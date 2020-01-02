Soleimani Dead – Sketchy Details Emerging – Airstrikes at Baghdad Airport, Cargo Area…

Details are starting to emerge about the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.  As with all early reports a modicum of skepticism toward the details should be applied. However, here’s the expanded reporting from the Associated Press.

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Pentagon said Thursday that the U.S. military has killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump.

An airstrike killed Soleimani, architect of Iran’s regional security apparatus, at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, Iranian state television and three Iraqi officials said, an attack that’s expected to draw severe Iranian retaliation against Israel and American interests.

The Defense Department said Soleimani “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.” It also accused Soleimani of approving the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

A statement released late Thursday by the Pentagon said the strike on Soleimani “was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans.”

The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, Iraqi officials said. The PMF media arm said the two were killed in an American airstrike that targeted their vehicle on the road to the airport.

Citing a Revolutionary Guard statement, Iranian state television said Soleimani was “martyred” in an attack by U.S. helicopters near the airport, without elaborating.

Two militia leaders loyal to Iran also confirmed the deaths, including an official with the Kataeb Hezbollah faction, which was involved in the New Year’s Eve attack by Iran-backed militias on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

[…] A senior Iraqi politician and a high-level security official confirmed to The Associated Press that Soleimani and al-Muhandis were among those killed in the attack shortly after midnight. Two militia leaders loyal to Iran also confirmed the deaths, including an official with the Kataeb Hezbollah faction, which was involved in the New Year’s Eve attack by Iran-backed militias on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

[…]  The security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said al-Muhandis had arrived to the airport in a convoy along with others to receive Soleimani, whose plane had arrived from either Lebanon or Syria. The airstrike took place near the cargo area after he left the plane to be greeted by al-Muhandis and others.

Two officials from the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces said Suleimani’s body was torn to pieces in the attack while they did not find the body of al-Muhandis. A senior politician said Soleimani’s body was identified by the ring he wore.

[…]  The official with the group known as the Popular Mobilization Forces said the dead included its airport protocol officer, identifying him as Mohammed Reda.

A security official confirmed that seven people were killed in the attack on the airport, describing it as an airstrike. Earlier, Iraq’s Security Media Cell, which releases information regarding Iraqi security, said Katyusha rockets landed near the airport’s cargo hall, killing several people and setting two cars on fire. (more)

Statement from the Pentagon:

At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more. He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months – including the attack on December 27th – culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel. General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week.

This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.  (LINK)

  stg58animalmother says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    What was an Iranian general and his staff doing at the Baghdad airport?

    trnathens says:
      January 2, 2020 at 11:13 pm

      The United States military knew what they were doing, and that’s why they’re dead.

      trnathens says:
        January 2, 2020 at 11:18 pm

        Seriously? Do you guys KNOW who you’re dealing with here?

        PDJT understands power, and when legitimately used, as here, it’ll scare the piss out of people. Iran isn’t going to respond. If they do, they’re done. Completely. Their only response must be “all-in”, at which point PDJT calls their bluff, and Iran’s military and political leadership are wiped out within 24 hours, or less.

        trnathens says:
          January 2, 2020 at 11:21 pm

          And the Democrats and media can’t complain, because he’s responsible for 17% of all American deaths over there?

          And besides, like another poster asked: what’s an Iranian general and his staff doing at Bagdad International Airport?

          trnathens says:
            January 2, 2020 at 11:40 pm

            Remember the 2017 tweet: The Calm Before The Storm

            The uniparty, intelligencia, Soros, etc. are going to try REAL hard to make it impossible for PDJT to continue, and they’re willing to threaten WWIII. But he knows. And he told us he knows. And Pence knows. Pence gave a graduation speech earlier this year at West Point where he told them they would fight. He didn’t say when and where. Just that they would. PDJT has to thread a needle, that is moving, while someone hits him in the shoulder.

            From his speech:

            “But the truth is, you are taking up your duties at a time of growing challenges to freedom all around the world. So I say to all of you: What you’ve learned in this place, put into practice. You’ve learned the habits of heroes and leaders. And now you’re going to join the fight.

            Men and women of West Point, no matter where you’re deployed, you will be the vanguard of freedom, and you know that the “soldier does not bear the sword in vain.” The work you do has never been more important. America will always seek peace, but peace comes through strength. And you are now that strength. (Applause.)

            It is a virtual certainty that you will fight on a battlefield for America at some point in your life. You will lead soldiers in combat. It will happen.

            Some of you will join the fight against radical Islamic terrorists in Afghanistan and Iraq. Some of you will join the fight on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific, where North Korea continues to threaten the peace, and an increasingly militarized China challenges our presence in the region. Some of you will join the fight in Europe, where an aggressive Russia seeks to redraw international boundaries by force. And some of you may even be called upon to serve in this hemisphere.

            And when that day comes, I know you will move to the sound of the guns and do your duty, and you will fight, and you will win. The American people expect nothing less. (Applause.)

            So, wherever you’re called, I urge you to take what you learned here and put it into practice. Put your armor on, so that when — not if — that day comes, you’ll be able to stand your ground.”

          Kokanee says:
            January 2, 2020 at 11:51 pm

            What an Iranian general and his staff doing at Bagdad International Airport?
            Answer: Dying!

            Bill Durham says:
              January 3, 2020 at 12:25 am

              We are not being drawn into a war. We are going to prevent a nuclear war. If Iran completes their nukes it’s all over. Armeggedon. Trump is getting ahead of it. He is creating a situation for an internal revolt. We can’t invade these nuts. They want that to unify their country. Their own people have to take out the mullahs. POTUS is playing the smart game. This is not Nation building or war. He is applying maximum internal pressure so the Persian people act.

            coloradochloe says:
              January 3, 2020 at 12:30 am

              So true Kokanee.

              Our airstrike was very deliberate and extremely precise.

            David L Kohler says:
              January 3, 2020 at 12:39 am

              They were there to catch a plane to go to their next meeting to plan more murders.
              But they caught good, old fashioned Red, White, and Blue Hell Fire instead.
              “They” need to understand that Mr. Trump is NOT Jimmy Carter!
              Go Trump!

        Derek of Florida says:
          January 2, 2020 at 11:27 pm

          You are correct.

          Bill Durham says:
            January 3, 2020 at 12:36 am

            CNN is all confused.
            Producer- “wait a minute. I thought yesterday we ran with trump was weak and not protecting American lives. And today he is a dangerous trigger happy war monger wagging the 🐕? So is he weak or trying to distract from impeachment?
            Anchor- just feed me my lines!
            Producer- I gotta call Jeff Zucker!
            Anchor- hurry the eff up, you know I can’t think for myself.
            Producer- no kidding

        freepersup says:
          January 2, 2020 at 11:38 pm

          Long time lurker- It’s my second time ever to reply to a post. Your summation is exact-ing in it’s scope. POTUS has for the most part, kept the United State’s sword sheathed with a few notable exceptions. Some nation states have not been paying attention. The guess work is now over. POTUS just called the poker hand. Crawling over broken glass to vote for this patriotic man is not enough. Crawling over broken glass while being sprayed with napalm to vote for him is more appropriate. Likewise- the deep state is not to be trusted, but immolated. Tonight we drink! Klink! (Downrange: 2004-2009, Kandahar, Al Qaim, Al Asad, Al Kut)

        rinoranch2017 says:
          January 3, 2020 at 12:22 am

          Thankfully PDJT did what a particular shrub should have done when improved IEDs started resulting in increased injured US troops.

        Rhi says:
          January 3, 2020 at 1:02 am

          Posted on Reddit:

          Soleimani apparently posted this in response to the ‘not a warning but a threat’ tweet by POTUS.

    Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      January 2, 2020 at 11:14 pm

      Planning to meet with John F Kerry (who served in Vietnam) and/or Nanny Pelosi, and or No Name (well he succeeded in meeting No Name).

    john says:
      January 2, 2020 at 11:15 pm

      Exactly.

    James Carpenter says:
      January 2, 2020 at 11:19 pm

      The Big Man had it his way for so long, he and his bosses killing Americans with impunity, even being rewarded with pallets of cash.
      I doubt Trump speaks Farsi. But any decent translator should be able to warn the Mullahs about “false sense of security”. Think they’ll need a translator? 🙂

    lemontree says:
      January 2, 2020 at 11:19 pm

      With the PMU, Iranian backed Iran militia group no less. The Dept of Defense memo above said they were planning to attack American diplomats in the region, including in Iraq.

    WhiteBoard says:
      January 2, 2020 at 11:20 pm

      same thing Brennen was doing in Russia July 2016. setting the stage.

    California Joe says:
      January 2, 2020 at 11:21 pm

      My words exactly! What the hell were these terrorists doing driving around Bagdad Airport like they owned the place? Rumsfeld really screwed up firing all the Iraqi officer Corp because they were all Sunni!

    2013gti says:
      January 2, 2020 at 11:21 pm

      Getting blown to pieces.

    roddrepub says:
      January 2, 2020 at 11:35 pm

      That’s what I asked!

    kevin m miele says:
      January 2, 2020 at 11:37 pm

      planning the next attack and the idiots forgot that VSGPDJT told them loud and clear to NEVER EVER THREATENED THE USA AGAIN ,yeah i know it was july 22 2018 i think they will REMEMBER NOW….WINNING

    Super Elite says:
      January 2, 2020 at 11:50 pm

      Planning another Bengahzi to embarrass USA.

    AStitchInTyme says:
      January 2, 2020 at 11:54 pm

      From what I’ve heard, he was meeting with one of the heads of the Iraqi militia(who was also killed in the strike). Why is unclear, though you can bet the Deep State will say “He was plotting a coup against the Democratically elected Iraqi government”.

      Trump would be wise to trust his own instincts and stop listening to the Neocons. An Iranian war would be dramatically worse than the Iraq War.

    lieutenantm says:
      January 2, 2020 at 11:58 pm

      Sorry, I do not agree with this move and I do not believe Trump himself ordered it.
      This is not a child’s game here, people.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      gda53 says:
        January 3, 2020 at 12:06 am

        Probably the equivalent of killing Bin Laden. The guy was a real bad dude and you don’t agree. And suggest this was not ordered by the President.

        And no one mentioned children’s games.

        Rationale?

      Sentient says:
        January 3, 2020 at 12:15 am

        Still no tweet from the president on this. That lends credence to the idea that he didn’t personally initiate it. Also, the fact that the military is so specifically saying that it was “defensive” – as though they only had been granted autonomy to order “defensive” actions.

    swissik says:
      January 3, 2020 at 12:07 am

      That is exactly what I asked myself when I heard about it? Are we ever going to find out or is it no longer of importance?

    19tballonboy says:
      January 3, 2020 at 12:08 am

      Now do the same to Motta El Sadr, the fat little puke that took off to Iran during the Iraq war and directed his forces to kill American troops that were also aligned against Saddam, but Bush would ever let anyone off the turd. And after the war was over he returned like some conquering hero like Charles De Gaul, that had ran away. He is and was a effen puppy to the Iranians and controls Sadr City and Basra which is now essentially a vassal state of Iran.

    cbjoasurf says:
      January 3, 2020 at 12:17 am

      Gettin’ killed!

    Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
      January 3, 2020 at 12:53 am

      I understand that someone wrote “impeach this” on the side of the hellfire missile. Just kidding.

    suejeanne1 says:
      January 3, 2020 at 1:01 am

      exactly! they had no business being at the Baghdad Airport!

      the attack on our embassy – seemed to me the news was making it out to be righteous indignation over what our military had done in response to the contractor being killed – didn’t seem like the news was delving into “the facts” overly much that this was an Iranian operation – it was like we were being heavy-handed and oppressive to the Iraqi people who now wanted us out of there –

    spoogels says:
      January 3, 2020 at 1:10 am

      2 Questions:
      Why was Soleimani in Iraq?
      WHO gave the US the intel that he was there?

      It seems the Iraqis are not too upset about this
      In effect Iran occupied Iraq, controlled Iraq and killed Iraqi protestors
      Remember Barry pulled the troops out of Iraq

  trnathens says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    “Solimani is our leader!”

    BOOM!

    You’re leader is dead. Next?

  WhiteBoard says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    so DNA with the ISIS guy, but a ring with this one.

    not to sure about that.

  Mr Lawson says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    I fell into a burning ring of fire….

  sundevilasu says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    Isn’t is fantastic what our troops can accomplish when they aren’t hamstrung? Go Team USA!

  J Gottfred says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    Wowser, what a difference three years makes. Obama was such a mess, and I thank God for President Trump everyday!

  john says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:13 pm

    I heard he was a handy kind of guy, but a little detached.

  fuzzball010 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:14 pm

    Carter started it. Trump gonna end it.

  Broc says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:15 pm

    Surprise, surprise!

  James F says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:15 pm

    This one goes out to Soleimani and his followers.

  sundance says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:19 pm

  sb says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    The blood that is about to be shed is on the hands of the democrats that tied President Trump’s hands with this impeachment, unleashing the warmongers that Trump has been holding back.

  sundance says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:20 pm

  lemontree says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    From the picture, the ring was identified, but it looks like they can obtain fingerprints too.

  Buzzsaw says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    First Al-Bagdadi, and now Soleimani. You know who’s upset about this? Terrorists, Democrats, RINOs, and Bureaucrats.

  4EDouglas says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:25 pm

    Clearly a precision strike, plus good intelligence. They are now dealing with a hard situation.
    Decapitating the Leadership- This guy Soleimani is Yamamoto or Rommel. The brains….
    and they are gone..

  @ChicagoBri says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    “Official sources in Tehran responded to the killing of Qassem Soleimani in a US helicopter raid over Baghdad airport by calling it a “declaration of war.” Revolutionary Guards officials confirmed the general’s death.”

  Mo says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    Good interview Matt Gaetz on Shannon Bream Just now.

  Patience says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    The rings in each of the two photos do not look the same.
    >The decorative trim on the dirty hand

  summerscauldron says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    Nice demonstration for the Taliban leaders of Trump’s resolve to quit the Lawyer Wars and get down to business.

  @ChicagoBri says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    “Early Friday, US bases across the Middle East and Israel’s Defense Forces went on the highest level of security after Washington confirmed that a US helicopter strike at Baghdad international airport early Friday killed top Iranian commander, the IRGC Al Qods chief Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, head of the PMU, umbrella of pro-Iran Iraqi Shiite militias, was also killed in the raid, which struck two vehicles carrying the high-profile officials at the airport. Iran is expected to strike back for its shocking loss in the coming hours.”

    yucki says:
      January 3, 2020 at 12:18 am

      al-Muhandis means “Engineer”.
      Why?
      A decade ago he brought shaped explosive charges from Iran to Iraq to kill/maim American soldiers. A more anti-American pos would be hard to find.
      Iraqis – the REAL protesters against the murderous militias – are dancing in the streets.

  A2 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:32 pm

    Seems people don’t read articles or posts.

    Good outline

    Qasem Soleimani: US kills Iran Quds Force leader, Pentagon confirms

    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-50979463

  RedBallExpress says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:33 pm

    In WWII the Nazi’s learned to jump out of a car that was traveling at full speed if someone spotted a P-51 or P-47. The slightest delay meant death. Broken arms and legs were preferred.

  1footballguru says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:33 pm

    can’t believe this guy was just strolling into Baghdad International Airport with other senior leaders like he owns the place. How amazing that this happened and we got multiple high value targets. This is an incredible stroke of luck to have them together and awesome military response. Very big day for Americans who have been killed or injured by these a-holes, May they R.I.H. (Rest In Hell).

  David R. Graham says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    Someone inside US IC is inside Quds/PMF OODA Loop and willing to tell POTUS.

    “Senior Iraqi Official” talking is likely Interior Minister, who is owned by Iran, or his spox.

    Soleimani went about as if he owned the place, even landing at Baghdad International, and did not know someone inside US IC was inside his OODA Loop. Iranians are not 10 feet tall.

    “Good guys” in Iraq are the Iraq Army and especially the Combating Terrorism Service (CTS), who did the heavy lifting against ISIS, paying a heavy price, and are trained, still, by US SF to operate along the lines of US Army Rangers. Their HQ is about 3 miles from the Green Zone. Their CDR is popular country-wide, to include among Shiites. CTS is strongly non-sectarian, which accounts for the admiration their and their CDR enjoy.

    Sadr City, wherein are KH formations, some of whom attacked the US Embassy in the Green Zone recently, is walking distance to Green Zone.

  Major Rage says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:43 pm

    Do not be surprised if the next act of U.S. retaliation occurs within the borders of Iran itself. From the strike against Soleimani – one can conclude that Trump’s strategy is to respond to Iranian provocations with “decapitation”. If you plan or oversee an attack against us – YOU die!

    The logical next step in this scenario is for Trump to sanction the decapitation of the next level higher up in the Iranian chain-of-command. Those people would be:
    Hossein Salami – commander of the Revolutionary Guards Corps (Soleimani’s chief)
    Abdolrahim Mousavi – commander of the Army of Iran
    Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran

    Sweet dreams!

    trapper says:
      January 3, 2020 at 12:25 am

      We know where Khamenei is all the time … oops! He just walked into the next room. OK, now he walked back again. What’s that he’s eating? No matter. Just waiting for the order.

      Your move, sport.

  WES says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:46 pm

    The Dem deep staters started this sh*t, flying in the ME!

    President Trump is just finishing this sh*t for them!

    The Dem deep stators had “understandings” with Iran.

    That is why this Iranian general felt perfectly safe in Iraq.

    President Trump just blew the Dem’s Obama “understandings” to hell! Allah is busy trying to find 504 virgins for his 7 believers.

    Rudely, POTUS forgot to tell the Dem deep staters before hand so they could tip off Iran!

    Now Pompous has to stand in front of cameras and pretend to own this100%!

    POTUS is smirking!

  sundance says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:54 pm

    Herbert Kroll says:
      January 3, 2020 at 12:04 am

      Sunni Arabs…They where the enemy in 2003…

      yucki says:
        January 3, 2020 at 12:31 am

        Mostly not!

        These are the Iraqi young people who were protesting the corrupt, crony govt selling their country to Iran. At Iran’s orders, they were shot dead by the militias. Point-blank range, snipers on rooftops. Hundreds murdered, thousands injured.

        That’s why they’re jubilant right now.

        The “protestors” and “demonstrators” attacking our embassy, as reported in slave media, were – in fact – soldiers paid by Iran. Talking points, just like the garbage that was devised to sell us 0’s Iran Deal.

    TwoLaine says:
      January 3, 2020 at 12:06 am

      Kinda’ looks like what happened across the river when the Twin Towers were brought down.

      Oh wait, that didn’t happen, or did it?

    WES says:
      January 3, 2020 at 12:10 am

      SD:. President Trump has only tweeted the US flag!

      Pompous is having to own this knowing the Dem deep state just double crossed the Iranians! No Switzerland vacation! How delious!

  29. digitaldoofus says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:57 pm

    Here…from Trump with Love:

  30. USA First! says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    I do like how President Trump went for the jugular. I guarantee this will wake the Ayatollah out of his delusion and saber rattling.

    I also guarantee Kim Jong is following this closely also. It’s moments like this that being the respect for this country that has been lost by the last pandering Presidents.

    • coloradochloe says:
      January 3, 2020 at 12:52 am

      Several decades ago Jeanne Kirkpatrick, who served as the Ambassador to the United Nations under Ronald Reagan, said that Ronald Reagan’s foreign policy doctrine took the “Kick Me” sign off of America’s back.

      And I believe that Donald Trump is doing exactly the same thing.

      Much to the dismay of the Democrat party and the members of the DC Swamp.

  31. WSB says:
    January 3, 2020 at 12:00 am

    “A report by Al Hurra reporter Steven Nabil shows that sources close to the Iraqi government said to him hours before the U.S. attack that killed Iran Quds Force leader Major General Qassem Soleimani as he arrived at the Baghdad airport–reportedly from Syria–that there were fears in the Iraqi government that Soleimani was going to lead a coup and overthrow the government, arrest President Barham Salih and takeover the U.S. embassy.”

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/breaking-report-before-u-s-drone-strike-fears-soleimani-was-in-iraq-to-lead-coup-arrest-president-salih-and-takeover-u-s-embassy/

  32. TheWanderingStar says:
    January 3, 2020 at 12:00 am

    That was pretty neat, now do Soros! (If there happens to be some familial collateral damage that might end a generation of evil.)

  33. Herbert Kroll says:
    January 3, 2020 at 12:01 am

    I checked some of the comments at YT and, to no surprise, it’s the communist PKK Kurds in Northern Syria who are applauding the military strike, while posing as Americans. I mean, it took me two minutes to find an account that has a 50 minute ARTE propaganda documentary on the PKK in his playlist… https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk6-XHKbvcy2yrXAt76iGAA

  34. sundance says:
    January 3, 2020 at 12:01 am

  35. Southrider says:
    January 3, 2020 at 12:06 am

    Timely and appropriate, That said, Quds/IRGC and their agent Hizballah have a number of agents in the US. I hope they’re rounded up before they score some points here.

  36. Laurie Walker says:
    January 3, 2020 at 12:07 am

    Bitches in stiches.

    Iranians should be aligned with the west.

    Allah in a fight with his economics.

  37. cbjoasurf says:
    January 3, 2020 at 12:08 am

    IMHO, from what I understand we did Al Muhandis and Soleimani a big favor. Instead of being stuck here on earth trying to figure out how to kill Americans we just facilitated their introductions to the VIRGINS promised by the KORAN.

    Man it’s awesome to have an ALPHA MALE in the White House again!

  38. TreeClimber says:
    January 3, 2020 at 12:11 am

    As for al-Muhandis, no body, no dead.
    As for the rings, I too think they look just slightly different, but I doubt that’s a final identification so much as a preliminary one. The hand/fingers do look the same, short and stubby.

    I just want to know why he was holding a banana peel when he kicked the bucket. xP

  39. JohnCasper says:
    January 3, 2020 at 12:14 am

    Was Soleimani there to organize a coup against the Iraqi government ? (Per Gateway Pundit)

    We know DJT does NOT like coups.

  40. KMD says:
    January 3, 2020 at 12:17 am

    I recently opined of POTUS’ skill in getting his enemies to expose themselves. Looks like a couple nastys crawled outta the woodwork, alright…and received much deserved ‘blessings’ from above, courtesy of Patriots Inc…

    BRAVO, Mr. President!

  41. KeystoneKon says:
    January 3, 2020 at 12:22 am

    So nice to go to sleep knowing our President is doing his job for us.

  42. margarite1 says:
    January 3, 2020 at 12:24 am

    They tested POTUS and they got their answer – hard! We’ll see what happens but I hope the secret service is on their toes.

  43. joeknuckles says:
    January 3, 2020 at 12:26 am

    How do we know he’s really dead? How do we know they’re not just playing “hide the Soleimani”?

  44. Hans says:
    January 3, 2020 at 12:27 am

    A article in the GP suggests that Soleimani was preparing a coup to overthrow the Iraqi president and take the US embassy hostage. Now that makes sense to me. With the PDT impeachment Iran felt Trump was weak. They made a mistake.

    • WES says:
      January 3, 2020 at 12:31 am

      Hans:. Or maybe the Dem deep state made a mistake?

      • Hans says:
        January 3, 2020 at 12:54 am

        Yes I can see your point. The democrats were so quick to pounce. Their reaction makes it absolutely necessary for PDT to win in 2020. Given The hatred of PDT I would not be surprised that Deep Staters were aiding Iran saying now is the time to strike.
        I suspect in the next few years after the 2020 election we might have a clarification. It’s just amazing to me and probably many patriots that the Democrats demand military operation information after the sham impeachment.

  45. Herbert Kroll says:
    January 3, 2020 at 12:43 am

    Obama State Dept. official Wendy Sherman blames President Trump for US embassy attack. Member of the Council for Foreign Relations, expert on involving women in the peace proces. She led the U.S. team in nuclear negotiations with Iran. This is how she thinks: https://www.belfercenter.org/publication/how-i-learned-embrace-power-woman-washington

  46. coveyouthband says:
    January 3, 2020 at 12:44 am

    How much more “outraged” can the “press” get ? What’s next ? Enraged ? catatonic ?
    Ba Ba Goo Goo?
    Jumping off bridges ??

  47. Mathias says:
    January 3, 2020 at 12:50 am

    History will long remember, nor soon forget…

    “Remember the Maine.”

    “Remember the Alamo.”

    “Remember the Lusitania.”

    “Remember Pearl Harbor.”

    “Remember 9-11.”

    And now, with Pompeo on vocals, the new battle hymn of the republic:

    “Remember the military industrial complex contractor, on the other side of the world, doing something, for someone…?”

  48. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 3, 2020 at 12:51 am

    Completely overlooked:
    How fast we’ll ROLL UP the BAD GUYS’ ORGANIZATIONS!

    DEVELOPING: U.S. Marines have captured and arrested the following outside Baghdad:

    Qais Khazali (Leader of Asaib Ahl al-Haq)

    Hadi al-Amiri (Head of Badr Organization)

    — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) January 3, 2020

  49. Raised on Reagan says:
    January 3, 2020 at 12:59 am

    “I sure picked the wrong time to quit my job” -John Bolton

  50. sundance says:
    January 3, 2020 at 1:08 am

