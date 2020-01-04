A Blast From The Past….

I made mention of this on the Twitter and someone actually still had theirs.
I can remember these being all over the place, and sold at mom-pop gas stations as stickers for your car window…. How many people remember these?
[NOTE: this was *not* an official “Disney Product”, it was a black-market cartoon sketch that became a big hit during the Iran hostage crisis.]
So cool to see the original version again after all these years. 😀 😀 😀 😀
The picture was From my memory of Iran Hostage Drama. So a bunch of new FECKLESS Democrats want to surrender to Iranian Aggression. Imagine how these same Cowardly Democrats would react to Pearl harbor? No we can’t declare war on Japan look how powerful their navy is and to many Americans could lose their lives.
I remember those, but never had one. What I DO have is one of those decks of cards (from Operation Desert storm) that has Saddam and all his flunkies on the cards.
I remember selling Ayatollah Khomeini dart boards.
I think the Ayatollah Khockamamie dart boards were right next to the Quid Pro Joe No Malarky dart boards.
https://images.app.goo.gl/gcXXtwQk4Mqhbn4fA
I remember the Ayatollah urinal stickers at the local bars.
It turned out to be a very profitable business idea.
Urinal stickers of other Enemies Of America like Hillary, Kerry , Biden and Obama sell out very quickly.
( Ironic, because it’s the very same thing those turncoats did to American interests . :O )
Found you in the bin…. 😦
ad rem…..thanks…..the bin does not get me too much so I cant complain….have a grand evening
You too! 😀
Happy 2020 Ad rem!
Get a load of the title and sub-heading on the right hand article.
How times have changed in California and at the NYT……
I remember people writing Iran Sucks in the snow on cars in parking lots. Nobody minded. Too bad we didn’t have cell phone cameras back then.
I remember them and the re-do of The Beach Boys “Barbara Ann” as “Bomb Bomb Bomb – Bomb Bomb Iran”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember that too. I thought it was very clever.
It was by Vince Vance and the Valiants – Vince also wrote among others “All I want for Christmas Is You”
An official Disney of today would be holding a rainbow flag, sad to say!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks for the disclaimer SD I was getting ready to take the family to Disney in a vote solidarity. 🤣
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t remember it, but I sure do like it!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And now they are there hero’s it seems.
Definitely. Also remember humming Bomb, Bomb, Bomb, Bomb Iran to the old Beach Boy’s tune, Barbara Ann.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I had a ball cap with that for the logo.
Was born in 71 and I remember my dad had this on our van😀. Good times!
LikeLiked by 3 people
love the cartoon. I get the feeling that the mullahs have figured out that Kerry does not speak or represent the United States. If he returns to Iran they might just jail him and ask for ransom money. PDT would answer. John who… I don’t remember any patriots named John…Kerry.. or McCain.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Kerry seems to think he is still SOS. Here’s hoping that the treasonous SOB decides to go there with James Taylor … POTUS can then say in the interest of keeping peace he will do nothing while allowing the two of them to remain as guests in Iran for as long as Iran can stomach them.
LikeLike
I don’t understand how John Kerry was able to get away with “Unofficial Foreign Policy” without running afoul of the Logan Act. THAT was the exact scenario the Act was written for.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Easy. Kerry gets away with it the same way Stzrok, Page, MacCabe, Comey, Clinton, Lynch, Lerner, and the rest have gotten away with it.
No enforcement by the executive branch.
“Yet.”
Carter did it first. Logan act is antiquated, same as Treason law.
Both need ‘updating’ .
USS Abraham Lincoln
Great thread. even better than flipping the bird
أبو عمّار
@MaajidNawaz
أبو عمّار
@MaajidNawaz
Profile picture
a day ago, 16 tweets, 5 min read
Bookmark Save as PDF My Authors
10 signs to watch for by people tweeting who know nothing about the Middle East but will now talk as if they do:
1) before yesterday they’d never heard of #Soleimani & still struggle to remember what his first name was …..
Read the rest here:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1213247919928872960.html
I went to Iran to live and work 1974-1976. I worked for SEDCO on oil drilling rigs. Our original office was on Roosevelt and Tadhke Jamshid and looked down into the US Embassy Courtyard. Peter Jilleba and I had long hair and were stared down big time by Ambassador Richard Helms at the 4th of July picnic on the TAS school field in 1976. I kept working until 2014 in the international drilling business. Lots of travel and lots of time in the ME. In 1979 I met a few Americans who were there in the really bad times. One was taken to the Sheraton Hotel and kept in a ballroom with lots of families. Occasionally someone would open the door and fire automatic weapons above their heads. You can imagine the effect. Others told me similar stories. SEDCO lost everything but Schlumberger purchased us and sued and won $300 million from Iran’s seized US funds. I went to Iraq, Basra and Meydan area as Country Manager and it was very stressful. Iran was in charge of Iraq then too. I retired in May 2014 right before Isis hit and everyone left. Nothing ever changes. Everyone’s position is religion or tribal and strongly held.
Thank you for your post.
Thank you for your post.
What fools those highly intelligent people in the government were to ever think WE could change it. I believe we could stay for another 18 years and nothing would change.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great story about the MD olddave48.
I spent a bit of time there in the early 1970s not Iran but several other ME countries.
And one sentence in your post leapt out at me.
“Nothing ever changes. Everyone’s position is religion or tribal and STRONGLY HELD”.
That pretty much says it all about the middle east.
That is what we must understand we are fighting.
Oops I meant to post what a great story about the ME olddave48 not MD.
Sorry.
It hasn’t changed in that regard, in 5000 years. And PROBABLY won’t,…in ANOTHER 5000 years.
Since WE no longer NEED their oil, and in fact are competitors for energy production and sales,….telk me again WHY are,we over there?
Its like Sears, funding the security for J.C. Pennys. WTF?
If “World oil markets depend on Saudi oil, let “world oil markets” defend them.
Our VSGPDJT has them right where he wants them. They can sputter in harmony with Nancy and the rest of the losers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does any one else remember the song Barbarann resung with the lyrics “Bomb, bomb, bomb, bomb, bomb Iran”?
LikeLiked by 4 people
You still see a variation of this for when you park too close to someone.
Had I accepted it, would have been about halfway through my contract with xxx to support f-14 avionics when the Shaw flew his arse out of town. Turning that down and a reasonably lucrative offer from CNN in 2015 were some of the best decisions…
LikeLiked by 1 person
All the “Hey Iran” stickers and Bomb Bomb jingles didn’t change a thing. The islamic missionaries from Hell were still holding our embassy people after a blatant act of war. All that crap may have helped us feel a bit better, but didn’t correct the problem.
What turned it all around was when jimmy peanut was shit-canned and replaced by Ronald Wilson Reagan. The mullahs had sense enough to know that this was not a guy to mess with. As the newspaper headline shows, they acted quickly to get the heat off of them.
…”All the “Hey Iran” stickers and Bomb Bomb jingles didn’t change a thing.”…
I would beg to differ. What they did was unite Americans; what they did was show how many Americans agreed that despite our differences we will rally around any of our brothers and sisters being taken hostage.
The main lesson from the Polish solidarity movement was how people need to know their views are not in the minority in order to overcome the sense of isolation that is created by propaganda. …”we took to the streets and for the first time realized there are more of us than them”…
Do not undervalue the importance of agitprop. Whether it is “Killroy was here” (a message to the enemy and allies alike), or the “Hey Iran” stickers showing unity of purpose and united values; what they do is remind ourselves we are the majority.
It might not seem like it matters; it might seem small… but history proves it is not. That is why the left-wing are so committed to censorship of modern social media.
“That is why the left-wing are so committed to censorship of modern social media.”
And, ideally, displaying Old Glory on your front porch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe we should have a day where all Trumpsters wear their MAGA hats to show solidarity. (I wish everyone had the guts to wear them daily but it just isn’t safe. Ditto with MAGA bumper stickers).
LikeLike
For some of us, Mcguffin, it just isn’t safe for the other guy when we wear our MAGA hats… when I feel like wearing mine, I wear it anyway.
LikeLike
My sixth-grade class watched Reagan’s inauguration and the release of the hostages. Thank you, Mrs. Kennedy of Seawell Elementary, Chapel Hill, NC!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That Mickey poster was probably the only effective response to ever come out of the Jimmah Carter presidency. That and the perfect adult beverage that defined the Malaise Administration, Billy Beer. God awful stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love this. (Barely remember hehe) Does anyone else remember going for coffee midday and checking the ‘fax’ machine for the latest trending political underground cartoons? Hardly ever look at twitter without remembering those times. ‘Likes’ were the bulletin board.Leftists were the fussy office managers tearing them down!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweeted this to Rose McGowen..hope she gets a chill…
LikeLiked by 6 people
I was in 8th grade history class when the teacher came in and turned on the AM radio to listen to updates about the Iran hostage crises. Reagan told the Iranians there’d be hell to pay if they didn’t release them. President proved it.
LikeLike
President proved it. should read … President Trump proved it.
LikeLike
President Reagan left us with a 400 ship Navy. All the rest of our Feckless Leaders Until President Trump destroyed our Navy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would like to see the Whitehouse fly the Gadsen flag
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is an awesome idea. Have you forwarded that suggestion to the WH?
LikeLike
Good times. Political correctness be damned!
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.rt.com/news/477489-trump-iran-strike-targets/?utm_source=browser&utm_medium=push_notifications&utm_campaign=push_notifications
Trump says US to strike 52 Iranian sites 'VERY FAST and VERY HARD' if Teheran moves to avenge general's death
4 Jan, 2020 23:05
4 Jan, 2020 23:05
I had one in the back window of my 79 Granada . I don’t remember what I did with it. I was fresh out of the Marine Corps, in January ’80.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For some reason I remember, “Up your holha ayatolha”
LikeLike
I remember that Mickey Mouse well. My favorite from the time (and someone has already commented on it) was Bomb Iran, sung to Barbara Ann. The Stray Cats’ “Storm the Embassy” was a great song as well, and clearly shows that Brian Setzer is not your standard Springsteen type when it comes to political matters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Bomb Iran” was by Vince Vance & the Variants.
LikeLike
“Valiants”
LikeLike
remember when the Stray Cats did this song about 40 years ago, calling for us to do to the Iranians what they’d done to us?
https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=U-XWMoUsNss&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR1lc4z1zfi1_xZLe-dpn7dO4LJhJPBN4u8855ocxtStKDlwD0tKZiPS2L4
https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=U-XWMoUsNss&feature=share
Talk about pissing off the moronic Iranian savages
It’s a mouse, a rodent
It’s a symbol of an American corporation and an American lifestyle
It’s holding an American flag
And it’s giving them the finger
Imagine the talk between the low IQ savages when they saw that
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think I see your point here. This has been going on for 40 years and it will probably go on for 40 more years. There are a few lessons to be learned and I think we should hope PDJT knows them.
Lesson 1 from GHW Bush and the war in Kuwait. Kick their butt but give them a way out.
Lesson #2 from Ronald Reagan. Sink their whole Navy but give them a way out. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Praying_Mantis
PDJT would be best served by playing wack a mole. When they pop their head up, lop it off. I say Bunker Bust the Nuke sites now. Never let a crisis go to waste.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m with you on the idea of bombing their nuke sites. We should not, we cannot, we MUST NOT let Iran become a nuclear power. I have no doubt in my mind that if Iran gets The Bomb they WILL use it against US.
Good stuff. I remember it well.
“How many people remember these?”
I never had one, but I did have some cartoons from that era that I had saved, up until the first quarter of 2019.
A comprehensive basement cleaning project last year sent them to the recycle tote.
Otherwise I could have snapped photos and uploaded to postimage.org to share with my fellow treepers. Sorry.
Colossians 3:1-2 KJV
If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God. [2] Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth.
2 Timothy 2:3-4 KJV
Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ. [4] No man that warreth entangleth himself with the affairs of this life; that he may please him who hath chosen him to be a soldier.
lollllzzz…response to the guy who still had his sticker:
Gary @GCAL17
Replying to @TheLastRefuge2
Except now it’s be a gay transgendered princess who spits frozen fire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who can forget all the yellow ribbons? I’m proud to say I watched the hostages arrive at West Point. CNN sucked back then too…booed Bernie as he strut down the main street leading into WP.
I remember the mickey sticker and the yellow ribbons well.
Another catchy tune
I was about a year out of the US Army and considered re-enlisting, but came to my senses. I did have one of those Mickey Mouse posters in the back window of my car…much to the dismay of my mother.
We need to bring it back. Make it go viral.
