President Trump Re-election Campaign Raises $46 Million in Fourth Quarter….

American voters responded to the fraudulent impeachment effort in a big financial way for President Trump in the fourth quarter.  The campaign announced a massive $46 million influx which doesn’t count the amount raised by the RNC.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign raised $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a major haul that was boosted by a surge of donations in the wake of the Democrats’ impeachment bid, a senior campaign official said on Thursday.

[…] The Trump campaign begins the 2020 re-election year with cash on hand of $102.7 million, the official told Reuters, an amount that will help his bid to compete in more states beyond those that carried him to his improbable victory in 2016.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said the campaign felt that Trump’s strong fundraising was a direct result of his decision to keep his campaign apparatus alive after taking office in January 2017.

He filed for re-election shortly after assuming office, allowing the campaign to keep functioning, a break from the tradition of winding it down after the election.

The $46 million for the fourth quarter was the amount raised only by the Trump re-election campaign. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence typically headline fundraising events that benefit both the campaign and the Republican National Committee.  (read more)

  1. Bill Durham says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    Awesome! Give your money to Trump and not mitt Romney s niece. Those bums still aren’t recruiting or running candidates in key places. Eff U Rona!

    • HonorDefendBuckeye says:
      January 2, 2020 at 5:47 pm

      Second, third, and fourth this. Additionally, be wary of the occasions when the RNC spends its money to defend the GOPe against conservatives – works hard to tilt the primaries to establishment shills.

      • Akindole says:
        January 2, 2020 at 5:58 pm

        That’s one reason why I’m not even going to think about dumping money on the GOPe until after Florida’s primary. Then, I’m going in mainly for the west coast MAGAs that are being targeted by Soros. I won’t name any names but the FLGOPe is fighting DeSantis on E-verify and other issues. VSGPOTUS will get obviously get spending money, but the fights are local, local, local in this state. From what I hear in meetspace, I’m not along in the purse-string department.

  2. phantomgibfango says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:48 pm

    Trump has perfect vision for 2020 KAG!

  3. delighteddeplorable says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    Genius on steroids. Filing for re-election immediately after taking office, thereby keeping the campaign functioning is beyond brilliant. President Trump is the right man at the right time, no question. Following the $$$ has never been easier. Cha-CHING!

  5. bour3 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    The Dems have failed to internalize CTH posts about Trump owning the downside.

  6. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    Remember all those pundits who use to claim that the ability to fund raise is oh so VERY, VERY important? Want to bet they now start saying rising lager sums of cash isn’t all that important afterall? They will also ignore the fact that most of the campaign donations came from small donors.

  7. Wengair says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    I want to see a Trump Rally come to Richmond or Roanoke, VA.

    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      January 2, 2020 at 5:25 pm

      Oh yes!!!!! Pretty please. I was at the first ever midnight rally in Sterling in 2016. It was a blast. There really is nothing like a Trump rally.

  8. BoreMole says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    people still contribute to the RNC?

    • vikingmom says:
      January 2, 2020 at 5:07 pm

      Not me!! I noticed that they also stopped including postage paid envelopes a while back. Probably getting tired of getting nasty grams and no contributions!

    • littleanniefannie says:
      January 2, 2020 at 5:08 pm

      Nope, directly to Mr. President’s re-election fund!

    • chojun says:
      January 2, 2020 at 5:20 pm

      I kind-of hope not – but don’t mind as long as people understand that they should not EVER donate to the NRSC or any PAC.

      Might as well send money straight into the deep state if it had an election committee.

      In my opinion, people should donate in the following priority order:

      1) Trump campaign (he alone will lift all R’s on any ticket)
      2) Local candidate campaigns running in your district (including national house/senate & state offices)
      3) Specific candidates in other districts
      4) RNC

      • CountryClassVulgarian says:
        January 2, 2020 at 5:28 pm

        1) Trump campaign (he alone will lift all R’s on any ticket)
        2) Local candidate campaigns running in your district (including national house/senate & state offices)
        3) Specific candidates in other districts
        4) RNC

        I concur.

        • eworthington@hotmail.com says:
          January 2, 2020 at 5:53 pm

          Can I also make a pitch for your local legislators? The dems at the state level have a huge fundraising advantages from state public employee unions; contractors; and education associations, and usually outspend R’s 10-1 or more. (See Illinois where the Democrat party routinely drops over $1M on a state house race to maintain their power). A $50, 100 or 500 donation (or even 4 figures if you can swing it) times 50 people can really start to make a difference in local legislative (or county) elections; and this is where the R bench is usually created.

  9. MaineCoon says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Oh, goody! Back to talking about MAGA MONEY$$$$

    Stock market was great today! Thanks President Trump for sharing some of the $$$ with moi! Out of appreciation, I’ll give some back$$$

  10. Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    President Trump is the first candidate I ever contributed to since my first vote in 1972!

    • Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
      January 2, 2020 at 5:14 pm

      I agree. Send money directly to the Trump Campaign or it will go to Republican RINOs up for reelection.

      • mickeyhamtramck says:
        January 2, 2020 at 5:39 pm

        “…send money to the Trump Campaign.” Confusing to do that. Many requests are coming on the internet using the Trump/Pence logo. Famous names, mentioning a reminder that one has not donated. Confusing in that donations have been sent recently. After donating, photos pop up of other Republicans appearing to jump on the ‘donate train’. Confusing, in that a donation intended for President Trump may be going to others as well. I would only suggest that donations mailings for President Trump Re-election Fund be clearly marked without any ‘coat-tailers’ as part of the message. Only my opinion in that some donating is meant for Donald J. Trump only, rather than ‘Pacs’ or ‘Rinos’.

        • cantcforest says:
          January 2, 2020 at 6:09 pm

          Look at the fine print at the bottom of the solicitation. Most of them are from a joint campaign of PDJT and the RNC.
          I donate to PDJT only, Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes, Mark Meadows, Judicial Watch, occasionally Louis Gohmert. Not Burr, Tillis, Mitch.

        • LafnH20 says:
          January 2, 2020 at 6:12 pm

          Ignore all the pan-handlers…
          Send to individuals/others if you care to.
          This is Soooo Important….
          If you wish to give to President Trump..
          Give TO President Trump!

          Imho

          When you have a few “Washingtons” burning a hole in your pocket… 🤔

          https://www.donaldjtrump.com

  11. Hans says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    Let’s not forget McConnell and Rinos .. this is a big message.. DON’T MESS WITH OUR PRESIDENT.
    There is a huge message in this.. We put our money where we get representation and results. I’m sure if he asked for funds to primary Rinos He would raise another 50 million in the next quarter.

  12. paulmafinga says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    four more ‘crat debates and a brokered convention, maybe squeezing out the hildabeast for a rematch.

    can’t wait to see the memes and clips of these crooked democrats exposed in ad buy upon ad buy

    plus durham’s progress on haspell and brennan

  13. littleflower481 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    I hope he can use some of this money to support candidates that the RNC decides can’t win and withdraws support. I would like to see a Republican run in every single Congressional District…and then get some funding from POTUS. The RNC has losers mentality…how do you expand the map and gain new seats if you only want to fund guaranteed seats…such small minds. I just hope PT sticks to his guns and supports people with or without the RNC

    • Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
      January 2, 2020 at 5:20 pm

      The RNC was pitiful in 2018. Pitiful.

      • Yy4u says:
        January 2, 2020 at 5:37 pm

        Worsenthan pitiful Super. Did not fund Corey Stewart in VA after he beat the establishment RINO candidate. I read that they did not fund John James jn MI or the PA Senate candidate. RNC is useless . The establishment party. Who do they fund? McSally, Murkowsi. Romney?

        • littleflower481 says:
          January 2, 2020 at 5:52 pm

          That’s what I mean, they withdraw support from people that have good potential to win…what the heck is wrong with these losers. At this point, PT owns the RNC financially and he needs to direct them as to what to do…such losers.

        • StanH says:
          January 2, 2020 at 5:52 pm

          Oh yeah the RNC are useless as teats on a boar hog. In 2010 when we shellacked the swamp and had the wind at our backs going into 2012. They joined the attack with Barry using the I_RS etc. Calling us racists, Hobbits, subversives, existential threats, you name the hogwash. You can bet your bottom dollar that’s when wholesale spying on the American people began in earnest and the Uniparty knew about it completely.

          Wife and I make a monthly donation directly to President Trump since January 2017. The RNC can kiss my whole ass until conditions change. We are watching and taking note.

      • red_desi69 says:
        January 2, 2020 at 5:41 pm

        it was by design.

  14. Pale rider says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    I wasn’t alive in the roaring twenties but this sounds like a replay.

  15. Deplorable Canuck says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    With a second term there will be no limits to US economic power and promise. The world will benefit simply by association/trade to/with the US. When the US prospers, the world will prosper as well. It is still the world’s greatest economic engine! I am set to retire in the next 4.5 years. A Trump presidency would be excellent for my investments, which are more than 50% in US markets. So please yes, a second term for Trump. Trump wins, the US wins and so will the rest of the western world! That might sound self interested but then again, if I benefit so does my family and their families! TRUMP 2020!!!

  16. Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    IMO Trump not only needs to work to get re-elected, he needs to work to give the GOP the House majority. Clearly voters in 2018 screwed up. If the RNC won’t do their job then Trump will have to do it. Target individual Congressional Districts and tell the voters why it’s ultra important to elect GOP Representatives, and statewide tell the voters why it’s ultra important to elect GOP Senators. Too many voters in 2018 did not understand the importance of majorities. Someone needs to educate them, and who better than Trump?

  17. The Boss says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    I’m seeing WAY more cars with Trump bumper stickers of various sorts, and people wearing Trump apparel (especially minorities) over the holidays. It’s a beautiful thing.

  18. StanH says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    Oh yeah! Let the games begin!

  19. Ray Runge says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:30 pm

    As a 4th qtr. campaign $$collection aside, Bernie collected $34 million in the 4th Qtr.

    That will equate to large group of frustrated and upset people as Bernie has 0.22% chance of receiving the DNC nod for the Dim nomination.

  20. Vince says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    “If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.” – Obi wan Kenobi

  21. NJF says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    Love it!!

    Add 20% bc I think that’s the RNC cut.

  22. JustTheFactsPlease says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    I want to do volunteer work to help Pres. Trump get re-elected. I think https://www.donaldjtrump.com/ is the official web site for re-electing him, but I’m not sure. Does anyone know if that’s the web site, to which I should send my name and email address, to volunteer my time?

    Thanks.

  23. rustybritches says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Some idiot Republican said to the dems this am that the senate is up for grabs in 2020 and so We need to work just as hard for the senate as we do for the house, They are also saying that with all the people who have retired or quit this past year in the house there is no way that We can over come all the people that will have to be elected to take the majority again in the house How can the house be won back with the RNC not doing their job any where

    • littleflower481 says:
      January 2, 2020 at 5:50 pm

      Republicans are such losers. Actually, though, I think Collins is going to lose her seat in Maine. She has a Dem challenger who is getting massive financial support and Maine has gone pretty blue. She thinks by playing this anti-Trump Dem game that will gain her votes; very stupid. The only chance she has of winning this time is going full bore Republican Trump supporter in order to draw out of the woods those traditional Mainer types…she will never get the left wing Dem vote.

      Who was the loser saying those things???

    • StanH says:
      January 2, 2020 at 6:02 pm

      It’s part of the swamp maneuver. They would be fine being in the minority gotta keep the graft flowing, little Billy and Sue just started at Georgetown and that’s expensive. They could finally get the evil Orange man.

      That’s when his Deplorable Army comes in.

      • rvsueandcrew says:
        January 2, 2020 at 6:10 pm

        Not objecting to your comment, Stan. Just a Fun Fact about “Billy and Sue just started at Georgetown.” Given that the names Billy and Sue went out of fashion decades ago, If they’re starting at Georgetown with those names, they’re probably Boomers.

  24. Thinker says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    As good is the news about the fundraising, it is nowhere near the impact Trump can make if he starts to expose the corruption inside the DNC (Ukraine, Seth Rich and Wikileaks) Biden, Huma’s laptop, etc. Cmon Barr, do your job!!

  25. Eric says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    This is great, but Bloomberg and Steyer are pumping tens of millions into anti-Trump ads. So while President Trump’s direct competition may not be keeping up, as an aggregate, they are still competitive.

  26. Doug Amos says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:52 pm

    Success is no mistake. The Loser is dying to get involved but every time she peeps out, President Trump has raised another million$. That and the fact that Durham might just spill something on those drop cloths she likes to wear that she cant wipe off has America’s worst family in a quandary.

  27. kittylenoir says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    If you can, get out and help your local, state or presidential campaign, particularly in a swing state. Don’t leave it to everyone else. We need to win back the House, keep the Senate to move the President’s agenda forward. Don’t be complacent or we’ll be sorry.

  28. California Joe says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    I will donate directly to President Trump as soon as the campaign starts. My son will too but not a dime to the RNC until they earn it!

  29. Merkin Muffley says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    Now, it’s important to remember that these numbers are about$30 million below what Obama raised in 2011, but it’s also important to remember that Trump gets most of his money from small donors. Obama got most of his money from Hollywood fat cats and big tech billionaires. My concern is what the Democrat hacks on the Federal Election Commission will do to stop Trump from actually getting this money.

  30. MostlyRight says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Contribute directly to Senate and Congressional candidates who support Trump and are in tight races, even if they are working to primary incumbent Never-Trumpers. Change the balance in the Republican Party itself.

  31. parleyvous says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Problem is Dems raised 110+ million in same time frame vs 46 million.

