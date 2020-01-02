President Trump Re-election Campaign Raises $46 Million in Fourth Quarter….

American voters responded to the fraudulent impeachment effort in a big financial way for President Trump in the fourth quarter. The campaign announced a massive $46 million influx which doesn’t count the amount raised by the RNC.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign raised $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a major haul that was boosted by a surge of donations in the wake of the Democrats’ impeachment bid, a senior campaign official said on Thursday. […] The Trump campaign begins the 2020 re-election year with cash on hand of $102.7 million, the official told Reuters, an amount that will help his bid to compete in more states beyond those that carried him to his improbable victory in 2016.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said the campaign felt that Trump’s strong fundraising was a direct result of his decision to keep his campaign apparatus alive after taking office in January 2017. He filed for re-election shortly after assuming office, allowing the campaign to keep functioning, a break from the tradition of winding it down after the election. The $46 million for the fourth quarter was the amount raised only by the Trump re-election campaign. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence typically headline fundraising events that benefit both the campaign and the Republican National Committee. (read more)

Staggering $46M raised by @realDonaldTrump in Q4 2019. Jaw-dropping $102.7M CoH. This is JUST CAMPAIGN fundraising and doesn’t include RNC. That will be HUGE too. Big response to POTUS record. Dems impeach & Trump gets stronger!https://t.co/TRtmJNV1Se — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) January 2, 2020

Biggest number in Trump fundraising haul is $102.7M💰cash-on-hand. Most ever by a re-election at this point. Plus, since Trump Victory funds our massive field program thru RNC, the President’s campaign will be flush with cash to execute the game plan & expand the map.#Winning — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) January 2, 2020

Yuge campaign data so far: ✅ 258 Events/Rallies ✅ 3,319,498 Registrants ✅ 2,419,615 Voters Identified ✅ 395,991 didn't vote for @realDonaldTrump in 2016. ✅ 80% approximately from battleground states That is a ton of new voters in critical areas! Here we come 2020. — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) January 2, 2020