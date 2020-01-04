A Blast From The Past….

Posted on January 4, 2020 by

I made mention of this on the Twitter and someone actually still had theirs.

I can remember these being all over the place, and sold at mom-pop gas stations as stickers for your car window….  How many people remember these?

[NOTE: this was *not* an official “Disney Product”, it was a black-market cartoon sketch that became a big hit during the Iran hostage crisis.]

 

This entry was posted in History, Humor & Quizzes, Iran. Bookmark the permalink.

87 Responses to A Blast From The Past….

  1. FofBW says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    Absolutely!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. TwoLaine says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    I remember selling Ayatollah Khomeini dart boards.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. burnett044 says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    and this…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. The Boss says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    I remember people writing Iran Sucks in the snow on cars in parking lots. Nobody minded. Too bad we didn’t have cell phone cameras back then.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Scott Lagenfelder says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    I remember them and the re-do of The Beach Boys “Barbara Ann” as “Bomb Bomb Bomb – Bomb Bomb Iran”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Michael Kunz says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    An official Disney of today would be holding a rainbow flag, sad to say!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. luke says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    Thanks for the disclaimer SD I was getting ready to take the family to Disney in a vote solidarity. 🤣

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. burnett044 says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    yep..

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  9. freepetta says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    I don’t remember it, but I sure do like it!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. sickconservative says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    And now they are there hero’s it seems.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Stringy theory says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    Definitely. Also remember humming Bomb, Bomb, Bomb, Bomb Iran to the old Beach Boy’s tune, Barbara Ann.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. Jim Howell says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    I had a ball cap with that for the logo.

    Like

    Reply
  13. sundance says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  14. Bree says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    Was born in 71 and I remember my dad had this on our van😀. Good times!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Hans says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    love the cartoon. I get the feeling that the mullahs have figured out that Kerry does not speak or represent the United States. If he returns to Iran they might just jail him and ask for ransom money. PDT would answer. John who… I don’t remember any patriots named John…Kerry.. or McCain.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Dances with Wolverines says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    USS Abraham Lincoln

    Like

    Reply
  17. A2 says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    👇👇👇truth

    Great thread. even better than flipping the bird

    Profile picture
    أبو عمّار
    @MaajidNawaz
    Profile picture
    a day ago, 16 tweets, 5 min read
    Bookmark Save as PDF My Authors
    10 signs to watch for by people tweeting who know nothing about the Middle East but will now talk as if they do:
    1) before yesterday they’d never heard of #Soleimani & still struggle to remember what his first name was …..

    Read the rest here:

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1213247919928872960.html

    Like

    Reply
  18. olddave48 says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    I went to Iran to live and work 1974-1976. I worked for SEDCO on oil drilling rigs. Our original office was on Roosevelt and Tadhke Jamshid and looked down into the US Embassy Courtyard. Peter Jilleba and I had long hair and were stared down big time by Ambassador Richard Helms at the 4th of July picnic on the TAS school field in 1976. I kept working until 2014 in the international drilling business. Lots of travel and lots of time in the ME. In 1979 I met a few Americans who were there in the really bad times. One was taken to the Sheraton Hotel and kept in a ballroom with lots of families. Occasionally someone would open the door and fire automatic weapons above their heads. You can imagine the effect. Others told me similar stories. SEDCO lost everything but Schlumberger purchased us and sued and won $300 million from Iran’s seized US funds. I went to Iraq, Basra and Meydan area as Country Manager and it was very stressful. Iran was in charge of Iraq then too. I retired in May 2014 right before Isis hit and everyone left. Nothing ever changes. Everyone’s position is religion or tribal and strongly held.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Skippy says:
      January 4, 2020 at 6:12 pm

      Thank you for your post.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Skippy says:
      January 4, 2020 at 6:12 pm

      Thank you for your post.

      Like

      Reply
    • Issy says:
      January 4, 2020 at 6:28 pm

      What fools those highly intelligent people in the government were to ever think WE could change it. I believe we could stay for another 18 years and nothing would change.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • coloradochloe says:
      January 4, 2020 at 7:23 pm

      Great story about the MD olddave48.

      I spent a bit of time there in the early 1970s not Iran but several other ME countries.

      And one sentence in your post leapt out at me.

      “Nothing ever changes. Everyone’s position is religion or tribal and STRONGLY HELD”.

      That pretty much says it all about the middle east.

      That is what we must understand we are fighting.

      Like

      Reply
      • coloradochloe says:
        January 4, 2020 at 7:24 pm

        Oops I meant to post what a great story about the ME olddave48 not MD.

        Sorry.

        Like

        Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        January 4, 2020 at 8:29 pm

        It hasn’t changed in that regard, in 5000 years. And PROBABLY won’t,…in ANOTHER 5000 years.

        Since WE no longer NEED their oil, and in fact are competitors for energy production and sales,….telk me again WHY are,we over there?

        Its like Sears, funding the security for J.C. Pennys. WTF?

        If “World oil markets depend on Saudi oil, let “world oil markets” defend them.

        Like

        Reply
  19. coveyouthband says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    Our VSGPDJT has them right where he wants them. They can sputter in harmony with Nancy and the rest of the losers.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Alison Wilson says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    Does any one else remember the song Barbarann resung with the lyrics “Bomb, bomb, bomb, bomb, bomb Iran”?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. Robert Smith says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    You still see a variation of this for when you park too close to someone.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Videodrone says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    Had I accepted it, would have been about halfway through my contract with xxx to support f-14 avionics when the Shaw flew his arse out of town. Turning that down and a reasonably lucrative offer from CNN in 2015 were some of the best decisions…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. hoghead says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    All the “Hey Iran” stickers and Bomb Bomb jingles didn’t change a thing. The islamic missionaries from Hell were still holding our embassy people after a blatant act of war. All that crap may have helped us feel a bit better, but didn’t correct the problem.

    What turned it all around was when jimmy peanut was shit-canned and replaced by Ronald Wilson Reagan. The mullahs had sense enough to know that this was not a guy to mess with. As the newspaper headline shows, they acted quickly to get the heat off of them.

    Like

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      January 4, 2020 at 7:00 pm

      …”All the “Hey Iran” stickers and Bomb Bomb jingles didn’t change a thing.”…

      I would beg to differ. What they did was unite Americans; what they did was show how many Americans agreed that despite our differences we will rally around any of our brothers and sisters being taken hostage.

      The main lesson from the Polish solidarity movement was how people need to know their views are not in the minority in order to overcome the sense of isolation that is created by propaganda. …”we took to the streets and for the first time realized there are more of us than them”…

      Do not undervalue the importance of agitprop. Whether it is “Killroy was here” (a message to the enemy and allies alike), or the “Hey Iran” stickers showing unity of purpose and united values; what they do is remind ourselves we are the majority.

      It might not seem like it matters; it might seem small… but history proves it is not. That is why the left-wing are so committed to censorship of modern social media.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • mr.piddles says:
        January 4, 2020 at 7:19 pm

        “That is why the left-wing are so committed to censorship of modern social media.”

        And, ideally, displaying Old Glory on your front porch.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Mcguffin says:
        January 4, 2020 at 7:19 pm

        Maybe we should have a day where all Trumpsters wear their MAGA hats to show solidarity. (I wish everyone had the guts to wear them daily but it just isn’t safe. Ditto with MAGA bumper stickers).

        Like

        Reply
  24. JL says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    My sixth-grade class watched Reagan’s inauguration and the release of the hostages. Thank you, Mrs. Kennedy of Seawell Elementary, Chapel Hill, NC!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. scrap1ron says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    That Mickey poster was probably the only effective response to ever come out of the Jimmah Carter presidency. That and the perfect adult beverage that defined the Malaise Administration, Billy Beer. God awful stuff.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. CopperTop says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    Love this. (Barely remember hehe) Does anyone else remember going for coffee midday and checking the ‘fax’ machine for the latest trending political underground cartoons? Hardly ever look at twitter without remembering those times. ‘Likes’ were the bulletin board.Leftists were the fussy office managers tearing them down!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. ezduzit63 says:
    January 4, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    Tweeted this to Rose McGowen..hope she gets a chill…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  28. Ruckus Tom says:
    January 4, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    I was in 8th grade history class when the teacher came in and turned on the AM radio to listen to updates about the Iran hostage crises. Reagan told the Iranians there’d be hell to pay if they didn’t release them. President proved it.

    Like

    Reply
  29. emet says:
    January 4, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    I would like to see the Whitehouse fly the Gadsen flag

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. slopoke1 says:
    January 4, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    Good times. Political correctness be damned!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Scrapiron says:
    January 4, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    I had one in the back window of my 79 Granada . I don’t remember what I did with it. I was fresh out of the Marine Corps, in January ’80.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Lawrence Christopher says:
    January 4, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    For some reason I remember, “Up your holha ayatolha”

    Like

    Reply
  34. Zippy says:
    January 4, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Like

    Reply
  35. Mark Michaels says:
    January 4, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    I remember that Mickey Mouse well. My favorite from the time (and someone has already commented on it) was Bomb Iran, sung to Barbara Ann. The Stray Cats’ “Storm the Embassy” was a great song as well, and clearly shows that Brian Setzer is not your standard Springsteen type when it comes to political matters.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 4, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    Talk about pissing off the moronic Iranian savages

    It’s a mouse, a rodent
    It’s a symbol of an American corporation and an American lifestyle
    It’s holding an American flag
    And it’s giving them the finger

    Imagine the talk between the low IQ savages when they saw that

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Kenney says:
    January 4, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    I think I see your point here. This has been going on for 40 years and it will probably go on for 40 more years. There are a few lessons to be learned and I think we should hope PDJT knows them.
    Lesson 1 from GHW Bush and the war in Kuwait. Kick their butt but give them a way out.
    Lesson #2 from Ronald Reagan. Sink their whole Navy but give them a way out. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Praying_Mantis

    PDJT would be best served by playing wack a mole. When they pop their head up, lop it off. I say Bunker Bust the Nuke sites now. Never let a crisis go to waste.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. StanH says:
    January 4, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    Good stuff. I remember it well.

    Like

    Reply
  39. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    January 4, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    “How many people remember these?”

    Bummer.

    I never had one, but I did have some cartoons from that era that I had saved, up until the first quarter of 2019.

    A comprehensive basement cleaning project last year sent them to the recycle tote.

    Otherwise I could have snapped photos and uploaded to postimage.org to share with my fellow treepers. Sorry.

    Colossians 3:1-2 KJV
    If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God. [2] Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth.

    2 Timothy 2:3-4 KJV
    Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ. [4] No man that warreth entangleth himself with the affairs of this life; that he may please him who hath chosen him to be a soldier.

    Like

    Reply
  40. bluenova1971 says:
    January 4, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    lollllzzz…response to the guy who still had his sticker:
    Gary @GCAL17
    Replying to @TheLastRefuge2
    Except now it’s be a gay transgendered princess who spits frozen fire.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. Retired USMC says:
    January 4, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    Who can forget all the yellow ribbons? I’m proud to say I watched the hostages arrive at West Point. CNN sucked back then too…booed Bernie as he strut down the main street leading into WP.

    Like

    Reply
  42. 13wasylyna says:
    January 4, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Another catchy tune

    Like

    Reply
  43. Ed says:
    January 4, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    I was about a year out of the US Army and considered re-enlisting, but came to my senses. I did have one of those Mickey Mouse posters in the back window of my car…much to the dismay of my mother.

    Like

    Reply
  44. Brenda says:
    January 4, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    We need to bring it back. Make it go viral.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s