:
First, Trump responds to their proxies’ rocket attack on US personnel by terminating their two top terror generals.
Then 50 of the most fervent supporters die at the funeral.
The Iranians then have to forwarn the Iraqis and the Swiss embassy in Tehran of their planned rocket launch, telegraphing their fear of actually harming US personnel with their “revenge”.
Then the world sees multiple launch failures and missiles falling short, and no casualties from those missiles that landed within the perimeter of the base.
And to rub salt into those wounds, their own air defense shoots down a jetliner full of Iranian elites leaving Tehran airport.
Things just don’t seem to be going Iran’s way …
We’ll see if PDJY is serious soon. The US can destroy Iran economically.
ie. if you or your proxies have any financial or trade dealings with Iran you automatically have no dealings with the US. A small exception for medicines.
That’s how you get the revolution brewing in Iran.
The neocons won’t like it, nothing for the military industrials in it, ah well…….
PDJT
Democrats are a pitiful bunch, they show us daily.
These people are a bunch of cynical, cold-blooded mercenaries and glorified ambulance chasers with a Machiavelli complex.
Benjamin Wittes floating a strategy to use Bolton to blur the line between House and Senate subpoenas and tie it up in the courts (with their other cases) indefinitely.
I doubt Pelosi and Schumer have the stomach for something this politically suicidal. if they do, Mitch will shut it down.
“in the context of John Bolton’s announcement yesterday that he’s willing to testify if subpoenaed by the Senate, McConnell’s announcement of his posture creates a strategic opening for Pelosi that she will not fail to notice.”
“A subpoena from the Senate is not, after all, legally different from a subpoena from the House. With McConnell now publicly committed to moving forward without hearing from a witness who is willing to testify, Pelosi’s control over the articles becomes highly significant.”
“She can announce that:
(1) She is not willing to hand over the articles so that McConnell can bury them without hearing from a witness who has suddenly made clear that he is, after all, available.
(2) Since the Senate majority leader appears committed to a trial framework that will not hear all the available witnesses with relevant information, the House Intelligence Committee will issue the subpoena Bolton has invited instead.
(3) She will hold the articles pending the completion of that testimony—and whatever litigation may be necessary to obtain it.
And critically, (4) the House reserves the right to pass superseding or amended articles of impeachment in response to new information it obtains.
This would put McConnell in the position of paying a significant price for not reaching an accommodation—and put pressure on him to do so. The articles of impeachment will dangle over the president and the Senate for some period of time to come if Bolton resists the subpoena. Bolton may well end up testifying, either in the House or the Senate. And McConnell will be unable to play his 51-vote trump card until Bolton does so, because the articles will not be in his hand, and his power only kicks in when Pelosi sends them over.”
Just goes to show not everyone labeled “Doctor” has ability to think beyond their specialty.
We LOVE 💕 YOU PDJT!!
