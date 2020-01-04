January 4th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1080

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Welcome 2020, Another MAGA Year ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Praise be to the Lord, to God our Savior,
who daily bears our burdens.” 🌟 — Psalm 68:19
————–—
From Franklin Graham twitter:
“Pray for our U.S. military troops who are headed to the Middle East. My prayer for each and every one is that God will bring them home safely to their families and loved ones. I agree with the President that we must defend the interests of our nation.”
Praise: 50% approval rating from Rasmussen for President Trump
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for President Trump, that he continues to make wise decisions protecting America, her people and her interests
— President Trump have loyal people around him
— for Protection in America against all our enemies
— we are to remain standing in the gap watching for further attacks from Iranian terrorists against our embassy in Iraq and against USA anywhere
— for protection for all of our embassies around the world and our military
— protection for White House, all AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— WALLbuilders on New Year Break-pray for safety of Border Patrol in those areas.
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
—for all the victims of crimes, like those attacked by a machete in a rabbi’s home
— for protection for Treepers/Trump supporters as they travel back to their home base after the CHRISTmas Season
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* We Stand With President Trump *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We are one people, chasing one dream, and one magnificent destiny. We all share the same heroes, the same home, the same heart, and we are all made by the same Almighty God.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, January 4, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 304 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/03/january-3rd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1079/comment-page-1/#comment-7715563)
– – – – – –
Friday night update – 1/3/20
– Brian Kolfage and WBTW tweets covering court hearing today.
– TheRundownNews & Border Report articles as well as Dave Hendricks tweets covering today’s court hearing.
General breakdown…
• At the hearing today, the Federal Govt. Called their witnesses. It did go well for them. Judge Crane extended the TRO to Jan 9. However, section 8B was removed from the TRO so that Fisher may now continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
• The actual wall construction is delayed again so it will not take place Monday. However, Fisher could possibly start with the work they can now do on the riverbank on Saturday(Jan 4) as their work crews are already back in Texas. (I think they only have 1.5 miles cut and completely graded so far.)
• During the next hearing on Jan 9, Fisher will present their witnesses and Judge Crane may decide whether or not to approve the injunction.
– Misc. related content.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 👍 On 11/20/19, DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 On 12/2/19, Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: On 12/4/19, Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews were able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 since the Dec. 5th hearing (while still working within the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order) up through Dec 12th, after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expires.
FYI…
• Friday, Jan 3 – At the hearing today, the TRO was extended to Jan 9. However, a section was removed so that Fisher may now continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
• Monday, Jan 6 – The wall construction is delayed so will not take place Monday but Fisher could possibly start with the work they can now do on the riverbank on Saturday(Jan 4).
• Thursday, Jan 9 Next hearing. Fisher will present their witnesses and Judge Crane may decide whether or not to approve the injunction.
***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
***Praise: 🔍🔍🔍 As reported on 12/18/19, Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 On 12/22/19, Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Pray:
– for upcoming hearing on preliminary injunction with Judge Crane which has been reset from Jan 3 to Jan 9, at 10am. (Fisher Industries will call their witnesses and Judge Crane may decide whether or not to approve the injunction.)
– that Fisher Industries will be able to start building wall on Jan 6 and continue without interruption until completed
– that any TROs that have been put in place to stall construction would be resolved/dropped (w/ no new TROs) and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal
(Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects.
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW’s projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Brian Kolfage: IBWC and @NatButterflies got mopped in court today! It went just as we expected. They couldn’t prove **** that they claimed. The judge ripped them.
Q: Would have loved to have been a fly on the wall. Are there any transcripts available?
Brian Kolfage: It’s all coming
WeBuildTheWall Facebook post – 1/3/20
📌COURT UPDATE on Wall #2:
After 5 hours in the courthouse, the case has come to a temporary conclusion. We have the full exclusive report coming up within the hour.
*We’ll post it here.
Stillwater:. Thanks for the court case update. I have been wondering all day how it went!
Today’s judge decision sort of split the baby in half.
Good Fisher can clear and grade to keep work force busy. A delay to only January 9th is helpful as it could easily have been months.
Now we have to pray and hope until January 9th!
True. It keeps things moving forward, though perhaps at a slower pace.
I think most/all of the land has been cleared, though 1.5 miles is completely prepared.
– They’ve already been planting and seeding that portion of the bank.
– Not sure how much trench was dug and rebared before they had to stop digging. I think they had to stop digging after the 2nd hearing which i thing was Dec 12.
– So now they can cut the bank on the remaining portion and prepare it with a 1:5 slope/grade (if I remember correctly); then do all the seeding and plantings.
Tweet and Facebook post referencing TheRundownNews article:
New: Judge Spots Issues in Environmental Group’s Case Against Private Border Wall
Q: Time to cancel this IBWC treaty.
Brian Kolfage: We are going that route. Any treaty can be re worked
Q: Hey @BrianKolfage? Who appointed that judge?
Brian Kolfage: He’s a great judge
WeBuildTheWall Facebook post: District Court Judge Randy Crane expressed befuddlement over the environmental group’s case against Fisher Industries, contracted by non-profit We Build The Wall to construct a border barrier in Mission, TX.
– A major part of this fight is a government organization called the IBWC (International Boundaries and Water Commission) which, shockingly, is 50% owned/run by Mexico, and 50% US. So, Mexico has a say in what we do with the border along the Rio Grande.
– We have more on this to come tomorrow
Excerpts (emphasis added):
– After coddling by the federal government’s attorneys, Unnikrishna was torn to shreds by Fisher Industries’ lawyers, and eventually Judge Crane himself. Two main topics were at issue: why Fisher Industries was required to provide 1D and 2D environmental impact models for the IBWC to examine when other private organizations have not had to jump through such hoops, and why the IBWC seemingly delayed notifying Fisher Industries of those requirements for more than one month.
– “No private organization has ever been required to [provide 1D and 2D models to the IWBC], to the best of your knowledge?” Crane asked Unnikrishna incredulously.
– Unnikrishna couldn’t point to a single example, though he said it was common for government organizations like U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to provide such information to the IBWC.
– Fisher Industries met with the IBWC in El Paso, TX, on Oct. 3, to discuss proposals for a border barrier at the current job site. It wasn’t until more than a month later, in mid-November, that the IBWC told Fisher Industries it would have to provide them with the environmental impact modeling. By that time, land was already being cleared, and the federal government sought an injunction against Fisher Industries and We Build The Wall. The latter organization was eventually dropped as a defendant in the case. Judge Crane seemed perturbed, noting that Unnikrishna and the IBWC likely knew Fisher Industries’ intentions to build a bollard wall on the land, and thus should have informed them of the requirements to build such a structure.
– The totality of the testimony was quite suggestive, painting the picture that the IBWC might intentionally be building its own barriers to purposefully slow or halt Fisher Industries’ progress on securing the border at its current job site.
– Judge Crane called it a potential due process issue, but was forced to defer to the Treaty, which only allows for building in flood plain areas once the IBWC signs a letter saying building is permitted. After a half-hour recess during which attorneys for all parties were called to Crane’s chambers, Fisher Industries decided to save its witnesses for a continuance hearing next Thursday. The temporary restraining order was upheld, though some land-clearing orders were modified.
Site has reported some inaccurate info in the past but this seems to be a pretty thorough article.
Testimony in 2 lawsuits against private border wall in South Texas sheds light on water commission’s role – 1/3/20
https://www.borderreport.com/hot-topics/the-border-wall/federal-judge-heard-4-hours-of-testimony-friday-in-2-lawsuits-against-private-border-wall-in-south-texas/
Excerpts (emphasis added):
– Plaintiffs in the suits, including the U.S. Department of Justice, were hoping U.S. District Judge Randy Crane would issue an injunction to stop construction of the 18-foot-tall border barrier on private property south of the town of Mission.
– Instead, parts of a temporary restraining order were removed, there was more clarity on how the International Boundary and Water Commission operates and how the agency addresses potential international treaty violations.
– The hearing was held in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in McAllen. The hearing was suspended after four hours of testimony on Friday and will continue on Thursday.
– In the meantime, Crane ruled that an agreed amended temporary restraining order will remain in place. The order forbids “constructing a bollard structure, wall or similar structure, pouring concrete or any other permanent structure.” However, he did remove a section forbidden shaving, grading or cutting of the riverbank.
– He(Tommy Fisher) added that construction workers cleared that section’s riverbank of tall carrizo cane. Border Patrol agents have long complained that the tall reeds often obstruct their search efforts of those attempting to illegally cross the Rio Grande from Mexico.
– Fisher said his crews were back in South Texas and ready to begin construction on Saturday. The 70-man team plans to build 3.5 miles of border wall.
– And with one section lifted from the TRO that had previously suspended any grading of the riverbank, or cutting back of vegetation, Fisher’s crews are now free to continue grading and cutting of the riverbank.
– Crane said he was worried that the defendants — Fisher Industries, and the landowner, Neuhaus and Sons — “were being singled out and treated differently.” He questioned why elaborate 2-dimension modeling was required of this project review, and if IBWC requires it of others.
Tweet with image of court document: ORDER RESETTING HEARING ON PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION.
Hearing is reset to Jan 9.
Dave Hendricks: 2/ The court held a hearing today because the government requested an injunction against Fisher Industries to stop construction.
The government called two witnesses. One was an IBWC engineer.
Fisher Industries plans to call two witnesses on Jan. 9.
Dave Hendricks: 3/ On Jan. 9, Judge Crane may determine whether or not to approve the injunction.
In the meantime, the temporary restraining order will remain in place — with the exception Section 8B, which involves the shaving / grading of the riverbank. (Includes screenshot of Section 8B in previous TRO.)
Dave Hendricks: 4/4 The attorneys apparently discussed Section 8B of the temporary restraining order with Judge Crane during a break in the hearing. From what was said in the courtroom, it wasn’t clear to me why that changed.
Tweet with article.
Facebook post with WarRoomTheWall article.
Brian Kolfage Facebook post – 1/3/20
Tweet, Instagram, and Facebook posts referencing article.
House GOP leader’s bill would bar cities, counties from stopping private border wall construction – 1/3/20
https://www.azmirror.com/2020/01/03/house-gop-leaders-bill-would-bar-cities-counties-from-stopping-private-border-wall-construction/
WeBuildTheWall: This is how you get things done!! Let’s hear it for House Majority Leader Warren Petersen (R-Gilbert) for standing up for American citizens and the right to PRIVATELY build border walls on PRIVATE property to protect our nation.
On a related note, Arizona is one of the hardest states to privately build border wall.
Brian Kolfage Instagram post: I love nothing more than winning… and this is a victory that will open the door for us to build hundreds of miles of AZ wall without any obstruction from liberals, like we are seeing in Texas. FEEL THE BERN!!! Losers.
Brian Kolfage: Ohh the **** hurt continues! You can’t beat us… good always defeats evil.
I believe there is another guy named Salami in charge of the Revolutionary Guard in Iran. He is, of course, in hiding.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump Retweet
For those keeping track, Trump has killed the following high profile terrorists in the last 3 months:
– Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
– Abu Hassan al-Muhajir
– Qasem Soleimani
– Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis
That’s what happens with REAL leadership from the top.
Trump Retweet
I said exactly the same thing when the emails came out. No there there.exactly as reported by the President and WH.
Soleimani’s “Live” Twitter Feed. It’s absolutely hysterical! Ex: Stop asking me if there are goats here. This is hell, not heaven!
https://mobile.twitter.com/Qasam_Soleimani
I wonder how long it took him to figure out his 63 virgins were all angry terrorist men like him
Yes
2011
The Obama WH was talking to Soleimani
They asked him to hold off bombing US soldiers because they were pulling out of Iraq
https://www.thedailybeast.com/is-the-iranian-general-taunting-trump-on-a-us-hit-list
AND from the above
European officials are livid over an alleged plot by elements within Iran’s security forces to bomb an Iranian opposition meeting in Paris at the end of June attended by several high-profile U.S. officials, including Trump’s lawyer Rudolph Giuliani. (Although an Iranian diplomat in Vienna and several other suspects were picked up, the Iranian government insisted it was a “false flag” operation meant to incriminate Tehran.)
“…But now Suleimani has raised the stakes, taunting President Trump directly as if to say “bring it on,” daring the emotional American commander-in-chief to try to take him down, and threatening frightening consequences if he tries.
“There is not one night we sleep without thinking of you,” Suleimani said ominously in a televised appearance last month. “Mr. Gambler Trump, we are near you where you don’t expect…”
Oh, so satisfying.
It’s long been thought that Twitter supresses what trends each day, and ignores certain phrases that are most talked about, so that ‘new’ things can trend. Every once in awhile, their filter screws up and the true trends show. As of 12:57 A.M. EST, right now on Twitter, these are the trending topics.
Trump
3.11M Tweets
Iran
3.19M Tweets
Lakers
47.8K Tweets
America
1.65M Tweets
Lebron
29K Tweets
Harden
39.8K Tweets
Jesus
351K Tweets
#LivePD
16.8K Tweets
Christmas
258K Tweets
————————————————————————————————————————–
It’s January 4th, and right now in twitter 351 thousand people are talking about Jesus.
There’s a potential war starting in the middle east, and 3.19 million people are talking about Iran, and 1.65M are talking about America, and 3.11m are talking about the President of the United States.
258k people are talking about Christmas, likely mentioning things they did over the holidays.
On a typical day, I would imagine Jesus and America and Donald Trump are probably the #1 trends in the world, Iran, America, and Donald Trump are probably higher than usual right now because of the mess in the middle east.
It’s been thought for a long time that the real #1 thing the world talks about is Jesus and I think this little slip up that’s going on, on twitter right now likely shows us what we’ve all thought all along. It’d be interesting to see if anybody at Twitter could leak these real numbers so we’d all know for sure, but this is what’s trending on twitter at this exact moment without Twitter’s ridiculous suppression filters.
Refreshed, and now at 1:05a.m. EST these are the numbers it reports :
Trump
2.05M Tweets
Iran
2.71M Tweets
Lakers
51.1K Tweets
America
1.59M Tweets
LeBron
29.8K Tweets
Harden
39.6K Tweets
Jesus
341K Tweets
Christmas
250K Tweets
#LivePD
16.9K Tweets
Refreshed at 1:10 AM EST and now the numbers are:
Trump
683K Tweets
Iran
2.46M Tweets
Lakers
52.8K Tweets
America
1.59M Tweets
Rondo
27.7K Tweets
Harden
39.8K Tweets
Jesus
342K Tweets
Christmas
251K Tweets
#LivePD
16.9K Tweets
Fascinating.
I suppose after all this time I shouldn’t be surprised at the lengths the deep state will go to get rid of Trump. Basically Obama has a shadow government in Washington. When you realise the links between Just Security, Weissman and Monaco it makes you sick. This is a seditious conspiracy in plain sight. I assume Trump’s lawyers and Durham’s team read Sundance.
A remarkably non-propagandistic news-report, in the New York Times, by Eric Lipton, Maggie Haberman and Mark Mazzetti, included powerful evidence that the impeachment-effort against US President Donald Trump is motivated, in part if not totally, by a desire by US Senators and Representatives – as well as by career employees of the US Departments of Defense, State Department, and other agencies regarding national defense – to increase the sales-volumes of US-made weapons to foreign countries.
Whereas almost all of the contents of that article merely repeat what has already been reported, this article in the Times states repeatedly that boosting corporations such as Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Boeing, and Northrop-Grumman, has been a major — if not the very top — motivation driving US international relations, and that at least regarding Ukraine, Trump has not been supporting, but has instead been trying to block, those weapons-sales — and creating massive enemies in the US Government as a direct consequence.
and
Then, the New York Times ‘news’-report said:
For a full month, the fact that Mr. Trump wanted to halt the aid remained confined primarily to a small group of officials.
That ended on July 18, when a group of top administration officials meeting on Ukraine policy — including some calling in from Kyiv — learned from a midlevel budget office official that the president had ordered the aid frozen.
“I and the others on the call sat in astonishment,” William B. Taylor Jr., the top United States diplomat in Ukraine, testified to House investigators. “In an instant, I realized that one of the key pillars of our strong support for Ukraine was threatened.”
In other words: the Times’s further attack against Trump’s intention not to provide this US taxpayer boondoggle to Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, United Technologies, and other US weapons-making corporations — a boondoggle so as to continue free supply to the Obama-installed Ukrainian regime of US-made weapons against Russia — is that career US national-security personnel support and want to continue Obama’s war against Russia.
Then, the Times reported further:
“This is in America’s interest,” Mr. Bolton argued, according to one official briefed on the gathering.
“This defense relationship, we have gotten some really good benefits from it,” Mr. Esper added, noting that most of the money was being spent on military equipment made in the United States.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/new-york-times-reveals-americas-weapons-makers-drive-trump-impeachment
🤣 🆘🤣
Three coins in the fountain
Through the ripples how they shine
Just one wish will be granted
One heart will wear a valentine
Make it mine
Make it mine
Make it mine
North Korea issued a commemorative coin around late last year depicting the 2017 launch of its intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM), the Hwasong-15.
Lee Sang-hyun, a committee member of South Korea’s Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation, revealed the coin on Friday.
In addition to the ICBM image, the front of the coin has a slogan that reads “Powerful Military Force, Philosophical Principle of Assurance for Peace.”
On the back, there were three flags representing North Korea, the ruling Workers’ Party and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, respectively, suggesting the slogan came from Kim himself.
Lee, considered an expert on North Korean stamps, believes the coin was issued last month amid heightened tensions between Washington and Pyongyang over stalled denuclearization talks.
At a committee meeting of the North’s ruling party late last month, Kim warned of “shocking” action against the United States and said the world would soon witness a “new strategic weapon.”
http://world.kbs.co.kr/service/news_view.htm?lang=e&Seq_Code=150405
I was doing a little house cleaning and ran across this link about using AI to link the Dossier people. My second and third read of it was a “Holy Sh%t” Wow what they can do. Very complex but very powerful linkages to many of the players in the frame up with Trump. I forgot that Nancy has a Ukrine connection, too. It is interesting how accurate they were back in March of 2018 before this whole Ukrine thing kicked off.
https://apelbaum.wordpress.com/2018/03/17/the-mechanics-of-deception/
😢💸💸💸
Kim Jong Un slush fund running out, report says
‘Dec. 30 (UPI) — A North Korean slush fund established exclusively for Kim Jong Un’s use could be running out of money, according to a Japanese press report.
Tokyo Shimbun reported Monday “Fund No. 216,” a stash of money the North Korean leader inherited from father Kim Jong Il, retains less than $1 billion.
When Kim Jong Un inherited the fund, it was worth about $4 billion to $5 billion. A North Korean source told the Japanese news service the cause of the decline in funds is international sanctions.
With less than $1 billion in No. 216, the assets are likely to be depleted within a year, the report says.
The slush fund is replenished through the regime’s foreign currency earnings, which may have been heavily affected by sanctions.
Since his decision to step up construction in Samjiyon County near Mount Paektu, Kim Jong Un had required all North Korean enterprises operating overseas to contribute 1 percent of their revenues to the fund, allegedly for the Samjiyon project, the Japanese newspaper said, citing a 2016 North Korean document it obtained through a North Korean source.
The fund was set up to reward senior officials, workers and residents affiliated with Samjiyon, the Tokyo Shimbun said.
North Korea maintains other slush funds, including Room 39, which handles the regime’s illicit financial activities. Room 39 is also under Kim Jong Un’s direct supervision.’
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2019/12/30/Kim-Jong-Un-slush-fund-running-out-report-says/3961577708006/?sl=1&ur3=1
Two days before Soleimani was wiped, look who was in Beijing.
China, Iran should stand together against ‘unilateralism and bullying’, Wang Yi says
Chinese foreign minister tells Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif that US withdrawal from nuclear pact, sanctions ‘sources of current tension’
He says parties to 2015 agreement should ‘withstand external pressure and deal with disputes through dialogue and negotiations’
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3044149/china-iran-should-stand-together-against-unilateralism-and
The Op Ed’s in the PRC propaganda press, Global Slimes and Xinhua are over the top. I think people do not realise how involved the PRC is in Iran and Syria because the US media ignores it.
CNN’s Tapper Gives Airtime to Top Iranian Regime Propagandist Trita Parsi Following Death of Terror Leader Soleimani (Video)
He who went to the White House with the one terrorist who was killed
And the Princeton professor Mousavian who was Irans’ Ambassador in Germany in 1992 when Iranians killed 4 Kurds in Germany.
Mousavian was asked to leave Germany.
In 2009 Mousavian gets allowed into the US and becomes a visiting professor at Princeton–10 years a visiting professor?
Trump should kick him out
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/cnns-tapper-gives-airtime-to-top-iranian-regime-propagandist-trita-parsi-following-death-of-terror-leader-soleimani-video/
Targeting Soleimani: Trump was justified, legally and strategically
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/476736-targeting-soleimani-trump-was-justified-legally-and-strategically
and
Exclusive – Dershowitz: Trump Had Even More Legal Justification Eliminating Soleimani than Obama Had with Osama Bin Laden
https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2020/01/03/exclusive-alan-dershowitz-president-trump-had-even-more-legal-justification-in-taking-out-iran-soleimani-than-obama-had-with-osama-bin-laden/
