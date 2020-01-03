Secretary Pompeo Discusses Killing of Qassem Soleimani…

Posted on January 3, 2020 by

After a U.S. airstrike kills Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells ‘Fox & Friends’ that President Trump’s decision was necessary to deter further aggression and disrupt an ongoing terror plot.

203 Responses to Secretary Pompeo Discusses Killing of Qassem Soleimani…

  1. everywhereguyy says:
    January 3, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    BOOM.

    • Robert Smith says:
      January 3, 2020 at 2:54 pm

      (((((((((((((((BOOOM))))))))))))))

      • Larry Johnson says:
        January 3, 2020 at 3:07 pm

        “Out go the Lights!”

        • Pedro Morales says:
          January 3, 2020 at 3:37 pm

          Mitch McConnell needs to get off his turtle arse and tell Pelosi to send the articles be Sunday night. If not he will convene the Senate, vote to change Senate rules, recognize the impeachment articles, and start the pre trial hearings and motions. End it!

      • Pedro Morales says:
        January 3, 2020 at 3:13 pm

        I am getting sick of the anti Pompeo, anti Esper, anti Milley pearl clutchers who are treating this incident like its the neocons starting another war. This is POTUS45 NOT BUSH! No one is going to handle or force PDJT into a war. Knock it off! Pompeo and Esper have stood by this President and never sold him out. So I aint jumping on that train. They are dealing with a religious jihads nut nation that is close to having nukes and missiles.
        ITS LOCK AND LOAD TIME! Potus is not starting a war, he is trying to prevent a nuclear war. GET IT? And he is trying to do this by inducing the Iranians to remove these religious jihadist nut cases. We can’t invade Iran. The Iranian people have to do it. Invading them will unite them against US. Trump is cutting off the head of the snake. The Iranian people may reach a boiling point with their own regime. Economic and surgical strikes against the regime will trun Iranian public opinion against the leaders.
        GET OFF POMPEO AND ESPER’S NUT SACKS!

        • Han Solo says:
          January 3, 2020 at 3:22 pm

          I think this is the course we are taking and its the one we are ok with for now…I don’t think PT is going to be forced or get into a war…he is content for now to protect our people and interests while going after high-value targets with maximum impact, hoping that which you describe will happen.

          I’m confident PT is in control. More to come later today with PT speaking at 5pm and see what he communicates in coming days.

          • Pedro Morales says:
            January 3, 2020 at 3:32 pm

            Agree. But I have seen people around here commenting as if Trump is some easily manipulated child being handled by Pompeo and company. First I do not believe Pompeo is manipulating POTUS. Pompeo could have taken out Trump by lying to Congress and the Mike Pence era would have begun. Didn’t happen! Second,nobody handles POTUS45. He calls the shots and he aint a neocon. This is a bigger game. When the mullahs get the nukes, it will be way too late. POTUS is pushing the Iranian people to make a move.

        • Larry Johnson says:
          January 3, 2020 at 3:28 pm

          Agree, PDJT has the world watching as he almost single handedly realigns the political map. Economic might, backed up with military might! Pompeo does not seem to be a neocon to me. His position does not allow him to have his own opinions in public.

          • Pedro Morales says:
            January 3, 2020 at 3:42 pm

            Pompeo is not a Mattis, Kelly. or Tillerson. He gives his best advice and has never been insubordinate. The tone of some of the comments here that last few days have been perplexing to say the least. A bunch of nervous Nellies acting like POTUS is some fool being manipulated into a war. Seriously? Bloggers think Trump can’t see when he is being manipulated? This is the same guy that beat Comey McCabe, Brennan, clapper, CIA, FBI, DOJ, DEMS, RINOS and Never Trumpers etc etc etc. And people think he is some mark at the 3 card monte game? Trump invented 3 card monte!

            • footballfan33 says:
              January 3, 2020 at 4:35 pm

              I believe the issue is that Pompeo, et al had to be endorsd by Mark Warner and Richard Burr’s committee prior to a full confirmation hearing.
              We know that committee is dirtier than that black slush all over the streets in Whistler, BC. The “leap“ being made that these confirmed secretaries are compromised is not much of one. Especially after Ratcliff’s DNI nomination was pulled

        • amazed treetop downlooker says:
          January 3, 2020 at 3:49 pm

          Aye!
          AYE !!!

        • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
          January 3, 2020 at 3:52 pm

          I like Pompeo’s stance on Iran, but still have questions about State Department actions (or lack thereof) in regards to investigation of UkrainIan corruption and activities of Joe and Hunter Biden.

          WHY was Amb Yovanovitch allowed to block efforts to bring Ukrainian officials to testify in America?

        • Pa Hermit says:
          January 3, 2020 at 4:23 pm

          Well Pedro, ya gotta believe Pompeo was dirty in the past and will be dirty in the future. Just like a “never Trumper”, once a never Trumper, always a never Trumper. I never went along with free wheelers in an administration. These three amigos are free wheelin’. I go back to the Galagher incident, that was an unmasking! you think Nikki Haley graduated from a never Trumper to a Trump backer? It will never happen!

        • Peoria Jones says:
          January 3, 2020 at 4:28 pm

          I’m so glad to see you post this, Pedro. I would hope it is also clear to everyone now, that Pompeo’s trip to Ukraine was not cancelled by PTrump as some form of punishment. I could hardly believe the horrible comments on that thread.

          • Pedro Morales says:
            January 3, 2020 at 4:35 pm

            Thank you. And I always love me some Peoria Jones perspective on the important issues of the day! I was pretty shocked myself on the comments on that and other threads. Its insulting to think POTUS is some rube being conned and manipulated by staff. And to see that nonsense on this site was disturbing. What more does POTUS have to do to prove he aint being handled and conned? We have 3 years of him outwitting the enemy and winning. Cripes, Popmeo aint conning him and getting the best of him. Absurd!

            • Peoria Jones says:
              January 3, 2020 at 4:55 pm

              It’s been disgusting. And now, the anti-war lefty nutjobs feel like the door has been opened here, and they’re dirtying the place up and stirring fights. (Not that any of us wants war, but you know the type.)

              They have no affection for our military, or President Trump. Though they are posing here as libertarians, they are Resistance RolCons.

        • CountryClassVulgarian says:
          January 3, 2020 at 4:34 pm

          AMEN, AMEN, AMEN. and a hearty AMEN. The religion of hate and rape was born in the very pit of hell. There IS no comprise to be had with hell.

        • jimmy2times says:
          January 3, 2020 at 4:52 pm

          Great points Pedro “Martinez” Morales!. Im a Sox fan so Pedro always reminds me of Petey

        • BlackKnightRides says:
          January 3, 2020 at 5:26 pm

          √ It’s about Iranian NUKES.
          √ It’s about Iranian TERRORISM.
          √ It’s about Iranian TAKEOVER of Iraq
          … to create the JIHADI CRESCENT that ISIS could not.

        • Annie Ok says:
          January 3, 2020 at 5:28 pm

          Agree! Arabs only respect force. This goes back even to Carter, who walked around the Rose Garden trying to figure out what to do when the Iranian students held Americans hostage in the American Embassy. The minute Reagan took over the hostages were released; they knew that Reagan would use force. The policies of Bush and Obama were as wimpy as Carter’s, and politics in the Middle East unraveled for 20 years. President Trump has been left this mess and is now dealing with it the way Reagan did. We are much safer now.

    • Caius Lowell says:
      January 3, 2020 at 2:59 pm

      0bama cried — as did Kerry and Ben “Rat Face” Rhodes. Hillary, being an experienced wetwork specialist, kinda got off on it…

    • bertdilbert says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:22 pm

  2. Mark L. says:
    January 3, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    Hard to believe anyone these days. That’s why I come here.

  3. donnyvee says:
    January 3, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    That picture of the guy weeping reminds me of the animal keeper in “return of the Jedi” crying at the death of Jabba’s pet (Rancor?) at the beginning. Also, can anyone please tell me how to post pictures with my comments using WordPress?

  4. JohnCasper says:
    January 3, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    There is no question that killing him, in and of itself, was a good thing, but as the old saying goes,”no good deed goes unpunished”, and we have yet to find out any unintended consequences (that’s why they are called unintended consequences). Killing Saddam was, in and of itself, a good thing, and look what ensued.

    • Linus in W.PA. says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:03 pm

      But just like Trump said, ..’we’re not nation building again; we’re killing terrorists.’

      One thing’s for certain……this Soleimani general and certainly other Iranians felt then could move freely around Iraq and be under no threat….all the while giving us the middle finger. Those days are OVER.

      The Iranian leadership never thought the USA would do this.

    • Miller says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:06 pm

      You’ve got it backwards professor troll boy. No bad deed goes unpunished.

    • The Boss says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:09 pm

      The greater punishment will be having to endure days of pearl-clutching, hypocritical democrat socialists spewing utter nonsense to their broadcast media pimps. I could care less about a dead Iranian dog. Same goes for my active duty son.

    • GuyMontag451 (@GuyMontag4516) says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:15 pm

      Right now I’m stuck on intended consequences. We’ll address the unintended ones when they arise with the appropriate tools at hand. Can’t worry this one.

    • Pedro Morales says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:18 pm

      Killing Saddam was a bad thing. Dictators are a great deterrent against religious nuts. They isolate them or wipe them out. We pitted Iran vs Iraq for 10 years and there was peace and low energy prices and a strong economy. Deciding to spread democracy was a disaster. Democracy is not given. It must be earned and fought for. “Dictators are good. Dictators work”-Gordon Gekko

      • joshashland says:
        January 3, 2020 at 3:29 pm

        U.S. went into Iraq in a full blown war to take out Saddam. Left the country torn up , no water,power etc and no rule of law (albeit dictator law that was overthrown.) Same with Qaddafi
        THIS is totally different.
        Apples to oranges and beyond

        • ezpz2 says:
          January 3, 2020 at 3:46 pm

          Hoshashland,
          No, we didn’t go into a ‘full blown war’ in Iraq. We were told it would be a cake walk, we’d be greeted with flowers, it would only last a few weeks, no nation building, etc.

          Now, 16 years later….

          Tucker had a guest on last night who basically said that if you liked Iraq, you’ll love the sequel: Iran.

          I never liked the Iraq invasion, and knew back then that we were being lied to.

          I feel the same about this —that we’re being lied to. Again.

          This IS about regime change and nation building, Pompeo’s rhetoric to the country notwithstanding.

          • frances says:
            January 3, 2020 at 3:53 pm

            Exactly.

          • webgirlpdx says:
            January 3, 2020 at 4:04 pm

            Yes. That old WMD thang….

          • Mr e-man says:
            January 3, 2020 at 4:21 pm

            I might point out that all the Democrats voted for war in Iraq and then as soon as our soldiers were on the ground turned their backs on them and told our enemies we shouldn’t be there and Bush was a war criminal.

            Now how do you think that affected our war effort there? It emboldened our enemy and created the insurgency. After all, when we tell our enemy we were wrong to invade you, then they fight you even more. They know we are divided, not united in our effort.

            Now we see Democrats taking the side of our enemy again.

            • ezpz2 says:
              January 3, 2020 at 4:34 pm

              I don’t care what the democrats said then, nor what they’re saying now. I’m speaking for myself.

              Sorry, but I’m not a cheerleader for war, regardless the President or his party.

              And are you really blaming democrats for the insurgency?
              Is it not possible that Iraq and its people didn’t want foreign invasion and ‘liberation’ by shock and awe?

              Say what you will about Saddam Hussein, but he protected Christians and Jews in his country. Today, it would be quite a challenge to find ANY Christians or Jews living in Iraq as civilian citizens.

              • WhiteBoard says:
                January 3, 2020 at 5:00 pm

                Iraq was about securing fuel for neutron wave communication grids. Yellow cake is particle collider bumper lane material.

                Attach a message to a wave and send it, different wavelengths produced by diff means.

                For security you may have been told wmd, but think further as to why a country would be raided for nothing, not probable.

                No more secrets. Time to communicate

        • Pedro Morales says:
          January 3, 2020 at 4:00 pm

          Josh
          You are missing my point. I do not believe in going to war unless we are threatened. I don’t give a damn about other countries, nation building, or promoting democracy. Other nations can handle or not handle their own business. Their is not a single war except for WWII that I would have supported. All the other were useless and ended with a worse result than before. I supported the Shah, Kaddaffi, and Saddamm. I did not want us to take them out. They kept the crazies in check. Ya feel me now?

          • Mr e-man says:
            January 3, 2020 at 4:25 pm

            Nothing like a good old invasion of Kuwait to “keep the crazies in check”. Not to mention chemical weapons, nuclear weapons, and burning of oil fields, scud missiles launched into Saudi Arabia and Israel, and spreading terrorism around the region. That will keep those crazies under control.

        • ezpz2 says:
          January 3, 2020 at 4:05 pm

          Sorry—Josh, not hosh

      • jrapdx says:
        January 3, 2020 at 3:38 pm

        Except when the dictators ARE “religious nuts” or at least claim to be “religious” leaders. Fact is the Iranian dictatorship is anything but a constructive influence in its own country, the region and for that matter, the whole world.

        Truth is Iran’s leaders act just like a gang of criminal thugs vs. religious figures. At least that’s how Iranian citizens by and large regard the country’s leadership. The November protests, and the horrific government response, tell us all we need to know about Iran’s brutal “religious” heads of state.

        • Pedro Morales says:
          January 3, 2020 at 4:03 pm

          Let be clear. I prefer a good old fashioned dictator who enjoys money, cocaine, and whores. They are harmless. I do not prefer religious crazies who tend to think they are doing the work of their higher power and are on a suicide mission. So it is up to the people of Iran to remove their leaders, not us. We should destabilize that regime economically and with these surgical hits.

          • jrapdx says:
            January 3, 2020 at 4:26 pm

            Yes, President Trump has made it crystal clear he agrees with the idea it’s up to the people of Iran to deal with the “mullahs”.

            Unfortunately the brutal suppression of peaceful protests by the criminal Iranian leaders has prevented deposing the thugs at the helm.

            However, the enforcers of regime policies have been under the command of Soleimani. Taking out this murderer was a constructive step, though clearly enough other Iranian “commanders” will likely also have to be eliminated.

            Putting Iran’s IRGC into disarray may be a goal of US operations. The effect will be disrupting the government’s ability to prevent the Iranian people from deposing the horrific rulers over them.

            Bottom line: a lot of good reasons for killing Soleimani and the others.

          • TarsTarkas says:
            January 3, 2020 at 5:05 pm

            It depends upon what type of good old-fashioned dictator you are talking about; the isolationist Enver Hoxha type, or the expanionist megalomanical Saddam Hussein type, or something in between.

            Third world dictators are not harmless to their own people. Salazar of Portugal and Houphouët-Boigny of Ivory Coast are probably the most benign ones I can immediately think about, and they could be pretty rough on their opposition when they felt threatened. And fingernail-pulling Saddam was more paranoid, bloodthirsty, and vicious than most dictators. Almost immediately after taking power he attacked Iran to keep his soldiers and generals busy. When that war finally ended so many of his experienced generals died in mysterious chopper crashes that even his sycophants begged him to stop because he might need them again. So instead to keep them busy he attacked Kuwait. We know how that turned out.

            Saddam wanted to be the next Nebuchadnezzar, the ruler of the whole Middle East. Peace in the ME was never going to happen under any circumstances as long as someone like him was in power in any of the significant countries there. Saddam needed devil Israel to justify. If Israel had been destroyed, he would have switched to devil Iran or devil USA.

    • Joebkonobi says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:27 pm

      There are also unintended consequences in doing nothing. Sometimes what you don’t confront, you condone.

      I trust POTUS. He has nothing to gain and everything to lose with this action, yet he determined it was in America’s best interest.

    • Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:50 pm

      I believe this terrorist is responsible for the deaths of 600+ US citizens. They deserved some kind of justice and this was the correct action. Iran cannot win a war against the US and they know it. I wouldn’t worry too much about consequences. It’s time someone dealt with them properly. Once again Trump is doing the job.

      • jebg46 says:
        January 3, 2020 at 4:16 pm

        Not just the American deaths but the 10s of thousands who have been maimed for life by IUDs he made available. Being in Iraq was perfect timing because his name was written on our Iraqis embassy. A terrorist who became emboldened by Kerry/Obama/Pelousi/Schumer.

        • footballfan33 says:
          January 3, 2020 at 4:53 pm

          An IUD is inserted into the uterus so an embryo cannot attach to the uterine wall. I think “maiming” is quite a strong term…. even for the most pro-life of us.
          And when did Iraq corner the IUD market? If this is true, many women will be reconsidering their birth control choices.

    • realeyecandy1 says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:52 pm

      Kill an American and you pay the price. This thug and Iran are responsible for thousands of dead and maimed Americans. WHY did it take so long is my only question

    • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:57 pm

      Good gravy. You MUST fight back if you want to escape your tormentors

  5. TomD77 says:
    January 3, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    From earlier this week:” Khamenei Defiant After Trump Threat, Says ‘You Can’t Do Anything'”

    • Reserved55 says:
      January 3, 2020 at 2:58 pm

      Didn’t work out so well.

    • Linus in W.PA. says:
      January 3, 2020 at 2:59 pm

      Yeah!!

      Khamenei (sp?) can consume feces and expire.

    • Dee Paul Deje says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:05 pm

      Khamenei: “You Can’t Do Anything.”
      POTUS: Hold my beer Diet Coke.

      • Raptors2020 says:
        January 3, 2020 at 3:29 pm

        Perhaps we should be grateful the self-destructive Iranian Mullahs have chosen now, with this President, to push this to a final resolution.

        Was Hitler bent on world conquest, or self-destruction? There’s a term for self-destructive criminals: “suicide by cop”. My understanding is the Iranian oil industry could be ended by a few missile strikes at key refineries. Likewise, they are dreadfully short of fresh water. If a little man is determined to pick a bar fight with a big man, how much does the big man have to take? Charles Barkley (six foot five, 250 lbs) once picked up a heckler and harasser in a bar and pitched him through the front window. Perhaps its time for Khamanei to be thrown through a window. Like Cool Hand Luke, he needs to get his mind right.

        • Mr e-man says:
          January 3, 2020 at 4:28 pm

          To be clear, a war with Iran should not be fought by just the United States. The whole world should step up and do their part.

  6. Deplorable_Too says:
    January 3, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    Everyone says now we are at war with Iran. Hmmm it seems we have been at war with Iran since the Iraq war at the very least. What is Iran going to do invade the United States? or do People think the US will invade Iran. I doubt either will happen honestly. The status quo remains.

  7. Everett Miller says:
    January 3, 2020 at 2:59 pm

    Such a wonderful contrast between our clear minded and brilliant Secretary of State under Trump, and the shady, slimy, Criminals Obama had slinking around the world to hobnob with and enable Terrorists and Enemies.
    Strength and Security over weakness are surrender.

  9. tommylotto says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:02 pm

    He might be angling for confrontation here, but I am not convinced that Pompeo has gone rogue. It would be a big deal for him to have ordered those attacks earlier this week without Trump’s prior buy in. The attacks were too extensive to say they were just defensive reactions to provocations permitted under existing rules of engagement. Pompeo would have been putting himself too far out on a limb. It could have resulted in prison time if Trump did not react as predicted, and Trump is notoriously unpredictable. Would you go out on that limb knowing Trump holds the saw? I don’t think so. And Pompeo is not that stupid either. Until more facts arise, Pompeo is a loyal soldier and frontrunner for 2024.

    • Linus in W.PA. says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:07 pm

      I agree. Pompeo couldn’t be doing this without Trump’s consultation and approval.

      While CTH certainly can see through a lot of BS, I just never felt that Pompeo had gone rogue.

      • Jimmy Jack says:
        January 3, 2020 at 3:19 pm

        Maybe he didn’t “go rogue”. Maybe he was a stealth plant ad was rogue all along. Idk. His CIA years make him a concern IMO.

        Idk, I am hoping for the best. I liked Pompeo. But I liked Mattis too and look how they worked out.

        • listingstarboard says:
          January 3, 2020 at 3:29 pm

          I liked Mattis and John Kelly–it is heartbreaking to see how many top military are sell-outs.

        • Linus in W.PA. says:
          January 3, 2020 at 3:29 pm

          When one is working for a guy like Trump, it has to be exhausting, and eventually, you may have a difference of opinion, and then, the train leaves you off at the station.

          When I say ‘exhausting,’ I mean working for a guy who works some 16+ hours a day. That’s a hard pace to keep up.

          We all thought Mattis was good, but then Mattis may have drug his feet a bit in a moment of ‘exhaustion.’

          I’m just speculating.

    • sDee says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:32 pm

      Stupid?… definitely not. Loyal to Trump?… only Trump knows. All who have made it to careers, fortunes and powerful positions in the Swamp, owe somebody.

      Trump’s leadership style seems akin to a new top executive with specific strategic objectives, but a hostile organization used to “managing up”. He gives a manager goals and the manager meets them, or he does not stick around. If he goes “out on his own” and screws up, or undermines his boss, the CEO will make him own it.

      Swamp dweller behavior will revert just as soon as we put one of their kind back in the CEO spot. We, the people are really the only ones who can destroy the swamp – that is going to take a lot longer than 8 years, The next CEO must be just as feared and despised in DC as Donald Trump is. Is Mike Pompeo?

    • pookiesmommie says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:32 pm

      Pompeo did NOT go rogue. You are exactly correct in your analysis. Our men and women in the counter terrorist units in the Middle East have a mission that is set in stone and they follow it to a T. They find, track and identity terrorist and send those results up the chain of command. They confirm, double confirm and triple confirm that it is the terrorist they are looking for and take them out without approval from the President, Pompeo or anyone else other than the commanders on the ground. When it is a top target being taken out the President is notified prior to engaging and gives the thumbs up or down for that mission. I’ll guarantee you, our President watched real time when Soleimani was taken out just as he did when al-Baghdadi was killed.

  10. JohnCasper says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020/01/state-dept-tells-americans-to-immediately-leave-iraq-after-top-iranian-general-killed/

    The U.S. State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq have advised Americans in the country to leave Iraq as soon as possible after U.S. airstrikes killed a top Iranian general who was devising attacks on diplomats and service members in the country.

    The U.S. State Department’s travel advisory updated this week lists Iraq as a red-alert “Level 4: Do Not Travel” zone, but a new alert issued Friday morning warns citizens to “depart Iraq immediately.”

    “U.S. citizens in Iraq are at high risk for violence and kidnapping. Numerous terrorist and insurgent groups are active in Iraq and regularly attack both Iraqi security forces and civilians,” the travel advisory warned. “Anti-U.S. sectarian militias may also threaten U.S. citizens and Western companies throughout Iraq. Attacks by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) occur in many areas of the country, including Baghdad.”

    The advisory further warns those U.S. citizens who persist with their travel plans to Iraq to draft a will and discuss funeral arrangements with loved ones beforehand.

    “U.S. citizens should not approach the Embassy,” the alert stated.

    The security alert further advised U.S. citizens seeking visas or passports that they can go to The U.S. Consulate General in Erbil, the capital of the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

    Travel – State Dept ✔
    @TravelGov

    #Iraq: Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, we urge U.S. citizens to depart Iraq immediately. Due to Iranian-backed militia attacks at the U.S. Embassy compound, all consular operations are suspended. U.S. citizens should not approach the Embassy.

  11. ffl4 says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:07 pm

    OK now I’m a bit confused about the succession plan and who is in the top echelon of Iranian leadership… I mean, is John Kerry #4 or #3 — or did he actually move even higher up the ladder? Inquiring minds and all… /s BRAVO President Trump!! #MAGA #KAG2020

  12. MaineCoon says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:07 pm

    Point of clarification: The guy who controls the military is not the “second most powerful” leader in a country. He’s first. #Soleimani— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 3, 2020

    • Frank says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:53 pm

      Joking aside, the way I understand the Iranian structure is that Soleimani was head of Iran’s SS who had a direct line to Rouhani. He was not the head of their military. But to make a parallel with WW2, it was like taking out Himmler instead of Jodl (Head of the German military). So it’s a very big deal.

  13. sherryoftexas says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:07 pm

    I’m wondering if the timing wasn’t also meant as as two/for, to also remind NK of possibilities.

  14. Kenney says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    I know this is unsettling to some as it seems like we are being pulled into a war but when pushed against the wall the best thing to do is strike. Bad things were going to happen in Iraq. I say while the problem is hot go to congress and ask for permission for Bunker Busters on the nuke sites. They can’t do anything more then they already are going to do. May as well set them back 10 years.

    • MfM says:
      January 3, 2020 at 4:18 pm

      When looking at the recent attack in the Church in Texas, when the man produced a gun the person in front of him stepped back as the gunman was backing up and raising the gun. The only chance that person had of not being a target was attacking. He was the only one in striking distance to grab the gun and try and disrupt him.

      He didn’t have the training to respond and went on instinct. As Kenney said, the best thing to do when up against a wall is to attack. While I don’t think the US was in that position, it was attacked and given a stellar opportunity to take these men out did.

  15. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    If you F with the bull then expect to get the horns…..

  16. Harlan says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    This was extremely lame interviewing by the panel.

  17. CM-TX says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    Something stinks in Baghdad…

    (Also backing up my earlier suspicion Re. possible decoy… he was WARNED. 🤨 The hideous ring still on an in tact hand = too convenient for me.)

    • Jimmy Jack says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:21 pm

      I’m with you on the ring. It reeks of passport of hijacker found at WTC on 9/11. Very convenient.

    • Jimmy Jack says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:22 pm

      I agree. Kind of like that found passport of a hijacker found at WTC. Very convenient.

    • pookiesmommie says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:46 pm

      CM…..I got absolute confirmation this morning….from the horses mouth….as they say……Soleimani was taken out by our brave men and women of the armed services. Take that to the bank.

    • carterzest says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:55 pm

      a poster on previous thread posted an image of the entire pile of remains that I wish I had not seen. Not sure how you get these images verified or if they are genuine…we can only hope and pray 😉

  18. Patience says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    Does that blue screen behind Pompeo
    >work like the Hollywood blue & green screens?

  19. Reserved55 says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    August 2018.

    Daily Yeast puts Soleimani on a pedestal.

    “One of the stated reasons Trump pulled out of the nuclear agreement with Iran and now is reimposing draconian economic sanctions is to try to rein in Suleimani. He is the personification of the “chaos and terror” Trump denounced in May when he accused Iran of fueling conflicts in the region and supporting “terrorist proxies” that have “bombed American Embassies and military installations, murdered hundreds of American service members, and kidnapped, imprisoned, and tortured American citizens.”

    “But now Suleimani has raised the stakes, taunting President Trump directly as if to say “bring it on,” daring the emotional American commander-in-chief to try to take him down, and threatening frightening consequences if he tries.

    “There is not one night we sleep without thinking of you,” Suleimani said ominously in a televised appearance last month. “Mr. Gambler Trump, we are near you where you don’t expect.”

    https://www.thedailybeast.com/is-the-iranian-general-taunting-trump-on-a-us-hit-list

  20. MaineCoon says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    World reaction to the killing of Osama Bin Laden was universally supportive of American action. Even the Pakistani government, which had a right to be upset about their territory being used without notification, praised the operation.Today, our allies are silent. #Soleimani— Brett Pransky (@BrettPransky) January 3, 2020

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    • Hans. says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:31 pm

      It wii be interesting to watch the replies. Globalist will definitely raise the alarm of WW3 and cry in the dark about another failed opportunity. Democrats demand to be informed beforehand while the NYT prints a warning article. Democrats can’t have it both ways That is impeach a president on fake charges while administering foreign policy and then want to be informed about foreign policy issues that could cause the failure of the same foreign policy.

      For all the foreign leaders…the free US gravey train is over… Staying silent clearly places you as a globalist or a globalist sympetizer.

      Time for PDT to find out WHO THE TRAITOR WAS WHO LEAKED THE MILITARY STRIKE TO THE NYT.

    • Summer says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:37 pm

      We don’t have “allies.” Only the envious parasites, hyenas and vultures waiting for the opportunity to feast on the American Lion’s corpse.

    • mikeyboo says:
      January 3, 2020 at 4:06 pm

      In that case, Brett, they are not really allies.

    • jrapdx says:
      January 3, 2020 at 4:11 pm

      When Osama Bin Laden was killed he was largely irrelevant to the current terrorist situation. Not that he didn’t deserve his fate, but it was easy for “allies” to agree with the US action since it didn’t really change anything.

      The strike on Soleimani, et. al., is different since appeasement of Iran is still the official policy of so many “allies”. They’re horrified that the US is standing up to the bullies in Iran. It completely disrupts their calculus of the “balance of power” in the region.

      IMO Iran is stands to lose influence over Iraq, Lebanon, etc. Our “allies” will have to deal with these countries as independent entities asserting their insistence on getting the best deal for their nations. That’s consistent with President Trump’s vision. It’s also an idea of “middle-east peace” distinct from the result of boundary engineering by European countries in the wake of WW1.

    • Deb says:
      January 3, 2020 at 5:25 pm

      Because the propagandists who organized the reactions to OBL were working to get Obama re-elected. The propaganda overlords hate PDJT.

  21. Newhere says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    I’m real interested in cold, sober, big-picture analysis at this point.

    Let’s state the obvious: It’s deeply relieving to have a President act swiftly to defend America and our soldiers and citizens. And YES I trust President Trump.

    But this is a stunning a confusing move and it’s reasonable to wonder what it portends. “Stunning and confusing” because Trump’s economic war strategy appeared to be working; he’s been crushing them. And he’s stopped short of the game-changing military moves in the past. He’s been proportionate + 1; this was proportionate x1000. (Not saying bad … just saying, different, which begs the question, what’s going on.)

    Yes, this time Iran’s attack killed an American, always Trump’s red line; maybe that’s all of it. But we already unleashed air attacks that were larger in scale, and he perfectly beat down the stupid attempt to stage a photo-op, “Benghazi” attack on our embassy (the “embassy” in Iraq is a fortress the size of Vatican city … the breathless 1979 and Benghazi comparisons about “breaching our embassy” were always fiction). By the time Trump struck Soleimani’s convoy, he’s already won this round (IMO). Which makes it perhaps brilliant but also confusing.

    I get all the celebrating — but all of us are in the dark about why now, what’s going on, what does this mean. It’s silly to construe questions as disloyalty to Trump. There are a gazillion silent wars going on beneath the surface, and he’s fighting all of them at once, practically alone.

    This *feels* like a rare public move in an intense chess game that’s largely been played behind the curtain. Given that it’s at least different than how Trump’s been (openly) playing things vis a vis Iran (responding tactically to provocation while letting the economic war to play out), it seems SOMETHING interesting has happened.

    Here’s my current sense of it (from the dark, but remember however confident anyone sounds, we’re all in the dark): it was a strike of opportunity, in that Solemaini was galavanting through Baghdad precisely at a time the President was “hot” for a military target; against a backdrop of factors allowing him to take quick action when opportunity arose, perhaps including a judgment that the economic war against Iran was so successful we are reaching an inflection point, where Iran is desperate, and stepping up provocations against Americans, while on one hand, too weak to mount an effective response to a decisive move like this one.

    Who knows, but beyond the celebrating, we shouldn’t for a second think this decision is some kind of “game over” checkmate. It can be both brilliant and dangerous. It can be both absolutely essential and its outcome uncertain. We elected a president with nerve and foresight. We are all mere mortals and if outcomes ever were predetermined, we wouldn’t need leaders possessed of clarity and courage. Pray.

    • @ChicagoBri says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:24 pm

      It’s not that difficult. An embassy is sovereign US soil. Soleimani orchestrated an attack on our nation. Our nation responded.

      • Jimmy Jack says:
        January 3, 2020 at 3:28 pm

        You’re assuming that was a real attack and not a DS orchestrated FF. We don’t know. The evidence points more to that happening than an organic terror attack. Why leave marked missles and a vehicle behind? Those things are valuable and traceable. Makes no sense.

        • Newhere says:
          January 3, 2020 at 3:47 pm

          Right, we really don’t know about many of the moves and countermoves. Trump is fighting hidden wars on all fronts. I don’t doubt his judgment. I wonder what the hell is actually happening.

        • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
          January 3, 2020 at 4:16 pm

          IMO, any notion that the protests at our Embassy in Baghdad were a ” Deep State False Flag” ruse ignores statements made by the Iranians, themselves. Please apply some critical thinking, here.

        • WhiteBoard says:
          January 3, 2020 at 5:20 pm

          To frame them, to kill them, to warn them this is Over, submit to your people or die.

          Who.cares.if.the.cia.framed.him……its.what.they.do.on.behalf.of.us.

          If pdjt looked fooled then I’d be worried. Otherwise this is his threat before total operation sword dance

      • Newhere says:
        January 3, 2020 at 3:45 pm

        “It’s not that difficult”

        By his conduct in office, Trump himself would differ on this flippant comment. There’ve been plenty of other provocations, to which Trump could’ve responded by taking out Soleimani, but didn’t. And I happen to believe there were good reasons then, and good reasons now. None of us knows really what all those reasons are.

        Under this logic (“Soleimani orchestrated an attack on our nation …. our nation responded”), all those prior responses, which were short of taking out a top leader, were unjustified or weak. I don’t believe they were. And let’s not exaggerate the actual threat of the attack on the Iraq embassy. Yes it was provocative — but not more than prior events orchestrated by Soleimani. A media-hyped skirmish outside out our city-sized compound embassy in Iraq, squashed within hours with no American ever in real danger, is not, by any stretch, the most offensive or dangerous attack Iran has initiated under Trump’s presidency. If this provocation warranted the response, certainly prior ones did it. So let’s dispense with the idea that the embassy attack was somehow more grave than past events and thus by itself made the killing a proportionate response. Something is different. It’s worth trying to dig into what.

        Look, I’m glad he did it, though admittedly lacking 95% of the context on what the hell is actually going on, AS ARE YOU. It’s not that helpful to group analysis to preen around comment threads calling it “not that difficult” when even Trump’s prior conduct belies that simple statement.

        • realeyecandy1 says:
          January 3, 2020 at 4:20 pm

          what “prior conduct” ?? They threatened to kill the POTUS, they told him they are “near” him where as “close” and he doesn’t even know where. And that is probably true. Protecting America doesn’t need some exhaustive deep “OMG”. The handwringing is crazy as CNN and MSNBC The POTUS gave them many opportunities to do the right thing. I hope he kills more of them.

          • Newhere says:
            January 3, 2020 at 4:29 pm

            Prior conduct refers to prior responses to provocations from Iran, and a strategy of using economic aggression instead of military aggression.

            The ones asking questions aren’t the ones freaking out here.

            It’s a shift. Natural to be trying to figure it out. Shouting at us is unhelpful to getting a handle on the new landscape.

        • WhiteBoard says:
          January 3, 2020 at 5:25 pm

          He was going to do this day 1, but didn’t because he needed china dependant on cheap oil, Russia dependant on export…. So they couldn’t aid iran.

          This isn’t hard to see. He ate sh it for 3 years waiting. Then framed him and took him out. That guy was dead the day pdjt won.

          Hence why all the iranian American traitors were working on insurance policies. Lisa P. Peter S. Valerie J. John. K.

          • Deb says:
            January 3, 2020 at 5:27 pm

            They didn’t have to frame him. He really was a terrorist.

            But they did wait until the perfect moment to strike. PDJT always does.

    • margarite1 says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:29 pm

      He threatened POTUS – he was planning imminent attacks (apparently) so POTUS confronted the problem. But this is hardly the end of the matter – a matter that one way or another will inevitably escalate unless the Iranians themselves change leadership. I thought Obama’s “deal” with Iran was absurd and only allowed Iran cover for their overall objectives.

      Just my thoughts at this point.

    • scottswett says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:38 pm

      The short answer, I believe, is that Trump’s goal is regime change.

    • JohnCasper says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:41 pm

      My guess is that DJT was presented with a golden opportunity to get him that he might well not get again and he figured he better take it. He didn’t want to repeat Bill Clinton’s missing his golden opportunity to get bin Laden.

      • Newhere says:
        January 3, 2020 at 3:57 pm

        This has a certain logic, and seems to fit Trump’s view of an active, unrepentant and reckless enemy ….

        And I’ll admit, one of my first thoughts was that operators like John Brennan would be wise to take notes, and perhaps to start trying to extort a non-extradition promise from some slimy back-water country …. because the man who didn’t hesitate at this opportunity doesn’t seem like a man to let the coup attempt in our own country become just so much water under the bridge …..

    • 1footballguru says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:51 pm

      This was both a necessary high value target decision to eliminate AND in my humble opinion a escalation by POTUS given where we are with Iran. As you stated, economic pressure has caused serious problems for the Iranian regime and remember, we are still on a clock to PREVENT Iran from getting nuclear weapons. My hunch is that economic sanctions can get you to this point, a very weakened Iran, but to bring these guys to table for real, a little or lot or military pressure may need to be applied, strategically of course.

      Look for the US to use a mix of military targets ( navy and air defense systems) and economic targets (oil fields, Iranian ports), which hopefully bring Iran to the table. This is a phase 2 approach to Iran that was destined to come and now appears to be the time.

      • Newhere says:
        January 3, 2020 at 4:01 pm

        Thanks — this makes sense, and I hope you are right! Would suggest other pieces on the board also have moved into place to shift to phase 2.

        • 1footballguru says:
          January 3, 2020 at 4:18 pm

          The other pieces were getting Russia to stay in their lane, which also was helped by maximum pressure on them AND our cooperation in Syria. It would not be out of the realm to think Trump has said to Putin, you can have either Syria or Iran but not both. Russia views the Assad regime critical to other strategic interest and most likely has agreed to back off the US Iran tension opening the opportunity for the US to finish the job with Iran, provided we are not looking at regime change. Again, this is my best take looking at the pieces and my knowledge of the regions.

      • mikeyboo says:
        January 3, 2020 at 4:10 pm

        I suspect Pres Trump is not terribly concerned with “bringing Iran to the table”. His concern is eliminating Iran as a threat. IF that can happen THEN Iran has a place at the table. Just as with N Korea. It is not an open ended invitation.

        • 1footballguru says:
          January 3, 2020 at 4:23 pm

          Iran needs to agree to a non nuclear agreement so we can inspect their facilities as does NK. My close relative was on the inspection teams in Russia after the Soviet Union collapsed so I think I know what I am talking about. It you are stating we can get them to comply without inspections then I would like to know how?

      • realeyecandy1 says:
        January 3, 2020 at 4:22 pm

        POTUS is that you??? Sounds about right.

    • realeyecandy1 says:
      January 3, 2020 at 4:15 pm

      not sure why folks have to do a 10000 word post trying to “understand” They killed an American and stormed our embassy to kill more of our people SIMPLE mess with the bull and get GORED …

  22. MaineCoon says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    #BREAKINGState Dept says U.S. to designate #Iran-backed militia group Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq in Iraq as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), and its leaders, Qays & Laith al-Khazali, as terrorists.My take:Taking out Soleimani was just the beginning.Image credit: @ELINTNews pic.twitter.com/BATPFoqZvu— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 3, 2020

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    • pyromancer76 says:
      January 3, 2020 at 4:01 pm

      Perfect. Return Iraq to the Iraqis. We (Bush-globalists) messed up their self-governance in the first place; made Iran a major player in the region. And then 0, and probably Mus Bro Val, did their best to install Iranians as regional emperors. I hope this is a complete and total goodbye to those fantasies, along with Iranian nuclear power. I hope that element is leveled. Payback for so much, beginning with 1979 – and they don’t belong as a nuclear power.

    • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
      January 3, 2020 at 4:20 pm

      We also need to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terror organization.

  23. Jimmy Jack says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    What are the details on the “ongoing terror plot”? That’s what grabs my attention. What ongoing terror attack was so big that Trump took out the Quds General even knowing what a hellstorm it would kick up?

    • realeyecandy1 says:
      January 3, 2020 at 4:24 pm

      POTUS knows and that is all that is important. POTUS is keeping us safe …. trying his very best. The “general” should have stayed in his own country and stop his militia attacks and “community organizing”

    • Johnny says:
      January 3, 2020 at 4:34 pm

      Why don’t you ask congress? Oh that’s right, they have not been briefed on the intelligence yet.
      Damn come on, you are impatient, or..

      The intelligence comes from people on the ground inside the belly of the beast. They will be pulled back before any intelligence they gathered is passed on to congress. If they did not do it that way, the leakers would out these people.

  24. Mike says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:26 pm

    A Muslim friend in the Middle East said you Americans are a tolerant people. You’ll accept being pushed to the edge, but go 1mm over and you bring hell with you.

  25. candyman says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    I’m seeing video of flag waving celebrations in the streets and blessings for DT taking this guy out. What are the critics looking at??

  26. digitaldoofus says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:29 pm

    The Iranians have decided to posthumously change his name from Qassem Soleimani to ‘Qassem bin Burnin’.

  27. Petrel says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:29 pm

    General Soleimani was an Iranian soldier who directed many operations against the US soldiers and embassies, for many decades, in the ME and he died on a mission in Bagdad, Iraq. He lived by the sword and died by the sword.

    With Soleimani was the leader of an Iraqi Shia militia, Abu al Muhandis, whose followers were folded into the Iraqi military and have fought ISIS very creditably. He definitely should not have been sitting with Soleimani when our bomb hit the General’s car. For diplomatic reasons, President Trump might extend some expression of regret to the President of Iraq for the collateral death of this Iraqi.

    Iraq’s Parliament is about to debate a formal request for US forces to leave the country. President Trump might honor the request and pull our forces out — as he promised in 2016. Of course the Pentagon will object, but the US is spending a fortune to maintain a presence in Iraq for no clear reason — as our soldiers sit next to Iran waiting for an Iranian missile.

    Since US forces in Syria depend on logistics from Iraq, our withdrawal from that country means our withdrawal from Syria — whose civil war was organized by Senator McCain and whose murderous Jihadis were financed by Kerry / Clinton / Obama. (We were never invited into Syria and whatever Jihad mop-up operations in that country remain, these are now managed by the Russians and Syrians.) Our withdrawal from Syria would honor President Trump’s second promise in 2016.

    • JohnCasper says:
      January 3, 2020 at 3:57 pm

      “Iraq’s Parliament is about to debate a formal request for US forces to leave the country. President Trump might honor the request and pull our forces out — as he promised in 2016. Of course the Pentagon will object, but the US is spending a fortune to maintain a presence in Iraq for no clear reason — as our soldiers sit next to Iran waiting for an Iranian missile.

      Since US forces in Syria depend on logistics from Iraq, our withdrawal from that country means our withdrawal from Syria — whose civil war was organized by Senator McCain and whose murderous Jihadis were financed by Kerry / Clinton / Obama. (We were never invited into Syria and whatever Jihad mop-up operations in that country remain, these are now managed by the Russians and Syrians.) Our withdrawal from Syria would honor President Trump’s second promise in 2016.’

      I like it!

      This would truly be win-win: kill Soleimani and get out of Iraq and Syria, with Afcrapistan soon to follow. Master Chess.

      • pyromancer76 says:
        January 3, 2020 at 4:03 pm

        Too soon, I think. Wait until the end (or at least during) of Pres Trump’s second term. Get stability first.

      • lolli says:
        January 3, 2020 at 4:13 pm

        👍John Casper
        Yes, this would be a win win and exactly what I am expecting. 🇺🇸

      • BuckNutGuy says:
        January 3, 2020 at 5:17 pm

        This is my deepest hope. Can anybody please list the “vital US interests” that remain in Iraq, Syria or anywhere else over there other than our own people/soldiers.

        Please bring them all home. Give the Mullahs our Iraqi embassy and let them use it as a fort to take out as many crazies as they want. They have been killing each other for thousands of years, lets encourage that to continue.

        There is no “vital US interest” in that shit hole that is worthy another life or dime.

  28. Mrs. E says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:30 pm

    The guy crying in the picture; is he crying for Suleimani his friend or whatever, or is he crying for the thousands of people killed by Suleimani the terrorist?

  29. Patience says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:41 pm

    Imagine how many targets are aimed & ready.
    >”Make my day” comes to mind.

  30. gin blossom says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    Perhaps Pompeo should boot that snotty embassy official instead of ignoring him. If the jackass finds working for the president so demeaning he should pack his trash and go find a university position somewhere so that he can continue to steep himself in leftist drivel.

  31. JustObserving says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    I will disagree with neocons and Trump, that this will not end Iran’s influence in Iraq in the long run. In fact it will reinforce it. Soleimani was admired in his world and he has just been martyr’d. He also helped Iraq bolster their military against ISIS which is how he gained control of Iraq. Iran and their militias will go hide in their holes for some time, but they will be scheming comebacks. Sadr who was both anti Iran and anti America, is now basically saying America has to leave Iraq over the strikes and is completely siding with Iran over this assassination. He may not have enough votes to push a bill through with his party but it seems he is willing to resort to violent methods. Trump has however put more troops in Iraq to reinforce American presence.

    Just more death to follow.

    • Mike Robinson says:
      January 3, 2020 at 4:04 pm

      When you are Commander-in-Chief, the same sign sits on your desk that sat on Harry Truman’s. As JFK put it, “you are the responsible officer of this Government.”

    • Leftnomore says:
      January 3, 2020 at 4:18 pm

      So we cower to “prevent” attacks? The scum Salami had been killing many ALREADY.

      • JustObserving says:
        January 3, 2020 at 5:25 pm

        Mullahs are killing people who they think are invading their soil. Maybe we shouldn’t be invading and building up on Bush’s disaster?

    • realeyecandy1 says:
      January 3, 2020 at 4:28 pm

      geez…. just shut up already!!!! Your handwringing is crazy. “violence” was the general killing 600 Americans and planning more attacks across the world Your world view is messed up Maybe you would be happier following the Rachel MadCow disease crowd.

  32. linda4298 says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:50 pm

  33. TJ says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    I was wondering about the AUMF. It seemed like a setup, not for war, but to add to their shampeachment list by saying PT didn’t receive congressional authorization, which is what Pelosi is trying to imply.

  34. BobBoxBody says:
    January 3, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    I still think Trump intends to destroy Iran’s government within without much outside intervention. Doing this just confirms that. Soleimani was a hardliner for the Mullahs…this guy is gone now. Most of the hardliner soldiers died with ISIS in Syria…the soldiers that are left may be less receptive to crushing dissent among the general public.

    Then when you have a general uprising/revolt, you let the GCC come in and resolve the aftermath, acting as an impartial arbitrator, and then, once everything is resolved, you have a VERY good reason to pull our forces out…permanently.

  36. Tomm H says:
    January 3, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    John Kerry was so upset about the death of his ABC Buddy that he sent out his private jet to pick up James Taylor to bring him back to Kerry’s private island.

  37. ElGato says:
    January 3, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    Pompeo was scheduled to travel, and the assumption why he canceled was due to the earlier retaliatory strikes in Iraq. Perhaps it was because they knew that had an incoming target that was planning a major assault against our embassy/allies?

  38. MM says:
    January 3, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    Iran was involved in the Benghazi Attack.
    BHO did nothing about their involvement because he wanted the fake deal with Iran.

  39. MicD says:
    January 3, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    Q. What’s wrong with Mike’s left eye?

    A. Sundance HAD his finger in it.

  40. TradeBait says:
    January 3, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    Iranian leaders are evil and murderers of even their own people. Therefore, removal of Iranian leaders is good. Next.

  41. Garavaglia says:
    January 3, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    Imagine you are in the leadership circle of Iran..and the likes of Kerry have been encouraging you to be patient while they get rid of Trump then..BAM..your version of Pence is vaporized. Makes Kerry look a little silly don’t it?

    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      January 3, 2020 at 4:47 pm

      Leaders around the world who are paying for “advise” about how to deal with President Trump from demonrats, hollyweird and the very fake news hysterical drive by media may want to re-think the council they are receiving.

  42. Ausonius says:
    January 3, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    Hugh Hewitt this morning played an interview of his with candidate Donald Trump from 2016.

    Hewitt had asked future President Trump about whether he should know all about e.g . Abdul bin-Terrorist, and the future president said he considered such things “gotcha questions.”

    Instead, he promised that on the first day of his presidency, he would have “the best people” to inform him of everything about terrorists or anything else, that he would know more about the situation than anyone else. He did not need to know at that moment anything specific: he had a big picture of the future in his mind, and the elimination of Islamic Terrorism was part of THE BIG PICTURE.

    Hewitt then enthusiastically admitted that candidate Trump was exactly right back then, and that by eliminating this Iranian Islamic terrorist President Trump had AGAIN kept another promise!

  43. Sean Supsky says:
    January 3, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    While taking out another may not always be perceived as good, per se, it is sometimes necessary to remove a threat before it becomes a larger threat.

    There are also other times when people are removed by divine direction, though they, the ones doing the removing, do not know they are being divinely directed to do so. There are many instances in scriptures where this is shown as an example, the most prevalent being Pilot in sentencing Christ Jesus.

    Remember, in all things, God is in control, always has been, and always will be.

  44. Mike in a Truck says:
    January 3, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    Another goat molester sent to hell where he joins his pedophile prophet.

