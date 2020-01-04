Saturday January 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLike
Amen 🙏
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Help In Time Of Need
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Our Chicago papers, recently, carried two interesting front page items; one about Timothy Nolan, a Chicago policeman who pleaded in vain for help while he battled two toughs. Sixty people stood about, watching him fight for his life, but not one of them helped him or even bothered to call another policeman. They just stood and watched.
The other item was about a twelve-year-old girl, named Susan Benedict, who had come from Clinton, Wisconsin, to visit Chicago. As Susan sat in the Greyhound Bus Station at Clark and Randolph, a thief grabbed her purse and ran. Perhaps it was because she was a sweet, defenseless twelve-year-old, but in any case, about a dozen people who witnessed the incident, followed the thief until one got a policeman, who caught the thief and returned the purse to the little girl.
It is a very frightening thing not to be able to find help when it is desperately needed — and just as wonderful to have help when it is needed.
Thank God, He is always ready to help us in our deepest need — the salvation of our souls. Are you afraid that your many sins have placed you in a position beyond help — that you have sinned too greatly for God to forgive you? Then listen to Eph. 1:7, where the Apostle Paul says, by divine inspiration:
“We have redemption through [Christ’s] blood, THE FORGIVENESS OF SINS ACCORDING TO THE RICHES OF HIS GRACE.”
Rom. 5:20,21 will give further encouragement along this line:
“…WHERE SIN ABOUNDED, GRACE DID MUCH MORE ABOUND, THAT AS SIN HATH REIGNED UNTO DEATH, EVEN SO MIGHT GRACE REIGN, through righteousness, unto eternal life, by Jesus Christ our Lord.”
Paul knew this by experience, for he was the leader of the world’s rebellion against Christ, but he was saved in one moment by the grace of God. This is why he says:
“This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am chief” (1 Tim. 1:15).
If God saved the “chief of sinners,” He is surely willing to save you, “for whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Rom. 10:13).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/help-in-time-of-need/
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
Romans 5:20 Moreover the law entered, that the offence might abound. But where sin abounded, grace did much more abound:
21 That as sin hath reigned unto death, even so might grace reign through righteousness unto eternal life by Jesus Christ our Lord.
1 Timothy 1:15 This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.
Romans 10:13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
LikeLike
Thank you for the scripture references. They are needed.
Out of respect for my other half, I won’t say too much, but in a nutshell: I am struggling with my own defensiveness, causing me to interrupt; taking personally the criticisms that come my way, rather than listen objectively; and thus, an argument (for the 2nd time this week) occurred.
I need all the help I can get to really reflect on what’s at the root of this mess and how I can be best.
LikeLike
Your welcome.
Our strength to live Godly comes from reading the word of God, as well as relying on the Lord and not trying to live “in the energy of our own flesh”.
1 Thessalonians 2:13 KJV
For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe.
Just as our physical bodies cannot be nourished by past remembrances of food, our spiritual bodies cannot be rejuvenated by past (or no) reading of scripture.
Romans 12:1-2 KJV
I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. [2] And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.
If you read 3 chapters of the epistles of Paul each day (Romans to Philemon), you can get thru them every 29 days.
It only takes 4 to 7 minutes per day to do that!
Ephesians 4:23 KJV
And be renewed in the spirit of your mind;
I hope this helps
LikeLike
Thank you. New Years Eve I came across a daily bible reading guide, which begins with Romans. I plan to read everyday using that guide, and I will read your references as well. Thank you for helping me. God bless you.
LikeLike
I said, “I plan,” but want to be clearer that I am actually doing it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I jus wait up town . . . got my gun out of pawn.
LikeLike
HAPPY CATURDAY!
LikeLike
Belief does not require vigilance unless it is conflicted.
The way to correct distortions is to withdraw your faith in them and invest it only in what is true. You cannot make untruth true. And your thoughts are not big or small powerful or weak they are merely true or false.
LikeLike
Happy CATERDAY!!!!
LikeLike
Thanks, Garrison. Oscar has a wonderful Tom-Sawyer-face and beautiful markings. Yummy.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I want to dedicate this to our Commander In Chief, my president, Donald J. Trump.
Nancy Pelosi wants to fight the DOJ? I know who we stand with, today and every day. Who stands with his enemies? They have only each other.
LikeLike