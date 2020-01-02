President Trump Re-election Campaign Raises $46 Million in Fourth Quarter….

American voters responded to the fraudulent impeachment effort in a big financial way for President Trump in the fourth quarter. The campaign announced a massive $46 million influx which doesn’t count the amount raised by the RNC.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign raised $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a major haul that was boosted by a surge of donations in the wake of the Democrats’ impeachment bid, a senior campaign official said on Thursday.
[…] The Trump campaign begins the 2020 re-election year with cash on hand of $102.7 million, the official told Reuters, an amount that will help his bid to compete in more states beyond those that carried him to his improbable victory in 2016.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said the campaign felt that Trump’s strong fundraising was a direct result of his decision to keep his campaign apparatus alive after taking office in January 2017.
He filed for re-election shortly after assuming office, allowing the campaign to keep functioning, a break from the tradition of winding it down after the election.
The $46 million for the fourth quarter was the amount raised only by the Trump re-election campaign. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence typically headline fundraising events that benefit both the campaign and the Republican National Committee. (read more)
Awesome! Give your money to Trump and not mitt Romney s niece. Those bums still aren’t recruiting or running candidates in key places. Eff U Rona!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Second, third, and fourth this. Additionally, be wary of the occasions when the RNC spends its money to defend the GOPe against conservatives – works hard to tilt the primaries to establishment shills.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s one reason why I’m not even going to think about dumping money on the GOPe until after Florida’s primary. Then, I’m going in mainly for the west coast MAGAs that are being targeted by Soros. I won’t name any names but the FLGOPe is fighting DeSantis on E-verify and other issues. VSGPOTUS will get obviously get spending money, but the fights are local, local, local in this state. From what I hear in meetspace, I’m not along in the purse-string department.
LikeLike
LIKE!
LikeLike
Trump has perfect vision for 2020 KAG!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wait until the Trumpster gets into OVERDRIVE on his rallies. Every rally should end with a request for a donation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t know about that. I like him wrapping up a rally on a high note — Making America Great Again — rather than grubbing for $$$. Not his style. Anyway…. We know what to do to help.
LikeLiked by 1 person
KAG+MAG, Make America Greater KAG~MAG!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Genius on steroids. Filing for re-election immediately after taking office, thereby keeping the campaign functioning is beyond brilliant. President Trump is the right man at the right time, no question. Following the $$$ has never been easier. Cha-CHING!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Fantastic!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dems have failed to internalize CTH posts about Trump owning the downside.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good point. I’d like to actually summarize your sentence……using your first four words:
“The dems have failed”
LikeLike
Remember all those pundits who use to claim that the ability to fund raise is oh so VERY, VERY important? Want to bet they now start saying rising lager sums of cash isn’t all that important afterall? They will also ignore the fact that most of the campaign donations came from small donors.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I want to see a Trump Rally come to Richmond or Roanoke, VA.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oh yes!!!!! Pretty please. I was at the first ever midnight rally in Sterling in 2016. It was a blast. There really is nothing like a Trump rally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
people still contribute to the RNC?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not me!! I noticed that they also stopped including postage paid envelopes a while back. Probably getting tired of getting nasty grams and no contributions!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nope, directly to Mr. President’s re-election fund!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I kind-of hope not – but don’t mind as long as people understand that they should not EVER donate to the NRSC or any PAC.
Might as well send money straight into the deep state if it had an election committee.
In my opinion, people should donate in the following priority order:
1) Trump campaign (he alone will lift all R’s on any ticket)
2) Local candidate campaigns running in your district (including national house/senate & state offices)
3) Specific candidates in other districts
4) RNC
LikeLiked by 3 people
1) Trump campaign (he alone will lift all R’s on any ticket)
2) Local candidate campaigns running in your district (including national house/senate & state offices)
3) Specific candidates in other districts
4) RNC
I concur.
LikeLike
Can I also make a pitch for your local legislators? The dems at the state level have a huge fundraising advantages from state public employee unions; contractors; and education associations, and usually outspend R’s 10-1 or more. (See Illinois where the Democrat party routinely drops over $1M on a state house race to maintain their power). A $50, 100 or 500 donation (or even 4 figures if you can swing it) times 50 people can really start to make a difference in local legislative (or county) elections; and this is where the R bench is usually created.
LikeLike
Oh, goody! Back to talking about MAGA MONEY$$$$
Stock market was great today! Thanks President Trump for sharing some of the $$$ with moi! Out of appreciation, I’ll give some back$$$
LikeLiked by 7 people
President Trump is the first candidate I ever contributed to since my first vote in 1972!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree. Send money directly to the Trump Campaign or it will go to Republican RINOs up for reelection.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…send money to the Trump Campaign.” Confusing to do that. Many requests are coming on the internet using the Trump/Pence logo. Famous names, mentioning a reminder that one has not donated. Confusing in that donations have been sent recently. After donating, photos pop up of other Republicans appearing to jump on the ‘donate train’. Confusing, in that a donation intended for President Trump may be going to others as well. I would only suggest that donations mailings for President Trump Re-election Fund be clearly marked without any ‘coat-tailers’ as part of the message. Only my opinion in that some donating is meant for Donald J. Trump only, rather than ‘Pacs’ or ‘Rinos’.
LikeLike
Look at the fine print at the bottom of the solicitation. Most of them are from a joint campaign of PDJT and the RNC.
I donate to PDJT only, Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes, Mark Meadows, Judicial Watch, occasionally Louis Gohmert. Not Burr, Tillis, Mitch.
LikeLike
Ignore all the pan-handlers…
Send to individuals/others if you care to.
This is Soooo Important….
If you wish to give to President Trump..
Give TO President Trump!
Imho
When you have a few “Washingtons” burning a hole in your pocket… 🤔
https://www.donaldjtrump.com
LikeLike
Let’s not forget McConnell and Rinos .. this is a big message.. DON’T MESS WITH OUR PRESIDENT.
There is a huge message in this.. We put our money where we get representation and results. I’m sure if he asked for funds to primary Rinos He would raise another 50 million in the next quarter.
LikeLiked by 8 people
four more ‘crat debates and a brokered convention, maybe squeezing out the hildabeast for a rematch.
can’t wait to see the memes and clips of these crooked democrats exposed in ad buy upon ad buy
plus durham’s progress on haspell and brennan
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonder if Bernie has to compete against super delegates again , like in 2016. What a crock by the DNC and HRC.
LikeLike
I hope he can use some of this money to support candidates that the RNC decides can’t win and withdraws support. I would like to see a Republican run in every single Congressional District…and then get some funding from POTUS. The RNC has losers mentality…how do you expand the map and gain new seats if you only want to fund guaranteed seats…such small minds. I just hope PT sticks to his guns and supports people with or without the RNC
LikeLiked by 1 person
The RNC was pitiful in 2018. Pitiful.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Worsenthan pitiful Super. Did not fund Corey Stewart in VA after he beat the establishment RINO candidate. I read that they did not fund John James jn MI or the PA Senate candidate. RNC is useless . The establishment party. Who do they fund? McSally, Murkowsi. Romney?
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s what I mean, they withdraw support from people that have good potential to win…what the heck is wrong with these losers. At this point, PT owns the RNC financially and he needs to direct them as to what to do…such losers.
LikeLike
Oh yeah the RNC are useless as teats on a boar hog. In 2010 when we shellacked the swamp and had the wind at our backs going into 2012. They joined the attack with Barry using the I_RS etc. Calling us racists, Hobbits, subversives, existential threats, you name the hogwash. You can bet your bottom dollar that’s when wholesale spying on the American people began in earnest and the Uniparty knew about it completely.
Wife and I make a monthly donation directly to President Trump since January 2017. The RNC can kiss my whole ass until conditions change. We are watching and taking note.
LikeLike
it was by design.
LikeLike
Thanks to Speaker Ryan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wasn’t alive in the roaring twenties but this sounds like a replay.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With a second term there will be no limits to US economic power and promise. The world will benefit simply by association/trade to/with the US. When the US prospers, the world will prosper as well. It is still the world’s greatest economic engine! I am set to retire in the next 4.5 years. A Trump presidency would be excellent for my investments, which are more than 50% in US markets. So please yes, a second term for Trump. Trump wins, the US wins and so will the rest of the western world! That might sound self interested but then again, if I benefit so does my family and their families! TRUMP 2020!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We also need a Republican Senate and House with a re-elected President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO Trump not only needs to work to get re-elected, he needs to work to give the GOP the House majority. Clearly voters in 2018 screwed up. If the RNC won’t do their job then Trump will have to do it. Target individual Congressional Districts and tell the voters why it’s ultra important to elect GOP Representatives, and statewide tell the voters why it’s ultra important to elect GOP Senators. Too many voters in 2018 did not understand the importance of majorities. Someone needs to educate them, and who better than Trump?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo! But, let’s not forget vote harvesting. With what we’ve seen of the coup, what wouldn’t they be willing to do?
LikeLike
I’m seeing WAY more cars with Trump bumper stickers of various sorts, and people wearing Trump apparel (especially minorities) over the holidays. It’s a beautiful thing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Likewise, Boss, even here in CA. Believe it or else!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yeah! Let the games begin!
LikeLike
As a 4th qtr. campaign $$collection aside, Bernie collected $34 million in the 4th Qtr.
That will equate to large group of frustrated and upset people as Bernie has 0.22% chance of receiving the DNC nod for the Dim nomination.
LikeLike
https://www.theepochtimes.com/40-million-new-democrat-voters-will-the-state-power-caucus-destroy-america_3187673.html
I think Bernie’s raking it in thanks to George Soros and the other commies in the Democracy Alliance. China is hoping to get rid of Trump. This looks like election interference by a foreign country – hopefully the FBI is all over this! Got my hopes up.
Keep America Great! Trump 2020!
LikeLike
Hope and FBI seem polar opposites.
LikeLike
It would be interesting to see a comparison with number and size of donations between Bernie and President Trump’s campaigns.
LikeLike
“If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.” – Obi wan Kenobi
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love it!!
Add 20% bc I think that’s the RNC cut.
LikeLike
I want to do volunteer work to help Pres. Trump get re-elected. I think https://www.donaldjtrump.com/ is the official web site for re-electing him, but I’m not sure. Does anyone know if that’s the web site, to which I should send my name and email address, to volunteer my time?
Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some idiot Republican said to the dems this am that the senate is up for grabs in 2020 and so We need to work just as hard for the senate as we do for the house, They are also saying that with all the people who have retired or quit this past year in the house there is no way that We can over come all the people that will have to be elected to take the majority again in the house How can the house be won back with the RNC not doing their job any where
LikeLike
Republicans are such losers. Actually, though, I think Collins is going to lose her seat in Maine. She has a Dem challenger who is getting massive financial support and Maine has gone pretty blue. She thinks by playing this anti-Trump Dem game that will gain her votes; very stupid. The only chance she has of winning this time is going full bore Republican Trump supporter in order to draw out of the woods those traditional Mainer types…she will never get the left wing Dem vote.
Who was the loser saying those things???
LikeLike
It’s part of the swamp maneuver. They would be fine being in the minority gotta keep the graft flowing, little Billy and Sue just started at Georgetown and that’s expensive. They could finally get the evil Orange man.
That’s when his Deplorable Army comes in.
LikeLike
Not objecting to your comment, Stan. Just a Fun Fact about “Billy and Sue just started at Georgetown.” Given that the names Billy and Sue went out of fashion decades ago, If they’re starting at Georgetown with those names, they’re probably Boomers.
LikeLike
As good is the news about the fundraising, it is nowhere near the impact Trump can make if he starts to expose the corruption inside the DNC (Ukraine, Seth Rich and Wikileaks) Biden, Huma’s laptop, etc. Cmon Barr, do your job!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is great, but Bloomberg and Steyer are pumping tens of millions into anti-Trump ads. So while President Trump’s direct competition may not be keeping up, as an aggregate, they are still competitive.
LikeLike
Success is no mistake. The Loser is dying to get involved but every time she peeps out, President Trump has raised another million$. That and the fact that Durham might just spill something on those drop cloths she likes to wear that she cant wipe off has America’s worst family in a quandary.
LikeLike
If you can, get out and help your local, state or presidential campaign, particularly in a swing state. Don’t leave it to everyone else. We need to win back the House, keep the Senate to move the President’s agenda forward. Don’t be complacent or we’ll be sorry.
LikeLike
I will donate directly to President Trump as soon as the campaign starts. My son will too but not a dime to the RNC until they earn it!
LikeLike
Now, it’s important to remember that these numbers are about$30 million below what Obama raised in 2011, but it’s also important to remember that Trump gets most of his money from small donors. Obama got most of his money from Hollywood fat cats and big tech billionaires. My concern is what the Democrat hacks on the Federal Election Commission will do to stop Trump from actually getting this money.
LikeLike
Contribute directly to Senate and Congressional candidates who support Trump and are in tight races, even if they are working to primary incumbent Never-Trumpers. Change the balance in the Republican Party itself.
LikeLike
Problem is Dems raised 110+ million in same time frame vs 46 million.
LikeLike